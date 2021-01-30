...\Obtener libros Every Last Secret

Welcome to the neighborhood. Watch your husband, watch your friends, and watch your back.Cat Winthorpe has worked hard to get what she has: a gorgeous home; social standing; and William, her successful, handsome husband. Then a friendly new couple moves into the estate next door. While cautious, a good neighbor like Cat greets them with open arms and warm hospitality.Neena Ryder isn?t a fellow lady of leisure. A life coach with off-the-rack dresses, personal issues, and a husband who hasn?t delivered, she?s anxious to move up in the world. This beautiful new town is a step in the right direction. It?s also making Neena aware of what she doesn?t have. Namely, William. When Neena?s infatuation escalates into obsession, it?s just a matter of eliminating a few obstacles to get the life she wants. The life next door.As Neena?s secret fixation grows, so does her friendship with Cat. But beneath their cordial interactions is a wealth of temptations, secrets, and toxic jealousy. For both .

