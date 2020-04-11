Successfully reported this slideshow.
•‫أن‬ ‫اىػادي‬ ‫ىيلارئ‬ ‫ٗتسو‬ ‫كس‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬،‫خسٗثث‬ ‫ظاْصة‬ ‫وأُٓا‬‫ٍُٔا‬ ‫خللج‬ ‫كس‬ٌَ‫ةاىخضا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ٌخضاٗس‬‫واُخشار...
•‫أضتح‬ ‫اىثاىثث‬ ‫اىأىف٘ث‬ ‫درٔل‬ ‫ٌع‬ ُّ‫أ‬ ‫إىا‬ ‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫اسخزسآٌا‬ ‫وةسأ‬ ،‫اُخشارا‬ ‫أنثص‬ ‫اىأنادٍٗ٘ث‬ ‫اىأوس...
•ٕ‫غي‬ ‫اىػثٔر‬ ‫وةسٓٔىث‬ ‫اىػادي‬ ‫اىٍسخزسم‬ ‫ٌخِاول‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫أضتح‬ ‫ِْا‬ ٌَ‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬ ‫واىػثٔر‬ ،‫واىٍجيات‬ ‫ناىطدف‬ ‫...
•‫حٍضج‬ ‫نٍا‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬ًٍ٘‫اىخط‬ ‫ٌع‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ٖ‫اىجصاف٘ه‬،‫اىتطصي‬ ً‫اىخػي‬ َ٘‫ىخٍه‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ًٗ‫حلس‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ْشه...
Pow toon Video scribe ٌُ‫فِس‬ ‫ةرهامج‬‫سهراُب‬‫اىفِسٌُيات‬ ‫ىػمو‬ َ‫اخخراف‬ ‫ةشهو‬.‫من‬(‫حطتِلات‬‫اىآُتاد‬)‫غِر‬ َ‫مجاه‬. ...
•‫اىاخصائِات‬:‫واىٔف٘ات‬ ‫واىٍٔاى٘س‬ ‫اىسهان‬ ‫أغساد‬ ‫اخطائ٘ات‬ ‫ٌثو‬‫واىٔاردات‬ ‫واىطادرات‬ ،‫واىٓجصة‬...‫وغ٘صْا‬. •‫اىإ...
الانفوجرافيك

