Industry 4.0 & Predictive Maintenance Michele Stecca, PhD ITT Barsanti
Le rivoluzioni industriali
Industry 4.0: elementi caratterizzanti (1/2) ● La centralità del dato – Monitoraggio dei parametri dei macchinari – Ottimi...
Industry 4.0: elementi caratterizzanti (2/2) La gestione delle manutenzioni
Approfondimenti tecnici (1/3) L’importanza degli standard Programma 1 (Vendor 1) Programma 2 (Vendor 2)
Approfondimenti tecnici (2/3) ● G. Emireni, M. Stecca - Python & Industry 4.0: a real world case: https://www.youtube.com/...
Approfondimenti tecnici (3/3) ● Forecasting/Anomaly Detection
Criticità ● La Qualità del Dato!!! – Dati recuperati dal PLC – Da registrazioni “manuali” (per es. Manutenzioni, rotture, ...
Il fattore umano Facciamo la manutenzione predittiva! IT guy PLC Programmer Statistica, Machine Learning, Modelli matemati...
Conclusioni ● Overview sull’Industry 4.0 ● La centralità del dato ● L’importanza delle persone ● Il viaggio è appena all’i...
Slide Bonus
Tradizione vs. ML Dati Storici Etichette/ Output Modello/ Programma
Il processo ML Model Training Modello Generato Automaticamente Model Evaluation/ Scoring Dati Storici (Pre- elaborati) Dat...
Industry4.0
  4. 4. Le rivoluzioni industriali
  5. 5. Industry 4.0: elementi caratterizzanti (1/2) ● La centralità del dato – Monitoraggio dei parametri dei macchinari – Ottimizzare le linee di produzione – Riduzione degli sprechi – Big Data / Intelligenza Artificiale ● Il fattore velocità (real-time) ● Integrazione di diversi sistemi (PLC/MES/ERP) ● Internet of Things (accesso da remoto, dispositivi mobili, ecc.)
  6. 6. Industry 4.0: elementi caratterizzanti (2/2) La gestione delle manutenzioni
  8. 8. Approfondimenti tecnici (1/3) L’importanza degli standard Programma 1 (Vendor 1) Programma 2 (Vendor 2)
  9. 9. Approfondimenti tecnici (2/3) ● G. Emireni, M. Stecca - Python & Industry 4.0: a real world case: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AA2QyQI3rZs ● Curve caratteristiche
  10. 10. Approfondimenti tecnici (3/3) ● Forecasting/Anomaly Detection
  11. 11. Criticità ● La Qualità del Dato!!! – Dati recuperati dal PLC – Da registrazioni “manuali” (per es. Manutenzioni, rotture, ecc.) ● Approcci standard (talvolta) non ancora maturi ● Limitata collaborazione tra le persone ● Macchinari datati (vedi retrofitting)
  12. 12. Il fattore umano Facciamo la manutenzione predittiva! IT guy PLC Programmer Statistica, Machine Learning, Modelli matematici Database, Integrazione di Sistemi, Ottimizzazione informatica Esperto di dominio, conosce il macchinario, PLC, parametri, ecc. Data Scientist
  14. 14. Conclusioni ● Overview sull’Industry 4.0 ● La centralità del dato ● L’importanza delle persone ● Il viaggio è appena all’inizio e il percorso è impegnativo
  15. 15. Slide Bonus
  16. 16. Tradizione vs. ML Dati Storici Etichette/ Output Modello/ Programma
  17. 17. Il processo ML Model Training Modello Generato Automaticamente Model Evaluation/ Scoring Dati Storici (Pre- elaborati) Dati Storici (Input) Data Pre-Processing Model Deployment 1 2 3a 3b 4 5 6

