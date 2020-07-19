Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thomas Peaceful – war diary Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Lev...
SPELLING WRITE OUT EACH OF THE SPELLING WORDS FIVE TIMES FOR PRACTICE. severed skittered recoiled curse drenching khaki wa...
Thomas Peaceful diary entry: Belgium, 29 April 1915 Today, as I was cutting into the side of the trench to clear some of t...
Today we were on the offensive, and advancing. I felt sudden excitement to be part of the big push. However, it was not as...
For each image below, find a short quote from the first page that links with the picture.
For each image below, find a short quote from the second page that links with the picture.
Test your understanding of the text 1) SWARMING: a) lying low b) gathered in large numbers c) dark 2) RECOILED: a) sprang ...
Why does he use the image of a ‘severed water pipe’ for the movement of the rats? He uses the image of… What does it sugge...
Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what ways were Tommo’s experiences disturbing? Point (make a comment about one part of trenc...
Success Criteria READ THROUGH YOU PARAGRAPH AND CHECK WHETHER: 1. You have followed the PEEDL plan Yes/No 2. You have writ...
Thomas Peaceful war diary

Thomas Peaceful - war diary: reading, literacy and text-based activities for KS3 (11-13yo)

Thomas Peaceful war diary

  1. 1. Thomas Peaceful – war diary Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  2. 2. SPELLING WRITE OUT EACH OF THE SPELLING WORDS FIVE TIMES FOR PRACTICE. severed skittered recoiled curse drenching khaki waddling corpse offensive scythe
  3. 3. Thomas Peaceful diary entry: Belgium, 29 April 1915 Today, as I was cutting into the side of the trench to clear some of the mud away, when I accidentally cut through a rat’s nest hidden behind the sand bags. Like a severed water pipe, the filthy creatures came pouring out, skittering away in all directions over my boots. Horrified, I recoiled in disgust and was momentarily stunned. Pulling myself together, I set about trying to stamp them into the mud and strike them with the edge of my spade. However, our greatest curse is neither rats nor the swarming fleas, but the unending, drenching rain. It runs like a stream along the bottom of the trench, rising inch by inch until it becomes nothing but a stinking, brown river of slop that seems to want to hold us and drag us down, one by one.’ Living in the trenches, death is never far from us. Across no man’s land, I can see unnatural humps scattered here and there beyond our wire, stretching out towards the enemy’s lines. They are the unburied: a fallen army of soldiers, some in field-grey uniforms and some in khaki. All of them are brothers in death, and all of them are food for fat, waddling rats which gorge themselves on the bodies. Perhaps one day I will also join the fallen, but every night I pray that I won’t. One of the dead lies across a heaped roll of razor wire. His ghoulish, green face gapes at us daily - seeming to taunt and mock us. The corpse’s free arm is stretched heavenwards, as if its fingers are reaching for the sky.’
  4. 4. Today we were on the offensive, and advancing. I felt sudden excitement to be part of the big push. However, it was not as I expected. In front of us, the enemy seemed to have vanished. For a few short moments I tried to believe that the Germans had given up and abandoned their trenches, but that was when the first shell screamed overhead. I was still advancing when the whole of their line exploded into sudden bursts of gun fire. Everywhere in front of us was lit up by violent flashes of rifle fire and the spitting flames of machine guns. One of the shell-bursts left me deafened; and as I marched forward, all became soundless and unreal. It felt as though I wasn’t actually there – caught in silent storm of firework shells raging about me. I couldn’t see a single German, and yet everywhere my fellow soldiers were being scythed down, blown apart, obliterated. I faltered. The next thing I felt was an arm lifting me up. It was my lieutenant. He shook me out of my stupor, grabbed me and hauled me to my feet. But just as he turned away, he was hit. Stopped where he stood, he dropped to his knees. He died looking up at me - his eyes empty of all life, slowly falling forward into the mud. It was a day that I will never forget. Thomas Peaceful diary entry: Belgium, 30 April 1915
  5. 5. For each image below, find a short quote from the first page that links with the picture.
  6. 6. For each image below, find a short quote from the second page that links with the picture.
  7. 7. Test your understanding of the text 1) SWARMING: a) lying low b) gathered in large numbers c) dark 2) RECOILED: a) sprang back b) looked back c) sat back 3) GHOULISH: a) like a doll b) like a cloud c) like a ghost 4) FALTERED: a) tripped/stopped b) smoked/burnt c) tired/asleep 5) SKITTERING: a) moving slowly b) moving quickly c) not moving 6) OBLITERATED: a) wiped over b) wiped up c) wiped out Which of these is true or false ? 1. The worst thing of all was the rats. 2. It rarely rained. 3. The water drained away easily. 4. The British wore grey uniforms. 5. He saw Germans everyday. 6. The German trenches had been abandoned. 7. It felt like a dream when he was deaf. 8. At first he felt excited about going into battle. 9. Only the British were shooting. 10. The Lieutenant saved his life. What evidence is there in the text for your answers?
