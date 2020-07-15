Successfully reported this slideshow.
Predică la pomenirea Sfinţilor mucenici Iulita şi Chiric (15 iulie) - Deasupra tuturor iubirilor, iubirea lui Hristos Sfân...
Istoria animalelor aminteşte multe exemple emoţionante: o barză care şi-a văzut cuibul arzând s-a năpustit în flăcări ca s...
iubire pământească. Toţi cei care vor să iubească creştineşte să citească Sinaxarul acestor Sfinţi. Ne aflăm în anii groaz...
Cine altul decât Hristos ? Nu este El care a zis: “ Chiar dacă voi cei mari veţi tăcea, Eu din gurile pruncilor voi face s...
Canon de rugăciune către Sfinţii mucenici Chiric şi Iulita, mama lui Troparul Sfinţilor mucenici Chiric şi Iudita, mama lu...
Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Propovăduind pe Cuvântul, cel ce cu adevărat S-a născut din T...
Ca un puişor frumos de porumbiţă curată ai urmat ei stând împotriva amăgitorului, care a venit la tine cu momeli şi s-a ne...
Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Cu dumnezeiască smerenie fiind îngrădiţi, purtătorilor de chinuri, aţi surpat pe...
Cântarea a 6-a Irmos: Rugăciunea mea voi înălţa către... Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Prin...
Cântarea a 7-a Irmos: Tinerii evreieşti au călcat în cuptor văpaia cu îndrăzneală şi focul în rouă l- au schimbat, grăind:...
Arătatu-te-ai, cugetătoare de Dumnezeu, rădăcină sădită de Dumnezeu şi adu- când ca o ramură tinerică pe cinstitul tău fiu...
de miresme şi veselind inimile şi sufletele credincioşilor cu bună mireasmă de taină. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă ...
Sedelna Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu, glasul al 8-lea. Podobie: Pe Înţelepciunea şi Cuvântul în pântecele tău zămisl...
Bucuraţi-vă, Sfinţilor mucenici Iulita şi Chiric!
Deasupra tuturor iubirilor

Deasupra tuturor iubirilor

Deasupra tuturor iubirilor

  1. 1. Predică la pomenirea Sfinţilor mucenici Iulita şi Chiric (15 iulie) - Deasupra tuturor iubirilor, iubirea lui Hristos Sfânta muceniţă Iulita şi fiul său, Chiric, Turcia (†304): https://www.slideshare.net/steaemy1/sf-iulita-si-chiric/steaemy1/sf-iulita-si-chiric *** Iubiţii mei, una dintre cele mai mari iubiri este iubirea de mamă,este iubirea mamei pentru copil, este atât de necesară încât o întâlnim şi la animale. Cât de mult îşi iubeşte oiţa mieluşelul, cât de mult îşi iubeşte vaca viţelul şi cât de mult îşi iubesc păsările puişorii lor.
