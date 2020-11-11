Canon cu mirul

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Canon de rugăciune către Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir (26 octombrie) Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, i...
facere a Preasfântuluipatriarh Filotei, având temeiul laudelor şi rugăciunii, Sfântulmir. Troparul Sfântului mare mucenic ...
Ceea ce te-ai arătat cu totul fără prihană, alabastru Mirului celui dumnezeiesc şi vas prea ales al miresmei lui Hristos, ...
Catavasia: Pe ai tăi cântăreţi, Născătoare de Dumnezeu, ceea ce eşti izvor viu şi îndestulat, care s-au împreunat ceată du...
Marele între mucenici, Sfântul Dimitrie, cu sângiurile amestecând sudorile lup- telor, mir dumnezeiesc nouă ne-a gătit, bi...
Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Toate s-au făcut noi, Sfinte Dimitrie, grăieşte ţie...
Cu mirul bucuriei ungându-mă pe mine Hristos, din robie m-a dezlegat şi din tirania cea amară; ci, iarăşi m-am robit cu fa...
De boli şi de neputinţele cele grele şi de pândirile demonilor ai mântuit, mare Dimitrie, cu stropirile mirului tău casa c...
Mintea nu este îndestulată şi cuvântul omenesc nu poate spune cinstitele cele mai presus de fire şi măririle cu care te-ai...
făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, ...
Minunea Sfântului Dimitrie - Racla cu sfintele sale moaște, scăldată în mir Dintr-odată, femeile care cântau Paraclisul au...
Dintr-odată, femeile care cântau Paraclisul au început să țipe! Diaconul a alergat aproape de ele și acestea, cu sentiment...
Diaconul, cu uimire, a văzut mâna ei umedă de la mirul uleios, galben-verzui! Între altele, mireasma umpluse toată biseric...
Vă mărturisesc că eu sunt acel diacon al bisericii Sfântului Dimitrie care a asistat atunci la minunea mirului izvorât, ac...
facere a Preasfântului patriarh Filotei, având temeiul laudelor şi rugăciunii, Sfântul mir.

  1. 1. Canon de rugăciune către Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir (26 octombrie) Sfântul mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir (26 octombrie/ 8 noiembrie): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G1E0ZFzbxKFmc8jd1Y_htEvukd0ybYBX/view?usp=shari ng https://www.edocr.com/v/pegm0gde https://www.academia.edu/44470689/Sf%C3%A2ntul_mare_mucenic_Dimitrie_izvor%C3 %A2torul_de_mir_26_octombrie_8_noiembrie_ ***
  2. 2. facere a Preasfântuluipatriarh Filotei, având temeiul laudelor şi rugăciunii, Sfântulmir. Troparul Sfântului mare mucenic Dimitrie, izvorâtorul de mir, glasul al 3-lea: Mare apărător te-a aflat întru primejdii lumea, purtătorule de chinuri, pe tine cel ce ai biruit pe păgâni. Deci, precum mândria lui Lie ai surpat şi la luptă îndrăzneţ ai făcut pe Nestor, aşa Sfinte Dimitrie, pe Hristos Dumnezeu roagă-L să ne dăruiască nouă mare milă. Cântarea 1 Irmos: Deschide-voi gura mea... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Partea mea, Sfinte mucenice Dimitrie şi dumnezeiască mărire te fă, că eu sunt oaie din staulul dragostei tale. Pentru aceasta primeşte cântarea mea, purtătorule de cunună, prin care laud astăzi harul mirului tău. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ai intrat Sfinte Dimitrie, luminat, în priveliştea mucenicilor, cu untdelemn al virtuţilor ungându-ţi sufletul tău şi cu chip nou căzând, biruieşti viteazule şi izvor de mir ai arătat trupul tău. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. De curgerile întinăciunii şi de mirosul greu al păcatului curăţeşte-mă, mare mu- cenice Dimitrie, rogu-mă şi de patimile cele necurate şi cu mirul tău cu strălucire îmbălsămat fiind, fă-mă vrednic locaş de mireasma lui Hristos. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Ca nişte mir, a zis dumnezeiescul David cu duhul, este unirea fraţilor cea fru- moasă, mărite; căci mirurile tale, înţelepte, adună făptura cea nouă spre unirea Mirului celui bun. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei).
