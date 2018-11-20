N Tic flirck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. HERRAMIENTAS DE COLABORACIÓN EN LÍNEA UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DEL NORTE FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y ECONÓMICAS CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORIA NUEVAS TIC Integrantes: Barrera Anderson Delgado Jennifer Yacelga Evelyn
  2. 2. • Flickr es un sitio web para compartir imágenes. Almacena, etiqueta y visualiza las fotografías de una forma muy original. Sus álbumes pueden ser vinculados a un blog y se entiende muy bien con muchas aplicaciones de imágenes.
  3. 3. Permite hacer búsquedas de imágenes por etiquetas, por fecha y por licencias de Creative Commons. Otras funciones son los canales RSS y Atom, y la API que permite a desarrolladores independientes crear servicios y aplicaciones vinculados a Flickr. El servicio se basa en las características habituales del HTML y el HTTP, permitiendo que sea útil en múltiples plataformas y navegadores web. La interfaz de etiquetado y edición de texto utiliza AJAX, que también es compatible con la gran mayoría de los navegadores Las imágenes (fotografías o videos) también pueden enviarse a través del correo electrónico. Organizar es un componente no esencial de Flickr, que se basa en la tecnología de Adobe Flash, la cual es ampliamente disponible pero no plenamente abierta.
  4. 4. Flickr ofrece una versión gratuita y otra versión de pago, llamada "pro". Los suscriptores de cuentas gratuitas pueden subir videos en calidad normal y 100 MB en fotos al mes, con un máximo de 200 imágenes como tope, por cada cuenta gratuita. Luego de alcanzados esos límites, solamente permanecen visibles las últimas 200 imágenes subidas, es decir, las primeras cargas pasan a estar ocultas, pero no son eliminadas. De igual manera, un usuario con cuenta gratuita únicamente puede cargar imágenes con una resolución máxima de 1024*768 píxeles, es decir, si en cuenta gratuita se carga una imagen de mayor resolución, el sitio la redimensiona a la resolución señalada. Por otro lado, los suscriptores de cuentas "pro" disponen de espacio de almacenamiento y ancho de banda ilimitado, así como la opción de subir videos en alta definición y la posibilidad de cargar y visualizar imágenes en su resolución original.
  5. 5. Principales características de las cuentas gratuitas Desde 2013 Tamaño total de archivo 1 TeraByte (1.024 gigabytes). Tamaño máximo de video 1GByte 3 minutos. Tamaño máximo de foto 200 Mbytes. Vistas de las galerías limitadas a las 200 imágenes más recientes. La posibilidad de publicar cualquiera de tus fotos. Muestra de las imágenes en menor definición (los originales se guardan sin pérdida de información)Tebibyte. Principales características de las cuentas "pro" Cargas ilimitadas de fotos (20 MB por foto). Cargas ilimitadas de videos (máximo de 90 segundos, 500 MB por video). La capacidad de mostrar video en HD. Cantidad ilimitada de almacenamiento. Cantidad ilimitada de ancho de banda. Archivado de imágenes originales en alta resolución. La capacidad de reemplazar una foto. La posibilidad de publicar cualquiera de tus fotos o videos en hasta 60 murales de grupos. Exploración y uso compartido sin anuncios publicitarios. La posibilidad de ver estadísticas de referenciadores y contador de visitas.
  6. 6. UTILIDADESDIDÁCTICAS Organizar fotografías de aula y centro escolar como: excursiones, eventos deportivos, fiestas escolares etc. Obtener fotografías de forma gratuita para proyectos, tareas o exposiciones cuyos autores hayan otorgado permiso de Creative Commons. Compartir imágenes solo con personas del centro educativo y sus familiares de forma profesional.

