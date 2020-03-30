Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Chiropractors Treat Back Pain?
Chiropractic treatment is a non-surgical treatment of problems associated with the nervous system and musculoskeletal system. In general, chiropractors focus on the treatment of the spine and surrounding structures. They also perform spinal manipulation and back pain. Researchers have conducted several studies to understand the effectiveness and treatment methodology of chiropractors. This method has been found useful in treating all types of lower back pain, lumbar herniated discs, and neck pains.

  1. 1. How Chiropractors Treat Back Pain?
  2. 2. • Chiropractic treatment is a non-surgical treatment of problems associated with the nervous system and musculoskeletal system. • In general, chiropractors focus on the treatment of the spine and surrounding structures. They also perform spinal manipulation and back pain.
  3. 3. • Researchers have conducted several studies to understand the effectiveness and treatment methodology of chiropractors. This method has been found useful in treating all types of lower back pain, lumbar herniated discs, and neck pains. • Chiropractors can treat sprains and pains of muscles.
  4. 4. The long-term outcome is Enhanced by chiropractors • Who is treated by a chiropractor? A person who complains about non-specific chronic pain in the back. By providing spinal manipulation and intensive manipulative therapy, he enhances the long-term outcome.
  5. 5. Core treatment • What is considered the ‘core’ treatment? Core treatment means treating lower back problems using manual therapy.
  6. 6. Spinal manipulation • It is a manual manipulation performed by a chiropractor by giving high-velocity and short lever arm thrust on the abnormal vertebra. • It is done with the intention of improving the functionality and reducing nerve irritability.
  7. 7. • By this treatment, the patient sees restoration in the range of motion. Chiropractic adjustments can bring great improvement if the chiropractor is the expert in his job. • The next step is to bring back the mobilization level by providing low-velocity manipulation, stretching, and movement of muscles and joints. • The chiropractor tries to increase the range of motion as much as possible.
  8. 8. The treatment plan • The first thing is goal setting, which depends on the disability and pain reported by the patient. A chiropractor also considers the activity intolerance before giving treatment. • The aim is to prevent chronicity. How does he achieve it? By using active care, which means exercise, activity modification, and ergonomic modification; a chiropractor can bring incredible improvement in the condition of the patient.
  9. 9. Three ways a chiropractor can help • By treating soft tissues: Chiropractor relaxes sore, tight muscles. Stiffness is one of the major reasons for pain. Therefore, chiropractic treatment causes a great improvement. With a combination of manual release therapy, trigger point therapy, and instrument-assisted soft tissue therapy, he can relieve pain.
  10. 10. • By providing manual therapy: The chiropractor helps in regaining the motion of joints by mobilizing them slowly. He manipulates joints by offering quick but gentle movements and stretching. • By providing self-management: He suggests easy and simple exercises to relieve pain and prevent from coming back. He gives tips for good posture, safe lifting techniques, and other strategies to keep the joints flexible.
  11. 11. • Thus, a chiropractor can effectively relieve and resolve the back pain. • Stapleton Chiropractic is the experienced back pain chiropractor in Adelaide has Over 40 year’s professional experience in neck pain, lower back pain, shoulder pain and knee pain with aim to provide patients with quality chiropractic care at the most cost- effective price servicing in western and southern suburbs of Adelaide.
  12. 12. Contact Us Address: 528 Marion Road, Plympton Park. E-Mail ID: wecanhelp@stapletonchiropractic.com.au Phone Number: (08) 82975277 Web-Site https://stapletonchiropractic.com.au/

