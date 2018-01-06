Successfully reported this slideshow.
*ENTRE MEDIADOS DEL SIGLO XIX Y EL INICIO DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL LAS GRANDES POTENCIAS PROTAGONIZATON GRANDES TRANSF...
* MÁXIMA EXPANSIÓN TERRITORIAL. CONSOLIDACIÓN DE LA INDUSTRIALIZACIÓN. PRINCIPAL CENTRO FINANCIERO MUNDIAL. CONTROL DE LAS...
* *El parlamento inglés se dividía en: *Cámara de los Comunes: máximo órgano legislativo del país. *Cámara de los Lores. *...
* *1800. ACT OF UNION. Ley que unificó Irlanda y Gran Bretaña en el Reino Unido. *Nacimiento de una fuerte movimiento naci...
* TRAS LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1848 SE PROCLAMO LA SEGUNDA REPÚBLICA FRANCESA (1848-1852). EN 1852 SE LUIS NAPOLEÓN BONAPARTE SE ...
* *Se diferencian dos etapas: *Imperio autoritario: hasta 1860, se persiguió a la oposición, se censura la prensa. Defendi...
* LA DERROTA DE LA BATALLA DE SEDÁN PRECIPITÓ LA PROCLAMACIÓN DE LA III REPÚBLICA.
* EN 1871 TRAS LA VICTORIA SOBRE FRANCIA EN LA BATALLA DE SEDÁN SE PROCLAMA EL IMPERIO ALEMÁN.
*Unificación monetaria con la creación del marco y del Banco Imperial. *Expansión económica de Alemania: *Política ferrovi...
* *Expansión imperialista. *Acaparamiento de poder. *Políticas belicistas.
* *Diversidad étnica, cultural y religiosa. *Era una monarquía dual: *Austria: mayoría alemana. *Hungría: mayoría magiar. ...
*Diversidad étnica: *Tendencia centrifuga. *Tendencia centrípeta. *Monarquía absoluta. *Política expansionista. *Zares: *A...
*Estado teocrático. *Dependencia británica y francesa. *Problemas en los Balcanes. *1909. REVOLUCIÓN DE LOS JÓVENES TURCOS...
* *Resultado de la expansión al oeste. Minas de oro, grandes praderas. *En estas guerras se ejerció una gran crueldad y lo...
* *Su política tenía como objetivos: *Mantener a Francia en un aislamiento diplomático. *Mediar en el conflicto en los Bal...
* *Período de aparente paz entre 1870 y 1914. *Se forman alianzas estratégicas que generan tensiones políticas y territori...
  1. 1. *
  2. 2. *ENTRE MEDIADOS DEL SIGLO XIX Y EL INICIO DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL LAS GRANDES POTENCIAS PROTAGONIZATON GRANDES TRANSFORMACIONES.
  3. 3. *
  4. 4. * MÁXIMA EXPANSIÓN TERRITORIAL. CONSOLIDACIÓN DE LA INDUSTRIALIZACIÓN. PRINCIPAL CENTRO FINANCIERO MUNDIAL. CONTROL DE LAS RUTAS DE NAVEGACIÓN.
  5. 5. * *El parlamento inglés se dividía en: *Cámara de los Comunes: máximo órgano legislativo del país. *Cámara de los Lores. *Bipartidismo: tories /whigs. *En 1867 Disraeli lleva a cabo una reforma electoral: *Acaba con el sistema de los burgos podridos. *Aumenta la participación electoral. *Otras reformas: reforma religiosa: separación iglesia –Estado.
  6. 6. * *1800. ACT OF UNION. Ley que unificó Irlanda y Gran Bretaña en el Reino Unido. *Nacimiento de una fuerte movimiento nacionalista. *1885. HOME RULE. Dotaba a Irlanda de cierta autonomía dentro del Reino Unido. *Guerra anglo-irlandesa. 1910-1921. Irlanda es dividida en dos.
  7. 7. *
  8. 8. * TRAS LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1848 SE PROCLAMO LA SEGUNDA REPÚBLICA FRANCESA (1848-1852). EN 1852 SE LUIS NAPOLEÓN BONAPARTE SE PROCLAMÓ EMPERADOR Y SE INTITULÓ NAPOLEÓN III.
  9. 9. * *Se diferencian dos etapas: *Imperio autoritario: hasta 1860, se persiguió a la oposición, se censura la prensa. Defendió el orden y la autoridad y se apoyó en la Iglesia católica. Bonapartismo. *Imperio liberal: hasta 1870, se llevaron a cabo reformas electorales, educativas, por la falta de apoyos y la fuerza del movimiento obrero. *La guerra franco prusiana llevó a la derrota en la batalla de Sedán.
  10. 10. * LA DERROTA DE LA BATALLA DE SEDÁN PRECIPITÓ LA PROCLAMACIÓN DE LA III REPÚBLICA.
  11. 11. *
  12. 12. * EN 1871 TRAS LA VICTORIA SOBRE FRANCIA EN LA BATALLA DE SEDÁN SE PROCLAMA EL IMPERIO ALEMÁN.
  13. 13. *
  14. 14. *Unificación monetaria con la creación del marco y del Banco Imperial. *Expansión económica de Alemania: *Política ferroviaria. *Industrialización. *Concentración financiera y empresarial. *Amplios poderes para el emperador. *Política de estrategia preventiva de Bismark.
  15. 15. * *Expansión imperialista. *Acaparamiento de poder. *Políticas belicistas.
  16. 16. *
  17. 17. *
  18. 18. * *Diversidad étnica, cultural y religiosa. *Era una monarquía dual: *Austria: mayoría alemana. *Hungría: mayoría magiar. *Problemas con los nacionalismos. *Sistema autoritario. *Expansión hacia la zona de los Balcanes.
  19. 19. *
  20. 20. *Diversidad étnica: *Tendencia centrifuga. *Tendencia centrípeta. *Monarquía absoluta. *Política expansionista. *Zares: *Alejandro II (1855-1881). *Alejandro III (1881-1894) *Nicolás II (1894-1917)
  21. 21. *
  22. 22. *Estado teocrático. *Dependencia británica y francesa. *Problemas en los Balcanes. *1909. REVOLUCIÓN DE LOS JÓVENES TURCOS: REFORMAS.
  23. 23. *
  24. 24. * *Resultado de la expansión al oeste. Minas de oro, grandes praderas. *En estas guerras se ejerció una gran crueldad y los indios supervivientes acabaron recluidos en reservas.
  25. 25. *
  26. 26. *
  27. 27. *
  28. 28. *
  29. 29. * *Su política tenía como objetivos: *Mantener a Francia en un aislamiento diplomático. *Mediar en el conflicto en los Balcanes entre Rusia y Austro-Hungría. *Rearme bélico: carrera armamentística. *Realpolitik.
  30. 30. * *Período de aparente paz entre 1870 y 1914. *Se forman alianzas estratégicas que generan tensiones políticas y territoriales. *Las relaciones diplomáticas dieron paso a una carrera armamentística.

