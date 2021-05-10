Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHECKING FOR UNDERSTANDING: BIOTIC AND ABIOTIC Do you know the difference?
Biotic or Abiotic?
The plants are alive. RIGHT! It’s Biotic
Biotic or Abiotic?
It’s not alive. It may make life possible, but the Sun is not living. Therefore, it’s abiotic. The Sun is Abiotic!
Biotic or Abiotic?
They´re not living. They are natural material, having a distinctive mineral composition. Therefore, they´re abiotic. The R...
Let’s check your answers…
How many biotic and abiotic things can you find in this picture?
Checking for understanding biotic and abiotic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
27 views
May. 10, 2021

Checking for understanding biotic and abiotic

bioticos y abioticos en inglés

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Checking for understanding biotic and abiotic

  1. 1. CHECKING FOR UNDERSTANDING: BIOTIC AND ABIOTIC Do you know the difference?
  2. 2. Biotic or Abiotic?
  3. 3. The plants are alive. RIGHT! It’s Biotic
  4. 4. Biotic or Abiotic?
  5. 5. It’s not alive. It may make life possible, but the Sun is not living. Therefore, it’s abiotic. The Sun is Abiotic!
  6. 6. Biotic or Abiotic?
  7. 7. They´re not living. They are natural material, having a distinctive mineral composition. Therefore, they´re abiotic. The Rocks are Abiotic!
  8. 8. Let’s check your answers…
  9. 9. How many biotic and abiotic things can you find in this picture?

×