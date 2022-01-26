SRv6 experience for italy iPv6 council

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
SRv6 experience and future perspectives
1) SRv6 and SRv6 Network Programming model
2) ROSE : Research on Open source SRv6 Ecosystem
3) SRv6 for SD-WAN & our EveryWAN solution
4) User Controlled SD-WAN Services (UCSS) project
5) Conclusions & next steps