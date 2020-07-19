Vampire woman - eccentric people

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECCENTRIC PEOPLE
•What does the word eccentric mean? •What would someone have to do to be eccentric?
Which of these words would fill the gaps to complete the article: bats, coffin, corpse, fangs, hearse, vampire, grave, wit...
“My parents have always thought I'm weird. Dad used to call me a (5)_______________, and I'm sure in a past life I was one...
When did Carole’s obsessions start? Carole’s obsession started… What sort of family does Carole come from? Carole’s family...
Test your understanding of the text OBSESSED: a) worried b) extremely interested c) shocked WEIRD: a) strange b) unhappy c...
Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what way is Carole eccentric? Point (make a point that comments on how Carole might be eccen...
Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what way is Carole eccentric? Point Carol seems to be eccentric because she wants to be a va...
Writing a PEEDL paragraph: Does Carole enjoy being different? Point (make a point about whether she enjoys being different...
Writing a PEEDL paragraph: How do other people seem to respond to Carole? Point (make a point about the different ways tha...
Peer Assessment Look at another pupil’s work. Go through the checklist below and give a mark out of ten for each of the fi...
Over to you 1. Do you find the woman described in the passages amusing or dangerous? 1. Do you know anyone who is eccentri...
Spelling
  ECCENTRIC PEOPLE Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  •What does the word eccentric mean? •What would someone have to do to be eccentric? ECCENTRIC PEOPLE Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  3. 3. Which of these words would fill the gaps to complete the article: bats, coffin, corpse, fangs, hearse, vampire, grave, witch You could easily think Carole Bohanon is a (1) ____________ She has wild hair, ice white Skin, and pale, glittering eyes that look right through you. She mostly dresses in Gothic black, and when she laughs, she reveals two long pointed (2) _________________ . Carole has been fascinated by vampires since she was a child: ‘I know I'm not one because I'm alive, but I'd like to come back to Earth as a vampire. I believe in them, and my interest in them takes up most of my time, and all my money.' Carole, 25, works as a graphic artist. She lives with her boyfriend in a rented flat in Surrey, and comes from a very 'normal' family. Her father was in the army, but is now a sales manager, and her mother is a home help. She is an only child. She says, “From the age of about four I've been obsessed with horror stories. I like the idea of a (3) ___________ rising from the (4) ___________ , and have never been frightened by the supernatural. I've always been fascinated by blood. I love its colour and texture. I've never drunk anyone's blood, but the idea doesn’t disgust me.” Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  4. 4. “My parents have always thought I'm weird. Dad used to call me a (5)_______________, and I'm sure in a past life I was one.” Carole's flat reflects her interest. Her bedroom is full of (6) _________________skulls, masks and signs of death. Carole commented, “If I had the money I'd sleep in a (7) ________________ and drive a (8) _______________ . I saved up to have my fangs made, My canine teeth never grew properly, so I had to have my teeth fixed. I asked the dentist if I could have any shape of teeth, and when he said ‘yes’ I asked for long pointed ones. It took months before he believed me. It's against all dental rules to make fangs.” Carole admits that other people do not always appreciate her appearance, “At work, I'm teased if anyone cuts themselves. The others tell me to keep my distance. One girl had to move away from me, because she was scared. I like being able to scare people. It gives me confidence and lets me get my own back for being small and a girl.” She confesses that she has always felt Different, “At school I tried to be like the others but I felt unhappy. I'm just not interested in everyday conventions and I don't feel the need to fit in. If I didn't have to work, I'd sleep all day and get up at night.” Which of these words would fill the gaps to complete the article: bats, coffin, corpse, fangs, hearse, vampire, grave, witch Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  5. 5. When did Carole’s obsessions start? Carole’s obsession started… What sort of family does Carole come from? Carole’s family is… How did Carole’s family react to her? Carole’s family… How do other people react to Carole? Other people… Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  6. 6. Test your understanding of the text OBSESSED: a) worried b) extremely interested c) shocked WEIRD: a) strange b) unhappy c) dead TEASED: a) made fun of b) dangerous c) scared EVERYDAY CONVENTIONS: a) normal lessons b) normal words c) normal thoughts and behaviour. Which of these is true or false for Carole? 1. She refuses to compromise. 2. She goes against conventional thinking. 3. She is only acting. 4. She is very different from most people. 5. She is an individualist. 6. She is very selfish. 7. She is intolerant of other people. 8. She is trying to attract people's attention. 9. She is happy. 10. She is self-conscious about her behaviour. What evidence is there in the text for your answers? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  7. 7. Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what way is Carole eccentric? Point (make a point that comments on how Carole might be eccentric) Evidence (include a quote from the text that backs up your point) Explore (explain what the quote is telling us about Carole’s eccentricity) Develop (make a further comment about why Carole might be eccentric or further develop the previous point) Link (link you comments back to the question) Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  8. 8. Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what way is Carole eccentric? Point Carol seems to be eccentric because she wants to be a vampire and has had her teeth changed to make herself look more like a vampire. Evidence Carole commented that when she was at school, she didn’t feel like the other children. She said, ‘I’m just not interested in everyday conventions and I don’t feel the need to fit in. If I didn’t have to work, I’d sleep all day and get up at night.’ Explore This tells us that Carole doesn’t want to live a normal life. Instead, she enjoys being very different to other people, for example getting up at night and sleeping during the day. Develop Another thing that makes Carole eccentric is her fascination with blood. The idea of drinking another person’s blood would usually make people feel sick; however, Carole says that, ‘…the idea doesn’t disgust me.’ Link All of these points show that Carole isn’t normal. She stands out from the crowd, and goes out of her way to be different, even doing some things that would make normal people feel physically sick, which all demonstrates how eccentric she is. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  9. 9. Writing a PEEDL paragraph: Does Carole enjoy being different? Point (make a point about whether she enjoys being different or not) Evidence (include a quote from the text that backs up your point) Explore (explain what the quote tells us about Carole enjoying being different.) Develop (make a further comment on how Carole enjoys her eccentricity, or further develop the previous point) Link (link you comments back to the question) Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  10. 10. Writing a PEEDL paragraph: How do other people seem to respond to Carole? Point (make a point about the different ways that other people react to Carole) Evidence (include a quote from the text that backs up your point) Explore (explain what the quote is telling us about Carole and how people respond to her) Develop (make a further point about how people respond to Carole, or further develop your last idea) Link (link you comments back to the question) Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  11. 11. Peer Assessment Look at another pupil’s work. Go through the checklist below and give a mark out of ten for each of the five categories: 1. Does the paragraph make 100% sense? 2. Has the pupil followed the PEEDL plan? 3. Does the paragraph fully answer the question? 4. Does the paragraph contain as much detail as the example paragraph? 5. Are the sentences fully punctuated, and is the spelling correct? • ADD UP THE MARKS TO GIVE AN OVERALL MARK OUT OF FIFTY. • ALSO MAKE A SUGGESTION ABOUT HOW THEY MIGHT IMPROVE THE PARAGRAPH TO GET A HIGHER MARK. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  12. 12. Over to you 1. Do you find the woman described in the passages amusing or dangerous? 1. Do you know anyone who is eccentric? 2. Could you live or work with an eccentric person? 3. Do you or someone that you know have an eccentric habit? If so, what is it? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  13. 13. Spelling Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts intercede mischievous homage sombrero competent aloofness sceptical (UK); skeptical (US) intricate malicious privateer fervent meritorious hazardous dehydration intercede recoiled impressionable autobiography psychic suppress