  2. 2. Istoria animalelor aminteşte multe exemple emoţionante: o barză care şi-a văzut cuibul arzând s-a năpustit în flăcări ca să-şi salveze puişorii; vulturul care-şi construieşte cuibul pe stânci înalte nu lasă pe nimeni să se apropie de el. Această iubire care există la animale este un instinct de acea toate animalele acţionează în acelaşi fel, animalele nu se schimbă, nu vei întâlni animale care să aibă alte instincte, înclinaţii sau dorinţe. Cu omul nu se întâmplă la fel, iubirea omului, a mamei faţă de copil poate să se micşoreze sau să lipsească. Există mame care nu concep în nici un fel să-şi omoare pruncii, însă există şi altele care nu lasă să se nască nici un copil şi imediat ce aud primele tresăltări ale copilului în pântecele lor aleargă la clinici şi dezrădăcinează pe cele dinlăuntrul lor, floarea care a început să răsară. Dar nu există doar mamele lipsite de afecţiune, există şi copii lipsiţi de sentimente, copii care nu îşi respectă părinţii, copii care îşi înjură părinţii, copii care pleacă în ţări străine şi-şi fac averi mari, mănâncă şi se distrează şi nu arată nici o afecţiune şi nici un interes pentru nefericiţii părinţi pe care i-au lăsat în patrie. Dar există şi alte cazuri, iubirea copiilor pentru copii ia o altă formă, devine o iubire exagerat de sentimentală care îi orbeşte pe părinţi şi transformă pe copii în idoli. Şi această iubire este ca un soare fierbinte care arde florile şi nu le lasă să se dezvolte. Se spune despre maimuţă că pe motiv că-şi iubeşte aşa de mult puii, îi strânge aşa de mult în braţe încât îi sufocă, aşa fac şi mulţi părinţi, prin iubirea lor exagerată îşi sufocă copii, niciodată nu-i ceartă, niciodată nu le retează hatârurile. Aşadar mamele să aibă iubire faţă de copii lor, dar iubirea trebuie să fie cu măsură şi cumpătată şi înainte de toate, lângă această iubire a copiilor şi a soţilor să aibă iubire pentru Hristos. Da, să iubim pe copii, dar această iubire să nu ia forma idolatriei. A iubi trebuie să fie Hristos şi apoi să vină celelalte persoane, în ordine. O astfel de iubire armonioasă , iubire creştină care nu are nici lipsuri, nici exagerări vedem în viaţa Sfântului Chiric şi a Sfintei Iulita care sunt sărbătoriţi pe 15 iulie. Chiric era un copilaş, mama lui era Iulita. O mamă şi un copil ce se iubeau gingaş. Rămâne ceasul în care aceştia doi, mama şi copilul au arătat că deasupra iubirii trupeşti, au iubirea lui Hristos. Şi datorită acestei iubiri erau gata să jertfească orice
  3. 3. iubire pământească. Toţi cei care vor să iubească creştineşte să citească Sinaxarul acestor Sfinţi. Ne aflăm în anii groaznicului persecutor al creştinilor Diocleţian, o mamă creştină cu copilul ei a fost nevoită să plece din patria ei, Iconia să treacă munţii şi văile şi să se ducă într-o altă ţară îndepărtată Seleucia Ciliciei, ca să scape de persecuţie. Este Iulita, această mamă a imitat-o pe Maica Domnului. Când Irod şi-a ascuţit săbiile ca să-i ucidă pe toţi copii, PreaSfânta Născătoare de Dumnezeu l-a luat în braţele ei pe Hristos, s-a dus departe în Egipt şi a rămas acolo până ce a murit Irod. Acelaşi lucru l-a făcut şi Iulita. Dar şi acolo unde Iulita se refugiase n-a întârziat să ajungă persecuţia. A fost denunţată ca creştină şi arestată. Situaţia ei era dificilă, Chiric era mic şi avea nevoie de îngrijirea ei. Dacă ea era întemniţată şi omorâtă cine avea să îngrijească de micuţul Chiric, ce trebuia să facă? În ea se luptau două sentimente: pe de o parte iubirea faţă de copil, pe de altă parte iubirea faţă de Hristos. Dacă învingea prima, Iulita ar fi devenit trădătoare a lui Hristos, dacă învingea a doua Iulita ar fi devenit muceniţă şi copilul ei ar fi rămas pe de o parte orfan, dar ar fi fost sub ocrotirea lui Dumnezeu. Iulita şi-a amintit de cuvintele lui Hristos care zice: “Cine iubeşte pe ai săi mai mult decât pe Mine, nu este vrednic de dragostea Mea.” Hristos vrea să-L iubim mai mult decât pe toţi şi dacă nevoia o cere să jertfim orice iubire pământească pentru El. Cu siguranţă Iulita şi-a făcut rugăciunea şi a luat marea hotărâre să le sacrifice toate pentru Hristos. Şi Chiric, ce-i cu el? Hristos se îngrijeşte şi nu-I lasă flămânzi pe puii de corb şi-L va lăsa flămând pe copilul unei muceniţe? Îl va ocroti mai bine decât ar face-o ea însăşi. Iulita este dusă înaintea tiranului ca să se apere, împreună cu ea este şi Chiric. Tiranul îl desparte pe copil de mamă şi cu cuvinte dulci încearcă să-l atragă de partea lui, dar micul Chiric nu râdea la mângâierile tiranului şi începu să-şi facă rugăciunea şi să ceară ajutor de la Hristos. La un moment dat, Chiric a vrut să plece de la tiran şi să se ducă la mama lui, deoarece acela nu l-a lăsat i-a dat un picior puternic şi a strigat: Eu pe Hristos îl iubesc! Vă întreb cine a dat curajul şi puterea aceasta, acestui prunc, ca înaintea soldaţilor, înaintea tiranului, înaintea armelor să nu se teamă şi să-L mărturisească pe Hristos?
