John Wayne Cancer Foundation New Fellowship Program

A Redlands, California resident, Stephen Reeder serves as CEO of the UCR Group. Stephen Reeder engages in many philanthropic activities and supports non-profit organizations such as the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.



In September 2021, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation donated to the University of California, Irvine. The donation and gift are meant to help the university do more research and expand or improve its activities and services in surgical oncology.



With the funding and UCI's cutting-edge technology, doctors can make groundbreaking discoveries and provide people with cancer with therapies and treatments to improve their quality of life and health. This marked the first program ever created by the foundation at UCI, with both parties benefiting from the other's resources and technology.



The surgical oncology fellowship program is not the first activity in which the John Wayne Cancer Foundation collaborates with UCI. In the past, it also started an initiative entitled Block the Blaze right on the campus.

