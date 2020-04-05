Recruiting Strategy on Practical Tips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transforming your recruitment activities into strategic and innovative ideas to source the best talents you can find!

  1. 1. Strategic Recruitment Innovative Idea to source the best talents Compiled by: Naro OUM
  2. 2. GLOBAL-LOGIC – CASE STUDY Solution of Building Talent Brand on Digital: A storytelling approach fueled by: “Employee Experience” Digital Campaign (#CampustoCorporate & WelcomeCom & Life at your Company. #companyhastag #lifeatyourcompany Compiled by: Naro OUM
  3. 3. RECRUITING STATS TO KNOW 2019 ▪ Talent Market: ▪ 40% of global employers report Talent Shortages ▪ 72% of CEOs are concerned about availability of key skills ▪ 86% of recruiters believe that recruiting was Candidate-Driven ▪ 7.85 jobs were unfilled in the U.S #talentshortages #unfulfilledjobs Compiled by: Naro OUM
  4. 4. RECRUITING STATS TO KNOW 2019 Passive Talent: • 90% of global professionals are interested in hearing about new opportunities • Sourced candidates are more than 2X as efficient to hire • 31% of all hires are proactively sourced #newopportunities Compiled by: Naro OUM
  5. 5. HIRING STATISTICS – HIRING MANAGERS Candidate Trends: 70% global workforce made up of passive talent 87% of active & passive candidates are open to new opportunities The # 1 reason people change jobs is Career Opportunity The channels people use to search new jobs are (60%Job- board, 56% social network, 50% word of mouth) #hiringtalents #recruitingchannel Compiled by: Naro OUM
  6. 6. RECRUITMENT TOOLS TO SOURCE • Company website – 85% • Employee referrals – 90% • Free job boards – 71% • Informal networking – 53% • Paid job boards – 68% • Social media website – 67% • Staffing agencies – 40% #sourcingtools Compiled by: Naro OUM
  7. 7. Get In Touch With Me HR Careers Platform +855 17 444 149 +855 61 444 023 LinkedIn: Naro OUM Twitter.com/NaroOum

