Stefano romero 28.492.698 la robotica electiva iv

INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Autor: Romero, Stefano C.I: 28.492.698 Ing. De Sistemas
IMPORTANCIA DE LA ROBÓTICA En nuestra vida cotidiana estamos acostumbrados a utilizar toda clase de dispositivos electróni...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA ROBÓTICA Los primeros Robot consistían entonces en máquinas bastante simples, que requerían la acción de...
La robótica es la ciencia y la tecnología de los robots. Se ocupa del diseño, manufactura y aplicaciones de los robots. La...
1ª Generación. Manipuladores. 2ª Generación. Robots de aprendizaje. 3ª Generación. Robots con control sensorizado. 4ª Gene...
Son disciplinas surgidas en diferentes épocas. La robótica nace en décadas recientes para complementarse con la automatiza...
Los robots son utilizados en una diversidad de aplicaciones, desde los robots en los salones de clase, robots soldadores e...
LA ROBÓTICA Y SUS COMPONENTES  Manipuladores Cinemáticos: La robótica encontró su primera aplicación en la industria nucl...
Se entiende por Robot Industrial a un dispositivo de maniobra destinado a ser utilizado en la industria y dotado de uno o ...
ROBÓTICA MEDICINAL En los quirófanos se ha visto cómo los robots han llegado a tener una presencia enorme. Se utilizan en ...
ROBÓTICAATENCIÓN AL PÚBLICO En multitud de negocios a lo largo del mundo hay empresas que están implementando robots en su...
ROBÓTICA DOMESTICA Los robots están presentes en el mundo cotidiano, es algo común en las casas, ayudando sobre todo a que...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Autor: Romero, Stefano C.I: 28.492.698 Ing. De Sistemas Tutor: Guzmán, José Luis Mayo, 2021
  2. 2. IMPORTANCIA DE LA ROBÓTICA En nuestra vida cotidiana estamos acostumbrados a utilizar toda clase de dispositivos electrónicos que fundamentalmente tienen la complicada misión de solucionarnos o simplificarnos una gran cantidad de dificultades o problemas que tenemos, convirtiéndose entonces en una herramienta de trabajo más y en muchas ocasiones hasta nos permite reducir el tiempo de trabajo. Entre los adelantos aplicados en materia de tecnología una de las más conocidas y quizá esperadas es la robótica, siendo esta la rama que se encarga de diseñar, construir y hasta operar toda clase de robots, estamos en cotidiano contacto con una gran cantidad de robots, siendo estos por definición tanto un ente virtual como por otro lado una entidad mecánica que se encarga de realizar distintas procesos o actividades en forma automatizada.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA DE LA ROBÓTICA Los primeros Robot consistían entonces en máquinas bastante simples, que requerían la acción de un Operador que es quien seleccionaba qué función realizar y mediante un avanzado Sistema Mecánico se realizaban en forma automatizada, evolucionando luego hacia un sistema donde el robot Memorizaba Funciones y posteriormente las ejecutaba en forma ordenada tal como fueron indicadas por el manipulador que inició el proceso. La importancia de la robótica se desarrolla en que facilitará la vida del hombre ayudando a realizar trabajos fuertes más fácilmente y en menor tiempo, mejorando la educación y la ciencia, en la medicina ayudando a salvar vidas con su tecnología.
