Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sfântul Ioan din Kronstadt: Liturghia - Cerul pe pământ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDdVRPJ58oHfWMhAy7TfiuFhmk2UK4SB/...
Cugetări mistice despre Biserică şi cultul divin ortodox I. Despre Biserică sau comunitatea credincioşilor Biserica este c...
Ce nemăsurată bogăţie de daruri ale lui Dumnezeu, ce viaţă cerească, câtă sfin- ţenie şi cât adevăr - un adevărat buchet a...
 prorocirile, preinchipuirile,  arătarea Mântuitorului, viaţa Sa ascunsă până la vremea Lui, botezul Lui, postul Lui şi ...
Iată ce ne dă cea mai mare mângâiere sufletească, încurajare, tărie în ceasurile triste ale vieţii. Biserica ne aduce neîn...
veci să fie slăvitDumnezeul nostru şi lucrurile sale minunate în noi păcătoşii - în Sfânta Biserică! După cum cei ce aparţ...
lui să se umplede iubireînflăcăratăşi de speranţă vie, să năzuiască mereu acolo undeeste Iubirea cea veşnică, care iubeşte...
Prin Biserică. Când anume? În timpul dumnezeieştilor slujbe şi al săvârşirii diferitelor taine. Dar acasă? Poate fi dobând...
unirea cu Hristos, pentru ca să se acopere goliciunea şi necuviinţa noastră, să vieze oricând, în fiecare zi, pe cei ce mo...
împreună cu Hristos pe scaunul Dumnezeirii [Ef 2,6], fiindcă omul prin înomenirea Fiului lui Dumnezeu se îndumnezeieşte. B...
Când sunt în biserică - sunt în lumea minunilor lui Dumnezeu, în împărăţia harului, a dreptăţii dumnezeieşti, a sfinţeniei...
Nu există în Biserica noastră nici o instituţie, nici un obicei sau un ritual care să nu fi fost aşezate prin voinţa Capul...
tuturor Sfinţilor, îndemnându-ne să ne predăm unii pe alţii şi toată viaţa noastră lui Hristos Dumnezeu. Tot aşa suntem în...
Fraţilor! Iubiţi Biserica! În ea se află viaţa voastră sau altfel spus, (apa voastră) cea vie, care ţâşneşte neîncetată di...
prin propriile lor nevoinţe, prin post, priveghere, rugăciune, neîncetata luare- aminte la sine, gândire la Dumnezeu, învă...
Dumnezeu - să-l tulbure, să-l zăpăcească, să-l încurce, să-l paralizeze! Dar Doa- mne, buzele mele vei deschide şi gura me...
sfera ştiinţei şi a vieţii sociale. S-a adeverit astfel cuvântul lui Dumnezeu că poporul care stătea în întuneric a văzut ...
orbirea, mărginirea minţii, patimile omeneşti sunt vădite în Bisericile căzute. Luteranii nu se roagă pentru morţi - nici ...
Biserica se roagă pentru de Hristos iubitoare oaste ca pentru apărătoarea statului, a credinţei, a Bisericii, a tronului. ...
seama de această căinţă, le-a făgăduit, în marea sa milă, că va veni cândva pe pământ un Mântuitor al oamenilor şi El îi v...
mântuirea noastră (cea protestantă). Nu este adevărata acea biserică care s-a rupt în chip trufaş şi neruşinat de Biserica...
În Taina pocăinţei, înainte ca preotul să fi rostit judecata asupra noastră, fiecare trebuie să-şi poată da o judecată nep...
Sfânta Biserică, ca o mamă plină de o generoasă iubire poartă mereu în inimă şi pe buzele sale toate mădularele ei; pentru...
cântările, actele sfinţitoare ale preoţilor. Păstorii sunt purtătorii duhului lui Hristos, duh ceresc, ai iubirii, smereni...
Proslăvindu-i pe sfinţii lui Dumnezeu, Îl proslăvim pe Domnul Care i-a proslăvit pe ei; rugându-ne sfinţilor sau proslăvin...
tainele, de a călăuzi pe credincioşi spre viaţa veşnică; crede în dreptul lui de a binecuvânta, pe care l-a primit de la Î...
morţii fac parte din Biserică. Dacă te rogi şi pentru creştinii care sunt în viaţă şi pentru ceilalţi oameni şi crezi că r...
Mirungere şi celelalte Taine şi slujbe dumnezeieşti; este soarele duhovnicesc în lume, care luminează şi dă viaţă tuturor ...
papa? Şi poate fi, oare, un om păcătos locţiitorul Domnului? Nu poate. Un locţiitor al ţarului, al patriarhului, într-un o...
popoarelor aflateîn rătăcire - pe iudei,pemahomedani, pepăgâni - precum şi pe rătăciţi aflaţi chiarprintre creştini: popoa...
sufletească; lumina raţiunii şi aspiraţia voinţei noastre spre adevărul, binele, frumosul, spre, spre tot ce este curat şi...
toate organele de simţ, îndrumată pe calea mântuirii şi către Împărăţia de sus a fericirii, întărită în lupta cu păcatele ...
Când îl cuprinde pe omul credincios şi râvnitor către cele sfinte şi adevăr, harul izgoneşte îndată din inimă şi din trup,...
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Liturghia cerul
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Liturghia cerul

33 views

Published on

cerul

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Liturghia cerul

  1. 1. Sfântul Ioan din Kronstadt: Liturghia - Cerul pe pământ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDdVRPJ58oHfWMhAy7TfiuFhmk2UK4SB/view?usp=sh aring *** Index I. Despre Biserică sau comunitatea credincioşilor ........................................ 2 II. Despre Biserică, locaş de închinare........................................................ 70 III. Despre dumnezeiasca Liturghie............................................................ 85 IV. Despre cultul divin şi rugăciunea obştească şi particulară ................. 116
  2. 2. Cugetări mistice despre Biserică şi cultul divin ortodox I. Despre Biserică sau comunitatea credincioşilor Biserica este comuniunea văzută a lui Dumnezeu cu oamenii, Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe pământ. Ea îi arătă omului obârşia sa, demnitatea sa, marea năpastă pe care i-a pricinuit-o căderea în păcat, ţelul şi menirea sa, mijloacele prin care se poate ridica (şi ea îi dă toate aceste mijloace), învierea morţilor, judecata, chinul cel veşnic şi fericirea veşnică; zi de zi îl învaţă, îi luminează mintea, îl conduce la Dumnezeu şi dreptatea Lui, îl curăţă, îl vindecă, îl întăreşte, îl sfinţeşte, îl pacifică, îi dă alinare, îl îndumnezeieşte. Mergi la biserică, la dumnezeieştile slujbe şi toate acestea le vei încerca aievea. Biserica este purtătoarea duhului lui Hristos, a duhului dragostei Sale, duhul mântuirii, sfinţeniei, adevărului, blândeţii, nerăutăţii, al răbdării şi îndelung- răbdării Lui; al înţelepciunii Lui, al vieţii Lui: viaţa veşnică. Însemnătatea Bisericii în viaţa creştinului nu cunoaşte margini: ea îl duce de mână şi îl mântuieşte în toate, din leagăn până la mormânt şi dincolo de mormânt. În afara sfinţeniei, sobornicităţii şi apostolicităţii, o altă însuşire a Bisericii este caracterul pan uman şi comunitar al vieţii ei. La dumnezeieştile slujbe, sobornicitatea Bisericii se exprimăîn ectenii, în care se înalţă rugăciuni pentru întreaga lume, în rugăciunipentru toţi oameniidintoată lumea,îndeosebi la să- vârşirea Liturghiei. Istoria Bisericii este o dovadă concreată, vie a răscumpărării neamului omenesc de către Răscumpărătorul, făgăduit încă primului om; o dovadă pe care o învederează faptele însele, persoanele, evenimentele, puterea dragostei creştine, bărbăţia şi tăria rămase neînfrânte în timpul chinurilor îndurate pentru credinţă; nenumăratele minuni, minunatele prefaceri săvârşite înăuntrul creştinilor, tăgăduirea de sine a acestora, dispreţul faţă de lume şi faţă de toate desfătările şi frumuseţile ei, faţă de toată slava şi bogăţia lumii. Credinţa creştină a odrăslit mulţime nenumărată de sfinţi, unii dintre ei recunoscuţi şi obşteşte proslăviţi, alţii rămaşi în taină şi cunoscuţi numai de unul Dumnezeu. Ce unitate între istoria sfântă a Vechiului şi Noului Testament şi istoria Bisericii! Ce armonie! Dumnezeieştile slujbe de fiecare zi, de peste săptămână şi de peste an sunt o imagine a acestei unităţi şi armonii dintre sfânta istorie biblică şi cea bisericească, pe de o parte, şi minunatulplanal lui Dumnezeu de mântuire al omenirii care s-a împlinit şi se împlineşte până la sfârşitul veacurilor, pe de altă parte.
  3. 3. Ce nemăsurată bogăţie de daruri ale lui Dumnezeu, ce viaţă cerească, câtă sfin- ţenie şi cât adevăr - un adevărat buchet al tuturor virtuţilor dumnezeieşti - închide întru sine Biserica lui Dumnezeu! În ea se află întreaga minunată economie a mântuirii noastre; în ea se află toate dumnezeieştile taine ce se săvârşesc în ea pentru sfinţirea, înnoirea şi mântuirea noastră; în ea se află adunaţi în chip minunat toţi sfinţii care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu prin viaţa lor, prin virtuţile lor şi prin răbdarea lor, precum şi întreagă lume a îngerilor; în ea răsună neîncetat minunata propovăduire a mântuirii. În lumea văzută, sau în natură, putem vedea arătarea înţelepciunii, bunătăţii, frumuseţii, dulceţii şi nemărginitei puteri a lui Dumnezeu. În Biserică mai vedem, pe lângă acesta, arătarea dreptăţii şi a mileinemărginitea lui Dumnezeu faţă de noi păcătoşii:în făgăduinţa FiuluiluiDumnezeu şi trimiterea Lui pe pământ de către Dumnezeu Tatăl, în întruparea, viaţa, învăţătura, muninile şi propovăduirea Lui, în patimile, moartea şi învierea Lui din morţi, în înălţarea la cer şi înfricoşata Sa venire pe pământ. Toată viaţa Lui, învăţătura, minunile, chinurile, învierea şi înălţarea se pomenesc, propovăduiesc şi proslăvesc în Biserică, spre învăţătura, povăţuirea şi mântuirea credincioşilor; şi se săvârşesc neîncetat mântuitoarele sale taine; oricine vrea, se poate folosi de ele şi să se mântuiască, findcă fără ele nu este mântuire. Şi iată că faţă de această Biserică a lui Dumnezeu creştinii au devenit indiferenţi, reci, ca şi când n-ar fi mădularele ale acesteia. Ce fenomen straniu, absurd! În construcţia locaşului bisericesc şi în dumnezeieştile slujbe Sfânta Biserică a trasat, ca într-o cartă sau într-un codex, principalele momente ale destinului lumii şi omului; astfel ea închipuie  prin psalmul 103 facerea lumii,  prin altar cerul,  prin naosul bisericii pământul,  prin pridvor iadul;  închipuie starea de fericire a omului,  căderea lui întunecată,  izgonirea din Rai în lume, zăvorârea porţilor Raiului şi aşezarea drept paznic în dreptul lor a Heruvimului cu sabie de foc;  pocăinţa lui Adam şi a Evei, făgăduinţa unui Răscumpărător;  aşteptarea Mântuitoruluidecătre oamenii Legii vechi, aducerea de jertfe de milostenie (tămâie);
  4. 4.  prorocirile, preinchipuirile,  arătarea Mântuitorului, viaţa Sa ascunsă până la vremea Lui, botezul Lui, postul Lui şi ispitirea, arătarea Sa lumii, predicile, minunile, patimile, moartea, îngroparea, învierea şi înălţarea la cer.  În lume murim prin păcate - în Biserică ne facem vii în har prin pocăinţă;  în lume suntem supuşi necazurilor, întristărilor, năpastelor, bolilor - în Biserică ne eliberăm de ele, ne vindecăm, dobândim mângâiere, aflăm alinare;  în lume orbecăim în bezna patimilor, nu ştim ce facem, către ce tindem, fiindcă ne orbeşte întunericul păcatului - în Biserică ne luminăm prin deschiderea ochilor minţii şi vedem limpede lumina;  în lume ne întinăm - în Biserică ne curăţim şi ne sfinţim;  în lume cădem în neputinţa trupească şi sufletească - în Biserică ne întărim cu sufletul şi trupul. Din Biserică iradiază iertare, viaţă, putere, sfinţenie, adevăr, lumina, curajul duhului, mângâiereşi bucurie. Slavă şi mulţumire lui Dumnezeu care a închis atâtea bunătăţi cereşti în Biserica de pe pământ! În dumnezeieştile slujbe ale Bisericii noastre Ortodoxe fiecare credincios atent observă numaidecât şi simte viu gândul că toţi credincioşi de pe pământ - păstori şi păstoriţi – iar în cer sfinţii bineplăcuţi lui Dumnezeu - începând cu Sfânta Maică a lui Dumnezeu - alcătuiesc o singură Biserică, o singură casă a lui Dumnezeu, un singur trup, al cărui Cap este Domnul nostru Însuşi Iisus Hristos şi al cărui suflet este Însuşi Duhul Sfânt, care însufleţeşte, luminează, curăţă şi întăreşte toate mădularelece se luptă pepământaleacestui mare Trup. Cel ce vine să se roage în biserică nu trebuie să-l piardă niciodată din vedere acest gând, profund şi cu adevărat mângâietor. Fiindcă el poate şi trebuie să aibă o acţiune deosebit de binefăcătoare şi mântuitoare asupra stării duhului creştinului, mai cu seamă în timpul rugăciunii, dar şi asupra întregii sale vieţi, servindu-i drept izvor de simţăminte înalte, mântuitoare şi de virtuţi, ca de pildă: o compasiune nefăţarnică faţă de fiecare, milă, blândeţe, nerăutate, respect, prietenie sfântă, o aşteptare bucuroasă faţă de viaţa după moarte. Să ai convingerea vie că eşti un mădular al Bisericii, că în trupul ei viu este o legătură reciprocă între toate mădularele, între cele desăvârşite şi cele slabe, între cele puternice şi cele neputincioase, atât în viaţă, cât şi după moarte, dincolo de mormânt.
