News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Presidential debate uncovered a truth Marshall McLuhan studied 1960’s presidential debate. People who listened on radio ...
Why?
Newspapers have been losing readers – especially younger ones
Who will open the freezer?
“Amid criticism, support for media’s watchdog role stands out.” -- Pew Research Center
Using new tools to tell stories
Print journalism covers stories that take time to tell and don’t always have great video
We've fallen into this false sense of urgency that they create [on cable TV news]. That idea that everything is breaking n...
 Investigative journalism, especially watchdog reporting  In-depth reporting with context  Coverage of stories that lac...
GHOSTBUSTER EGON SPENGLER ‘ ’ Print is dead.
The immersive power of audio
Audio took us to the war News radio pioneer Edward R. Murrow
A mix of headlines, weather, traffic reports, sports and commercials Audio takes us to work and school
And audio takes us places only a microphone can go
Portability is boosting audio’s popularity
 It can be a powerful tool for verification  It makes news personal, relatable  The microphone can go where the camera ...
Deconstruction questions unique to audio news  Is the sound added or altered?  Is this story suited to audio’s strengths?
Most Americans still rely on video for news
Radio took us to the war But video brought the war into our living rooms.
 It makes you a witness to important events in real time Advantages of video news
 It can be a powerful tool for verification Advantages of video news
 Human interest: It makes news personal, relatable Advantages of video news
 It creates a national/global experience Advantages of video news
Disadvantages of video news  Stories avoid complexity and often sacrifice context  Powerful emotions and personalities c...
 National audience, national news  Fierce competition  Anchors are TV stars The networks
Local stations are network ‘affiliates’  Focus on local news, sports, weather  Drivers: proximity, conflict, human inter...
Cable and Internet technology have reshaped video news as well
24-hour demands define cable news  Requires hundreds of stories per day  Positive: Covers stories requiring lots of time...
Little-known fact: Cable attracts a small fraction of the audience 3,300,000 22,100,000
Video news on the web  No longer linear: Watch what you want anytime  News is no longer compressed into time slots  Mor...
To get the most from video news  Be active, not passive: Keep your brain engaged.  Supplement TV news with web, radio an...
Deconstruction questions unique to video news  Are you being manipulated by the speed of cuts or types of transitions?  ...
Is it actionable?  Can you reach a conclusion?  Can you take an action?  Can you make a judgment?  Should you share th...
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13

26 views

Published on

Week 13 Lecture

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

News Literacy, Fall 2020: Week 13

  1. 1. A Presidential debate uncovered a truth Marshall McLuhan studied 1960’s presidential debate. People who listened on radio thought Nixon won. For TV watchers, Kennedy was the clear winner.
  2. 2. Why?
  3. 3. Newspapers have been losing readers – especially younger ones
  4. 4. Who will open the freezer?
  5. 5. “Amid criticism, support for media’s watchdog role stands out.” -- Pew Research Center
  6. 6. Using new tools to tell stories
  7. 7. Print journalism covers stories that take time to tell and don’t always have great video
  8. 8. We've fallen into this false sense of urgency that they create [on cable TV news]. That idea that everything is breaking news and that if you're not watching us, you're going to miss this thing. But nothing they're saying is of any import because nobody filters it. You are able to step back for a moment and think. They're not. They're just pointing a camera and saying, ‘What do you think that is? I don't know. Let’s go to The Situation Room.’ JON STEWART TALKING TO PRINT JOURNALISTS ‘
  9. 9.  Investigative journalism, especially watchdog reporting  In-depth reporting with context  Coverage of stories that lack compelling imagery and are ignored on TV Strengths of text-based reporting
  10. 10. GHOSTBUSTER EGON SPENGLER ‘ ’ Print is dead.
  11. 11. The immersive power of audio
  12. 12. Audio took us to the war News radio pioneer Edward R. Murrow
  13. 13. A mix of headlines, weather, traffic reports, sports and commercials Audio takes us to work and school
  14. 14. And audio takes us places only a microphone can go
  15. 15. Portability is boosting audio’s popularity
  16. 16.  It can be a powerful tool for verification  It makes news personal, relatable  The microphone can go where the camera sometimes can’t Strengths of audio news
  17. 17. Deconstruction questions unique to audio news  Is the sound added or altered?  Is this story suited to audio’s strengths?
  18. 18. Most Americans still rely on video for news
  19. 19. Radio took us to the war But video brought the war into our living rooms.
  20. 20.  It makes you a witness to important events in real time Advantages of video news
  21. 21.  It can be a powerful tool for verification Advantages of video news
  22. 22.  Human interest: It makes news personal, relatable Advantages of video news
  23. 23.  It creates a national/global experience Advantages of video news
  24. 24. Disadvantages of video news  Stories avoid complexity and often sacrifice context  Powerful emotions and personalities can distract from the facts  Important stories without good video are ignored  Entertainment techniques build drama
  25. 25.  National audience, national news  Fierce competition  Anchors are TV stars The networks
  26. 26. Local stations are network ‘affiliates’  Focus on local news, sports, weather  Drivers: proximity, conflict, human interest  Great economic pressures and fierce competition  Separate news operations from network  Market bias: If it bleeds, it leads
  27. 27. Cable and Internet technology have reshaped video news as well
  28. 28. 24-hour demands define cable news  Requires hundreds of stories per day  Positive: Covers stories requiring lots of time  Positive: Always able to cover significant “breaking news”  Negative: Often emphasizes the sensational over the significant  Negative: Relies heavily on controversy and talk (which is, after all, cheap).
  29. 29. Little-known fact: Cable attracts a small fraction of the audience 3,300,000 22,100,000
  30. 30. Video news on the web  No longer linear: Watch what you want anytime  News is no longer compressed into time slots  More choices than ever
  31. 31. To get the most from video news  Be active, not passive: Keep your brain engaged.  Supplement TV news with web, radio and print news.  Understand TV’s limitations and rely on its strengths.
  32. 32. Deconstruction questions unique to video news  Are you being manipulated by the speed of cuts or types of transitions?  Is the sound added or altered?  Is this story suited to video’s strengths?
  33. 33. Is it actionable?  Can you reach a conclusion?  Can you take an action?  Can you make a judgment?  Should you share this information?

×