  4. 4. La robótica es la ciencia y la tecnología de los robots. Se ocupa del diseño, manufactura y aplicaciones de los robots. La robótica combina diversos disciplinas como son: la mecánica, la electrónica, la informática, la inteligencia artificial y la ingeniería de control. Otras áreas importantes en robótica son el álgebra, los autómatas programables y las máquinas de estados. LA ROBÓTICA
  5. 5. 1ª Generación. Manipuladores. 2ª Generación. Robots de aprendizaje. 3ª Generación. Robots con control sensorizado. 4ª Generación. Robots inteligentes. Los robots son muy utilizados en plantas de manufactura, montaje y embalaje, en transporte, en exploraciones en la Tierra y en el espacio, cirugía, armamento, investigación en laboratorios y en la producción en masa de bienes industriales o de consumo. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS ROBOTS
  6. 6. Son disciplinas surgidas en diferentes épocas. La robótica nace en décadas recientes para complementarse con la automatización, aportándole como elemento innovador cierto grado de inteligencia. La automatización es como una tecnología que está relacionada con el empleo de sistemas mecánicos, electrónicos y basados en la informática, operación y control de la producción. El robot forma parte del progresivo desarrollo de la automatización, favorecido notablemente por el avance de las técnicas de control por computadora automatizando los procesos de fabricación. ROBÓTICA Y AUTOMATIZACIÓN
  7. 7. Los robots son utilizados en una diversidad de aplicaciones, desde los robots en los salones de clase, robots soldadores en la industria automotriz, hasta brazos teleoperador en el transbordador espacial.  Industria: Los robots son utilizados por una diversidad de procesos industriales como lo son, la soldadura de punto y soldadura de arco, pinturas de spray, transportación de materiales, molienda de materiales, moldeado en la industria plástica, máquinas-herramientas y otras más.  Laboratorios: Los robots están encontrando un gran número de aplicaciones. Un típico sistema de preparación de muestras consiste de un robot y una estación de laboratorio, la cual contiene balanzas, dispensarios, centrifugados y racks de tubos de pruebas.  Agricultura: Entre sus proyectos se encuentra una máquina que esquila a las ovejas, y otro proyecto, que consiste en hacer un sistema automatizado de un obrador. LA ROBÓTICA Y SUS COMPONENTES
  8. 8. LA ROBÓTICA Y SUS COMPONENTES  Manipuladores Cinemáticos: La robótica encontró su primera aplicación en la industria nuclear con el desarrollo de teleoperadores para manejar material radiactivo. Los robots más recientes han sido utilizados para soldar a control remoto y la inspección de tuberías en áreas de alta radiación.  Espacio: La exploración espacial posee problemas especiales para el uso de robots. Muchos científicos han hecho la sugerencia de que es necesario el uso de Robots para continuar con los avances en la exploración espacial.  Vehículos submarinos: Los vehículos submarinos se utilizan en la inspección y mantenimiento de tuberías que conducen petróleo, gas o aceite en las plataformas oceánicas.  Educación: Los robots están apareciendo en los salones distintas formas, los programas educacionales utilizan la simulación de control de robots como un medio de enseñanza, robots móviles, y sistemas completos han sido desarrollados para su utilización en los laboratorios educacionales.
  9. 9. Se entiende por Robot Industrial a un dispositivo de maniobra destinado a ser utilizado en la industria y dotado de uno o varios brazos, fácilmente programable para cumplir operaciones diversas con varios grados de libertad y destinado a sustituir la actividad física del hombre en las tareas repetitivas, monótonas, desagradables o peligrosas. ROBÓTICA INDUSTRIAL
  10. 10. ROBÓTICA MEDICINAL En los quirófanos se ha visto cómo los robots han llegado a tener una presencia enorme. Se utilizan en operaciones de cirugía sensibles que requieren precisión y eficacia para procesos en los que solo los humanos más habilidosos podrían igualar sus niveles de eficacia.
  11. 11. ROBÓTICAATENCIÓN AL PÚBLICO En multitud de negocios a lo largo del mundo hay empresas que están implementando robots en sus tiendas, restaurantes u hoteles para recibir a los clientes, tienen una forma muy interesante de dar soporte a los humanos que trabajan en las instalaciones.
  12. 12. ROBÓTICA DOMESTICA Los robots están presentes en el mundo cotidiano, es algo común en las casas, ayudando sobre todo a que las personas mayores, que cada vez están más aisladas del exterior, que tengan un apoyo para poder realizar todas aquellas tareas necesarias en su día a día.

