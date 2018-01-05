Exact SAP C_TBW55_73 Exam Questions - C_TBW55_73 Dumps Questions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Question No 4 What do you do to access data from a .UNX universe in SAP BusinessObjects Dashboard Design? Please choose th...
Question No 5 Which tasks do you have to perform after loading the delta for master data and texts for OCOSTCENTER? There ...
  Exam Description This certification exam verifies that the candidate has the knowledge required in the SAP NetWeaver Business Intelligence solution area. This certificate builds on the basic knowledge gained by a BI consultant, preferably refined by practical experience in a BI team, and can implement this knowledge in the specialist areas practically in projects.
  Please see below the list of topics that may be covered within this certification and the courses that cover them. Its accuracy does not constitute a legitimate claim; SAP reserves the right to update the exam content (topics, items, weighting) at any time. InfoProvider > 12% Data Modeling > 12% Data Flow 8% - 12% Reporting Client Tools 8% - 12% Administration and Performance 8% - 12% Source Systems 8% - 12% Fundamentals < 8% InfoObjects < 8% BI Platform < 8% Data Services < 8% Topic Areas
  Question No 1 Sample Questions You want to show attribute data for a characteristic that is valid on the 1st of the current month. How do you model this? Please choose the correct answer. Options A. Model the master data by adding it as a characteristic in the dimension. B. Model the master data by adding a time-dependent navigation attribute. C. Model the master data as a time-dependent navigation attribute of the characteristic. D. Model the calendar day in the time dimension. Answer: C
  Question No 4 What do you do to access data from a .UNX universe in SAP BusinessObjects Dashboard Design? Please choose the correct answer. Options A. Add a query on the universe in the query browser. B. Convert the universe to a .UNV universe in the information design tool. C. Store the universe in BW and use an SAP NetWeaver BW connection. D. Use an XML data connection in the Data Manager. Answer: A
  Question No 5 Which tasks do you have to perform after loading the delta for master data and texts for OCOSTCENTER? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Options A. Activate the master data B. Schedule a change run when using aggregates built on navigational attributes of OCOSTCENTER C. Compress aggregates using OCOSTCENTER D. Activate the hierarchies E. Activate the text data Answer: A,B