  3. 3. Ceea ce te-ai arătat cu totul fără prihană, alabastru Mirului celui dumnezeiesc şi vas prea ales al miresmei lui Hristos, rogu-mă ţie, izbăveşte-mă de mirosul cel greu al patimilor şi de tina păcatelor. Catavasia: Deschide-voi gura mea şi se va umplea de Duhul şi cuvânt răspunde- voi Împărătesei Maici şi mă voi arăta luminat prăznuind şi voi cânta minunile ei, bucurându-mă. Cântarea a 3-a Irmos: Pe ai tăi cântăreţi... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Intrat-ai în Izvoarele cele de viaţă curgătoare, curăţindu-te cu dumnezeiescul Botez şi cu sângele mucenicesc spălându-te, Sfinte mucenice Dimitrie, fire nouă ţi-ai săvârşit, izvor de mir făcându-te. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Cel ce eşti mare păzitor al Tesalonicului, ca un mare izvor al Domnului veseleşti luminat cetatea ta cu curgerile mirului şi ca pe nişte dumnezeieşti Locaşuri, sfinţeşti toate. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Cetatea ta, mucenice, este ca un izvor de ape vii şi vărsând ca nişte curgeri în chip de râu mirurile tale, îneacă mările eresurilor şi ale patimilor. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Mirul Hristos, în sufletul tău, Sfinte Dimitrie, a curs cu înţelegere şi ca nişte miere în buzele tale, izvor de mir a turnat, harul Duhului, pe tine cinstit locaş arătându-te. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Iată Fecioara strigă către Stăpânul tuturor şi Fiul său: Bun eşti, Mirele meu, iată Bun şi Frumos! Întru mireasma mirului Tău, degrab alerg în urma Ta.
  4. 4. Catavasia: Pe ai tăi cântăreţi, Născătoare de Dumnezeu, ceea ce eşti izvor viu şi îndestulat, care s-au împreunat ceată duhovnicească, întăreşte-i, în dumnezeiască mărirea ta, de cununile măririi învrednicindu-i. Cântarea a 4-a Irmos: Sfatul cel neurmat... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ca pe un strugure copt pe tine, fericite, culegându-te Hristos din dumnezeiasca Viţă, te-a stors în teascurile muceniciei şi ca nişte must curgând, te-a făcut dumne- zeiesc izvor de mir. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Unde Te afli Mirele meu? Unde Ţi-ai înfipt cortul întru amiază? Cel încununat cu slavă grăia către Hristos: spre mireasma mirurilor Tale alerg, mir luând. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Cel ce curgerile înşelăciunii le-ai acoperit, Sfinte Dimitrie, cu curgerile sângiurilor tale, usucă şi râurile păcatelor şi ale patimilor mele, cu curgerile mirurilor tale, rogu-mă. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Spune-mi mie, Mirele Meu! Spune-mi lămurit unde paşti oile? Mireasa grăia către Mirele şi Fiul; că mireasma mirurilor Tale a atras pe toţi cei ce Te iubesc pe Tine. Catavasie: Sfatul cel neurmat şi Dumnezeiesc al Întrupării Tale, celei de sus, celei din Fecioară, proorocul Avacum avându-l în minte, a strigat: Slavă puterii Tale, Doamne. Cântarea a 5-a Irmos: Spăimântatu-s-au toate... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi.
  5. 5. Marele între mucenici, Sfântul Dimitrie, cu sângiurile amestecând sudorile lup- telor, mir dumnezeiesc nouă ne-a gătit, bine fierbând doctorie cu focul Duhului, spre nouă curăţire a sufletelor noastre. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Rănile trupurilor şi ale sufletelor le curăţeşti, mare mucenice Dimitrie, ca şi cu nişte doctorii lucrătoare, cu mirul cel din mormântul tău, spălând veninul cel înţe- legător, prin râvna Stăpânului tău, cu picăturile sângiurilor tale. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Mirul cel mai lucrător decât focul, Sfinte Dimitrie, ajungând la toată Biserica, curge, izvorăşte, viază şi lucrează tainic, celor ce aleargă cu credinţă la el, arzându- le bolile şi gonind demonii. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Cuvântul sălăşluindu-Se în pântecele tău, Fecioară, L-a făcut doctorie de mir nou. Pentru aceasta, sufletele cele fecioreşti ale dumnezeieştilor Sfinţi, în urma ta au alergat cu căldură: Bună eşti, grăind către tine; Bună eşti, Fecioară Stăpână! Catavasia: Spăimântatu-s-au toate de dumnezeiască mărirea ta; că tu, Fecioară, neispitită de nuntă, ai avut în pântece pe Dumnezeu cel peste toate şi ai născut Fiu pe Cel fără de ani, Cel ce dăruieşte pace tuturor celor ce te laudă pe tine. Cântarea a 6-a Irmos: Înţelepţii lui Dumnezeu... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. În baia dumnezeiescului Botez spălându-te, te-ai uns, mărite, cu mirul Duhului; care păzindu-ţi nespurcat sângele coastei tale, mir l-a făcut. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Scoală, vino aproape de mine, grăieşte sufletului Sfântului Dimitrie, mirele Dom- nului; să intrăm în cămara cea cu nard şi de mireasma mirului meu să ne împăr- tăşim.
