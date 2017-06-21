Cap 1 la esfera celeste

INTRODUCCIÓN A LA ASTROFÍSICA Marko J. Andrade Uzieda Proyecto de Investigación en Rayos Cósmicos - PIRC Departamento de F...
1. LA ESFERA CELESTE
1.1 Antecedentes • Algunas evidencias al observar el cielo nocturno: • Las estrellas se mueven en bloque de Este a Oeste •...
• Sin embargo, había un problema con el extraño movimiento (movimiento retrógrado) de los planetas: aparentemente retroced...
• El problema se intentó resolver de distintas maneras. Una de las que tuvo mayor aceptación fue la propuesta de Ptolomeo ...
• Surge el modelo heliocéntrico (Copérnico) recién en el SXVI !! • El Sol está en el centro y los planetas lo orbitan en t...
• El modelo, además de ser sencillo, permite explicar algunas evidencias observacionales como la trayectoria de Mercurio y...
• En cuanto al movimiento retrógrado, su explicación pasa por entender el movimiento relativo de los planetas en sus respe...
• Otra evidencia que también resuelve el modelo copernicano: las oposiciones y/o conjunciones, no se dan a intervalos igua...
• Periodo sinódico (S): Tiempo que tarda un planeta en volver a encontrarse en oposición o en conjunción con respecto a un...
• Demostración de la relación de periodos: 𝜔1,2 = 2𝜋 𝑃1,2 (1) 𝜔 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑡 = 𝜔1 − 𝜔2 (2) 𝜔 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑡 = 2𝜋 𝑆 (3) Reemplazando (1) y ...
1.2 La esfera celeste • A pesar de todo se sigue utilizando un marco con la Tierra como referencia: la esfera celeste. • E...
1.2.1 Sistema alt-acimutal • Bastan dos coordenadas angulares (la radial no importa pues la esfera es imaginaria). • Toma ...
• El acimut, A, es un ángulo medido sobre el horizonte, desde el Norte hacia el astro en dirección Este. • Sistema sencill...
1.2.2 Sistema ecuatorial • Adaptación del sistema geográfico latitud-longitud a la esfera celeste. • Nuevamente dos ángulo...
1.2.3 Otros sistemas de coordenadas (Material complementario extraído de: Elementos de astronomía de posición, J. G. Porti...
𝜀 = 23.5° Ángulo de inclinación del eje de rotación de la Tierra respecto de la eclíptica. También es el ángulo entre el p...
SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De horizontales a ecuatoriales horarias y viceversa
TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales horarias a ecuatoriales absolutas y viceversa
TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales absolutas a eclípticas y viceversa
TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales absolutas a galácticas y viceversa
  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA ASTROFÍSICA Marko J. Andrade Uzieda Proyecto de Investigación en Rayos Cósmicos - PIRC Departamento de Física – FCyT – UMSS Cochabamba - Bolivia
  2. 2. 1. LA ESFERA CELESTE
  3. 3. 1.1 Antecedentes • Algunas evidencias al observar el cielo nocturno: • Las estrellas se mueven en bloque de Este a Oeste • Algunas son visibles sólo algunas épocas del año • La luna cambia de posición y de fase • Los planetas ó “estrellas errantes” se mueven en extrañas trayectorias conducen al modelo de “Universo Geocéntrico” propuesto en principio por Platón (350 AC).
  4. 4. • Sin embargo, había un problema con el extraño movimiento (movimiento retrógrado) de los planetas: aparentemente retroceden y vuelven a avanzar respecto del fondo de estrellas.
  5. 5. • El problema se intentó resolver de distintas maneras. Una de las que tuvo mayor aceptación fue la propuesta de Ptolomeo (100 DC) que incluía deferentes y epiciclos. • Sin embargo, era muy complejo: cada planeta tenía su propio epiciclo y su deferente, pero a medida que aparecían más datos, era necesario hacer más y más correcciones.
  6. 6. • Surge el modelo heliocéntrico (Copérnico) recién en el SXVI !! • El Sol está en el centro y los planetas lo orbitan en trayectorias circulares.
  7. 7. • El modelo, además de ser sencillo, permite explicar algunas evidencias observacionales como la trayectoria de Mercurio y Venus (no rebasan 28° y 47° respectivamente desde el Sol en sus máximas elongaciones), y sus conjunciones inferiores.
  8. 8. • En cuanto al movimiento retrógrado, su explicación pasa por entender el movimiento relativo de los planetas en sus respectivas trayectorias alrededor del Sol.
  9. 9. • Otra evidencia que también resuelve el modelo copernicano: las oposiciones y/o conjunciones, no se dan a intervalos iguales.
  10. 10. • Periodo sinódico (S): Tiempo que tarda un planeta en volver a encontrarse en oposición o en conjunción con respecto a un segundo planeta. • Periodo sideral (T): Tiempo que tarda un planeta en completar una revolución respecto del fondo de estrellas. • Relación entre ambos períodos:
  11. 11. • Demostración de la relación de periodos: 𝜔1,2 = 2𝜋 𝑃1,2 (1) 𝜔 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑡 = 𝜔1 − 𝜔2 (2) 𝜔 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑡 = 2𝜋 𝑆 (3) Reemplazando (1) y (3) en (2) y recordando que la velocidad orbital es mayor cuanto más cerca se encuentra un planeta del Sol, se obtiene las relaciones buscadas para 1 𝑆 .
  12. 12. 1.2 La esfera celeste • A pesar de todo se sigue utilizando un marco con la Tierra como referencia: la esfera celeste. • Existen distintos sistemas de coordenadas en este marco. Destacan 2: Sistema alt-acimutal Sistema ecuatorial
  13. 13. 1.2.1 Sistema alt-acimutal • Bastan dos coordenadas angulares (la radial no importa pues la esfera es imaginaria). • Toma como referencia el horizonte del observador. • La altura, h, es el ángulo desde el horizonte del observador hasta el objeto celeste. • Su complemento es la distancia cenital, z.
  14. 14. • El acimut, A, es un ángulo medido sobre el horizonte, desde el Norte hacia el astro en dirección Este. • Sistema sencillo pero con un defecto: varía con la latitud y, por ende, con el observador. • Además, un objeto observado hoy, tendrá unas coordenadas alt-acimutales diferentes el día de mañana a la misma hora (consecuencia de la traslación y rotación de la Tierra). • Ejercicio práctico: Ubica 5 objetos celestes (puedes ayudarte con algún simulador de cielo como Stellarium www.stellarium.org/es/) y toma el registro de sus coordenadas alt-acimutales por 7 días a la misma hora. Hay alguna diferencia?
  15. 15. 1.2.2 Sistema ecuatorial • Adaptación del sistema geográfico latitud-longitud a la esfera celeste. • Nuevamente dos ángulos: declinación y ascensión recta
  16. 16. 1.2.3 Otros sistemas de coordenadas (Material complementario extraído de: Elementos de astronomía de posición, J. G. Portillo, Observatorio Astronómico Nacional, Colombia, 2001)
  17. 17. 𝜀 = 23.5° Ángulo de inclinación del eje de rotación de la Tierra respecto de la eclíptica. También es el ángulo entre el plano de la eclíptica y el del ecuador.
  18. 18. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
  19. 19. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
  20. 20. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
  21. 21. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
  22. 22. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS CELESTES
  23. 23. TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De horizontales a ecuatoriales horarias y viceversa
  24. 24. TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales horarias a ecuatoriales absolutas y viceversa
  25. 25. TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales absolutas a eclípticas y viceversa
  26. 26. TRANSFORMACION DE COORDENADAS : De ecuatoriales absolutas a galácticas y viceversa