  4. 4. Cine altul decât Hristos ? Nu este El care a zis: “ Chiar dacă voi cei mari veţi tăcea, Eu din gurile pruncilor voi face să iasă cântări închinate lui Dumnezeu.” Hristos deci a dat putere micuţului Chiric să-L mărturisească. Tiranul auzindu-l pe micuţul Chiric predicându-l pe Hristos s-a mâniat, şi-a ieşit din minţi, l-a apucat de picior, l-a învârtit în aer, l-a aruncat pe treptele de marmură ale curţii tribunalului, iar capul micuţului s-a lovit şi Chiric a rămas mort. Ce am spus mort? Trupul mort, dar sufletul micuţului mai uşor decât aripile îngerilor a zburat la ceruri şi acolo aştepta să vină şi mama lui. Nu a trecut mult timp şi a venit şi mama lui. Sfânta Iulita a fost chinuită mult, dar a rămas până la sfârşit statornică. La sfârşit sabia unui soldat a fulgerat şi i-a tăiat capul Iulitei. De acum Iulita, muceniţa lui Hristos s-a dus şi s-a întâlnit cu fiul ei mucenic Chiric. Creştinii mei, auzind de această mucenicie nu vă emoţionaţi? O mamă şi un copil mai presus de toate au pus iubirea lui Hristos şi au jertfit toate, chiar cu propria viaţă. Unde există astăzi astfel de mame şi astfel de copii ? Astăzi se întâmplă exact contrariul. Pentru copil mama de mii de ori calcă Evanghelia şi se leapădă de Hristos, copii au devenit idoli şi Hristos nu valorează nimic. De acea va fi şi pedepsită această generaţie deoarece îl iubeşte pe Hristos mai puţin decât orice. Pe 15 iulie 1973 în ziua pomenirii Sfinţilor mucenici Chiric şi Iulita, într-un sat din zona noastră Valori s-a sfinţit cu ajutorul lui Dumnezeu o nouă Biserică, biserica satului în numele acestor doi sfinţi. Fie ca prin mijlocirile lor, Domnul să lumineze toate sufletele, să cunoască şi să simtă ce mare lucru este iubirea faţă de Hristos. Cu rugăciunile Sfinţilor mucenici Chiric şi Iulita şi ale părintelui nostru Augustin, Doamne Iisuse Hristoase, Dumnezeul nostru luminează-ne, miluieşte-ne şi ne mântuieşte pe noi. Amin. (Mitropolitul Augustin de Florina - Predică la pomenirea Sfinţilor mucenici Chiric şi Iulita - Deasupra tuturor iubirilor, iubirea lui Hristos)
  5. 5. Canon de rugăciune către Sfinţii mucenici Chiric şi Iulita, mama lui Troparul Sfinţilor mucenici Chiric şi Iudita, mama lui, glasul al 4-lea: Mucenicii Tăi, Doamne, întru nevoinţele lor, cununile nestricăciunii au dobândit de la Tine, Dumnezeul nostru. Că având tăria Ta, pe chinuitori au învins; zdrobit-au şi ale demonilor neputincioase îndrăzniri pentru rugăciunile lor, mântuieşte sufletele noa- stre, Hristoase Dumnezeule. Cântarea 1 Irmos: Apa trecând-o ca pe uscat şi din răutatea Egiptului scăpând, israeliteanul striga: Mântuitorului şi Dumnezeului nostru să-I cântăm.