  6. 6. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Toate s-au făcut noi, Sfinte Dimitrie, grăieşte ţie Mirele Hristos; iarna a trecut, vino, trandafirul a înflorit. Aleargă, o, prietene, la mireasma mirurilor Mele! Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Eu, zice cel iubit, eu mirele sârguiesc în urma Ta; că mireasma mirurilor Tale întrece toate mirurile; ea, care sângele nostru mir l-a făcut. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Cu moarte moartea s-a stricat, Viaţa din mormânt a Răsărit; prin străină naşterea ta, Legile fireşti dezlegându-se şi sângele mucenicilor mir s-a făcut. Catavasie: Înţelepţii de Dumnezeu, care faceţi acest praznic dumnezeiesc şi cu totul cinstit, al Maicii lui Dumnezeu, veniţi să batem din palme, slăvind pe Dumne- zeu, cel ce s-a născut dintr-Însa. Condac, glasul al 2-lea. Cu curgerile sângiurilor tale, Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, Biserica lui Dumnezeu a înroşit-o, Cel ce ţi-a dat ţie tărie nebiruită şi pă- zeşte cetatea ta nevătămată, căci tu eşti întărirea ei. Cântarea a 7-a Irmos: N-au slujit făpturii... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Jertfitu-ţi-ai sângele tău Împăratului tuturor, Sfinte Dimitrie, cel ce ai fost mărit în oaste şi în coastă te-ai împuns, urmându-I Lui. Pentru aceasta îţi dă plată potrivită, ca alt mir primindu-te pe tine. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Întrupatu-S-a mirul cel ceresc, Hristos Domnul, pentru iubirea de oameni şi Sfântul mucenic Dimitrie, iubindu-L foarte, uns s-a făcut, cu mir nou ungându-se şi trupul lui miruri izvorăşte. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh.
  7. 7. Cu mirul bucuriei ungându-mă pe mine Hristos, din robie m-a dezlegat şi din tirania cea amară; ci, iarăşi m-am robit cu faptele cele de ruşine. Izbăveşte-mă de robia cea urâtă, Bunule, ungându-mă cu mirul Tău. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Alegându-te pe tine Mirele cel prea frumos al tău Fecioară Stăpână, din seminţia pământenilor, frumos ai stat înainte de-a dreapta Lui: vino, Mireasa Mea, din Liban, grăindu-ţi ţie, vino Mireasa Mea şi Maică! Catavasia: N-au slujit făpturii cugetătorii de Dumnezeu, ci numai Făcătorului; ci, groaza focului bărbăteşte înfruntând-o, se bucurau cântând: Prea lăudate Dumne- zeul părinţilor noştri şi Doamne, bine eşti cuvântat! Cântarea a 8-a Irmos: Pe tinerii cei binecredincioşi... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Înălţând pe Hristos în Biserică, gâtlejul tău s-a învăţat adevărul; gura ta a grăit cuvintele înţelepciunii, fălcile tale s-au arătat pahare de miresme. Pentru aceasta, Hristos te-a arătat lumii izvor de mir dumnezeiesc. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Puterea cuvintelor tale, purtătorule de cunună, care ca nişte săgeţi ale Celui Puternic în mâinile tale de departe se învârtea, cel împotrivă luptător al tău în- grozind-o, ţi-a împuns coasta cu suliţă lungă. Însă, întorcându-se marea mirurilor tale, l-a înecat ca pe egipteni. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Marele păstor al Tesalonicului, mântuitorul de primejdii cel prea ales, apărătorul cel prea tare a toată Biserica, ca un părinte iubitor de fii, fiilor îşi dă coasta ca un sân hrănitor de suflet, care mirul ca nişte lapte îl dăruieşte. Binecuvântăm pe Tatăl şi pe Fiul şi pe Sfântul Duh, Dumnezeu.
