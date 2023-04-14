Pure Value Academy 042023.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 14, 2023
  1. 1. Fundamenteel veilig beleggen Dr. Steven De Klerck - Christophe De Wit steven@purevalueacademy.be Deze presentatie is uitsluitend bestemd voor educatieve doeleinden en wordt gedoceerd binnen de cursus Expert in beleggen.
  2. 2. waarom aandelen?
  3. 3. 3 8.31% rendement op jaarbasis Studie: The Return of Everything, 2019 >>> dan obligaties >>> dan KT vastrentende effecten in lijn met vastgoed 3
  4. 4. de fundamenten van fundamenteel veilig beleggen
  5. 5. 5 Observation over many years has taught us that the chief losses to investors come from the purchase of low-quality securities at times of favorable business conditions. … It is then, also, that common stocks of obscure companies can be floated at prices far above the tangible investment.
  6. 6. 6 Confronted with a like challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, MARGIN OF SAFETY. 6
  7. 7. 7 LAGE KWALITEIT GEMIDDELDE KWALITEIT HOGE KWALITEIT HOGE WAARDERING GEMIDDELDE WAARDERING LAGE WAARDERING Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020 7
  8. 8. 8 Grootste reële verlies over periode van 10j - … LAGE KWALITEIT GEMIDDELDE KWALITEIT HOGE KWALITEIT HOGE WAARDERING -52% -61% -56% GEMIDDELDE WAARDERING -42% -54% -24% LAGE WAARDERING -6% 12% -7% Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020 8
  9. 9. 9 9 Gemiddelde reële winst over een periode van 10j LAGE KWALITEIT GEMIDDELDE KWALITEIT HOGE KWALITEIT HOGE WAARDERING 100% 91% 116% GEMIDDELDE WAARDERING 88% 116% 165% LAGE WAARDERING 152% 174% 183% Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020 LAAG RISICO, HOOG RENDEMENT 9
  10. 10. de vier bouwstenen
  11. 11. 11 11 WAARDE • Koers/fundamenten • Koers/intrinsieke waarde STERKTE • Solvabiliteit • Netto financiële schulden RENDABILITEIT • ROA • Winstmarge STABILITEIT • stabiele ROA • stabiele winstmarge kerngezonde balansen lage waarderingen hoge winstgevendheid sterke track-record beperkt neerwaarts risico bestand tegen recessies en (bancaire) crisissen hogere toekomstige waarderingen voorspelbaarheid fundamenteel veilige aandelenportefeuille 11
  12. 12. 12 12 WAARDE • Koers/fundamenten • Koers/intrinsieke waarde STERKTE • Solvabiliteit • Netto financiële schulden RENDABILITEIT • ROA • Winstmarge STABILITEIT • stabiele ROA • stabiele winstmarge kerngezonde balansen lage waarderingen hoge winstgevendheid sterke track-record beperkt neerwaarts risico bestand tegen recessies en (bancaire) crisissen hogere toekomstige waarderingen voorspelbaarheid fundamenteel veilige aandelenportefeuille 12
  13. 13. de toepassing
  14. 14. 14 14 14
  15. 15. 15 15 15
  16. 16. On the Origins of Long-Term Capital Losses – A Value Investor’s Perspective He, the investor, must deal in values, not in price movements. 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 10/05/2016 22/09/2017 4/02/2019 18/06/2020 31/10/2021 15/03/2023 EXTREEM OPTIMISTISCH NEUTRAAL TOT OPTIMISTISCH VOORZICHTIG 16
  17. 17. On the Origins of Long-Term Capital Losses – A Value Investor’s Perspective He, the investor, must deal in values, not in price movements. 17
  18. 18. meer info?
  19. 19. Christophe De Wit - Dr. Steven De Klerck steven@purevalueacademy.be Deze presentatie is uitsluitend bestemd voor educatieve doeleinden en wordt gedoceerd binnen de cursus Expert in beleggen.

