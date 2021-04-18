Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
286 – Ανάκλαση – Διάθλαση Θεωρία και Λυμένες Ασκήσεις Γουρζής Στάθης – Φυσικός ΓΕΛ Νυδριού 19/04/2021
=>
=>
=> ή
=> ή
=> ή
=>
=>
=>
=>
=>
=> και
=> και
=> και =>
=> και =>
=> και =>
=> και =>
=>
=>
=> =>
=> =>
=> =>
=> =>
=> => =>
=> => =>
=> => => =>
=> => => =>
=>
=>
=> και
=> και
=> και
=> και =>
=> και => =>
=> και => =>
=> και => => =
=> και => => =
=> και => => =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = = =>
=> και => => = = =>
=> και => => = = => =>
=> και => => = = => =>
=> και => => = = => => =>
=> και => => = = => => => =>
=> και => => = = => => => =>
=> και => => = = => => => => =>
=> και => => = = => => => => =>
=>
=>
=> και
=> και
=> και
=> και =>
=> και => =>
=> και => =>
=> και => =>
=> και => =>
=> και => => =>
=> και => => =>
=> και => => => =
=> και => => => =
=> και => => => = =>
=> και => => => = =>
=> και => => => = => =>
=> και => => => = => => =>
=> και => => => = => => =>
=> και => => => = => => => =>
=> και => => => = => => => =>
=>
=>
=> και
=> και
=> και
=> και =>
=> και => =>
=> και => =>
=> και => => =
=> και => => =
=> και => => =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = =
=> και => => = = =>
=> και => => = = => =
=> και => => = = => = =>
=> και => => = = => = =>
=> και => => = = => = => =>
=> και => => = = => = => =>
=> και => => = = => = => => =>
=> και => => = = => = => => => =>
=> και => => = = => = => => => =>
Τέλος παρουσίασης
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
25 views
Apr. 18, 2021

286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis

Παρουσίαση με θεωρία και παραδείγματα
στην ανάκλαση και τη διάθλαση
για μάθημα Φυσικής Γενικής Παιδείας Β΄ Λυκείου

ΓΕΛ Νυδριού Λευκάδος
Γουρζής Στάθης - Φυσικός
ΥΣΕΦΕ 2020 - 2021

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

286 - Anaklash - Diathlash me lymenes askhseis

  1. 1. 286 – Ανάκλαση – Διάθλαση Θεωρία και Λυμένες Ασκήσεις Γουρζής Στάθης – Φυσικός ΓΕΛ Νυδριού 19/04/2021
  2. 2. =>
  3. 3. =>
  4. 4. => ή
  5. 5. => ή
  6. 6. => ή
  7. 7. =>
  8. 8. =>
  9. 9. =>
  10. 10. =>
  11. 11. =>
  12. 12. => και
  13. 13. => και
  14. 14. => και =>
  15. 15. => και =>
  16. 16. => και =>
  17. 17. => και =>
  18. 18. =>
  19. 19. =>
  20. 20. => =>
  21. 21. => =>
  22. 22. => =>
  23. 23. => =>
  24. 24. => => =>
  25. 25. => => =>
  26. 26. => => => =>
  27. 27. => => => =>
  28. 28. =>
  29. 29. =>
  30. 30. => και
  31. 31. => και
  32. 32. => και
  33. 33. => και =>
  34. 34. => και => =>
  35. 35. => και => =>
  36. 36. => και => => =
  37. 37. => και => => =
  38. 38. => και => => =
  39. 39. => και => => = =
  40. 40. => και => => = =
  41. 41. => και => => = =
  42. 42. => και => => = = =>
  43. 43. => και => => = = =>
  44. 44. => και => => = = => =>
  45. 45. => και => => = = => =>
  46. 46. => και => => = = => => =>
  47. 47. => και => => = = => => => =>
  48. 48. => και => => = = => => => =>
  49. 49. => και => => = = => => => => =>
  50. 50. => και => => = = => => => => =>
  51. 51. =>
  52. 52. =>
  53. 53. => και
  54. 54. => και
  55. 55. => και
  56. 56. => και =>
  57. 57. => και => =>
  58. 58. => και => =>
  59. 59. => και => =>
  60. 60. => και => =>
  61. 61. => και => => =>
  62. 62. => και => => =>
  63. 63. => και => => => =
  64. 64. => και => => => =
  65. 65. => και => => => = =>
  66. 66. => και => => => = =>
  67. 67. => και => => => = => =>
  68. 68. => και => => => = => => =>
  69. 69. => και => => => = => => =>
  70. 70. => και => => => = => => => =>
  71. 71. => και => => => = => => => =>
  72. 72. =>
  73. 73. =>
  74. 74. => και
  75. 75. => και
  76. 76. => και
  77. 77. => και =>
  78. 78. => και => =>
  79. 79. => και => =>
  80. 80. => και => => =
  81. 81. => και => => =
  82. 82. => και => => =
  83. 83. => και => => = =
  84. 84. => και => => = =
  85. 85. => και => => = =
  86. 86. => και => => = = =>
  87. 87. => και => => = = => =
  88. 88. => και => => = = => = =>
  89. 89. => και => => = = => = =>
  90. 90. => και => => = = => = => =>
  91. 91. => και => => = = => = => =>
  92. 92. => και => => = = => = => => =>
  93. 93. => και => => = = => = => => => =>
  94. 94. => και => => = = => = => => => =>
  95. 95. Τέλος παρουσίασης

×