  5. 5. Iată ce ne dă cea mai mare mângâiere sufletească, încurajare, tărie în ceasurile triste ale vieţii. Biserica ne aduce neîncetat aminte că pentru noi se roagă neîncetat în cer: Maica Domnului, sfinţii îngeri, toţi cei care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu; că şi pe pământ Biserica luptătoare mijloceşte ziua şi nopatea înaintea lui Dumnezeu pentru noi, fiii săi credincioşi; să fie oare zadarnice aceste rugăciuni, mijlociri? Nu, nu sunt zadarnice; ele fac minuni pe pământ; salvează lumea de la distrugere - fiindcă din butuculrămasva lăstări o mlădiţă sfântă [Îs 6,13] - îi scapă pe oameni de la nenumărate nenorociri la care sunt inevitabil supuşi pentru fărădelegile lor fără număr, care îl mânie pe Dumnezeu; aceste mijlociri şi rugăciuni salvează împărăţii întregi de la pierzare şi nimicire. Aduceţi-vă aminte mijlocirea lui Leon cel mare, Sfântul papă al Romei, când cetatea era ameninţată de Attila, căpetenia hunilor; a Sfântului Serghie din Radonej şi a altor sfinţi ruşi pentru împărăţia rusească, mai cu seamă de cea a Maicii Domnului pentru stăpânirea rusească; cât de des a salvat Ea, prin rugăciunile sale atotputernice patria noastră de năvălirile vrăjmaşilor! Oare acestea nu trebuie să ne dea mângâiere? Nu este oare o mare bucurie să fii mădular bun al unei asemenea Biserici? Ce-ar putea fi mai de preţ, mai însemnat, mai înalt şi mai slăvit decât acesta? După adevăr, nimic. Iată din ce pricină cei mai credincioşi fii ai Bisericii - sfinţii mucenici - se ţineau de Biserică cu atâta înfocare şi cu atâta tărie, dându-şi viaţa pentru credinţă şi pentru Biserică. Iată de ce prescripţiile şi canoanele erau îndeplinitecu atâta asprimedesfinţii nevoitori, de cuvioşii părinţi şi cuvioasele femei, de fiii credincioşi ai Bisericii. Ei ţineau la mare preţ faptul de a fi fiii ei, ţineau la mare preţ faptul de a fi mădulare ale lui Hristos Însuşi, împreună- mădulare cu Însăşi Preacurata maică a Domnului, cu sfinţii îngeri, cu toţi sfinţii, şi se temeau să nu întristeze nici măcar cu gândul, printr-un cuget nelalocul lui trupulsfântal Bisericii, necum cu vorba sau cu fapta. Să le urmăm pilda şi noi, mădulare ale aceleaşi Biserici, ale aceluiaşi Trup tainic. Oare a încetat să vă uimească şi să vă înfricoşeze prin măreţia sa de necuprins, înţelepciunea şi bunătatea sa nemărginită, întruparea Fiului lui Dumnezeu, viaţa şi învăţătura Sa, minunile pe care le-a făcut cât timp S-a aflat printre oameni şi mai cu seamă chinurile înfricoşătoare şi moartea pe cruce, iar apoi învierea din morţi şi înălţarea la Cer la Tatăl Său? O, vinovată nepăsare! O păcătoasă orbire şi nesimţire! Dar, prin chemarea noastră, datori suntem, să tunăm fără istov în urechile voastre spre a vă trezi şi a vă întoarce la pocăinţă, pe voi cei cufundaţi în somnul păcatului. Prin dumnezeieştile sale slujbe de fiecare zi şi prin praznicile sale de peste an, Sfânta Biserică Ortodoxă îi cheamă pe oameni să se ridice din somnul păcatului şi al patimilor vieţii şi să-şi aducă aminte de menirea lor. În
  6. 6. veci să fie slăvitDumnezeul nostru şi lucrurile sale minunate în noi păcătoşii - în Sfânta Biserică! După cum cei ce aparţin Bisericii celei sfinte, soborniceşti şi apostoleşti au, ca să spunem aşa, dreptul la o mijlocire, în faţa lui Dumnezeu din partea sfinţilor, tot aşa, dimpotrivă, cei ce s-au despărţit în chip samavolnic de Biserică pierd acest drept ca nişte mădulare moarte ce sunt; îl pierd, fiindcă împotrivirea lor le-a adus veşnică pieire. În afara Bisericii nu este mântuire, nu este duhul harului. Ce stâlpi ai Bisericii şi, în cele din urmă - ai noştri, sunt Sfinţii lui Dumnezeu, Maica Domnului, Înainte-mergătorul, apostolii, prorocii, mucenicii, ierarhii, cuvioşii, şi toţi sfinţii! Ei se roagă pentru noi, pentru binele nostru. Nu în zadar îi chemăm. Fiindcă noi nu suntem decât trestii clătinatede vânt [Mt 11, 7]. Prin rugăciunile lor, întăreşte-ne pe noi, Dumnezeule! Întăreşte, Doamne, toată Bise-rica Ta, din toată lumea, prin rugăciunile lor! Din toată lucrarea mântuitoare a lui Dumnezeu în lume Sfânta Biserică proslăveşte cel mai mult minunea minunilor: Întruparea lui Dumnezeu şi urmările sale mân- tuitoare pentru neamul omenesc, precum şi pe Preacurata, Preabinecuvântata Maică a lui Dumnezeu. Laudele aduse Maicii Domnului, îndeosebi în canoane, stihuri, dogmatice, acatiste sunt mai multe decât firele din nisipul mării. Şi toate acestea i se cuvin după cuviinţă, fiindcă s-a învrednicit să fie Maica lui Dumnezeu şi prin Ea Dumnezeu S-a unit cu oamenii şi i-a îndumnezeit (vezi Nepătată, neîntinată, rugăciunea de la sfârşitul pavecerniţei). Şi noi trebuie - ca să spunem aşa - să respirăm prin această întrupare tainică, să trăim, să ne smerim şi să ne întărim prin ea. Pe cât de departe stă cerul de pământ, pe atât de mult ne întrec pe noi, păcătoşii, sfinţii plăcuţi lui Dumnezeu; ei sunt fiinţe cereşti - noi suntem pământeşti; ei sunt sfinţi - noi suntem plini de mulţimea păcatelor; ei L-au iubit pe Dumnezeu, din toată inima, cu toată puterea lor, urându-se pe sine şi lumea - noi ne iubim cu o împătimire extremă pe noi înşine şi lumea; iubim toate lucrurile ei pierzătoare de suflet şi potrivnice lui Dumnezeu; ei au agonisit o minte cerească, o inimă cerească, o voinţă cerească, prinzând dragoste de voia lui Dumnezeu şi înfrân- gându-şi propria lor voinţă, trupească, stricată, pierzătoare - noi ne-am făcut pământeşti şi am întinat mintea şi inima şi voinţa noastră, toate pornirile şi înclinaţiile noastre sufleteşti. De aceea, fiecare creştin să stea cu evlavie în faţa Sfinţilor, să-i cinstească cu cinstea ce li se cuvine şi cu care i-a proslăvit după vrednicie Însuşi Dumnezeu şi să caute să le urmeze viaţa, credinţa lor; ca aducându-şiamintedeînflăcărata loriubirede Dumnezeu şi de apoapele, inima
  7. 7. lui să se umplede iubireînflăcăratăşi de speranţă vie, să năzuiască mereu acolo undeeste Iubirea cea veşnică, care iubeşte toate, undeeste Adevărul cel veşnic şi Sfinţenia, acolo unde este viaţă şi doxologie veşnică şi veşnica bucurie a sfinţilor. Biserica este casa lui Dumnezeu; în ea stă Domnul, căpetenia tuturor sfinţilor triumfători în ceruri şi a celor care vieţuiesc şi se luptă pe pământ, şi toţi sunt mădulare ale sale; un singur Duh, al lui Dumnezeu, dă viaţă, sfinţeşte, întăreşte pe toţi. În această casă a Domnului toţi se simt aproape unii de alţii, ca mădulare ale aceluiaşi trup, sănătoase şi neputincioase, şi cereşti şi pământeşti, toate se ajută unele pe altele. Cele pământeşti le roagă pe cele cereşti să le ajute; cele cereşti se roagă pentru ele Domnului; în acest chip, mila lui Dumnezeu se revarsă din belşug peste Biserică, peste toată plinătatea ei. Şi în trecut şi astăzi Biserica pământească a fost şi este plină de minunile Maicii lui Dumnezeu şi a multor sfinţi. Născătoarea de Dumnezeu este mai cinstită decât Heruvimii şi decât Serafimii şi decât toată făptura; pentru tine, creştine, pentru mântuirea şi înălţarea ta; ca să te mântuie şi să te acopere; toţi cei plăcuţi lui Dumnezeu sunt slăviţi pentru minunatul chip în care s-au izbăvit de păcat, pentru măreţia minunilor lor, care izvorăsc din pântecele lor ca nişte râuri de apă vie revărsată asupra întregii lumi, pentru neputrezirea rămăşiţelor lor - toate acestea îţi sunt ţie spre mântuire şi ridicare din păcat, pentru a putea sorbi din acest izvor de apă vie şi din acest mănunchi de minuni; pentru ca să poţi vedea în ei propria ta naştere bună - naştere din Dumnezeu, pentru ca să-ţi dai seama de menirea ta la cele de sus, pentru ca să înţelegi măreţia sufletului tău, făcut după chipul şi asemănarea lui Dumnezeu, pentru ca să urăşti trupul, lumea, patimile trupeşti şi toată zădărnicia cea pământească şi pentru ca să năzuieşti din toate puterile şi din tot focul dragostei cereşti spre împărăţia cea de sus, luptându-te cu patimile şi cu poftele şi cu toţi vrăjmaşii văzuţi şi nevăzuţi ai mântuirii. Istoria Bisericii, vieţile sfinţilor, icoanele sfinţilor, trebuie să îţi fie mereu călăuzespre cer; iar mai presusde toate slujbele dumnezeieşti şi Sfintele Taine, înfrânarea, postul şi rugăciunea, şi supunerea faţă de păstorii duhovniceşti. Cu ce iubire de mamă şi sfântă păzeşte sufletele şi trupurile noastre Sfânta Biserică, orânduind pentru noi posturi dese, acre unora le par, pentru neştiinţa lor, un fel de a le constrânge libertatea! Prin înfrânare şi post însă, Biserica vrea să ne dea cea mai largă libertate spirituală; fiindcă neînfrânarea înrobeşte duhul nostru trupului, patimilor şi poftelor lui; trupul însuşi se îngreunează şi este doborât de boli. De ce duce lipsă în fiecare zi şi în fiecare ceas omul păcătos, întinat? De milă, de curăţie şi de sfinţire. Undeşi cum se dă, undeşi cum poate fi dobândit acest har?
