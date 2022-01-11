A Brief History of the City of Hope

Stephen Reeder is the chief executive officer of The UCR Group, a real-estate development company that handles a wide range of projects from multifamily residences to commercial buildings. Real estate executive Stephen Reeder is involved with several research organizations, including the City of Hope. The City of Hope, founded in 1913, is a designated comprehensive cancer center and a national pioneer in cancer research and treatment techniques. The narrative of the City of Hope began with a group of volunteers who formed the Jewish Consumptive Relief Association and organized funds to create a free, nonsectarian TB sanatorium in order to treat individuals suffering from tuberculosis. Following multiple fundraisers, the charity purchased ten acres of land in Duarte, where the Los Angeles sanitorium, which featured two canvas cottages, opened a year later. By the 1940s, the discovery of antibiotics had caused a decline in the spread of tuberculosis. Nevertheless, the City of Hope rose to tackle another medical challenge, cancer, and later on, HIV/AIDS and diabetes.