  6. 6. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Propovăduind pe Cuvântul, cel ce cu adevărat S-a născut din Tatăl şi S-a întrupat din Fecioară, v-aţi făcut mărturisitori patimilor Lui, prin patimi şi prin moarte. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Dumnezeiasca muceniţă, ca o lună luminoasă fiind, împreună cu soarele, Sfântul mucenic Chiric, cel născut dintr-însa, luminează toată lumea cu razele minunilor. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. În locul celor curgătoare ai schimbat cele ce nicidecum nu se mişcă, muceniţă şi purtând pe fiul tău în braţe, împreună cu el ai întunecat rătăcirea celor fără de lege şi a diavolului. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Fiind de neam mărit, prin mucenicie şi prin chinuri de multe feluri te-ai făcut fiică a Împăratului celui Nemuritor, Sfântă muceniţă Iulita. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Încetat-a moartea prin tine şi boldul iadului s-a prăpădit, Maică prea curată; că tu ai născut pe Stăpânul cel Nemuritor, care a fost omorât. Cântarea a 3-a Irmos: Doamne, cel ce ai făcut... Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Învrednicitu-v-aţi de cămările cele cereşti şi desăvârşirea cea luminată şi de lauda cea veşnică, măriţilor mucenici, pierzând boldurile diavolului cu ostenelile păti- mirilor. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi.
  7. 7. Ca un puişor frumos de porumbiţă curată ai urmat ei stând împotriva amăgitorului, care a venit la tine cu momeli şi s-a nevoit să te robească pe tine cel nebiruit, mărite mucenice Chiric. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Pe şarpele cel trufaş, care şi-a pus gura la cer şi se lăuda să piardă pământul, un prunc fără de răutate, cu toată într-armarea Crucii, l-a surpat de tot la pământ şi l-a prăpădit. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Cuvântul, care a zidit toată lumea, nedeşertând sânurile cele părinteşti, a locuit în pântecele tău cel fără prihană şi S-a arătat Trup fără schimbare şi pe oameni i-a îndumnezeit, Preacurată. Irmosul: Doamne, cel ce ai făcut cele de deasupra crugului ceresc şi ai zidit Bise- rica, Tu pe mine mă întăreşte întru dragostea Ta, că Tu eşti marginea doririlor şi credincioşilor întărire, Unule, Iubitorule de oameni. Cântarea a 4-a Irmos: Auzit-am, Doamne, taina iconomiei Tale, înţeles-am lucrurile Tale şi am prea slăvit Dumnezeirea Ta. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Cu un trup de prunc şi un cuget foarte întreg, mucenice, ai surpat pe începătorul răutăţii, pe cel ce a lucrat cu răutate viclenirea. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ca o vie foarte roditoare, muceniţă Iulita, ai odrăslit strugurele, pe Sfântul Chiric cel cu adevărat viteaz, din care picură vinul cel dulce al muceniciei. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Cu milostivire te uitai la mucenic ca o mieluşea la miel, Sfântă Iulita, cea vrednică de minune, fiind junghiată, muceniţă mărită.
