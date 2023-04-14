Pure Value Academy 042023.pdf

1.
Fundamenteel veilig beleggen
Dr. Steven De Klerck - Christophe De Wit
steven@purevalueacademy.be
Deze presentatie is uitsluitend bestemd voor
educatieve doeleinden en wordt gedoceerd
binnen de cursus Expert in beleggen.
8.31% rendement op jaarbasis
Studie: The Return of Everything, 2019
>>> dan obligaties
>>> dan KT vastrentende effecten
in lijn met vastgoed
de fundamenten van
fundamenteel veilig beleggen
5.
Observation over many years has taught us that
the chief losses to investors come from the
purchase of low-quality securities at times of
favorable business conditions. … It is then, also,
that common stocks of obscure companies can be
floated at prices far above the tangible
investment.
Confronted with a like challenge to distill the
secret of sound investment into three words, we
venture the motto, MARGIN OF SAFETY.
7
LAGE
KWALITEIT
GEMIDDELDE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
WAARDERING
GEMIDDELDE
WAARDERING
LAGE
WAARDERING
Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020
Grootste reële
verlies over
periode van
10j - …
LAGE
KWALITEIT
GEMIDDELDE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
WAARDERING -52% -61% -56%
GEMIDDELDE
WAARDERING -42% -54% -24%
LAGE
WAARDERING -6% 12% -7%
Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020
Gemiddelde
reële winst
over een
periode van
10j
LAGE
KWALITEIT
GEMIDDELDE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
KWALITEIT
HOGE
WAARDERING 100% 91% 116%
GEMIDDELDE
WAARDERING 88% 116% 165%
LAGE
WAARDERING 152% 174% 183%
Studie: The Origins of Value Investing Revisited, 2020
LAAG RISICO, HOOG RENDEMENT
On the Origins of Long-Term Capital Losses – A Value Investor’s Perspective
He, the investor, must deal in values,
not in price movements.
0
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.9
1
10/05/2016 22/09/2017 4/02/2019 18/06/2020 31/10/2021 15/03/2023
EXTREEM OPTIMISTISCH
NEUTRAAL TOT OPTIMISTISCH
VOORZICHTIG
On the Origins of Long-Term Capital Losses – A Value Investor’s Perspective
He, the investor, must deal in values,
not in price movements.