  8. 8. Prin Biserică. Când anume? În timpul dumnezeieştilor slujbe şi al săvârşirii diferitelor taine. Dar acasă? Poate fi dobândit şi acasă prin rugăciune sârguincioasă şi prin ţinerea unor rânduieli. Poate fi dobândit în orice loc şi orice timp, dar nu se revarsă niciunde atât de îmbelşugat şi de lucrător ca în locaşul bisericii. De aceea locaşul bisericii le este creştinilor atât de scump, ca un izvor de apă vie, şi o casă a lui Dumnezeu, ca un loc al milei,curăţiei, sfinţeniei, vieţii cereşti. În biserică, sunt zugrăvite pe icoane chipurile sfinţilor pomeniţi la Liturghie, la proscomidie şi la Liturghia celor credincioşi; cei ce au fost înainte-vestitorii şi prorocii credinţei noastre; ce au pecetluit adevărul şi darul cel mântuitor al credinţei cu sângele lor, cu schingiuiri fără număr şi cu moarte, cu minunate nevoinţe, cu post şi rugăciune şi care, se roagă cu îndrăzneală lui Dumnezeu pentru noi - martori veşnici ai adevărului credinţei şi ai puterii ei de viaţă făcătoare în cele mai grele chinuri şi sub ameninţarea morţii, stâlpi pe veci neclintiţi ai Bisericii în jurul căreia înalţă zid cu ale lor rugăciuni, slava şi podoaba Bisericii. Datu-Mi-s-a toată puterea, în cer şi pe pământ [MT 28,18]. În virtutea acestei puteri Domnul aşează păstorii Bisericii –ierarhi şi ceilalţi clerici de sub autoritatea lor: preoţi, diaconi. În virtutea acestei puteri sunt săvârşite toate Tainele: Botezul, sau înnoirea prin apă şi prin Duh, Mirungerea sau darul Duhului Sfânt; prefacerea, prin Duhul Sfânt a pâinii şi vinului în Trupul şi Sângele Său, dezlegarea păcatelor prin Duhul Sfânt în Spovedanie, binecuvântarea unirii dintre bărbat şi femeie prin Cununie; vindecarea bolilor prin Taina Sfântului Maslu. În virtutea acestei puteri atotputernice a fost păzită Biserica Sa, în primele sale veacuri de existenţă, veacuri cumplite persecuţii şi chinuri asupra urmăritorilor Ei; au căpătat putere şi s-au făcut nebiruiţi sfinţii săi, înfruntând toate caznele şi proslăvindu-se în chip minunat - i-a păzit pe ei până acum şi îi va păzi până la sfârşitul veacurilor; cu această putere atotputernică El ne apără astăzi şi ne izbăveşte pe fiecare de păcate şi de vrăjmaşii văzuţi şi nevăzuţi. Orice om bolnav sufleteşte, adică pătimaş şi păcătos, neputincios, necurat, ticălos, blestemat, nenorocit, sărac, orb, gol, mort. Domnul a pogorât din ceruri pe pământ ca să mântuiască pe cel pierdut [Mt 18,11; Lc 19,10], şi a întemeiat pe pământ Biserica Sa, pentru ca oricând să mântuiască pe cei ce doresc mântuirea, pentru ca oricând să se vindece de boli trupeşti şi sufleteşti cei ce doresc să se vindece, pentru ca oricând să se lumineze cei ce caută să se elibereze de întunericul păcatului, pentru a-i întări pe cei neputincioşi, pentru a-i lumina şi curăţi pe cei necuraţi, pentru a-i izbăvi de necazuri şi nevoi şi de sărăcia sufletească şi de a-i îmbogăţi cu Dumnezeirea prin împărtăşirea cu sfintele lui Hristos taine şi prin
  9. 9. unirea cu Hristos, pentru ca să se acopere goliciunea şi necuviinţa noastră, să vieze oricând, în fiecare zi, pe cei ce mor cu sufletul prin moartea păcatului. Iată ce lucru însemnat este pentru noi Biserica şi ce lucru de neapărată trebuinţă este pentru fiecare dintre noi! Dar mulţi rătăciţi fug acum de ea, se înstrăinează de ea, o hulesc! O, sărmanilor, nefericiţilor, care vă daţi pierzării! Cunoaşteţi lucrarea mântuitoare a Dumnezeieştii Bisericii şi întoarceţi-vă la ea, ca la o mamă gingaş iubitoare, că la mântuitoare, ca la o mijlocitoare pentru voi în faţa lui Dumnezeu. Cine vă vede atât de satisfăcuţi, trăindu-vă atât de superficial viaţa, ar putea crede că nu mai puteţi de atâta sănătate şi mulţumire şi că nu aveţi nevoie de Biserică, de tămăduirea ei, de mântuirea ei, de serviciile ei - dar aceasta numai în aparenţă, fiindcă sufletul vă este sărac, blestemat, milog, orb şi mort. Atât cât credem în Biserică, care este comunitatea credincioşilor întru Domnul, adunaţi ca într-un singur trup de Hristos, capul său şi însufleţit de Duhul cel unul al lui Dumnezeu, noi, ca mădulare ale trupului Bisericii, trebuie să ne păzim şi să ne iubim unii pe alţii, ca pe noi înşine, ca pe sufletul şi trupul nostru - să stârpim din inimile noastre iubirea de sine, lăcomia, invidia, duşmănia, mânia, ura, ţinerea minte a răului, desfrânarea, neînfrânarea, să iertăm unii altora aşa cum vrem să fim iertaţi noi înşine de ceilalţi, să fim sensibili la neputinţele semenilor, să îi ajutăm cu ajutor sincer şi de bunăvoie. Iubirea este semnul cel mai autentic prin care se recunosc ucenicii lui Hristos şi mădularele Bisericii lui Hristos. Fără iubire nu există Biserică. Sădeşte în noi, Doamne această iubire, ca să nu mai gândim răul. Nici o mărturisire a credinţei creştine, afară de cea ortodoxă nu-l poate duce pe creştin la desăvârşirea vieţii creştine sau la sfinţenie şi la curăţirea desăvârşită de păcate şi la nestricăciune, pentru că celelalte confesiuni neortodoxe ţin nedreptatea drept adevăr [Rm 1,18], amestecă deşarta cugetare şi minciună cu adevărul şi nu au acele mijloace dăruite de Dumnezeu pentru curăţire, sfinţire, naştere din nou, înnoire pe care le are Biserica ortodoxă. Experienţa veacurilor sau istoria Bisericii Ortodoxe şi a altor Bisericii au demonstrat şi demonstrează această extraordinară evidenţă. Aduceţi-vă aminte de mulţimea sfinţilor Bisericii noastre, din vremurile vechi şi din cele de astăzi - şi de lipsa lor, dacă ne raportăm la alte biserici neortodoxe, catolică, luterană, anglicană. Prin întruparea Fiului Său, Dumnezeu dă neamului omenesc daruri neasemuite. S-a surpat zidul despărţitor al păcatului dintre Dumnezeu şi om - fiindcă prin jertfa adusă pentru noi şi care rămâne în veac s-a dat izbăvire de păcate şi de moarte veşnică, învierea neamului omenesc; omul s-a învrednicit de tot harul ceresc, de toată puterea de viaţă şi buna cucernicie, a fost dus din nou în Rai şi chiar aşezat
  10. 10. împreună cu Hristos pe scaunul Dumnezeirii [Ef 2,6], fiindcă omul prin înomenirea Fiului lui Dumnezeu se îndumnezeieşte. Biserica este întemeiată pe pământ ca obşte a celor mântuiţi şi uniţi în capul său atotputernic şi atotsfânt, Hristos Dumnezeu şi însufleţiţi deDuhul cel unul al harului:ni se dă harul naşterii din nou sau al unei noi existenţe, pecetea şi sfinţirea de la Duhul Sfânt Care este arvuna bunătăţilor viitoare; ni se dăruieşte harul iertării păcatelor prin Taina Pocăinţei, harul săvârşirii şi împărtăşirii cu Taina atotmântuitoare şi de viaţă dătătoare a Trupului şi Sângelui lui Hristos, harul vindecării neputinţelor trupeşti şi sufleteşti prin Taina Maslului, sfinţirea naşterii fireşti şi a creşterii copiilor prin Taina Cununiei; neîncetata propovăduire a cuvântului lui Dumnezeu şi călăuzirea pastorală cu împuternicire Dumnezeiască e întemeiată prin Preoţie. Vino mai des la biserică pentru a-L slăvi pe Dumnezeu sau pentru a-ţi plânge neputinţa sufletească, sărăcia duhovnicească şi păcătoşenia; nimeni nu-ţi va putea împărtăşi durerea mai sincer şi mai puternic decât Biserica; copii săi cei mai buni au fost încercaţi ca şi tine, s-au simţit neputincioşi ca şi tine, au greşit ca şi tine. Ea nu-ţi ascunde faptul că plaga păcatului este cumplită, că i-a rănit pe toţi, nimeni n-a scăpat de ea; şi toţi au plâns, s-au rugat, au suferit, s-au întristat, au fost supuşi la mari încercări - şi îţi va fi mai uşor să rabzi, să-ţi trăieşti durerea. Pentru ca iubirea noastră faţă de Dumnezeu şi faţă de credinţa în Hristos şi Sfânta Sa Biserică să nu se răcească, trebuie să ne aducem aminte oricât de des de marile binefaceri pe care le-am primit de la Dumnezeu prin credinţa cea mântuitoare şi prin Biserică. Aceste binefaceri sunt: copărtăşia noastră din mădular sau foarte apropiata comuniune cu Capul Bisericii şi cu mădularele lui cereşti şi pământeşti (Biserica cerească şi pământească) - şi ca urmare a acestora neîncetată mântuire, trezire la viaţă şi înnoire prin darul lui Hristos, ocrotire, curăţire de păcate, sfinţire, luminare, pace, odihna duhului, ajutor în toată lucrarea mântuirii, nădejdea dulce, tare şi desăvârşită în harul dat prin descoperirea lui Iisus Hristos; dulcea nădejde a vieţii veşnice, încrederea că ne aflăm mereu sub acoperământul deosebi al lui Dumnezeu, al Maicii Domnului, al Sfinţilor Îngeri, al Sfinţilor dacă vieţuim potrivit credinţei, în pocăinţă şi în fapte bune; părtăşie la mântuirea minunată săvârşită prin mijlocirea Tainelor lui Hristos şi, în general, la minunile purtării de grijă (proniei) dumnezeieşti faţă de noi şi care se săvârşeşte în Biserică. Cine este Dumnezeu mare ca Dumnezeulnostru? Tu eşti Dumnezeu care faci minuni! [Ps 76, 13]. Sfânta Biserică poartă de grijă şi se îngrijeşte de fiii săi ca o doică [1Tes 2, 7], în fiecare zi, ziua şi noaptea (prin ectenii, rugăciuni).
  11. 11. Când sunt în biserică - sunt în lumea minunilor lui Dumnezeu, în împărăţia harului, a dreptăţii dumnezeieşti, a sfinţeniei, în lumea cea nestricăcioasă, în lumea îngerilor şi a sfinţilor care sunt scrişi în ceruri [Evr 12, 23]. Sunt împreună cu Dumnezeu şi cu Maica Domnului, cu îngerii şi cu toţi sfinţii. Ceea ce uimeşte în deosebi în Vechiul Testament este minunea facerii lumii numai prin cuvântul lui Dumnezeu; în Noul Testament minunea întrupării lui Dumnezeu. Dumnezeu s-a făcut om fără a înceta să fie Dumnezeu: iată minunea minunilor! Dumnezeu a pătimit, a murit după firea Sa omenească, a înviat pentru răscumpărarea omului şi ne-a dat nădejdea învierii întregului neam omenesc - aceasta este minunea milostivirii, a îngăduinţei lui Dumnezeu. Trăim în împărăţia minunilor, adică în împărăţia duhovnicească a Sfintei Treimi - în Biserica lui Dumnezeu - şi cea dintâi şi cea mai mare minune este în ea minunea întrupării lui Dumnezeu, înomenirea lui Dumnezeu Cuvântul şi minunea Maicii fără de bărbat care a născut pe Dumnezeul – om şi înălţarea ei mai presus de toată făptura, mai presus decât Heruvimii cei prea luminoşi şi de Serafimii de flacără. Această minune este proslăvită, după cum se cuvine în Biserica lui Dumnezeu. Cât de sus a fost înălţată omenirea prin minunea întrupării lui Dumnezeu! Cu câtă generozitate, cu câtă iubire şi cât de minunat a fost ea mântuită de binemeritata pedeapsă veşnică, de îndreptăţitul blestem al lui - Dumnezeu - învrednicindu-se de o nouă existenţă şi de moştenirea Cerului! Acest lucru e vrednic de o veşnică doxologie! În Apocalipsă este înfăţişată această doxologie a celor mântuiţi de Domnul [Ap 7,10; 12, 10-11; 19,1]. Trebuie ca noi să-i răspundem lui Dumnezeu cu dragoste şi să ne iubim unii pe alţii ca mădulare ale unui singur trup, al cărui cap este Hristos. Biserica pe pământ este un focar de viaţă adevărată duhovnicească, un focar de sfinţenie, de dreptate dumnezeiască, de înţelepciune, de pace a lui Dumnezeu, de adevărată libertate. Biserica este obştea celor mântuiţi; Biserica este sfânta şi minunata copărtăşie a sufletelor drepţilor care împărăţesc în ceruri şi a oamenilor cu dreaptă credinţă în Hristos şi care se mai nevoiesc pe pământ, uniţi între ei de Capul Bisericii - Hristos, copărtăşie însufleţită, sfinţită şi întărită de Duhul Sfânt. Biserica ests fântâna lui Iacov, plină mereu cu apă vie [În 4,6.14], harul lui Dumnezeu, care ne face vii, care ne domoleşte setea sufletului, ne răcoreşte de arşiţa păcatului, ne curăţă de păcate.
  12. 12. Nu există în Biserica noastră nici o instituţie, nici un obicei sau un ritual care să nu fi fost aşezate prin voinţa Capului ei, Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos, şi a Celui ce pe toate le plineşte - Duhul Sfânt: El îi povăţuieşte pe păstorii Bisericii la tot adevărul; Lui i se datorează întreaga bună-întocmire a Bisericii. Biserica este prietenul cel mai bun, ceresc al fiecărui creştin adevărat; preotul trebuie să fie cel ce poartă şi exprimă duhul ei pentru toţi mirenii. Biserica ne este mama noastră duhovnicească cea mai gingaş iubitoare; preotul trebuie să fie purtătorul către mireni al duhului acestei iubiri materne, expresia acesteia; de aceea i se şi spune “părinte”, iar mirenii sunt numiţi “copiii” lui. Istoria Bisericii este martora tunătoare a întregului adevăr dumnezeiesc, a întregii Revelaţii. Biserica lui Dumnezeu este farul întregii lumi, ce îşi revarsă lumina asupra tuturor celor ce plutesc pe marea cea învolburată a vieţii (apostoli, proroci, mucenici, ierarhi şi preoţi, cuvioşi). În Biserică duhul iubirii de oameni a lui Dumnezeu şi-a găsit expresie în pastorat, în paternitate şi filialitate (în aceea că există părinţi duhovniceşti, fii duhovniceşti). Atât păstorii cât şi păstoriţii trebuie să păzească cu străşnicie acest duh. Nu păstorim noi, păstorii, ci Însuşi Tatăl ceresc păstoreşte prin noi. Noi trebuie să aducem aminte paternitatea Sa cerească, către care trebuie să ne îndreptăm toate năzuinţele şi către care avem datoria să-i aducem prin pastoratul bisericesc pe credincioşii noştri. Domnulmă paşte şi nimic nu-miva lipsi [Ps 22, 1]. La ce înălţime de sfinţenie, de dreptate, de îndumnezeire a fost înălţată firea sfinţilor care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu - Înainte-mergătorul, apostoli, proroci, sfinţi ierarhi, mucenici, cuvioşi, doctori fără de arginţi şi a tuturor sfinţilor! Ei strălucesc ca nişte stele pe cerul sfinţeniei şi îndumnezeirii, plini de bună mireasmă, ca nişte flori ale Raiului. Oamenii trupeşti nu le înţeleg înălţimea şi vrednicia, socotindu-ica pe nişte oameni obişnuiţi, în faţa căruia nu merită să te închini şi să le ceri ajutorul (luteranii şi alţii ca ei). Sfânta Biserică, înţeleasă ca obşte (comunitate) a tuturor sfinţilor, a celor ce s-au mutat la cer şi a tuturor dreptcredincioşilor creştini care se luptă pe pământ, are o mare nepământească putere; ea trebuie să biruie orice răutate a diavolului şi a oamenilor vicleni şi porniţi spre răutate, poate surpa toate uneltirile lor; numai să ne punem mereu încrederea în Dumnezeu şi în atotputernica mijlocire înaintea lui Dumnezeu, pentru noi, a Maicii Domnului şi a tuturor sfinţilor care sunt mijlo- citorii noştri şi mai cu seamă să trăim vrednici de marea noastră chemare. Acesta este temeiul pe care, în ectenia mare, în cea mică şi în cea de cerere, Sfânta noastră Biserică ne îndeamnă stăruitor să apelăm la mijlocirea Maicii Domnului şi a
  13. 13. tuturor Sfinţilor, îndemnându-ne să ne predăm unii pe alţii şi toată viaţa noastră lui Hristos Dumnezeu. Tot aşa suntem îndemnaţi şi în rugăciunile de la litie, în stihuri, în canoane. Biserica este o cetate întărită pe care n-o pot birui toate puterile iadului la un loc! Numai să ne ţinem strâns de Capul ei, Domnul şi să-L chemăm cu osârdie, să privim necontenit către cea care este îndreptătoarea oamenilor, Prea- sfânta Născătoare de Dumnezeu, către toţi îngerii şi sfinţii. În apostoli, mucenici, sfinţii ierarhi, cuvioşi, în toţi sfinţii avem şi exemplul dragostei fierbinţi, al ascultării şi predării către Dumnezeu, precum şi dovada că ţine numai de dorinţa noastră pentru ca să ne putem face plăcuţi lui Dumnezeu şi să ne mântuim pe noi şi pe alţii. Vedem în ei alinarea de necredinţă, lipsa de înţelegere, lenea, nepăsarea, răceala noastră, şi de aceea, cu atâta mai vârtos vom fi osândiţi dacă nu ne pocăim. În afară de aceasta, în sfinţi avem ajutători şi rugători pentru noi înaintea lui Dumnezeu; să-i chemăm deci cu sârguinţă. Biserica oferă adevărata hrană pentru sufletele noastre: cuvântul lui Dumnezeu, Tainele, dumnezeiesteile slujbe, citirile, cântările, sfintele rânduieli care hrănesc mintea şi simţirea. Mergeţi mai des la Biserică, hrăniţi-vă mintea, inima, buzele cu hrana nestricăcioasă. În lume vă hrăniţi neîncetat cu hrana stricăcioasă: văzul, auzul, gustul, mirosul, pipăitul, mintea, memoria şi imaginaţia, toate simţurile voastre se hrănesc cu stricăciune. În Biserică nimic nu este stricăcios; frumuseţea nu se strică, e veşnică, dulceaţa, bogăţia, slava sunt nestricăcioase; frumuseţea, dulceaţa, slava, bogăţia lumească, trupească, însă, sunt toate supuse stricăciunii, pieirii; pe deasupra mai sunt şi înşelătoare, iluzorii, păcătoase. Ţine minte, creştine, că atunci când te lupţi cu păcatul şi diavolul o faci pentru viaţa cea veşnică, pentru ea înduri răni, necazuri, strâmtorări, supărări, chinuri, sărăcie; pentru ea faci fapte bune! Ai pentru ce să te trudeşti, să rabzi! Îndelungă- răbdarea i-a făcut pe toţi sfinţii să dobândească viaţa veşnică. Să ai întotdeauna în vedere, creştine, ţelul pe care-l urmăreşti. Ce anume? Viaţa veşnică. Istoria Bisericii nu trebuie să fie o simplă înşiruire de fapte, ci o şcoală a dogmelor şi a tuturor virtuţilor creştine pentru tinerii învăţăcei şi pentru toate vârstele, din care să învăţăm: rugăciunea, credinţa, speranţa, iubirea, răbdarea, curajul, sme- renia, supunerea faţă de Providenţă, înfrânarea, curăţia, neprihănirea, ascultarea etc. Ea trebuie să demaşte moravurile societăţii de astăzi, să ne apere de viciile ei. Tinerii dar şi vârstnicii trebuie să vadă în ea ca într-o oglindă fie neajunsurile, fie desăvârşirea la care au ajuns oamenii despre care se povesteşte în ea, pentru a nu se lua după exemplele proaste, ci a le imita pe cele bune.
