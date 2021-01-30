Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
,,Get Books Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump Author : Michael Cohen P...
Books Excerpt 11 hours, 50 minutes This book almost didn?t see the light of day as government officials tried to bar its p...
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Michael Cohen Pages : 12 pages Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 :...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
,,\\Get Books Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

,,\\Get Books Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump

34 views

Published on

11 hours, 50 minutes This book almost didn?t see the light of day as government officials tried to bar its publication.The Inside Story of the Real President Trump, by His Former Attorney And Personal Advisor?The Man Who Helped Get Him Into the Oval OfficeOnce Donald Trump?s fiercest surrogate, closest confidant, and staunchest defender, Michael Cohen knows where the skeletons are buried.This is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century. As Trump?s lawyer and ?fixer,? Cohen not only witnessed firsthand, but was also an active participant in the inner workings of Trump?s business empire, political campaign, and presidential administration.This is a story that you have not read in newspapers, or on social media, or watched on television. These are accounts that only someone who worked for Trump around the clock for over a decade?not a few months or even a couple of years?could know. Cohen describes Trump?s racist rants against President Barack Obama, .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

,,\\Get Books Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump

  1. 1. ,,Get Books Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump Author : Michael Cohen Pages : 12 pages Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : B08HNFDDJT ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt 11 hours, 50 minutes This book almost didn?t see the light of day as government officials tried to bar its publication.The Inside Story of the Real President Trump, by His Former Attorney And Personal Advisor?The Man Who Helped Get Him Into the Oval OfficeOnce Donald Trump?s fiercest surrogate, closest confidant, and staunchest defender, Michael Cohen knows where the skeletons are buried.This is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century. As Trump?s lawyer and ?fixer,? Cohen not only witnessed firsthand, but was also an active participant in the inner workings of Trump?s business empire, political campaign, and presidential administration.This is a story that you have not read in newspapers, or on social media, or watched on television. These are accounts that only someone who worked for Trump around the clock for over a decade?not a few months or even a couple of years?could know. Cohen describes Trump?s racist rants against President Barack Obama, .  
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Michael Cohen Pages : 12 pages Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : B08HNFDDJT ISBN-13 : .  
  4. 4. How to get this book ?  
  5. 5. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  6. 6. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  7. 7. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  8. 8. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  9. 9. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  10. 10. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  11. 11. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  12. 12. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  13. 13. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  14. 14. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  15. 15. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  16. 16. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  17. 17. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  18. 18. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  19. 19. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  20. 20. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  21. 21. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  22. 22. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  23. 23. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  24. 24. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  25. 25. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  26. 26. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  27. 27. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  
  28. 28. Keyword Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump .  

×