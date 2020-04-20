Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The 5 Most Typical Dental Problems and How to Prevent Them Dental problems are one of the most common diseases among peopl...
Five Dental Problems and Treatment #1 Tooth Decay It is also known as cavities, a most prevalent tooth problem found globa...
#4 Bad Breath Bad breath also called halitosis, can be embarrassing for you while talking with your friends or colleagues....
If you are living in New York, you can visit Radiant Star Dental clinic located in Jamaica to consult the best dentist Dr....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The 5 Most Typical Dental Problems and How to Prevent Them

15 views

Published on

This PDF document is explaining about the 5 most typical dental problems and how to prevent them with best suggestive measures recommended by the dentist or teeth specialist doctors. This document contains the step-wise guidance to deal with top five dental problems faced by the different age group of people. This PDF document is shared by Radiant Star Dental that also provides the treatment and care for the teeth related various issues.
Visit: https://bit.ly/2XDziCS

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The 5 Most Typical Dental Problems and How to Prevent Them

  1. 1. The 5 Most Typical Dental Problems and How to Prevent Them Dental problems are one of the most common diseases among people globally. Though, most of the illness can be easily prevented or curable through home remedies or with the help of few medicines recommended by specialist doctors or dentists. Though, eating healthy foods, regular dental checkups, flossing daily and brushing twice are very important to prevent from various dental problems. Below you can understand the most common dental problems with preventable measures to keep your teeth healthy and fit for long time.
  2. 2. Five Dental Problems and Treatment #1 Tooth Decay It is also known as cavities, a most prevalent tooth problem found globally. It occurs due to eating starchy or sugary foods which attract bacteria attacking on teeth enamel creating dental pains. Brushing twice, rinsing properly and eating healthy foods can prevent your teeth from tooth decay problems. #2 Tooth Sensitivity Faced by many people globally, Tooth Sensitivity is also one the most common dental problems. During tooth sensitivity, patient experience the pains and discomfort while eating extra cold or hot foods or beverages and inhales cold air or eat sweets, such patients should use sensitive toothpastes. #3 Tooth Erosion The loss of tooth structure is called Tooth Erosion which is caused by acid attacks on enamel. You can realize the sign of tooth erosion by sensitivity at initial stage to cracking in severe conditions. Tooth Erosion is very common but can be easily cured at dental clinic in Jamaica with quick results. Also Read: How to Make Your Teeth Stronger: Dental Tips for Healthy Teeth
  3. 3. #4 Bad Breath Bad breath also called halitosis, can be embarrassing for you while talking with your friends or colleagues. As per the research and studies more than eighty percent people suffer with bad breath due poor dental conditions. Bad breath can be caused due to cavities, oral cancer and gum diseases. Use mouthwash containing antibacterial agents like cetylpyridinium chloride, chlorhexidine or hydrogen peroxide. #5 Oral Cancer Most deadly dental illness, Oral Cancer, is affecting large number of people worldwide. Hence, you book online appointment and get regular checkups to diagnosis oral cancer symptoms at initial stage and get the right treatments at the right time to recover timely with least efforts. To cure oral cancer you need to go through a special diagnosis and treatment under the oral cancer specialist doctors. Apart from these most common dental problems, people across the world suffer many types of dental diseases which affect their daily life. But except in several life-threatening conditions, most of the diseases can be prevented with few precautionary measures or can be easily cured by dentist at affordable cost.
  4. 4. If you are living in New York, you can visit Radiant Star Dental clinic located in Jamaica to consult the best dentist Dr. Sumit Sehgal to examine your teeth and recommend the best treatment there is any problem. You will find here the best medical facilities and dental care equipment to perform oral surgeries and cure the gums or teeth related different types of problems for all age group of people. Also Read: Best Dental Services in Jamaica Offered by Radiant Star Dental

×