  8. 8. De boli şi de neputinţele cele grele şi de pândirile demonilor ai mântuit, mare Dimitrie, cu stropirile mirului tău casa cea părintească, pe care ai iubit-o, cinstind virtutea părinţilor; la care ne aduni pe noi cei ce lăudăm harul tău. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Bogăţie nouă, o, de Dumnezeu Născătoare şi mărire avându-te toţi, cei ce te cin- stim pe tine, cu credinţă la tine alergăm, cu dragoste te rugăm: izbăveşte-ne de osânda cea din veacul ce va să fie, învrednicindu-ne Desfătării celei veşnice şi măririi, în Locaşurile drepţilor. Catavasie: Să lăudăm, să binecuvântăm şi să ne închinăm Domnului, cântându-I şi prea înălţându-L pe Dânsul întru toţi vecii. Pe tinerii cei binecredincioşi, în cuptor, naşterea Născătoarei de Dumnezeu i-a mântuit, atunci fiind închipuită, iar acum plinită, pe toată lumea ridică să-Ţi cânte Ţie: pe Domnul, lucrurile, lăudaţi-L şi-L prea înălţaţi întru toţi vecii. Cântarea a 9-a Irmos: Tot neamul pământesc... Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Pământul şi cerul se minunează de lucrul tău, Sfinte Dimitrie. Că în trup viaţa tuturor celor buni ai împodobit-o cu podoaba cea după chip, prea bunule, luminat ungând-o. Şi trupul vopsindu-ţi cu sângiurile, ca un împărat luminos cu mir te-ai uns. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi. Ca să te îmbraci în haina de care s-a dezbrăcat de demult Adam cel vechi, Sfinte Dimitrie, în Adam cel nou te-ai îmbrăcat şi pielea trupului, bucurându-te, ai lepădat-o. Pentru aceasta cu miresme şi cu cununi ţi s-a încredinţat Împărăţia cea luminoasă. Stih: Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, roagă-te lui Dumnezeu pentru noi.
  Mintea nu este îndestulată şi cuvântul omenesc nu poate spune cinstitele cele mai presus de fire şi măririle cu care te-ai uns, Sfinte mare mucenice Dimitrie, izvorâtorule de mir, împărăţind neîncetat cu Hristos, fericite. Şi mirul cel ce curge mai presus de fire din moaştele tale, este semn prea luminat. Slavă Tatălui şi Fiului şi Sfântului Duh. Turma pe care Hristos a răscumpărat-o cu sângele Său, pătimitorule şi tu cu cuvinte sfinţite şi cu legi şi cu sângiuri ai aşezat-o. Încă şi acum cu mirurile tale şi cu minunile hrănind-o, în veci nevătămată păzeşte-o de eresurile cele cumplite, prea lăudate. Şi acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor. Amin (a Născătoarei). Cântările cele slabe şi rugăciunile noastre primindu-le, Stăpână, împrăştie norul primejdiilor celor amare, celor împreună şi osebite ale noastre. Potoleşte viforul Bisericii, prea curată, risipeşte oştirile barbarilor şi ne izbăveşte de pedeapsa ce va să fie. Catavasie: Tot neamul pământesc să salte cu duhul, fiind luminat şi să prăznuiască firea minţilor celor fără de trup, cinstind sfânta prăznuire a Maicii lui Dumnezeu şi să strige: Bucură-te, prea fericită Născătoare de Dumnezeu, curată, pururea Fe- cioară. Sedelna, glasul al 8-lea. Podobie: Pe Înţelepciunea şi Cuvântul în pântecele tău zămislind fără ardere, Maica lui Dumnezeu, în chip de negrăit ai născut pe Cel ce a făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, te rog pe tine, Preasfântă Fecioară, să mă izbăveşti de greşeli, când va fi să stau înaintea feţei Ziditorului meu, Stăpână Fecioară curată, atunci să-mi dăruieşti ajutorul tău, că pe tine te am nădejde eu, robul tău. Cu obiceiurile creştinătăţii îmbogăţindu-te, înşelăciunea păgânătăţii surpând, mu- cenice, ai călcat îndrăznelile tiranilor şi cu dumnezeiescul dor, mintea aprinzându- ţi, înşelăciunea idolilor în prăpastie ai afundat-o. Pentru aceasta, după vrednicie, răsplătirea nevoinţelor ai luat, facerea de minuni şi izvorăşti tămăduiri, purtătorule de chinuri, mare mucenice Dimitrie. Roagă-te lui Hristos Dumnezeu, iertare de greşeli să dăruiască celor ce prăznuiesc cu dragoste sfântă pomenirea ta.
