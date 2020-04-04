232 - Φαινόμενο Joule 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
232 – Φαινόμενο Joule Γουρζής Στάθης – Φυσικός ΓΕ Λύκειο Νυδριού Λευκάδος ΥΣΕΦΕ Εργαστηρίου Φυσικών Επιστημών 2019 - 2020
Στο σημερινό πείραμα θα συνδυάσουμε, τα όργανα μέτρησης του εργαστηρίου, με το Multilog και τον προβολέα, για να δείξουμε ...
Στο πείραμά μας, θα χρησιμοποιήσουμε μια πηγή συνεχούς ρεύματος I …
… ένα πολύμετρο – Βολτόμετρο όργανο μέτρησης του εργαστηρίου, για την τάση V … … ένα πολύμετρο – Αμπερόμετρο όργανο μέτρησ...
… και καλώδια σύνδεσης για τα πολύμετρα.
Παράδειγμα σύνδεσης για το πολύμετρο ως μετρητής της αντίστασης R.
Θα χρειαστούμε δύο μεταλλικές βάσεις από το εργαστήριο …
… για να στηρίξουμε το ένα από τα κινητά, που θα χρησιμοποιήσουμε για να φωτογραφίσουμε το πείραμά μας.
Θα συνδέσουμε ακόμα, τo Multilog του εργαστηρίου …
… με τον αισθητήρα της θερμοκρασίας Τ του Multilog …
… τον Ηλεκτρονικό Υπολογιστή του εργαστηρίου, για σύνδεση του Multilog με το αντίστοιχο πρόγραμμα DB – Lab 3.2 …
… και τον προβολέα του εργαστηρίου.
Ξεκινάμε, λοιπόν, το πείραμά μας, εκκινώντας τον ηλεκτρονικό υπολογιστή …
… καθώς και το Multilog …
… συνδέοντας και τον αισθητήρα της θερμοκρασίας T.
Προβάλουμε την εικόνα στον πίνακα του εργαστηρίου …
,,, και ξεκινάμε το πρόγραμμα DB – Lab …
…. που συνδέει το computer με το Multilog.
Πηγαίνουμε στον Πίνακα Ελέγχου του προγράμματος …
… και ορίζουμε την δειγματοληψία του αισθητήρα της θερμοκρασίας, ( εδώ είναι 10/sec), καθώς και το σύνολο των μετρήσεων μα...
Στον πίνακα του εργαστηρίου μπορούμε να προβάλουμε …
… και μια πιο επεξεργασμένη εικόνα της γραφικής παράστασης …
… χρησιμοποιώντας το μενού του προγράμματος « Προβολή », και την επιλογή « Μεγέθυνση ».
Με αυτό τον τρόπο προβάλουμε την εικόνα στον πίνακα του εργαστηρίου, μόνο του τμήματος της γραφικής παράστασης που μας ενδ...
Στον πάγκο επίδειξης των πειραμάτων του εργαστηρίου ... … τοποθετούμε μια αντίσταση R, ( R = 47 Ω ) ...
… και ένα πολύμετρο – Αμπερόμετρο, …
… το οποίο και συνδέουμε με την αντίσταση R, για να μετρήσουμε το ρεύμα Ι που την διαρρέει.
Ξεκινάμε τον προβολέα και τον Η/Υ του εργαστηρίου …
… γιατί θα συνδέσουμε, στην πειραματική μας διάταξη και το Multilog …
… με τον αισθητήρα της θερμοκρασίας T.
Μπορούμε να συνδέσουμε και ένα βολτόμετρο, για την μέτρηση της παρεχόμενης τάσης V από την πηγή συνεχούς I.
Στο πείραμά μας θα χρησιμοποιήσουμε και τον μαγνητικό αναδευτήρα, για να κατανείμουμε ομοιόμορφα την θερμοκρασία που εκλύε...
Τοποθετούμε ένα ποτήρι ζέσης με νερό, ( m = 0,2 Kg ), …
… και μέσα σε αυτό, την αντίσταση R.
Στερεώνουμε, με μια ξύλινη λαβίδα τον αισθητήρα της θερμοκρασίας Τ, για να μην παρασυρθεί από την ανάδευση του νερού ….
… και ρυθμίζουμε την δειγματοληψία του αισθητήρα ...
… σε 10 δείγματα το δευτερόλεπτο, ( 10/s ), σε σύνολο Ν = 2000 δειγμάτων, πράγμα που σημαίνει συνολικό χρόνο αύξησης της θ...
Ξεκινάμε την λήψη των μετρήσεων, και αμέσως παίρνουμε την γραφική παράσταση της μεταβολής της θερμοκρασίας Τ σε συνάρτηση ...
Ανοίγουμε την πηγή του ρεύματος …
… και ρυθμίζουμε την τάση V στα 10, περίπου, Volt, ( V = 10 V). I V
VI Στον πίνακα του εργαστηρίου …
VI … παρατηρούμε την μεταβολή της θερμοκρασίας του νερού …
VI … αφού, με την πάροδο του χρόνου, …
VI … η αντίσταση R, ενόσω διαρρέεται από το ρεύμα Ι …
I V … εκλύει θερμότητα στη μάζα του νερού …
VI … ανεβάζοντας την θερμοκρασία του θ.
VI Ο τύπος που θα μας δώσει την εκλυόμενη θερμότητα είναι Q = m c Δθ , … όταν γνωρίζουμε ότι m = 0,2 Kgr και c = 4200 J / ...
VI Αντίστοιχα, ο τύπος που θα μας δώσει την ηλεκτρική ενέργεια του κυκλώματος, είναι W = I2 R t , … όταν γνωρίζουμε ότι R ...
VI Αν, λοιπόν, υπολογίσουμε και τη διαφορά θερμοκρασίας Δθ, που εδώ βγαίνει Δθ = 0,6 ▫C, …
VI Έχουμε W = I2 R t , W = ( 0,22 )2 . 47 . 200 = 455 J …
VI … και Q = m c Δθ, Q = 0,2 . 4200 . 0,6 = 504 J.
Κανονικά θα πρέπει να είναι W > Q, αλλά, σημειώνουμε εδώ, ότι οι μετρήσεις στο εργαστήριο, δεν έγιναν με την μέγιστη δυνατ...
… τέλος του πειράματος.
