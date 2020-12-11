Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ONLINE LEZEN%% You Should Have Known Author : Jean Hanff Korelitz Pages : pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : B00DT...
Books Excerpt Grace Reinhart Sachs is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. Devoted to her husband, a pediatri...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Jean Hanff Korelitz Pages : pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : B00DTUHNA8 ISBN-...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
Keyword You Should Have Known . �
ONLINE LEZEN%% You Should Have Known
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ONLINE LEZEN%% You Should Have Known

7 views

Published on

Grace Reinhart Sachs is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. Devoted to her husband, a pediatric oncologist at a major cancer hospital, their young son Henry, and the patients she sees in her therapy practice, her days are full of familiar things: she lives in the very New York apartment in which she was raised, and sends Henry to the school she herself once attended. Dismayed by the ways in which women delude themselves, Grace is also the author of a book You Already Know, in which she cautions women to really hear what men are trying to tell them. But weeks before the book is published a chasm opens in her own life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only an ongoing chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ONLINE LEZEN%% You Should Have Known

  1. 1. ONLINE LEZEN%% You Should Have Known Author : Jean Hanff Korelitz Pages : pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : B00DTUHNA8 ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Grace Reinhart Sachs is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. Devoted to her husband, a pediatric oncologist at a major cancer hospital, their young son Henry, and the patients she sees in her therapy practice, her days are full of familiar things: she lives in the very New York apartment in which she was raised, and sends Henry to the school she herself once attended. Dismayed by the ways in which women delude themselves, Grace is also the author of a book You Already Know, in which she cautions women to really hear what men are trying to tell them. But weeks before the book is published a chasm opens in her own life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only an ongoing chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Jean Hanff Korelitz Pages : pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : B00DTUHNA8 ISBN-13 : . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  6. 6. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  7. 7. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  8. 8. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  9. 9. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  10. 10. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  11. 11. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  12. 12. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  13. 13. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  14. 14. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  15. 15. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  16. 16. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  17. 17. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  18. 18. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  19. 19. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  20. 20. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  21. 21. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  22. 22. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  23. 23. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  24. 24. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  25. 25. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  26. 26. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  27. 27. Keyword You Should Have Known . �
  28. 28. Keyword You Should Have Known . �

×