  10. 10. făcut toate şi în braţele tale ai avut pe Cel ce ţine toate şi la sân ai hrănit pe Cel ce hrăneşte lumea. Pentru aceasta, te rog pe tine, Preasfântă Fecioară, să mă izbăveşti de greşeli, când va fi să stau înaintea feţei Ziditorului meu, Stăpână Fecioară curată, atunci să-mi dăruieşti ajutorul tău, că pe tine te am nădejde eu, robul tău. Împăratului veacurilor bine plăcând, de către tot sfatul împăratului celui fărădelege te-ai ferit, mărite şi celor ciopliţi n-ai jertfit. Pentru aceasta, jertfă pe tine însuţi te- ai adus Cuvântului, Celui ce S-a jertfit, prea tare pătimind. Pentru aceasta şi cu suliţa în coastă fiind împuns, tămăduieşti patimile celor ce vin la tine cu credinţă, purtătorule de lupte, mare mucenice Dimitrie. Roagă-te lui Hristos Dumnezeu, iertare de greşeli să dăruiască, celor ce prăznuiesc cu dragoste sfântă pomenirea ta. Sedelna cutremurului, glasul al 4-lea. Podobie: Cel ce Te-ai înălţat pe Cruce de bunăvoie, poporului Tău celui nou, numit cu numele Tău, îndurările Tale dă- ruieşte-i, Hristoase Dumnezeule. Veseleşte cu puterea Ta pe binecredincioşii creş- tini, dăruindu-le lor biruinţă asupra celui potrivnic, având ajutorul Tău armă de pace, nebiruită biruinţă. Fiindcă Te-ai milostivit şi ne-ai izbăvit pe noi, de mânia Ta cea de nesuferit, ce a venit asupra noastră, noianul iubirii de oameni arătându-ne, Hristoase, acum bine mulţumim Ţie. Fereşte-ne pe noi, cei pedepsiţi pentru toate relele noastre, care ne omoară şi caută spre noi milostivindu-Te, Mântuitorule, pentru rugăciunile Celei ce Te-a născut pe Tine.
  11. 11. Minunea Sfântului Dimitrie - Racla cu sfintele sale moaște, scăldată în mir Dintr-odată, femeile care cântau Paraclisul au început să țipe! Diaconul a alergat aproape de ele și acestea, cu sentimente contradictorii, i-au arătat racla! Era scăldată literalmente într-o baltă de mir (spun mir, pentru că mireasma untde- lemnului era neasemuită). Se putea spune, fără a greși prea mult, că era ca și cum cineva a golit deasupra raclei cel puțin două „găleți” de lichid aromat (folosesc cuvântul „găleată” pentru a se înțelege cât de mare era cantitatea mirului ce aluneca pe pereții masivi de argint ai raclei cu reprezentări în basorelief). *** Era ziua de 26 octombrie 1987. Ora trecută de 22.00 seara. Tesalonicul își săr- bătorea patronul orașului, pe Sfântul Dimitrie, precum și eliberarea de sub robia de aproximativ 500 de ani (1430–1912), cât au stat sub stăpânirea otomanilor. Biserica Sfântului Dimitrie, cu ușile deschise, primea închinătorii de noapte care îngenuncheau în fața raclei de argint cu Sfintele moaște ale izvorâtorului de mir. La acea oră nu ar fi fost mai mult de 30-40 de oameni în biserică. O adunare de aproximativ 10 femei cântau Paraclisul Sfântului în fața raclei. Singurul cleric prezent era tânărul și nou hirotonitul diacon al bisericii, împreună cu soția lui. Ecleziarhul de atunci al bisericii, mitropolitul Pantelimon al Verias, Naousis și Kambanias, le spusese să fie acolo și să-l aștepte.