  14. 14. Fraţilor! Iubiţi Biserica! În ea se află viaţa voastră sau altfel spus, (apa voastră) cea vie, care ţâşneşte neîncetată din izvorul cel nesecat al Duhului Sfânt; pacea voastră, curăţia voastră, sfinţirea, vindecarea, mângâierea, luminarea, puterea, ajutorul şi slava voastră; în ea găsim toate interesele sublime şi veşnice ale omului. Ce lucru bun - Biserica! Slavă Domnului Bisericii Care revarsă peste ea mulţime nenu- mărate de daruri ale Sale. Credeţi! Credeţi nu doar cu vorba, ci şi cu fapta în Sfânta sobornicească şi apostolească Biserică, sau obştea celor ce se mântuiesc întru Hristos, împodobită de toate virtuţile. Cât adevăr cuprind până la o iotă, toate învăţăturile şi predaniile Bisericii, dacă ar fi să luăm doar învăţătura despre chinurile veşnice. Le încerc cu adevărat, deşi sunt încă pe pământ. Când slujesc lui Dumnezeu simt din când în când cum demonii cei răi şi spurcaţi parcă pun stăpânire pe sufletul meu, împiedicându-l să se înalţe, cu gândul şi cu cuvântul lui Dumnezeu, şi punându-mi tot soiul de piedici: sau cu gânduri desfrânate, sau cu o pornire pătimaşă, spre ghiftuială, spre bani, spre haine, sau cu lenevie şi picoteală. Tot aşa pun ei stăpânire pe sufletul păcătos şi după sfârşitul omului. Ca dovadă a adevărului, unităţii, sfinţeniei, sobornicităţii, apostolicităţii şi caracterului mântuitor al Bisericii slujeşte faptul că ea îi cuprinde, deopotrivă, pe toţi sfinţii din cer, pe cei aflaţi în viaţă pe pământ şi pe cei morţi şi că ea îi recapitulează pe toţi în Hristos. Înfăţişând acest lucru şi construcţia unei Biserici se împarte în trei părţi: altarul, care însemnează cerul; naosul, care însemnează pământul şi pronaosul care însemnează iadul. În această dumnezeiască, prea- înţeleaptă şi mântuitoare întocmire totul e dumnezeiesc, prea înţelept, mântuitor, mângâietor; membrii Bisericii se ajută unii pe alţii să se învrednicească de mân- tuire şi fericire în Dumnezeu; membrii Bisericii cereşti îi ajută pe cei ai Bisericii pământeşti; cei ce vieţuiesc pe pământ se ajută între ei, dar îi ajută şi pe morţi; există una şi aceeaşi legătură vie, plenară, a unora cu alţii, în timp ce la luterani această legătură este ruptă: ei nu au cinstirea sfinţilor şi a moaştelor duhovniceşti şi dătătoare de viaţă; nu au jertfă de mulţumire pentru sfinţi nici jertfă de milostivire pentru morţi; morţii rămân lipsiţi de ajutor, nu se bucură de grija şi iubirea Bisericii, sunt lăsaţi de izbelişte. În Biserică totul respiră înţelepciune, sfinţenie, strălucire, înviorare, învăţătură; de aici ţâşneşte un şuvoi de viaţă: aici e pace, bucurie, libertate. Cunoaşteţi de bună seamă cât de cumplit infestată de păcate e firea omenească, cât de necurat este omul în chiar embrionul său; fiindcă cu toţii suntem zămisliţi şi născuţi în păcate. Sfinţii, însă, oameni ai lui Dumnezeu, prin harul lui Dumnezeu şi
  15. 15. prin propriile lor nevoinţe, prin post, priveghere, rugăciune, neîncetata luare- aminte la sine, gândire la Dumnezeu, învăţarea cuvântului lui Dumnezeu, omorârea de sine în nevoinţe muceniceşti au înfrânt puterea păcatului, s-au curăţat de orice intinăciune trupească şi sufletească, s-au făcut grâul curat al lui Dumnezeu, aurul curat al lui Dumnezeu. Şi fiindcă o asemenea curăţie se dobândeşte cu preţul celor mai mari şi îndelungate nevoinţe prin tăgăduire de sine din dragoste faţă de Dumnezeu şi faţă de aproapele, nevoinţă la care arareori se încumetă oamenii predaţi lumii, iubirii de sine peste măsură, sfinţii sunt îndeobşte puţini şi se învrednicesc cu proslăvire de la Dumnezeu în cer şi pe pământ, fiindcă Dumnezeu le-a dat nestricăciune şi fericirea Raiului, precum şi harul mijlocirii pentru oamenii aflaţi în viaţă şi-i cheamă pe pământ şi chiar trupurile multora dintre ei s-au proslăvit prin neputrezire şi prin putere vindecătoare. Cum să nu-i cinstim închinându-ne până la pământ pe sfinţi, pe aceşti oameni ai lui Dumnezeu, prieteni ai lui Dumnezeu, în care Dumnezeu sălăşluieşte ca în nişte temple ale sale, vii, curate, nezidite de mână omenească? De ce oare nu-i cinstesc chiar unii dintre creştinii pravoslavnici şi toţi următorii lui Luther, Calvin sau, în zilele noastre cei ai lui Paskov? Însuşi Dumnezu spune: Eu îi proslăvesc pe cei ce Mă proslăvesc [1 Rg 2, 30]. Foarte am cinstit pe prietenii Tăi, Dumnezeule, spune proorocul David [Ps 138, 17] - şi i-a proslăvit pe ei. Pentru propria noastră mântuire, să-i imităm pe sfinţi în credinţă, nădejdea şi dragostea lor către Dumnezeu, să-i slăvim cu sârguinţă pe sfinţii lui Dumnezeu: fiindcă cinstea pe care le-o dăm se urcă la Dumnezeu Însuşi, El fiind Cel Care i-a proslăvit pe sfinţi şi sălăsluieşte în ei; îndeosebi şi fără tăcere să o cântăm şi proslăvim pe Preasfânta Născătoare de Dumnezeu şi Fecioara Maria ca pe un chivot însufleţit al Dumnezeirii, ca pe aceea ce a slujit înfricoşată şi mântuitoarea taină a întrupării lui Dumnezeu -Cuvântul şi a obşteştii noastre mântuiri, sfinţiri, îndumnezeiri, ca pe o mijlocitoare a noastră către viaţa cea veşnică şi călăuza spre ea. O, sfânta mireasă a lui Hristos, Maică a noastră, Biserica lui Dumnezeu! Zi şi noapte porţi la sânul tău de mamă pe copiii tăi, începând de la ierarhi şi până la clericii de rând şi oamenii simpli (pentru popor - Evr 5,3), de la împărat şi până la cel din urmă ostaş şi supus. Tu porţi grijă şi suferi pentru toţi, eşti mijlocitoarea tuturor bunătăţilor: pentru buna-întocmire a văzduhului, pentru îmbelşugarea roadelor pământului, pentru izbăvirea de la tot necazul, mânia, primejdia şi nevoia, pentru apărarea, mântuirea, miluirea, păzirea de Dumnezeu cu harul Său. Şi cu câtă înfocare se roagă ea pentru odihna celor răposaţi! De câtă speranţă şi îndrăzneală sunt pătrunse rugăciunile, ecteniile, ecfonisele preoţilor, otpusurile rugăciunilor pentru cei răposaţi! Cât de mult chinuie toate acestea rărunchii vrăjmaşilor noştri celor fără de trup! Cum se mai căznesc ei să astupe gura preotului -mijlocitor către
  16. 16. Dumnezeu - să-l tulbure, să-l zăpăcească, să-l încurce, să-l paralizeze! Dar Doa- mne, buzele mele vei deschide şi gura mea va vesti lauda Ta! [Ps 50, 16]. Dă-ne Doamne să putem întotdeauna vesti cu mare glas cuvânt de credinţă, nădejde, iubire şi adevăr şi să ţinem cu toată puterea, cu cinste, întotdeauna şi în faţa oricui, neuitându-nela faţă, stindardulcredinţei, fiindcă tot trupul este ca iarba şi toată mărirea lui ca floarea câmpului [Îs 40,6]. Sfinţii au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu prin neîncetata înfrânare, priveghere, rugă- ciune, gândire la Dumnezeu, curăţie. Şi ce pace dumnezeiască, ce libertate a duhului au avut ei după ce s-au îndepărtat de lăcomia pântecelui, de patima desfătărilor, de necurăţie, răutate, aceste metehne care îi încearcă pe aproape toţi cei ce vieţuiesc în lumea oamenilor şi de care şi noi suferim. Ce plinătate a duhului era în ei! Câtă lumină! Câtă înflăcărată iubire de Dumnezeu şi de semeni! Ei sunt prietenii lui Dumnezeu, biserici însufleţite ale lui Dumnezeu, în care Domnul n-a încetat nicicând să sălăşluiască. Luteranii şi anglicanii se uită la ei ca la nişte oameni simpli şi prin aceasta Îl supără pe Dumnezeu Care i-a proslăvit pe ei; chiar şi unii creştini ortodoxi numai cu numele, nu şi cu fapta, nu se uită la sfinţi după dreptate, înjosind vrednicia şi meritele lor în faţa lui Dumnezeu şi a Bisericii, îi privesc doar pe unii ca pe nişte eroi (şi mucenici) ai credinţei, iar pe alţii (cuvioşi şi nebuni întru Hristos) ca pe nişte exaltaţi. Dar creştinii cu adevărat ortodocşi îi cinstesc aşa cum se cuvine, organizând în cinstea lor solemnităţi. Preasfânta Născătoare de Dumnezeu este făclie care luminează în întuneric: fiindcă aprinzândfoc nematerial în inimiletuturor, ne povăţuieşte la cunoştinţa lui Dumnezeu, care luminează minţile. Sfinţiicare au bineplăcutlui Dumnezeu - Înainte-mergătorul, apostolii, mucenicii, sfinţii ierarhi, cuvioşii şi toţi sfinţii - sunt şi ei făclii aprinse, dătătoare de lumină oamenilor care rătăcesc prin întunericul vieţii şi al patimilor. Este drept ca înaintea icoanelor lor să ardă candeleşi lumânări.Lumânările aprinse amintesc pogorârea Sfântului Duh în chip de limbi de foc peste apostoli [FA 2, 3-4] precum şi faptul că sfinţii sunt făclia care arde şi luminează [În 5,35]. Când află un suflet pregătit să primească harul Său, Bunul şi Preabunul Dumnezeu îl revarsă din belşug asupra lui; să luăm drept pildă pe Sfânta Fecioară Maria, pe sfinţii apostoli, mucenici, sfinţii ierarhi şi printre ei îndeosebi pe Sfântul Ierarh Nicolae, făcătorul de minuni, pe ceilalţi sfinţi. Nici noi nu suntem lipsiţi de harul lui Dumnezeu, pe măsura credinţei şi osârdiei noastre. Credinţa creştină a dat un uriaş impuls gândirii umane, a luminat cu o lumină minunată întreaga sferă a gândirii, ducând-o spre multiple şi diverse decoperiri în
  17. 17. sfera ştiinţei şi a vieţii sociale. S-a adeverit astfel cuvântul lui Dumnezeu că poporul care stătea în întuneric a văzut lumină mare şi celor ce şedeau în latura şi în umbra morţii lumină le-a răsărit [Mt 4, 16]. De aceea, credinţa lui Hristos să fie cinstită întotdeauna mai mult şi mintea omenească să nu se fălească, socotindu-le toate ale sale. Sfinţenia celor plăcuţi lui Dumnezeu este o mare taină a sufletelor lor sfinţite pe care a săvârşit-o şi o săvârşeşte în ei Duhul Sfânt, acesta fiind izvorul sfinţeniei în care rămân veşnic sfinţii. Adu mulţumire, creştine, celor plăcuţi lui Dumnezeu şi sârguieşte-te să le imiţi exemplul prin propria ta viaţă; Că Sfânt eşti Dumnezeul nostru Cel ce între sfinţi Te odihneşti [Ecfonis]; Căci voia lui Dumnezeu aceasta este: sfinţirea voastră [1Tes 4,3]. Domnul ne-a dat nouă, nevrednicilor, bogăţia slavei, bogăţia îndumnezeirii, cea mai mare cinste şi slavă prin Botez, prin Mirungere, prin Împărtăşirea cu Sfintele Taine ale Trupului şi Sângelui lui Hristos. Ce altceva am mai putea căuta pe pământ, ce slavă? De cele mai multeori căutarea e zadarnică:fiindcănoi căutăm să obţinem distincţii, decoraţii, cruci şi ordine. Nebuni ce suntem! Nu ştim singuri ce şi pentru ce căutăm şi nu ne dăm seama că prin aceste căutări ne înjosim, ne dăm pe faţă vidul moral, servilismul sufletului nostru josnic şi de nimic, care cugetă cele de pe pământ,nu cele de sus [Col 3,2]. De ce nu căutăm oare crucileinterioare, răstignindtrupul împreunăcu patimile şi cu poftele [Ga 5, 24], neprivind la cele ce se văd, ci la cele ce nu se văd, fiindcă cele ce se văd sunt trecătoare, iar cele ce nu se văd sunt veşnice [2 Co 4, 18]? De ce nu ne aducem amintede sfinţii cei mari care au bineplăcutlui Dumnezeu şi care în loc de laude- pe care le-ar fi binemeritat -recunoştinţă, onoruri, satisfacţii, odihnă, au îndurat tot felul de lipsuri, prigoane, pribegii, mucenicii, moarte silnică?  Adu-ţi aminte de drepţii care au rătăcit în pustii şi în munţi şi în peşteri şi în crăpăturile pământului, drepţi de care lumea nu era vrednică [Evr 11, 38].  Adu-ţi aminte de Iov, de Ilie prorocul, de Isaia, Ieremia, Iezechiel, Iona.  Adu-ţi aminte de marele Înainte-mergător al Domnului ce drepţi mari au fost, ce prieteni lui Dumnezeu şi cum au trăit, cum au suferit!  Dar apostolii, al căror cin îl purtăm şi noi, preoţii, cum trăiau ei, cu câtă tăgăduire de sine, în câte osteneli ziua şi noaptea! Câte chinuri au îndurat! Nu se gândeau niciodată la distincţii pământeşti, ci năzuiau la slava cerească, la cununile cele neveştejite. Aproape toţi au fost răstigniţi pe cruce. Iubirea atotcuprinzătoareşi care nu cade vreodată a Bisericii ne poartă de grijă şi după moarte. Unde este aceasta în Bisericile neortodoxe? Neputinţa omenească,