  8. 8. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Cu dumnezeiască smerenie fiind îngrădiţi, purtătorilor de chinuri, aţi surpat pe tiranul cel trufaş şi aţi luat cununile biruinţei. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Legile firii se schimbă, Preacurată, întru naşterea ta cea mai presus de fire că ai născut pe Ziditorul mai presus de minte şi de cuvânt. Cântarea a 5-a Irmos: Pentru ce m-ai lepădat de la faţa Ta, Cel ce eşti lumină neapusă şi m-a acoperit întunericul cel străin pe mine, ticălosul? Te rog, întoarce-mă şi la lumina poruncilor Tale îndreptează căile mele. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Fiindu-ţi trupul întins şi sfârşit de bătăi, cugetătorule de Dumnezeu, te-ai dezbrăcat de nevrednicia stricăciunii şi te-ai îmbrăcat cu podoaba cu care Cel Singur Născut din Fecioară, purtând trup, a îmbrăcat pe oameni, îndumnezeindu-i. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ai fost dezbrăcată până la piele, muceniţă pururea pomenită, Iulita. Dar, nebăgând în seamă ruşinea cea trupească şi îmbărbătându-te vitejeşte, cu ruşine veşnică ai îmbrăcat pe vrăjmaşul, care a dezbrăcat odinioară pe Eva. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Tăindu-ţi-se capul, muceniţă, ai zdrobit capul şarpelui şi fiind lipsită de avere, ai moştenit Împărăţia cea cerească, care nu se mută, dobândind împărăţia împreună cu toţi mucenicii, prea lăudată. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Dumnezeu, Cuvântul lui Dumnezeu, a luat din tine Trup cu minte şi cu suflet. Şi din milostivire S-a făcut Om şi m-a îndumnezeit pe mine, cel ce am fost lepădat pentru călcarea poruncii pe Acela roagă-L să mântuiască pe toată lumea, Preasfântă Fecioară.
  9. 9. Cântarea a 6-a Irmos: Rugăciunea mea voi înălţa către... Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Prin ocârmuirea Crucii au înotat prea lăudaţii în apa cea nestatornică a chinurilor celor multe şi vădit au ajuns la limanul cel prea lin, înecând pe Faraon cel nevăzut în pâraiele sângiuirilor lor. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Întru cinstită pomenirea ta, muceniţă Iulita, cetatea Iconiei, care te-a crescut, dăn- ţuieşte şi Tarsul se laudă. Căci în el ţi-ai săvârşit nevoinţa muceniciei, împreună cu fiul tău şi te-ai învrednicit de cununile biruinţei. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. N-ai băgat în seamă chinurile cele de multe feluri, prea lăudată şi te-ai arătat turturea foarte frumoasă şi zburând împreună cu puişorul tău şi înălţându-te foarte înţelepţeşte peste toate cursurile şarpelui, te-ai odihnit la locaşurile cele cereşti. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Cu secera cea tăietoare a rugăciunilor tale, Doamnă, te rog taie din rădăcină cuge- tele cele rele ale sufletului meu şi-l arată pe el roditor, că ai născut pe Dumnezeu, Săditorul şi Mântuitorul tuturor. Irmosul: Rugăciunea mea voi înălţa către Domnul şi Lui voi spune mâhnirile mele. Că s-a umplut sufletul meu de răutăţi şi viaţa mea s-a apropiat de iad şi ca Iona mă rog: Dumnezeule, din stricăciune scoate-mă. Condac, glasul al 4-lea: Podobie: Arătatu-Te-ai astăzi lumii şi Lumina Ta, Doamne s-a însemnat peste noi care cu cunoştinţă Te lăudăm, venit-ai şi Te-ai arătat, Lumina cea neapropiată. În braţe purtând muceniţa lui Hristos, Sfânta Iulita pe mucenicul Chiric, în pri- velişte ca o maică bucurându-se, a grăit: Tu eşti, Hristoase, lauda mucenicilor.