  12. 12. Dintr-odată, femeile care cântau Paraclisul au început să țipe! Diaconul a alergat aproape de ele și acestea, cu sentimente contradictorii, i-au arătat racla! Era scăl- dată literalmente într-o baltă de mir (spun mir, pentru că mireasma untdelemnului era neasemuită). Se putea spune, fără a greși prea mult, că era ca și cum cineva a golit deasupra raclei cel puțin două „găleți” de lichid aromat (folosesc cuvântul „găleată” pentru a se înțelege cât de mare era cantitatea mirului ce aluneca pe pereții masivi de argint ai raclei cu reprezentări în basorelief). Pentru un moment, diaconul a fost buimăcit. Sfântul Dimitrie izvora mir! Fără să se îndoiască deloc de minune și aflându-se într-o stare de bucurie, uimire și entuziasm, a alergat să aducă bumbac dintr-un dulap al sfintei biserici. S-a întors alergând și a început să șteargă cu bumbacul mirul de pe pereții exteriori ai raclei și să dea bucăți din bumbacul acesta purtător de mir pelerinilor. Diaconul a șters racla și mirul nu se termina, ci continua să izvorască în mod tainic, fără să existe vreun oarecare izvor văzut. În acest sens, i-a făcut diaconului o mare impresie următorul fapt: cu o bucată mare de bumbac a șters mirul dintr-o parte a raclei. Bumbacul a șters bine tot mirul, la fel ca atunci când curățăm un geam cu un prosop uscat: apăsându-l bine, scoatem toată umezeala ce poate să existe pe el. O femeie a dus palma mâinii ei deasupra zonei unde racla tocmai fusese curățată.
  13. 13. Diaconul, cu uimire, a văzut mâna ei umedă de la mirul uleios, galben-verzui! Între altele, mireasma umpluse toată biserica și se revărsa prin ușile deschise spre strada Sfântului Dimitrie, atrăgându-i pe trecătorii care se grăbeau să vadă ce se întâmplă și de unde provine mireasma aceea. Toți se îndreptau spre racla cu moaștele Sfântului Dimitrie, care era așezată nu în chivotul ei (care nu era încă construit), ci în fața catapetesmei bisericii. Uimirile mulțumitoare nu s-au oprit însă acolo! Închinătorii au constatat că toate icoanele bisericii, oriunde s-ar fi aflat, în paraclise sau în naos, izvorau mir. Desigur, diaconul a văzut închinătorii că scot șervețele de hârtie și șterg geamurile protectoare ale icoanelor bisericii, iar șervețelele se îngălbeneau de la mirul care „curgea” de pe ambele părți ale geamului, interior și exterior. Mărimea minunii era așa de mare, că nu lăsa nici cel mai mic dubiu, nici cel mai mic loc de contestații. Nu înțelegeam ce trăiam, era ceva ca un vis, în ceață, dar o trăiam. Mirul atingea vârfurile degetelor noastre, îl vedeam cu ochii noștri, îl miroseam și îl confirmam cu simțurile noastre! În puțin timp, se crease o „coadă” formată din oameni care, cu lacrimi în ochi, se închinau raclei izvorâtorului de mir și își dădeau seama de ce i-a fost dat acest nume. Între timp a ajuns la biserică și părintele ecleziarh cu alți preoți. Au deschis capacul raclei și au descoperit că Sfintele moaște ale ocrotitorului Tesalonicului izvorau mireasmă, însă era mireasma Sfintelor moaște. Mireasma mirului era diferită și caracteristică. Mitropolitul Tesalonicului, Pantelimon al II-lea, a atribuit minunea izvorârii mirului Sfântului Dimitrie următoarei întâmplări: În acea seară, în ceremonia de sărbătoare a Universității pentru eliberarea Tesalonicului, principalul vorbitor l-a ignorat în vorbirea sa întru totul pe Sfântul Dimitrie și nu a făcut deloc referire la acela. Sfântul Dimitrie a făcut cunoscut prin izvorârea mirului că niciodată nu a aban- donat orașul Tesalonic, salvând orașul din sclavie și din cutremure. Cu această ocazie, însă, sfântul a atras atenția de fiecare dată când tesalonicienii au dat dovadă de nerecunoștință și s-au îndepărtat de Hristos și de Sfinții Lui.
  14. 14. Vă mărturisesc că eu sunt acel diacon al bisericii Sfântului Dimitrie care a asistat atunci la minunea mirului izvorât, acum sunt preot în Tesalonic și vă scriu evenimentele așa cum mi le amintesc. În acel moment era ca și cum trăiam o taină. Nu pot să descriu ce simțeam! Bucurie, uimire, emoție, entuziasm... Nu pot să definesc nici acum cu exactitate acea stare. În orice caz, este una dintre întâmplările ce întăresc credința, ne umplu de bucurie, de nădejde și de simțirea prezenței lui Hristos și a Sfinților. Credința noastră este „vie”! (Părintele Hristos Kotios, paroh al bisericii „Adormirea Maicii Domnului”, Saranta Ekklisies, Tesalonic) Traducereși adaptare:Pr. Elisei Roncea Sursa:Το Θαύμα της μυρόβλυσης του Αγίου Δημητρίου το 1987

