Announcements- Monday October 26, 2020

Here are your morning announcements:

  1. 1. Halloween themed face masks NOT costume masks
  2. 2. Military Co-op Placement Opportunity Are you a student considering a career in the military? If so, there is an amazing opportunity for a military co-op beginning in Semester 2 at Base Borden. You have to act fast-applications are due by the end of October! Interested students should contact Ms. Rusnak in Co-Op or Mr. Murray in Guidance RIGHT AWAY!
  3. 3. 2019-2020 Yearbooks Available Now! If you ordered a yearbook, come to the office and pick it up. If you’d like to buy one, they are available on SCHOOLCASH online. $30