  8. 8. Why does he use the image of a ‘severed water pipe’ for the movement of the rats? He uses the image of… What does it suggest when the mud wants to ‘hold’ the men? When it says… Why might the corpse be taunting and mocking the men? The corpse might be taunting… What is being suggested by the corpse’s fingers pointing at the sky? When the corpse’s fingers… Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  9. 9. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  10. 10. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  11. 11. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  12. 12. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  13. 13. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  14. 14. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  15. 15. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  16. 16. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  17. 17. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  18. 18. Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  19. 19. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? CORPSES Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts RATS ‘Like a severed water pipe, the filthy creatures came pouring out’ SUGGESTS____________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ‘skittering away in all directions over my boots’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ‘I recoiled in disgust’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ‘His ghoulish green face gapes at us daily – seeming to taunt and mock us.’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ‘The corpse’s free arm is stretched heavenwards’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ‘as if its fingers are reaching for the sky’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________
  20. 20. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts RATS ‘Like a severed water pipe, the filthy creatures came pouring out’ SUGGESTS_______________________________ ________________________________________ ________________________________________
  21. 21. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts RATS ‘skittering away in all directions over my boots’ SUGGESTS:___________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________
  22. 22. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts RATS ‘I recoiled in disgust’ SUGGESTS:________________________________ _________________________________________ _________________________________________
  23. 23. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? CORPSES Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts ‘His ghoulish green face gapes at us daily – seeming to taunt and mock us.’ SUGGESTS:__________________________________ ___________________________________________ ___________________________________________
  24. 24. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? CORPSES Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts ‘The corpse’s free arm is stretched heavenwards’ SUGGESTS:__________________________________ ___________________________________________ ___________________________________________
  25. 25. PEEDL planning – what do the quotes tell us? CORPSES Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts ‘as if its fingers are reaching for the sky’ SUGGESTS:__________________________________ ___________________________________________ ___________________________________________
  26. 26. Writing a PEEDL paragraph: In what ways were Tommo’s experiences disturbing? Point (make a comment about one part of trench life that was disturbing) Evidence (include a quote from the text that backs up your point) Explore (1)give details of what the quote is describing, and (2)explain what the words suggests to the reader about what is happening Develop (add in another quote that gives more detail about the disturbing experience and explain what it suggests to the reader) Link (explain how these experiences would have been ‘disturbing’ for Tommo) Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts
  27. 27. Success Criteria READ THROUGH YOU PARAGRAPH AND CHECK WHETHER: 1. You have followed the PEEDL plan Yes/No 2. You have written in complete sentences with full stops and capital letters Yes/No 3. You have: • explored the meaning of the quotes Yes/No • linked the details back to the question Yes/No WHAT COULD YOU ADD TO YOUR PARAGRAPH TO IMPROVE IT? Pupils will be able to develop some of the main ideas suggested by inferences in the text. Level 4 Pupils will develop most key ideas suggested by the inferences in the text. Level 5 Pupils will develop insightful and detailed ideas based on inferences in the text. Level 6 Learning Objective: deduce, infer or interpret relevant information, details or ideas from a text or texts