  18. 18. orbirea, mărginirea minţii, patimile omeneşti sunt vădite în Bisericile căzute. Luteranii nu se roagă pentru morţi - nici anglicanii. Aici în Biserică este vindecare pentru orice suflet bolnav de păcat şi de întristări sufleteşti. Ferice de cel ce nu se înstrăinează de Biserică: va avea parte de vindecare sigură, dacă va căuta vindceare. Aici se tămăduieşte orbirea sufletului. Ferice de cel care, recunoscându-şi această orbire, caută aici: o va găsi de bună seamă. În Biserică se află puterea care ne oferă în dar: toate cele ce sunt spre viaţă şi spre bună cucernicie [2 Ptr 1, 3]. Minunat orânduite sunt toate dumnezeieştile slujbe de zi şi de noapte, săptămână şi de peste an. Noi, creştinii drept-măritori [ortodocşi], ne bucurăm de foloasele chemării şi stării noastre pentru noi înşine şi pentru alţii. Sfânta Biserică, mama noastră curată şi fără de prihană este în chip desăvârşit aproape de Dumnezeu şi are mare îndrăzneală la El. Îl poate ruga pentru orice: orice rugăciune a ei este îndeplinită de Dumnezeu. Rugaţi-văLui cu adevărat, câtmai desşi cât mai stăruitor împreună cu ea, trăiţi în curăţie:şi vi se va da totul. Celelaltebisericiicare s-au îndepărtat de la adevărul ei, nu pot avea la El îndrăzneala pe care o are Biserica noastră. Biserica este alcătuită din sfinţi, capul ei fiind Hristos şi de aceea în fiecare zi îi cântăm şi îi proslăvim pe sfinţii care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu, le cerem în rugăciuni să fie mijlocitorii noştri; dar şi noi - care suntem împreună - mădulare ale Bisericii lui Dumnezeu - ne ajutăm unii pe alţii. Riturile bisericeşti corespund desăvârşit duhului Sfintei Scripturi, în care găsim atât de multe elemente metaforice sau simbolice după cum corespund şi înţelepciunii lui Dumnezeu care se exprimă foarte adeseori în parabole sau alegorii; fiindcă în acest fel se face loc iubirii noastre de cunoaştere şi lucrării minţii noastre – deoarece cunoştinţele descoperite lesne sau obţinute fără nici un efort se uită uşor şi nu sunt îndeajuns preţuite - şi anumite adevăruri şi reguli de viaţă ne sunt înfăţişate în chip palpabil. Prin Sfântul Sinod de la Însuşi Domnul se revarsă asupra întregii Ruşii sfinţite, prin alegerea, ipopsifierea şi sfinţirea episcopilor şi prin sfinţirea de către episcopi a sfinţilor slujitori şi slujitori bisericeşti. Toate slujbele şi tainele bisericeşti lucrează sfinţitor; prin ele se săvârşeşte călăuzirea duhovnicească a credincioşilor, ca mădulare duhovniceşti ale Împărăţiei harice a lui Hristos (Binecuvântată este Împărăţia Tatălui şi Fiului şi a Sfântului Duh...), - se vesteşte neîncetat cuvântul lui Dumnezeu.
  19. 19. Biserica se roagă pentru de Hristos iubitoare oaste ca pentru apărătoarea statului, a credinţei, a Bisericii, a tronului. Toţi creştinii drept- măritori [ortodocşi] sunt însă oşteni duhovniceşti ai lui Hristos, care se luptă necontenit cu păcatul, cu ispitele lumii, împotriva diavolului. Biserica lui Hristos pe pământ este o Biserică luptătoare. Tu suferă împreună cu mine ca un bun oştean al lui Hristos [2 Tim 2, 3]. În Sfânta credinţă şi în Biserică se află atâta înţelepciune încât ar ajunge din belşug tuturor înţelepţilor lumii pentru a cugeta asupra ei, a se minuna şi a se proslăvi prin ea. Domnul a ascuns-o însă de cei înţelepţi, deştepţi, mândri şi îngâmfaţi şi a descoperit-o celor copii la suflet, adică oamenilor simpli, blânzi, smeriţi. Iată care este judecata lui Dumnezeu! Înţelepţii şi deştepţii îngâmfaţi sunt lipsiţi de înţelepciunea lui Dumnezeu cea luminătoare, curăţitoare, mântuitoare! O, adânculbogăţieişi al înţelepciunii şi al ştiinţei lui Dumnezeu! [Rm 11, 33]. Căci gândurile Mele nu sunt ca ale voastre şi căile Mele ca ale voastre, zice Domnul. Şi cât de departe sunt cerurile de pământ, aşa de departe sunt căileMele de căile voastre şi cugetele Mele de cugetele voastre [Îs 55, 8-9]. Slavă Ţie, Doamne,slavă Ţie!Căci ai ascunsacestea de cei înţelepţi şi pricepuţi şi le-ai descoperit pruncilor! [Mt 11, 25; Lc 10, 21]. Sfânta Biserică este mama noastră, mijlocitoarea, hrănitoarea, luminătoarea, gingaş ocrotitoarea şi odihna noastră, apărătoarea noastră şi zid nesurpat, curăţirea, sfinţirea şi adevărata noastră înnobilare, tăria noastră, călăuza noastră, îndu- mnezeirea noastră. În acelaşi timp, ea este aerul nostru duhovnicesc: sufletele noastre respiră prin ea, prin aerul său întremător, sănătos, dătător de viaţă. La toate dumnezeieştile sale slujbe, Sfânta Biserică doreşte să trezească în noi sentimentul şi convingerea sau conştiinţa extremei noastre păcătoşenii, neputinţe, sărăcii duhovniceşti, orbiri, goliciuni şi, în acelaşi timp, să facă să se ivească în noi conştiinţa şi sentimentulnevoii unuiMântuitor. Pentru acesta sunt toate rugăciunile, psalmii, cântările bisericeşti; pentru aceasta sunt ecteniile, Tainele, toate slujbele; pentru aceasta îndeosebi este slujba cea de toată noaptea. Ea ne sugerează că primii oameni, Adam şi Eva, au fost la început sfinţi şi fericiţi, dar foarte curând după aceea, din cauza neluării-aminte, nepăsării şi iubirilor de sine au căzut în păcat şi L-au mâhnit din cale-afară pe Făcătorul lor, prin încălcarea poruncii Sale şi prin nerecunoaşterea încăpăţânată a păcatului lor; ne arată cum i-a izgonit Dumnezeu din raiul desfătărilor ca să-şi mănânce pâinea din sudoarea frunţii [Fc 3, 19], cum a zăvorât porţile Raiului, cum atunci când s-au trezit ei în nenorocire, lipsiţi de harul lui Dumnezeu şi-au cunoscut păcatul şi au început să şi-l plângă căindu-se cu smerenie în faţa lui Dumnezeu, şi cum Dumnezeu, ţinând
  20. 20. seama de această căinţă, le-a făgăduit, în marea sa milă, că va veni cândva pe pământ un Mântuitor al oamenilor şi El îi va mântui pe ei de păcatele lor şi va zdrobi capul şarpelui ispititor şi ucigaş. De pocăinţa cea cu lacrimi a lui Adam şi a Evei după izgonirea din Rai ne aduc aminte desele exclamaţii de pocăinţă din scurta rugăciune Doamne miluieşte, stihurile psalmului Fericit bărbatul care n-a umblat în sfatul necredincioşilor [Ps 1,1]; ne aduce eminte îndeosebi psalmul Doamne, strigat-am către Tine, auzi-mă [Ps 140, 1] şi stihurile ce se cântă împreună cu versetele acelui psalm şi care arată că Dumnezeu a venit în lume şi l-a mântuit pe Adam şi întreg neamul omenesc de păcat, de blestem şi de moarte prin patimile sale şi prin moartea Sa. Trebuie să ne rugăm cu osârdie Sfântului şi de viaţă făcătorului Duh, mângâietorul, Cârmuitorul Sfintei Biserici a lui Hristos, pentru ca El să sufle duhul iubirii în inimile tuturor creştinilor şi să-i lumineze pe toţi cu sfânta Sa lumină, spre cunoaşterea adevărului lui Dumnezeu şi al lui Hristos, spre unire întreolaltă, spre respingerea tuturor ereziilor şi dezbinărilor, spre surparea oricărei dihotonii obşteşti. Atotbunule, atotînţelepte, atotputernice şi drepte Duhule Sfinte, fă toate acestea pentru numele lui Hristos! O, cât de aproape de noi este Duhul Sfânt! Întotdeauna El ne face bine, ne curăţă de păcate, ne sfinţeşte, ne luminează, ne aduce pace, ne dezleagă, ne eliberează sufletul de legăturile păcatului, de întunericul duhovnicesc, care face vii sufletele noastre omorâte de păcat, ne întăreşte, ne mângâie, ne dă lacrimi de umilinţă, se roagă pentru noi cu suspine negrăite [Rm 8, 26]. Slavă şi mulţumire aducem Ţie, Părinte Sfinte, din Care pur- cede veşnic Duhul Sfânt şi prin El, pace celor pe care îi ameninţă cu pieire răul! Fă-i vii pentru numele Fiului Tău, Izbăvitorul nostru, Care cu atâta dăruire, răbdare, îndelungă-răbdare ne-a slujit nouă. Chipul cel dintâi a venit la chip, Făcătorul la făptură. Acest gând - esenţa credinţei creştine - străbate întregul creştinism, toate slujbele dumnezeieşti. Unitatea e marea problemă a creştinismului; împăcarea cu Dumnezeu, săvârşirea Tainelor, curăţirea şi sfinţirea creştinilor, năzuinţa către desăvârşirea creştină, mântuirea - iată lucrul pe pământ al Bisericii lui Dumnezeu. Acea credinţă (sau confesiune creştină) este adevărată, care stârpeşte, în fiecare zi şi fără încetare, păcatul atotpierzător din omul credincios, care îl curăţă, îl sfinţeşte, îl luminează, îl înnoieşte, îl face viu, îl întăreşte, iar nu cea care izvodeşte duşmănia, prigoanele, caznele (cea catolică) sau cea care duce la înţelepciune mincinoasă, la domnia raţiunii corupte asupra Revelaţiei dumnezeieşti, la tăgăduirea ierahiei, a Tainelor, a posturilor şi chiar la negarea a tot ce Sfântul Duh, Care a lucrat prin Sfinţii apostoli şi prin Sfinţii Părinţi, a statornicit pentru
  21. 21. mântuirea noastră (cea protestantă). Nu este adevărata acea biserică care s-a rupt în chip trufaş şi neruşinat de Biserica celor întâi-născuţi, care sunt înscrişi în ceruri [Evr 12, 23], care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu, care Îl slăvesc pe Dumnezeu şi neîncetat se roagă şi mijlocesc prin rugăciunile lor pentru noi cei de pe pământ ajutându-ne în lucrarea mântuirii; nu este adevărată acea Biserică care, în chip trufaş şi neruşinat, a rupt legătura cu cei morţi (sau cu Biserica de dedesubt) şi care consideră lipsite de orice efect rugăciunile pentru ei. Există o mulţime de confesiuni creştine cu felurite structuri de organizare internă şi externă, cu diferite opinii şi doctrine, nu arareori potrivnice adevărului dumne- zeiesc al Evangheliei şi învăţăturii Sfinţilor apostoli, Sinoadelor Ecumenice şi lo- cale şi Sfinţilor Părinţi. Nu toate pot fi considerate adevărate şi mântuitoare; nepăsarea faţă de credinţă sau recunoaşterea oricărei credinţe drept mântuitoare nu pot duce decât la necredinţa sau la răceala faţă de credinţă, la slăbirea râvnei pentru îndeplinirea rânduielilor şi rânduielilor legate de credinţă, la răceala creştinilor unii faţă de alţii. Simone, Simone, iată satana v-a cerut ca să vă cearnă ca pe grâu [Lc 22, 31]. Acesta, aatana, a lucrat şi lucrează dezbinările şi ereziile. Ţine-te strâns de adevărata credinţă şi de Biserică. Este o singură credinţă, un singur botez, un singur Dumnezeu şi Tatăl tuturor [Ef 4, 5]. La începuturile neamului omenesc şi căderea primilor oameni, în idolatrie iar la începuturile creştinismului în dezbinări şi erezii, toate acestea sunt lucrul satanei. Viaţa lumească, exterioară, trupească, senzuală este tot lucrarea lui. Când te rogi lui Dumnezeu, să ţii seama că aproapeeste de tine cuvântulîn gura ta şi în inima ta [Rm 10, 8], că El te iubeşte ca pe unul din copiii Săi, ca pe chipul său şi îţi face bine, îţi dă viaţă, te curăţeşte, te sfinţeşte, te luminează, te face paşnic, te întăreşte, te mângâie, te hrăneşte, te ajută - cheamă-L şi tu cu cea mai mare iubire, adu-I mulţumire şi proslăvire, fiindcă aceasta este datoria ta, viaţa ta, slava ta. Adu- ţi aminte că eşti mădular al unei obşti, cereşti, sfinte: Biserica lui Hristos. Ce mădulare desăvârşite înscrise în ceruri alcătuiesc această Biserică; mă gândesc în primul rând la Preabinecuvântata Sa Maică, apoi la Sfinţii Îngeri, la toate cinurile cereşti, apoi la Înainte-mergătorul Ioan, unul decât care nu este altul mai mare născut din femeie [Mt 11, 11], apoi Sfinţii apostoli - noi făpturi - de Duh purtătorii proroci, ierahi, cuvioşii şi de Dumnezeu purtătorii părinţi, care în viaţă fiind s-au făcut locaşuri ale lui Dumnezeu, mucenicii, doctorii cei fără de arginţi, drepţii şi toţi sfinţii. Adu-ţi aminte de aceasta şi cunoaşte câtă sfinţenie, câtă desăvârşire se cere şi de la tine - mădular al aceluiaşi trup.