  10. 10. Cântarea a 7-a Irmos: Tinerii evreieşti au călcat în cuptor văpaia cu îndrăzneală şi focul în rouă l- au schimbat, grăind: Binecuvântat eşti, Doamne Dumnezeule, în veci. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Zdrobindu-ţi trupul cu toiege, călcătorul de lege nicidecum nu a strămutat întărirea gândului tău, cugetătoare de Dumnezeu, Sfântă muceniţă Iulita, că ţineai în mână toiag de putere: Crucea lui Hristos. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Pătimitorii lui Hristos cu ploile sângiuirilor, care li s-au vărsat, au stins focul necredinţei, grăind: Binecuvântat eşti, Doamne Dumnezeule, în veci. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Purtând în braţe, muceniţă, pe cel ce l-ai născut, ai venit la luptă şi îndoit ai săvârşit chinuirea cea bună, grăind: Doamne Dumnezeule, bine eşti cuvântat. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Urmând cuvintelor tale, te fericim toate neamurile, Doamnă, că te-ai arătat Maică Fericitului Dumnezeu, care face fericiţi pe cei ce cred într-Însul. Cântarea 8-a Irmos: Cei ce s-au făcut cu darul... Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Stelele cele luminoase, care nerătăcit sunt înfipte pe întărirea Bisericii şi luminează pământul cu minunile, sunt cinstite astăzi cu credinţă de toţi cei ce binecuvântează cu laude pe Hristos în veci. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi.
  11. 11. Arătatu-te-ai, cugetătoare de Dumnezeu, rădăcină sădită de Dumnezeu şi adu- când ca o ramură tinerică pe cinstitul tău fiu, ai veştejit odraslele necredinţei, strigând împreună cu el şi zicând: pe Tine Te prea înălţăm, Hristoase, în veci. Binecuvântăm pe Tatăl şi pe Fiul şi pe Sfântul Duh, Dumnezeu. Fiind tu junică, prea frumoasă Iulita, aduci ca pe un viţel tânăr pe măritul mucenic Chiric jertfă vie, Mielului celui ce a răsărit din Fecioară şi a fost Junghiat pentru milostivirea Sa cea desăvârşită. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Întrupându-Se Cuvântul din prea curatele tale sângiuiri, Doamnă prea curată, a îndumnezeit, prin dumnezeiasca cunoştinţă, pe cei plecaţi mai înainte către patimile trupului cele necuvântătoare, pe Acela Îl prea înălţăm întru toţi vecii. Irmosul: Să lăudăm să binecuvântăm şi să ne închinăm Domnului, cântându-I şi prea înăl- ţându-L pe Dânsul întru toţi vecii. Cei ce s-au făcut cu darul Tău biruitori tiranului şi văpăii, tinerii cei ce au păzit foarte poruncile Tale, au cântat: Binecuvântaţi, toate lucrurile Domnului, pe Domnul. Cântarea a 9-a Irmos: Înfricoşatu-s-a tot auzul... Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Racla măriţilor pătimitori, adăpându-se de darul Dumnezeiescului Duh, poartă tămăduire. Veniţi de luaţi şi vă sfinţiţi sufletele şi vă curăţiţi de boli, cei ce sunteţi iubitori de mucenici, slăvind pe Dătătorul bunătăţilor. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ca nişte trandafiri, ca nişte crini cu bun miros, ca nişte odrasle dumnezeieşti ale Raiului, aţi înflorit în văile muceniceşti, fericiţilor, picurând veselia cea făcătoare
