Title: Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar

Author: Allison Maslan

Pages: 256

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781119461012

Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar by Allison Maslan Scaling a Business is not for the faint of heart. It’s a confusing journey that causes over 34 million American business owners to either quit, or avoid risk entirely and suffer from smallness. Do you ever feel stuck in the entrepreneurial twilight zone. . . where everything that used to work in your business suddenly is not? Your sales have slowed down or you don’t have the bandwidth to keep up with them, systems are breaking down, important tasks are slipping through the cracks, and you’ve reached a breaking point trying to hold it all together. Congratulations! You’ve reached a crucial point in your company’s evolution. Scaling your business can seem like a terrifying leap, and it’s not always possible to wait for a safety net. To double, triple or even 10X your revenue, you must tear apart your business and reconstruct the pieces at a higher level to drive growth. Author, Allison Maslan—has successfully scaled ten companies from scratch and has guided thousands of small businesses do the same. In Scale or Fail, she reveals her revolutionary SCALEit Method® for growing, replicating, and expanding your business SCALEit Method® for growing, replicating, and expanding your business—and the mindset strategies she’s learned as a trapeze artist to help you move past your fears and self-limiting beliefs. Featuring a wealth of real-life success stories, visual tools, and exercises that are prescriptive and inspirational, Scale or Fail offers proven scaling strategies and a proactive approach to: Create your Big Picture Vision and build a plan to achieve it Produce an ever-flowing stream of cash flow with consistent profits Establish a powerhouse team that functions well without you Become a true leader and feel like you deserve your success Improve systems and processes that facilitate scaling Get past the mental and strategic pitfalls that cause revenue bottlenecks Scale or Fail is adaptable to any type