  22. 22. În Taina pocăinţei, înainte ca preotul să fi rostit judecata asupra noastră, fiecare trebuie să-şi poată da o judecată nepărtinitoare, severă şi cu cât va fi mai sinceră şi mai aspră judecata pe care ne-o dăm noi înşine cu atât mai milostiv se va arăta faţă de noi Dumnezeu, cu atât mai deplină va fi iertarea sa. Căci de ne-am fi judecat noi înşine, nu am maifi judecaţi [1 Co 11, 31]. De ce, dar, de la voi înşivă nu judecaţi ce este drept? [Lc 12, 57], zice Domnul. Inimii noastre îi vorbesc foarte mult obiecte provenite de la o persoană de seamă, ca de pildă de la unul de la care am dobândit anumite binefaceri, sau, în general, de la un om stimat şi iubit, care a plecat într-o ţară îndepărtată sau a murit. Adeseori noi păstrăm, cinstim şi împodobim acest obiect, îl aşezăm la vedere atât pentru a ni-l fixa în amintire pe binefăcătorul nostru, cât şi pentru a trezi în noi simţăminte de dragoste şi de recunoştinţă care altfel ar putea să dispară sau să adoarmă din pricina preocupărilor şi deşertăciunilor vieţii. Un asemenea obiect este pentru noi, în cel mai înalt grad, Crucea de viaţă făcătoare a Domnului nostru Iisus Hristos, Care a murit pe ea, dându-se jertfă pentru noi, ca să ne mântuiască de dreapta mânie a lui Dumnezeu şi să ne răscumpere pe cruce de păcat, de blestem şi de chinurile veşnice. Asemenea obiecte mai sunt: Sfintele icoane ale Domnului, ale Preacuratei Sale Maici, ale sfinţilor care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu; asemenea obiecte sunt înseşi locaşurile Bisericilor în care se săvârşesc dumnezeieştile Slujbe, prin care se pomenesc lucrurile minunate, atât de scumpe inimii noastre ale Creatorului Proniatorului şi Mântuitorului nostru; asemenea obiecte sunt Tainele, prin mijlocirea cărora ne naştem a doua oară, ne sfinţim, ne întărim în credinţă, ne hrănim duhovniceşte, ne tămăduim sufleteşte şi trupeşte, în care răsună neîncetat cuvântul lui Dumnezeu, viu şi lucrător. Aceste sfinte obiecte vorbesc nespus de mult minţii şi inimii noastre şi nimeni nu ne poate învinui pentru respectul şi pentru evlavia pe care le-o purtăm. Anglicanilor şi luteranilor le spun: vreţi să nu mai existe icoane, ca ele să nu mai fie cinstite! Dar aceasta este o nerozie şi o absurditate! Omul este chipul lui Dumnezeu, pe care şi voi îl cinstiţi în persoana tatălui, a mamei, a demnitarilor, a şefului statului, a feluriţilor binefăcători; de ce refuzaţi să cinstiţi închipuirea lui Dumnezeu în trup, Începătorul credinţei, Împăratul, Mântuitorul şi Binefăcătorul nostru sau a Preasfintei Sale Maici, Fecioară, cea mai presus de heruvimi şi decât toată făptura, a prorocilor, apostolilor, mucenicilor, ierarhilor, cuvioşilor? Doar sfinţii sunt prietenii lui Dumnezeu, templele, mădularele sale în care El sălăş- luieşte: Nu ştiţi oare, că voi sunteţi temple ale lui Dumnezeu şi că Duhul lui Dumnezeu locuieşte în voi? [1 Co 3, 16] şi că toţi suntem mădulare ale trupului Lui, din carnea Lui şi din oasele Lui? [Ef 5, 30]. Suntem fiii şi fiicele Lui, neamul Lui. Cum să nu cinstim închipuirile lor?
  23. 23. Sfânta Biserică, ca o mamă plină de o generoasă iubire poartă mereu în inimă şi pe buzele sale toate mădularele ei; pentru fiecare dintre ele mijloceşte înaintea lui Dumnezeu, pentru fiecare dintre ele suferă; pentru fiecare dintre ele îndură durerile facerii, dorind să-i vadă născuţi din nou, înnoiţi; se roagă şi suferă neîncetat pentru întreaga lume. Cum are trebui să fie arhiereul, preotul sau diaconul, aceşti purtători ai duhului Bisericii, vestitorii duhului ei, ai iubirii, grijii şi gândurilor sale? Trebuie să fie pătrunşi neîncetat de duhul iubirii, sfinţeniei, mântuirii! Trebuie să poarte cu ei şi să ofere întotdeauna din ei duhul Sfintei Biserici, duh ceresc, nu pământesc, duhul iubirii nefăţarnice, răbdătoare, îndelung-răbdătoare, atot-ocrotitoare, care poartă grijă de toţi, care suferă pentru toţi! Da, prin duhul său, preotul trebuie să fie ca un înger al lui Dumnezeu, vestitorul voinţei, sfinţeniei, adevărului, dragostei, blândeţii, îndelung-răbdării Sale. Când începi să te rogi cu rugăciunea către Duhul Sfânt, nu uita că Duhul Sfânt a venit în lume prin Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos şi lucrează în lume cu deosebire în sfânta Sa Biserică săvârşind mântuirea noastră. Sfântul Duh săvârşeşte toate tainele, sfinţeşte, luminează, întăreşte, cheamă la rugăciune, umple sufletele de străpungere, stoarce lacrimi de pocăinţă, de mulţumire, de laudă, preface sufletele, mântuieşte, dă viaţă, duce de la moarte duhovnicească la viaţă, dăruieşte pace, libertatea duhului, harul înfierii făcând să ţâşnească din inimile drepţilor şi din străfundul sufletelor lor: Avva, părinte [Rm 8, 15]. Iată de ce începem rugăciunile noastre cu rugăciunea către Duhul Sfânt. Slavă Ţie, Atotsfinte Duhule, izvorul vieţii noastre, împreună-lucrător cu Tatăl şi cu Cuvântul! Sfântul Sinod şi toţi păstorii îi călăuzesc pe credincioşi spre unirea cu Dumnezeu şi spre viaţa veşnică, restabilind chipul şi asemănarea lor cu Dumnezeu în raţiune şi cuvânt, şi înălţându-i de la pământ la cer. Mari sunt menirea şi datoria păstorilor duhovniceşti! Să nu ne legăm de patimile vieţii, ci să paştem sufletele încredinţate nouă de Hristos! Să dea Dumnezeu că toţi să-şi aducă mereu aminte de aceasta şi să lucreze acest lucru al lui Dumnezeu bine, cu râvnă, fără lenevie, neîncetat, cu înţelegere. Ce bogăţie duhovnicească minunată se află în Biserică, bogăţia credinţei, speranţei şi iubirii, bogăţia bunătăţii, a milei, a înţelepciunii lui Dumnezeu, bogăţia minu- nilor, a curăţirii de păcate, a sfinţirii, a luminării, a mângâierii, păcii, libertăţii duhovniceşti! O, dacă toţi credincioşii şi necredincioşii ar cunoaşte şi s-ar pătrunde de acest lucru, dacă şi-ar aduce aminte şi ar alerga cu osârdie la Biserică! Sfânta Biserică este purtătoarea şi propagatoarea duhului lui Hristos, duh ceresc, duhul iubirii universale. Băgaţi de seamă ce duh animă, străbate ecteniile ei,
  24. 24. cântările, actele sfinţitoare ale preoţilor. Păstorii sunt purtătorii duhului lui Hristos, duh ceresc, ai iubirii, smereniei, blândeţii, răbdării, sfinţeniei Lui. Înaltă şi vrednică de cinstire este chemarea păstorului: Pentru lucrarea lor să-i socotiţi pe ei vrednici de dragoste prisositoare [1 Tes 5, 13]. O singură Biserică - un trup suntem, cei mulţi [1 Co 10, 17] şi trebuie să trăim în iubire, iar pe cei ce se împotrivesc să-i aducem la Dumnezeu sau să-i mustrăm cu blândeţe. Vrăjmaşul cel neadormit caută mereu să smulgă din inimile noastre adevărata iubire, dar noi trebuie să i ne împotrivim din răsputeri şi să păstrăm nestins focul acestei iubiri, să fim tot mai aproape unii de alţii, uitând ocările, iertându-ne unii altora greşelile. Învaţă-ne Doamne, întăreşte-ne Doamne, ajută- ne Doamne! Neputincioşi suntem, săraci suntem! Faţă desăraci şi bogaţi fii dar deopotrivă blând, bun, compătimitor şi doritor de bine. Prin întruparea Fiului lui Dumnezeu am fost îndumnezeiţi şi ridicaţi la ceruri, aşezaţi alături de Fiul lui Dumnezeu pe tronul dumnezeiesc: cum trebuie să ne purtăm, cât de sfântă trebuie să ne fie viaţa; cât de departe trebuie să ne ţinem de orice deşertăciune, necurăţie, cât de mult să sporim în dragostea pentru Dumnezeu şi unii faţă de alţii! Am fost făcuţi deopotrivă cu îngerii şi alcătuim împreună cu ei o singură Biserică: să râvnim deci o vieţuire îngerească, mintea să ne fie îndreptată spre cele de sus, nu spre cele de jos. S-a apropiat Împărăţia Cerurilor [Mt 3,2]. “Vulturul” de sub picioarele episcopului înseamnă că el trebuie să se afle mereu la înălţimea contemplaţiei creştine şi a lipsei de patimi lumeşti (să socotească toate cele pământeşti de mică importanţă şi să nu se lase atras spre nici o deşertăciune a acestei lumi: bogăţie, reputaţie, gustul aristocraţiei, lux, splendoare, distincţii, laude; după cum deopotrivă nu trebuie să dispreţuiască sărăcia, starea socială inferioară, simplitatea, lipsa titlurilor de nobleţe, să nu fie tulburat de mustrările, pizma, vrăjmăşia sau neprietenia oamenilor faţă de el). Asemenea episcopului, preoţii trebuie să se afle şi ei la înălţimea contemplaţiei creştine şi lipsiţi de patimi lumeşti. Vai preotului şi episcopului care se leagă de poftele şi desfătările vieţii! Sfinţii care au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu sunt umanitatea cea aleasă, desăvârşită prin harul dumnezeiesc, pentru care depune mărturie Însuşi Dumnezeu; Biserica îi proslăveşte după cuviinţă şi dreptate: fiindcă prin aceasta este proslăvit Însuşi Dumnezeu şi prin această laudă dobândim folos duhovnicesc, învăţăm să-i imităm după puterile noastre. Sfânta Biserică apostolică Ortodoxă, a cunoscut gândul Domnului [1 Co 2, 16]; de aceea toate rugăciunile, ecfonisele, cântările, rânduielile şi celelalte ale ei au o însemnătate şi o putere deosebit de înalte, vrednice de tot respectul.
