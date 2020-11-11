Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir şi părintele Filothei
- Despre ce să vorbeşti?". Am să-i spun ceva", i-am răspuns." - Eu sunt reprezentantul paşei", îmi zise: Spune-mi ce vrei....
L-am întrebat: Şi de ce l-a lovit pe ofiţerul acela? "L-a lovit şi l-a mustrat - mi-a zis - pentru că te-a osândit la moar...
Să-l rugăm pemarelemucenicDimitriesă ne fie călăuză, ajutător, model de jer- tfă şi rugător înaintea lui Dumnezeu pentru m...
  1. 1. Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir şi părintele Filothei Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir (26 octombrie/ 8 noiembrie): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G1E0ZFzbxKFmc8jd1Y_htEvukd0ybYBX/view?usp=shari ng https://www.edocr.com/v/pegm0gde https://www.academia.edu/44470689/Sf%C3%A2ntul_mare_mucenic_Dimitrie_izvor%C3 %A2torul_de_mir_26_octombrie_8_noiembrie_ *** Este mai mult decât minunat, atunci când, ne vin sfinţii în ajutor. Cu toate că suntem cu adevărat nevrednici, ne sunt alături chiar şi atunci când uităm de ei. Un "uriaş " duhovnic grec, sfânt la rândul lui povesteşte cu multă uimire de sine cum l-a ajutat Sfântul Dimitrie cel izvorâtor de mir, într-un moment din viaţa sa ....este vorba de părintele Filothei Zervakos, ucenicul Sfântului Nectarie şi care la rândul lui este un mare făcător de minuni. "Am mers la clădirea Administraţiei din Tesalonic, spune părintele Filothei şi pă- şeam pe un coridor. Un ofiţer turc m-a văzut şi m-a întrebat ce caut. I-am spus: Vreau să vorbesc cu paşa.
  2. 2. - Despre ce să vorbeşti?". Am să-i spun ceva", i-am răspuns." - Eu sunt reprezentantul paşei", îmi zise: Spune-mi ce vrei. Dacă eşti reprezentantul paşei, spune-mi de ce nu ne lăsaţi să mergem în Sfântul Munte?" Mi-a răspuns pe un ton aspru: Nu-ţi voi da ţie socoteală". Atunci i-am zis cu îndrăzneală: Nu sunteţi oameni buni, sunteţi nedrepţi. De vreme ce nu suntem vinovaţi cu nimic, de vreme ce nu suntem răufăcători şi actele noastre sunt în regulă, nu văd motivul pentru care ne împiedicaţi şi ne necăjiţi. Cum să trăim într-un loc necunoscut şi străin? Dacă voi aţi fi mers în Grecia,v-ar fi plăcut să vă facă ce ne faceţi voi nouă acum? Cuvintele acestea l-au iritat, s-a mâniat şi a început să sune cu putere clopoţelul. S- au adunat imediat 30-35 de ostaşi şi ofiţeri, care m-au prins şi m-au dus în Turnul Alb. Ce aveau de gând cu mine, nu ştiu. Poate să mă întemniţeze. Cu toate acestea, eu nu m-am înfricoşat deloc, nu mi-am pierdut curajul. Îmi părea rău numai că nu mi-au spus nimic împotriva credinţei mele (încât să ocărăsc credinţa lor şi să mucenicesc). Însă nădăjduiam că acolo unde mă vor duce, mă vor provoca într-un fel. Şi pe când păşeam pe calea muceniciei, l-am rugat pe Sfântul Dimitrie să mijlocească la Domnul ca să mă învrednicească să am moarte mucenicească, desigur dacă asta era voia lui Dumnezeu; iar dacă nu este, să mă izbăvească din mâinile acelor atei, barbari, vărsători de sânge şi sălbatici. După ce am înaintat puţin, iată că a şi apărut un superior de-al lor, care le-a vorbit în limba turcă. Ce le-a spus n-am înţeles. Acel turc le-a vorbit cu mânie şi i-a izgonit. Îndeosebi pe acel ofiţer care m-a arestat cu toiagul în umăr. După ce i-a alungat pe toţi, s-a apropiat de mine cu o privire veselă şi m-a lovit uşor cu mâna pe umăr, încredinţându-mă unui ostaş cuminte din Ioanina. I-a dat poruncă să mă ducă pe vaporul grecesc "Mikali" care ancorase în portul din Tesalonic, pentru a mă putea întoarce în Grecia. Întrucât nu ştiam cine a fost cel care venise şi dăduse porunca, l-am întrebat pe ostaş. Mi-a spus că era paşa.
  3. 3. L-am întrebat: Şi de ce l-a lovit pe ofiţerul acela? "L-a lovit şi l-a mustrat - mi-a zis - pentru că te-a osândit la moarte fără să-i ceară voie". Şi unde mă duceau? "În Turnul Alb, mi-a răspuns.Te duceau să te execute. Acolo îi duc pe cei condamnaţi la moarte şi pe alţii, pe care-i lăsa să moară de foame, de sete şi de duhoare.” Abia mai târziu a aflat părintele Filothei adevărul, de la prietenul său, avocat în Tesalonic. Acest avocat l-a auzit într-o zi pe ofiţerul paşei, care a mărturisit cu exactitate ce-i spusese paşa în legătură cu asta. "Într-o zi , a zis paşa, pe când dormeam liniştit, în camera mea a intrat Sfântul Dimitrie, îmbrăcat în haine de conducător de oşti, înarmat şi mi-a spus poruncitor şi cu privire aspră: "Trezeşte-te imediat, îmbracă-te,încalţă-te şi du-te în strada din oraş ca să eliberezi un tânăr, pe care un ofiţer de-al tău l-a osândit la moarte. După ce îl vei elibera şi scăpa de la moarte, să-l trimiţi pe vaporul Mikali, care se află în port şi se pregăteşte să plece. M-am grăbit aşadar, l-am scăpat şi l-am trimis în Grecia." Atunci am înţeles, a zis părintele Filothei, că izbăvitorul meu de la osânda cu moartea a fost marele mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir."
  4. 4. Să-l rugăm pemarelemucenicDimitriesă ne fie călăuză, ajutător, model de jer- tfă şi rugător înaintea lui Dumnezeu pentru mântuirea sufletelor noastre.