  12. 12. de miresme şi veselind inimile şi sufletele credincioşilor cu bună mireasmă de taină. Stih: Sfinţilor mucenici, rugaţi-vă lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Înfrumuseţatu-v-aţi, buni biruitori mucenici, cu rănile cele muceniceşti şi în chip vădit asemănându-vă cu îngerii, staţi înaintea lui Hristos Dumnezeu, purtând luminat diadema biruinţei veselitoare şi cerând iertare de păcate pentru cei ce vă cinstesc pe voi. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Muceniţa ca o mieluşea, aducându-şi pe fiul său ca pe un miel, a trecut prin mij- locul lupilor neatinsă şi s-a sălăşluit de-a pururea în Staulul cel ceresc. Cu rugăciunile lor, Doamne, mântuieşte-ne pe noi, care cinstim pomenirea lor cea sfinţită. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Luminează-mi, uşă a Luminii, sufletul meu cel orbit de patimi, întunecat de cugete viclene şi primejduit şi mă fereşte de supărări, de nevoi şi de necazuri, ca să te slăvesc pe tine, Ceea ce eşti nădejdea şi întărirea credincioşilor. Irmosul: Înfricoşatu-s-a tot auzul de nespusa lui Dumnezeu pogorâre, căci Cel Preaînalt de voie S-a pogorât până şi la trup, din pântece fecioresc făcându-Se Om pentru aceea, pe prea curata Născătoare de Dumnezeu credincioşii o slăvim. Sedelna, glasul al 8-lea. Podobie: Pe Înţelepciunea şi Cuvântul în pântecele tău zămislind fără ardere, Maica lui Dumnezeu, în chip de negrăit ai născut pe Cel ce a făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, te rog pe tine, Preasfântă Fecioară, să mă izbăveşti de greşeli, când va fi să stau înaintea feţei Ziditorului meu, Stăpână Fecioară curată, atunci să-mi dăruieşti ajutorul tău, că pe tine te am nădejde eu, robul tău. Veniţi, iubitorilor de mucenici, să lăudăm pe mărgăritarele cele înţelegătoare şi nevoitorii Domnului: pe Chiric şi pe maica lui. Căci, hrănindu-l pe el cu lapte timp de trei ani, l-a adus jertfă fără de prihană lui Dumnezeu pentru aceea, a luat de sus, împreună cu dânsul, cununile biruinţei şi se veselesc împreună cu Hristos, către care să strigăm cu credinţă: rugaţi-vă lui Hristos Dumnezeu, să dăruiască iertare de greşeli celor ce cu dragoste prăznuiesc sfântă pomenirea voastră.
  13. 13. Sedelna Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu, glasul al 8-lea. Podobie: Pe Înţelepciunea şi Cuvântul în pântecele tău zămislind fără ardere, Maica lui Dumnezeu, în chip de negrăit ai născut pe Cel ce a făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, te rog pe tine, Preasfântă Fecioară, să mă izbăveşti de greşeli, când va fi să stau înaintea feţei Ziditorului meu, Stăpână Fecioară curată, atunci să-mi dăruieşti ajutorul tău, că pe tine te am nădejde eu, robul tău. Preasfântă Fecioară Maica lui Dumnezeu, te rog vindecă cumplitele patimi ale sufletului meu şi-mi dăruieşte iertare de greşeli mie, celui ce nebuneşte le-am făcut, sufletul mi-am spurcat şi trupul mi-am întinat, ticălosul. Vai mie! Ce voi face în ceasul acela, când îngerii vor despărţi sufletul meu de săracul meu trup? Atunci fii mie ajutătoare şi folositoare, că pe tine te avem nădejde noi, robii tăi. Sedelna Sfintei Cruci şi a Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu, glasul al 8-lea. Podobie: Pe Înţelepciunea şi Cuvântul în pântecele tău zămislind fără ardere, Maica lui Dumnezeu, în chip de negrăit ai născut pe Cel ce a făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, te rog pe tine, Preasfântă Fecioară, să mă izbăveşti de greşeli, când va fi să stau înaintea feţei Ziditorului meu, Stăpână Fecioară curată, atunci să-mi dăruieşti ajutorul tău, că pe tine te am nădejde eu, robul tău. Pe Mielul şi Păstorul şi Mântuitorul, dacă L-a văzut Mieluşeaua pe Cruce, s-a tânguit lăcrimând şi cu amar grăind: lumea se bucură luând izbăvire, iar pântecele meu se aprinde, văzând Răstignirea Ta, pe care o rabzi pentru milostivirea milei. Îndelung Răbdătorule Doamne, Adâncule al milei şi Izvorule al bunătăţilor, milostiveşte-Te şi dăruieşte iertare de greşeli celor ce laudă cu credinţă dumne- zeieştile Tale patimi.
  14. 14. Bucuraţi-vă, Sfinţilor mucenici Iulita şi Chiric!