  25. 25. Proslăvindu-i pe sfinţii lui Dumnezeu, Îl proslăvim pe Domnul Care i-a proslăvit pe ei; rugându-ne sfinţilor sau proslăvindu-i ne lucrăm nouă înşine cel mai mare folos, fiindcă ne atragem mijlocirea lor. Slava lor este slava ta; fiindcă ei sunt oameni aşa cum şi tu eşti om; în ei s-a proslăvit propria ta natură. Dar şi în general, atunci când te rogi pentru morţi sau pentru vii îţi lucrezi un mare folos: fiindcă Dumnezeu primeşte rugăciunea iubirii ca pe o jertfă plăcută; şi cei morţi, înşişi dacă au îndrăzneala înaintea lui Dumnezeu, se roagă pentru noi cei ce ne rugăm pentru ei, iar cei vii pentru care ne rugăm îşi deschid inimile pentru noi şi ne iubesc. Biserica Ortodoxă stă mai presus de toate Bisericile neortodoxe prin: adevărul său, dreapta ei credinţă, păstrată şi dobândită cu sângele apostolilor, ierarhilor, mucenicilor, cuvioşilor şi tuturor sfinţilor; prin faptul că duce la mântuire în chipul cel mai sigur (pe o cale netedă, directă şi sigură); prin aceea că prin ierahia Sa, prin dumnezeieştile slujbe, Taine, posturi, curăţă, sfinţeşte, înnoieşte în chipul cel mai sigur, şi prin faptul că ne învaţă cel mai bine cum să-l cinstim pe Dumnezeu şi cum să ne mântuim sufletele, ne călăuzeşte cum nu se poate mai bine spre pocăinţă, rugăciune, mulţumire, doxologie. Unde mai există asemenea rugăciuni, doxologii, mulţumiri, cereri şi slujbe dumnezeieşti atât de frumoase ca în Biserica ortodoxă? Nicăieri. Sub paravanul credinţei creştine, luteranismul este în realitate o tăgăduire a credinţei, o concesie făcut senzualităţii prin tăgăduirea posturilor, a monahismului sau a vieţii în feciorie, închinate exclusiv slujirii lui Dumnezeu, o concesie făcută aşa-zisei raţiuni umane, aiurelilor filozofice ale acesteia şi idolatrizării lor; tăgăduirea autorităţii divine a sinoadelor ecumenice şi sfinţilor părinţi. Ruperea arogantă de Biserica universală şi de Capul ei, Hristos, o adunătură samavolnică care şi-a luat numele de Biserică “purificată”, “reformată”. Ce înseamnă să crezi în Biserică? Iată ce: de vezi un sărac care îţi cere milostenie, recunoaşte în el din toată inima un frate, un mădular al lui Hristos şi dă-i milostenie cu convingerea că ea este primită de Însuşi Hristos, sub chipul aceluia, şi atunci vei fi credincios în Biserică. A venit la tine un oaspete: primeşte-l şi pe acela ca pe un mădular al lui Hristos, cu mângâiere, stai de vorbă cu el, sincer, spre folosul sufletului lui, omeneşte-l cu bucurie, şi atunci vei fi credincios în Biserică. Îţi iese în cale un preot: recunoaşte din suflet că este un păstor al turmei cuvân- tătoare a lui Hristos, aşezat de Însuşi Iisus Hristos să-i povăţuiască pe oameni, să-i nască şi să-i crească pentru viaţa veşnică; priveşte la el ca la chipul lui Hristos; crede că în el se odihneşte harul Sfântului Duh şi puterea de a învăţa, de a săvârşi
  26. 26. tainele, de a călăuzi pe credincioşi spre viaţa veşnică; crede în dreptul lui de a binecuvânta, pe care l-a primit de la Însuşi Iisus Hristos, primeşte binecuvântarea lui cu respect şi supunere, ca pe o binecuvântare a lui Hristos; ascultă-l atunci când te învaţă, povăţuieşte, scoate la iveală răul; primeşte de la el Tainele ca de la Însuşi Hristos; primeşte pedepsele duhovniceşti, ca şi când ar veni de la Însuşi Dumne- zeu; cinsteşte în ierarh chipul Întâi-stătătorului păstorilor duhovniceşti, Hristos; recunoaşte că după apostoli, prin el pogoară asupra credincioşilor harul sfinţeniei şi toată darea cea bună a lui Hristos; supune-te lui, ca lui Hristos Însuşi, uită-te la el ca la un apostol, ca la un moştenitor cu puteri depline al puterilor, iar la preoţi şi diaconi ca ajutoarele sale investite cu har, şi vei fi credincios în Biserică.  Mai departe: recunoaşte din tot sufletul că Preasfânta fecioară, de Dumne- zeu Născătoarea este începătoarea tuturor învăţăturilor bisericeşti, că ea este pururea cu noi, ca o Maică, în casa unică a lui Dumnezeu (Biserica) şi că ne vede, ne aude, ne poartă de grijă, se gândeşte la noi, mai cu seamă la sporirea noastră duhovnicească şi la mântuirea noastră, că împărăţeşte peste noi ca o împărăteasă, că ne mustră ne judecă, ne pedepseşte şi că, în general, ia parte activă la viaţa noastră duhovnicească, cu deosebire însă la viaţa celor care O cunosc, care cred în Ea, care o cinstesc cu evlavia.  Mai departe: crede că toţi sfinţii sunt fraţii noştri mai mari în casa unică a Părinteluinostru ceresc, care au trecut de pe pământla cer, rămănând însă de-a pururi împreună cu noi, întru Dumnezeu, şi că necontenit ne învaţă, ne călăuzesc spre viaţa veşnică prin mijlocirea slujbelor bisericeşti de dânşii alcătuite, a Tainelor, ritualurilor, a învăţăturilor, rânduielilor bisericeşti cum sunt: posturile, sărbătorile, şi am putea zice că ei slujesc împreună cu noi, cântă, vorbesc, învaţă, ne ajută în ispite şi în necazuri; de aceea, cheamă-i ca pe unii ce trăiesc sub acelaşi acoperiş cu tine, slăveşte-i, mulţumeşte-le, stai de vorbă cu ei, ca şi când ai vorbi cu nişte oameni vii şi vei fi credincios în Biserică. Străduieşte-te să dobândeşti şi tu drept de cetate în locaşurile cereşti, aşa cum l-au dobândit sfinţii, curăţă-te neîncetat de orice întinăciune a trupului şi sufletului; cheamă-L cu osârdie şi neîncetat pe Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos şi primeşte Tai- nele Bisericii spre curăţire, întărire şi călăuzire, şi vei fi credincios în Biserică. Şi atunci când crezi că răposaţii, strămoşi, părinţi, mame, rude, cunoştinţe, toţi drept- măritorii creştini trăiesc cu sufletul şi după moarte şi că fiecare, după faptele săvârşite pe pământ, se chinuie sau gustă din fericirea viitoare, şi te rogi lui Dumnezeu pentru ei, aşa cum se roagă slujitorii altarului şi că rugăciunea ta are putere la Dumnezeu, în nădejdea că Dumnezeu îţi va asculta rugăciunea ta pentru ei şi va putea să-i miluiască pe ei, şi atunci te arăţi credincios în Biserică, fiindcă şi
  27. 27. morţii fac parte din Biserică. Dacă te rogi şi pentru creştinii care sunt în viaţă şi pentru ceilalţi oameni şi crezi că rugăciunea ta pentru ei nu va rămâne fără rod în faţa lui Dumnezeu, şi atunci eşti credincios în Biserică. Iată ce înseamnă să crezi în Biserică. Dacă trăieşti pe pământ viaţa Bisericii, dacă te străduieşti să duci viaţă cerească, sfântă, cu pace, atunci eşti credincios în Biserică. Nici un om nu trebuie să uite că îi este infinit dator lui Dumnezeu, în fiecare minut pentru toate; pentru fiecare înghiţitură de aer şi de vlagă, pentru fiecare rază de soare care te încălzeşte, te luminează, îţi dă viaţă, sau care pentru binele tău, încălzeşte şi coace fiecare spic de grâu, fiecare rod cu care te hrăneşti, pentru fiecare rază de adevăr ceresc sau pentru fiecare gând bun şi sfânt, pentru fiecare simţământ bun şi sfânt, pentru fiecare lucru bun, pentru fiecare lucrare lăuntrică a harului dumnezeiesc care izbăveşte de rău, străpunge, curăţă, sfinţeşte, împacă şi bucură inima ta; care te ajută în lupta cu patimile şi cu vrăjmaşii cei netrupeşti, în rugăciune şi în toate faptele bune. Dar trebuie să-I mulţumeşti lui Dumnezeu mai cu seamă pentru că ai fost adus din nefiinţă la fiinţă şi pentru că ai primit de la El prin Botez o nouă viaţă, sau o nouă naştere, unirea cu Biserica, înfierea de către Dumnezeu (cea mai mare cinste), că ai primit prin Mirungere pecetea Duhului Sfânt (cea mai mare cinste şi fericire, cea mai mare comoară şi bogăţie), că te-ai învrednicit a te împărtăşi cu dumnezeieştile, prea curatele şi de viaţă făcătoarele Taine (cea mai mare cinste şi cea mai mare fericire), prin care te cureţi de păcate, te faci viu, te sfinţeşti, te hrăneşti duhovniceşte, te întăreşti în toate virtuţile şi prin aceasta dobândeşti arvuna vieţii veşnice. Sfânta Biserică este cel mai măreţ, mai sfânt, mai binecuvântat, mai înţelept şi mai de trebuinţă aşezământ al lui Dumnezeu pe pământ: este acel cort adevărat al lui Dumnezeu, făcut nu de om, ci de Domnul, nu de Luther, nu de Calvin, nu de Mahomed, nu de Budha sau de Confucius sau de alţii asemenea lor, oameni păcă- toşi şi pătimaşi. Biserica este uniunea instituită de Dumnezeu a oamenilor uniţi între ei prin credinţă, învăţătură, autoritate sfinţită şi Taine; este oastea duhov- nicească a lui Hristos, înarmată cu toate armele duhovniceşti împotriva nenu- măratelor oştiri ale diavolului, fiindcă lupta noastră nu este împotriva trupului şi a sângelui, ci împotriva stăpânitorilor întunericului acestui veac, împotriva duhu- rilor răutăţii, care sunt în văzduhuri [Ef 6, 12]. Sfânta Biserică este un spital duhovnicesc în care omenirea lovită de neputinţa din pricina plăgii păcatului se vindecă cu binecuvântatele doctorii date de Dumnezeu - pocăinţa şi împărtăşirea cu Sfintele taine ale lui Hristos, cu Trupul şi Sângele său - şi cu cuvântul lui Dumne- zeu, cu povăţuirile şi sfaturile, cu mângâierile de la păstorii turmei cuvântătoare a lui Hristos; este baia cea de obşte a curăţirii naşterii din nou şi sfinţirii; este sfinţirea lui Dumnezeu în care toate se sfinţesc prin Duhul Sfânt prin Botez,
  28. 28. Mirungere şi celelalte Taine şi slujbe dumnezeieşti; este soarele duhovnicesc în lume, care luminează şi dă viaţă tuturor celor ce şed în întuneric şi din umbra morţii şi mor în păcate. În natura acţionează legea atracţiei universale, corpurile mici sunt atrase de cele mari, cele mari de altele şi mai mari; acţionează de asemenea şi o lege a coeziunii în virtutea căreia diferite părţi solide şi lichide ale unor corpuri organice şi neorganice se pietrifică în pietre, metale şi minerale; şi aceasta condiţionează existenţa, duritatea, ordinea, utilitatea, frumuseţea, relaţiile reciproce şi diversitatea tuturor creaturilor. Cauza acestora este nemăsurata înţelepciune, bunătate şi infinita atotputernicie a Creatorului care a făcut o lume atât de minunată, măreaţă, prea frumoasă, de o infinită diversitate şi de o extraordinară măreţie, care ne apare ca o creaţie unică, un întreg indestructibil, armonios, de o mare frumuseţe. Şi lumea spiritului acţionează legea atracţiei universale şi a unităţii. Lumea este una singură, Dumnezeu unul singur, credinţa e una şi Biserica lui Dumnezeu una, fiindcă Capul ei este Hristos Dumnezeu, precum şi Ocârmuitorul care însufleţeşte tot trupul Bisericii este Duhul de viaţă făcător al lui Dumnezeu care umple şi face viu întreg universul. De câtă minunată, gingaşă, iubitoare ocrotire s-a învrednicit neamul omenesc, care pierea în păcat, din partea Tatălui Ceresc! Ce mijloc extraordinar de mântuire le-a fost dat oamenilor pentru a se izbăvi de păcate, de blestem şi de veşnica pieire! Ce Luptător minunat şi puternic (Hristos) a fost trimis din ceruri pe pământ ca să lupte cu acel vrăjmaş viclean, neînchipuit de rău, greu de răpus - vrăjmaşul neamului omenesc - diavolul! Ce Biserică a fost întemeiată pe pământ - care nu poate fi nimicită de nici o putere a iadului - cetate şi întăritură apărare în care pot sta în afara oricărei primejdii din partea vrăjmaşului toţi cei care cred şi sunt ataşaţi sincer acestei Biserici! Ce taine mântuitoare ni s-au dat! Ce fel de şi cât de multe mijloace înţelepte de a dobândi harul lui Dumnezeu se oferă de această Biserică pentru oameni! Dar cu ce ar trebui să răspundă oamenii lui Dumnezeu penru marea grijă pe care o poartă mântuirii noastre? - Cu credinţa lor, cu munca lor, cu pocăinţa lor, cu tăgăduirea lor de sine, cu lupta puternică împotriva păcatului, cu fapte bune, cu supunerea desăvârşită faţă de Dumnezeu şi de Biserica Sa. Biserica este una; capul ei este unul; turma, una; un trup cu multe mădulare. Fără capul ei - Hristos - Biserica nu este Bisericâ, ci adunătură samavolnicâ. Cum sunt luteranii, rascolnicii, adepţii lui Paskov şi ai lui Tolstoi. Iată Eu sunt cu voi în toate zilele, până la sfârşitul veacului [Mt 28, 20]. Domnul Însuşi e prezent în Biserica Sa; de ce ar mai avea nevoie de un locţiitor -
