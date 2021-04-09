⭐[PDF]⚡ Jam Session A Fruit-Preserving Handbook [A Cookbook]

Copy link here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/0399579613

A handbook for fruit preserving with 75 basic and special recipes for jams jellies chutneys and compotes by chef emeritus and master preserver Joyce Goldstein. Jam Session is the lushly photographed and selective guide to making allnatural fruit preserves organized by type of fruit and seasonal availability with descriptions of the best varieties for preserving plus master recipes and contemporary variations for each type of fruit. Former restaurant chefowner culinary historian and master preserver Joyce Goldstein includes straightforward nofail instructions for canning fruit preserves along with serving ideas for using preserves for much more than toast including MangoLime Jam to elevate pork tenderloin Pickled Peaches to perk up