  29. 29. papa? Şi poate fi, oare, un om păcătos locţiitorul Domnului? Nu poate. Un locţiitor al ţarului, al patriarhului, într-un oraş oarecare poate exista şi aşa ceva şi există, dar un locţiitor al lui Dumnezeu, al Împăratului Cel fără de început şi Capul Bisericii nu există şi nu poate exista. Acesta este Adevărul. Catolicii greşesc. Fă-i Doamne, să-şi dea seama cât de neghiob este cel care susţine aşa ceva împodobindu-se cu trufie, ca şi cu o diademă de perle. În creştinism, această religie cerească, religia revelaţiei dumnezeieşti, nu poate exista ceva mai vătămător decât primatul unui om în Biserică, de pildă cel al papei şi presupusa sa infailibilitate. Marea greşeală constă tocmai în dogma infaili- bilităţii, fiindcă papa este om păcătos şi nemernic, dacă el crede despre sine că este infailibil. Să ne gândim câte erori colosale, fatale pentru sufletele omeneşti a născocit biserica catolică papală, în dogme, în rituri, în dreptul canonic, în slujbele dumnezeieşti, în relaţiile ostile dintre catolici şi ortodocşi, în ponegririle şi calomniile la adresa Bisericii Ortodoxe, în injuriile aduse Bisericii Ortodoxe şi creştinilor ortodocşi! Şi de toate vinovat este papa, pasămite, infailibil şi doctrina iezuiţilor lui, duhul falsităţii şi duplicităţii lor, şi toate celelalte mijloace incorecte “ad maiorem Dei gloriam” (chipurile spre o mai mare slavă a lui Dumnezeu). Noi, membrii Bisericii Ortodoxe, suntem mădulare ale Trupului lui Hristos, al cărui Cap este Însuşi Hristos Dumnezeu, fiecare fiind mădular al Său; dar Hristos, Capul trupului este sfânt; şi mădularele trebuie să fie şi ele sfinte. Creştinii sunt mădulare ale Bisericii, iar Biserica este Trupul lui Hristos, capul ei fiind Însuşi Hristos, iar Luminătorul ei - Duhul Sfânt. Hristos a iubit Biserica şi S-a datpe Sinepentru ea, ca s-o sfinţească, curăţând-ocu baia apei prin cuvânt şi ca s-o înfăţişeze Sieşi, Biserică slăvită, neavând pată sau zbârcitură, ori altceva de acest fel [Ef 5, 25]. Sunteţi turmă aleasă şi sfântă, mădulare ale Bise- ricii celei sfinte, soborniceşti şi apostoleşti. Ce se cere de la voi? Câtă sfinţenie şi adevăr! Câtă luare-aminte la sine! Câtă contemplare duhovnicească şi lucrare tainică! Câte deprinderi bune , lucrare a virtuţilor, câte credinţă, câtă speranţă, câtă iubire! Câtă înfrânare, milostenie, grijă unul faţă de altul şi îndemn întreolaltă spre virtute! După pogorârea Duhului Sfânt asupra Apostolilor, descrisă în cartea faptelor lor, se vorbeşte adeseori despre lucrarea atotpronietoare a Duhului Sfânt în Biserică, despre călăuzirea cu putere absolută a apostolilor, despre propovăduirea şi lucrarea lor mântuitoare în Biserică. Acesta este acel alt Mângâietor [În 14, 16] atotbun şi atotadevărat, Care le-a fost făgăduit apostolilor de Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos. Slavă Ţie, Duhule Sfinte, Mângâietorule, Dătătorule de viaţă, Care lucrezi neîncetat şi pretutindeni în Biserica lui Hristos. Întoarce Doamne prin El soarta
  30. 30. popoarelor aflateîn rătăcire - pe iudei,pemahomedani, pepăgâni - precum şi pe rătăciţi aflaţi chiarprintre creştini: popoarele şi neamurile eretice sau trăind în dezbinarea credinţei. Scoatela iveală şi smulgedin rădăciniviciile, povăţuieşteşi luminează spre buna-cinstire pe creştinii ortodocşi îi fereşte de necinste şi îi povăţuieştepe toţi pe calea mântuirii; pe cei tineri îi înţelepţeşte şi îi călăuzeşte, pe adolescenţi îi păzeşte, pe copii îi creşte şi îi călăuzeşte cu îngeri păzitori, pe bărbaţi şi pe bătrâni îi înţelepţeşte, luminează şi întăreşte pe toţi cu puterea Ta preabună,prea înţeleaptă şi atotputernică; dă tărie şi povăţuieşte spre tot lucrul cel bun, risipeşte ca pe o negură patimilecele păcătoasepentru Hristos, Domnul nostru, cu binecuvântarea Tatălui. Amin. Mijlocirea Sfintei Bisericii înaintea lui Dumnezeu este deosebit de puternică, plină de merite, de puterea, de dreptatea şi de măreţia Fiului lui Dumnezeu, Cel Atotbun şi Atotputernic, capul Ei. Prin mijlocirea ei, totul devine cu putinţă. O asemenea putere mijlocitoare nu are nici o Biserică neortodoxă ca unele ce sunt lipsite de dreapta judecată şi de cap. Creştinul trebuie să se îngrijească necontenit de educaţia sa duhovnicească, pentru care s-a şi născut din nou în baia cea sfântă a Duhului Sfânt dobândind o nouă existenţă duhovnicească şi a fost pecetluit cu mir - “pecetea Sfântului Duh” - şi s-a învrednicit de împărtăşirea cu prea cinstit Sângele Domnului. Din voinţa lui Dumnezeu, Sfânta Biserică este cea dintâi şi cea mai legitimă educatoare a sufletelor creştine. Nu există lucru mai important decât educaţia creştină. Judecaţi şi socotiţi singuri cât de mult ţine Dumnezeu la aceste suflete raţionale ne- muritoare, răscumpărate cu Sângele Însuşi Fiului lui Dumnezeu, chemate din bezna neştiinţei la lumina cunoştinţei de Dumnezeu de către Însuşi Domnul, logodite şi însoţite cu Domnul ca nişte fecioare cu un Preacinstit Mire! Ce lucru bun este mântuirea acestor suflete, cărora Însuşi le dă drept mâncare şi băutură Preacuratul Său Trup şi Preacuratul Său Sânge, pe care EL Însuşi s-a legat să le educe duhovniceşte prin aceste minunate, înfricoşătoare, de viaţă făcătoare şi dumnezeieşti taine! Ocupaţi-vă cu toţii de educaţia voastră duhovnicească, cu toată luarea-aminte şi osârdia; ocupaţi-vă cu gândirea la Dumnezeu, cu rugăciunea, cu crecetarea de sine, cu osârdia de sine, îndreptaţi-vă în toate privinţele, stăruiţi în virtutea blândeţii, smereniei, ascultării, răbdării, milosteniei, integrităţii, simplităţii, nerăutăţii şi stârpiţi toate gândurile, poftele, năravurile şi patimile păcătoase. Nepăsarea, nerâvna, lenea faţă de mântuirea noastră sunt de toată mirarea! Fiindcă să ne gândim numai câte mijloace şi câtă putere ne-au fost puse la îndemână spre mântuirea noastră de mult-milostivul şi atotputernicul Dumnezeu! Întâi de toate: fireasca noastră sete de mântuire, pace şi fericire
  31. 31. sufletească; lumina raţiunii şi aspiraţia voinţei noastre spre adevărul, binele, frumosul, spre, spre tot ce este curat şi înălţător; belşugul de har dat nouă spre mântuire şi care se revarsă din Biserică asemeni unor râuri şi potolesc setea sufletului însetatde mântuire;apropierea lui Dumnezeu gata de a ne mântui în toată vremea şi în tot ceasul; Duhul Sfânt care se roagă pentru noi cu suspine negrăite [Rm 8, 26], ajutorul şi împreună-lucrarea spre mântuire a îngerilor păzitori, dumnezeieştile slujbe de fiecare zi din biserică, mântuitoarele Taine, rugăciunileşi mijlocirea Maicii Domnului şi a tuturor sfinţilor. De mirare este că, avându-le pe toate acestea, noi putem pieri, în loc să ne mântuim cu toţii. Fireşte sunt multe lucruri care se împotrivesc mântuirii: ispitele cărnii celei pline de patimi, ale lumii amăgitoare şi păcătoase, ale diavolului, care întinde pre- tutindeni mrejele pierzaniei; stricăciunea naturală, zămislirea păcătoasă şi naşterea în păcat; înclinarea spre păcat şi atracţia acestuia. Dar mijloaceledemântuiresunt cu multmaimultedecâtcele ce duc la pierzanie; Căci mai mare este Cel ce este în voi (Hristos) decât cel ce este în lume (diavolul) [1 În 4,4] şi nu sunt sfinţi care să nu fi biruit toate piedicile şi să nu se fi mântuit. Dar noi ce facem? Picotim şi dormim!E ruşinos, păcătos, dureros, de plâns! Păcatul pune stăpânire pe noi atunci când intră şi se aşează adânc în noi şi în inima noastră, în carnea noastră mult-pătimaşă; când îşi face întăritura din patimile noastre, din iubirea de sine, din iubirea de desfătări şi onoruri, din trufie, lăcomie, neînfrânare, părere de sine, puţină credinţă, necredinţă, liberă-cugetare, prefăcătorie, favoritism, lenevie, viclenie, iar cu toate aceste patimi, asemenea unor arme puternice, suntem loviţi şi duşi în captivitate, îndepărtaţi şi rupţi de Hristos - adevărata noastră Viaţă. De aceea cel ce doreşte mântuirea, trebuie să sape în inima sa, adâncind mereu, pentru a aşeza acolo temeliede piatră, adicăpe Hristos Mântuitorul, pe credinţa puternică, neclintită, în El, pe speranţa în El, şi pe nimic altceva şi nimic mai mult decât pe iubirea fierbinte pentru El şi pentru aproapele. În Biserica sa, Domnul ni se înfăţişează ca şi Creator, ca un Artist iscusit şi ca un Atoatefăcător, ca un Părinte, ca un înţelept Doctor şi Mântuitor, Proniator, Începător de viaţă, Hrănitor, Legiuitor, Căpetenie a oastei Sale duhovniceşti, Luptător, Biruitor. Omul se află în mâinile Sale - creatura raţională, făcută după chipul Creatorului, menită nemuririi dar care a devenit creatură căzută, coruptă, întinată, îndepărtată de Dumnezeu pentru păcate, care s-a aflat sub blestem dar care, din milă şi din mărinimia Fiului lui Dumnezeu Cel Unul-Născut a fost răscumpărată şi ridicată din cădere, izbăvită de blestem şi cinstită din nou, prin binecuvântarea Tatălui ceresc, prin mijlocirea şi prin meritele Fiului, izbăvită din bezna greşelilor, luminată cu lumina cerească a Evangheliei lui Hristos, zidită din nou, curăţită de rugină şi de necurăţia păcatului, spălată în baia de taină, înmi- resmată cu Sfântul Mir şi însemnată cu pecetea Duhului Sfânt al lui Dumnezeu pe
  32. 32. toate organele de simţ, îndrumată pe calea mântuirii şi către Împărăţia de sus a fericirii, întărită în lupta cu păcatele şi cu duhurile rele, vrăjmaşe de către Însuşi Domnul prin harul Duhului Sfânt, hrănită tainic cu Pâine cerească, călăuzită de păstori văzuţi, având împuterniciri duhovniceşti de la Însuşi Iisus Hristos. Întrebaţi:pentru ce sunt în Biserică atâtea şi atâtea Taine? Ce rost are preoţia şi păstoria? Ce rost au bisericile, la ce servesc slujbele dumnezeieşti? Ce rost are neîncetata propovăduire a cuvântului lui Dumnezeu ? Ce rost are pocăinţa, împărtăşirea cu Sfintele Taine ? - Toate acestea sunt pentru renaşterea, luminarea, călăuzirea, întărirea omului căzut, întinat, corupt şi pierdut. Iată pentru ce e nevoie de harul Botezului, al naşterii din nou, al unei noi existenţe şi înnoiri prin Sfântul Duh. Ai parte de cea mai mare cinste, omule! Ai fost menit să fii purtător de Dumnezeu, purtător de Dumnezeire. Auzit-ai oare de Dumnezeu purtătorii părinţi, care-L purtau necontenitîn ei pe Dumnezeu ca nişte temple vii, nezidite de mână omenească?Şi tu trebuie să fii un asemenea purtătorde Dumnezeu! De aceea ţi s-a dat să te împărtăşeşti cu Trupul şi Sângele Domnului, al Dumnezeului - om Hristos, pentru ca Domnul să se sălăşluiască mereu întru tine, după cuvântul şi făgăduinţa Lui: Cel ce mănâncă Trupul Meu şi bea Sângele Meu rămâne întru Mi-ne şi Eu întru El [În 6, 56]. Hristos a venit în lume ca să înnoiască firea omenească cea stricată prin păcat şi pentru a încredinţa în marea Sa bunătate, milostivire, dreptate şi înţelepciune această măreaţă lucrare, Sfintei Sale Biserici. Duhul Sfânt, Care a coborât în lume şi lucrează în Biserică prin sfinţii slujitori, prin slujbele dumnezeişti, predică, Taine, săvârşeşte neîncetat această înnoire. Această putere înnoitoare se arată numai în Biserică; în afara Bisericii, ea nu este şi nu poate fi. Sunt adânc mâhnit, plâng şi suspin din pricina îngrozitoarei plăgi a păcatului care corupe omenirea, o duce la o pierzare de nedescris, de multe feluri şi fără de întoarcere. Plâng şi suspin gândindu-mă la înşelăciunea păcatului care ţine captivă omenirea şi o înrobeşte păcatului până acolo încât aceasta să se şi laude cu robia ei şi să se mângâie cu ea ca şi cu un folos. Dar în acelaşi timp mă bucur, radiez de fericire şi bat din plame când mă gândesc la acel ajutor dumnezeiesc care prin voinţa Făcătorului ni se dă ca un dar făcut de marele Mântuitor şi Dumnezeu întregului neam omenesc şi Bisericii lui Dumnezeu care a fost întemeiată pe pământ ca să aducă mântuire neamului omenesc prin minunatul har dumnezeiesc. Ce este harul? Un dar al lui Dumnezeu dăruitomului pentru credinţa în Hristos spre mântuirea sufletului. Harul este puterea iertătoare, miluitoare, lumină- toare, mântuitoare care îndeamnă spre fapta cea bună.
  33. 33. Când îl cuprinde pe omul credincios şi râvnitor către cele sfinte şi adevăr, harul izgoneşte îndată din inimă şi din trup, din toată fiinţa omului întinăciunea şi orice păcat gătindu-l pentru nestricăciunea veşnică, alungă duhoarea păcatului şi dă buna-mireasmă. Încă din timpul vieţii Sfinţii au exalat din trupul lor mireasma sfinţeniei şi nestricăciunii: au fost temple curate ale Duhului Sfânt, au făcut minuni. Trăieşte după duh şi grijă de trup să nu ţi-o prefaci în pofte [Rm 13, 14]. Ni s-a dat porunca lepădării de sine, ni s-a dat loc de nevoinţă, de a face binele, de a dobândi cununa slavei celei neveştejite; ni s-a dat harul, puterea dumnezeiască de a birui viclenia vrăjmaşului şi toate patimile. Însuşi Domnul, începătorul a toată nevoinţa, îi ajută pe cei ce se nevoiesc, dă biruinţă şi împarte cununi oştenilor Săi. Orice păcătos care se întoarce către Dumnezeu cu sinceritate trebuie să-şi pună nădejdea în ajutorul harului lui Dumnezeu, în lupta sa cu păcatele, cu patimile, cu toate deprinderile păcătoase. Trebuie să creadă însă sincer şi fără şovăială în Dumnezeu şi să-L cheme în ajutor cu osârdie şi să urască sincer păcatul şi să se căiască din inimă şi cu intenţii curate şi să nu stăruie în păcat. Sunt gata să vină în ajutorul mântuirii noastre toţi sfinţii, Însăşi Maica Domnului, sfinţii îngeri păzitori şi toţi cei ce au bineplăcut lui Dumnezeu; părinţii şi păstorii duhovniceşti sunt aşezaţi de Dumnezeu ca să mântuiască şi călăuzească pe cei ce caută mântuirea; conştiinţa fiecărui om este un judecător incoruptibil, sever şi drept; ascult-o numai neîncetat şi cu sârguinţă. Tot ce este curat, drept şi sfânt, necuratul demon se străduieşte să spurce sau să sluţească, să înfăţişeze sub o formă impură, pervertită. O, cât este de viclean, de necurat, de neobrăzat, dar şi de întreprinzător este el în viclenia, în răutatea şi ticăloşia lui! Cine scapă din mrejele lui? Cel ce crede cu tărie în Hristos şi în Biserică. Pentru binele creaturilor sale raţionale, adică al oamenilor, Domnul vrea să-i unească pe oameni într-un singur trup şi să sălăşluiască El însuşi în ei: Ca toţi să fie una, după cum Tu, Părinteîntru Mine şi Eu întru Tine, aşa şi aceştia în Noi să fie una [În 17, 21]. Diavolul însă caută dezbinarea tuturor, să-i împrăştie, să-i gonească, împrăştiindu-i pe oameni ca pe o turmă fără păstor: în familii seamănă vrajbă, neînţelegere, nemulţumiri şi ocărî; în sate şi oraşe îi ridică pe unii împotriva altora; între state, ridică un popor împotriva altui popor, o Împărăţie împotriva altei Împărăţii; în comunităţile religioase îi cheamă pe adepţii unei confesiuni să-i prigonească pe adepţii altei confesiuni şi, mai presus de orice, are o mare ură împotriva credincioşilor ortodocşi, ca unii ce fac parte din Biserica adevărată, trimiţând asupra lor tot felul de persecuţii. Să ţinem cu tărie de singură Sfânta

×