الانفوجرافيك
هو فن تحويل البيانات والمعلومات الى صور ورسوم يسهل فهمها بوضوح




Published in: Education
الانفوجرافيك

  1. 1. •‫أن‬ ‫اىػادي‬ ‫ىيلارئ‬ ‫ٗتسو‬ ‫كس‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬،‫خسٗثث‬ ‫ظاْصة‬ ‫وأُٓا‬‫ٍُٔا‬ ‫خللج‬ ‫كس‬ٌَ‫ةاىخضا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ٌخضاٗس‬‫واُخشار‬ ‫اىإُخصُج‬ ‫شتهث‬ ٍُٔ ‫ٌع‬ ‫حلٔل‬ ‫اىدل٘لث‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إىا‬ ،‫اسخزسآٌا‬‫اىاُسان‬ ‫أن‬‫اىٍطٔرة‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ‫اسخزسم‬ ٕ‫غي‬ ‫واىسى٘و‬ ،َِ٘‫اىس‬ ‫آىاف‬ ‫ٌِش‬‫اىصٌٔز‬ ‫ذىم‬‫واىصسٌٔات‬‫اسخزسٌٓا‬ ٖ‫اىخ‬ ‫واىطٔر‬ ‫سصد‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىخارٗذ‬ ‫غتص‬ ‫اىاُسان‬‫وحتادل‬ ،‫اىلطص‬،‫اىٍػصفث‬ ‫وةِاء‬ ،‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ‫واىِلٔش‬ ‫اىصسٔم‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫جي٘ا‬ ‫ذىم‬ ‫وٗظٓص‬ٕ‫غي‬ ‫اىٍسجيث‬ٖ‫ف‬ ‫واىأثار‬ ‫اىٍػاةس‬ ‫جسران‬ ًٗ‫اىلس‬ ‫اىٍطصي‬ ‫اىخارٗذ‬ ‫غطٔر‬ ‫ٌزخيف‬. ‫حارُذ‬‫اىاهفٌجرافِم‬
  2. 2. •‫أضتح‬ ‫اىثاىثث‬ ‫اىأىف٘ث‬ ‫درٔل‬ ‫ٌع‬ ُّ‫أ‬ ‫إىا‬ ‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫اسخزسآٌا‬ ‫وةسأ‬ ،‫اُخشارا‬ ‫أنثص‬ ‫اىأنادٍٗ٘ث‬ ‫اىأوساط‬ ‫ٗخجاوز‬‫وكِٔات‬ ‫غطص‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫واى٘ٔم‬ ،‫اىخلي٘سٗث‬ ‫اىإغيام‬ ‫وسائو‬ ‫ةهافث‬ ‫اىٍِظٍات‬ ‫فإن‬ ٖ‫اىٍػصف‬ ‫اىاُفجار‬ ‫ٌسخٔٗاحٓا‬‫حسخزسم‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬ ًٗ‫حلس‬ ‫ىخسصٗع‬‫ىجٍٓٔرْا‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ٖ‫اىساري‬ٖ‫واىزارج‬. ً٘‫حضز‬ ٕ‫إى‬ ‫أدت‬ ٖ‫اىاجخٍاغ‬ ‫اىخٔاضو‬ ‫شتهات‬ ‫واُخشار‬ ‫ظٓٔر‬ ‫أن‬ ٕ‫إى‬ ‫إضافث‬ ‫شػت٘ث‬ ‫اُفجار‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫راض٘ث‬ ‫إحاخث‬ ‫ريال‬ ٌَ ‫وراضث‬ ،"‫اىٍشارنث‬" ‫رسٔم‬ ‫جػو‬ ‫اىشي‬ ‫اىأٌص‬ ٌَ٘‫ىيٍسخزس‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫واخسة‬ ‫حطتح‬ٌَ‫أنثص‬ ‫اىٍدخٔٗات‬ ‫ُشص‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىفػاىث‬ ‫اىأشهال‬‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ‫وحٔض٘و‬‫غطص‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىصكٍ٘ث‬ ‫اىخعت٘لات‬.
  3. 3. •ٕ‫غي‬ ‫اىػثٔر‬ ‫وةسٓٔىث‬ ‫اىػادي‬ ‫اىٍسخزسم‬ ‫ٌخِاول‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫أضتح‬ ‫ِْا‬ ٌَ‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬ ‫واىػثٔر‬ ،‫واىٍجيات‬ ‫ناىطدف‬ ‫اىخلي٘سٗث‬ ‫اىإغيام‬ ‫وسائو‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫كتو‬ ٌَ ‫ُشصت‬ُ ٖ‫اىخ‬ ‫أٗضا‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫ظٓٔر‬ ‫ةػس‬ ‫راضث‬ ،‫اىصكٍ٘ث‬ ‫اىإغيام‬ ‫وسائو‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ُشصت‬ُ ٖ‫اىخ‬ ‫ُشص‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ةلٔة‬ ‫حضصب‬ ٖ‫اىخ‬ ‫اىشتهات‬ ٖ‫اىاجخٍاغ‬ ‫اىخٔاضو‬ ‫شتهات‬ ‫اُخشار‬ ‫وش٘ٔع‬ ً‫اىػاى‬ ‫خٔل‬ ٌَ٘‫اىٍسخزس‬ َ٘‫ة‬ ‫واىأرتار‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬.
  4. 4. •‫حٍضج‬ ‫نٍا‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬ًٍ٘‫اىخط‬ ‫ٌع‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ٖ‫اىجصاف٘ه‬،‫اىتطصي‬ ً‫اىخػي‬ َ٘‫ىخٍه‬ ‫اىٍػئٌات‬ ًٗ‫حلس‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ْشه‬ ‫اىاحطال‬ ‫غٍي٘ث‬ ‫وحساغس‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫وأسصع‬ ‫أسٓو‬ ‫ةعصٗلث‬ ‫اىٍػلسة‬ ًٓ‫اىف‬.
  5. 5. Pow toon Video scribe ٌُ‫فِس‬ ‫ةرهامج‬‫سهراُب‬‫اىفِسٌُيات‬ ‫ىػمو‬ َ‫اخخراف‬ ‫ةشهو‬.‫من‬(‫حطتِلات‬‫اىآُتاد‬)‫غِر‬ َ‫مجاه‬. Go Animate ٌُ‫فِس‬ ‫ةإهخاج‬ ‫ُسمح‬‫ةاسخزسام‬ ‫وذىم‬ َ‫نرحٌه‬ َ‫اخخراف‬ ‫اىماوس‬‫أو‬ ‫فلط‬‫اىإهخرهج‬ ‫مخصفح‬ Go pix ‫حطتِق‬‫صاهع‬‫اىأفيام‬GoPix‫ُخِح‬‫اىفِسٌُيات‬ ‫صواغث‬ ‫سٌاء‬ ‫اىصٌر‬ ‫ةاسخزسام‬‫ةصٌت‬ ‫ناهج‬‫صٌت‬ ‫ةسون‬ ‫أو‬. ‫غروض‬ ‫إهشاء‬ ‫رسمث‬ ‫ُلسم‬ ‫مٌكع‬ ٌ‫ي‬‫وذىم‬ ‫اخخرافِث‬ ‫مصٌرة‬‫دمج‬ ‫طرُق‬ ‫غن‬ ‫اىوصٌص‬‫اىأُلٌهات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اىمخدرنث‬ ‫واىػواصر‬ ‫واىخأثِرات‬ ‫واىصٌر‬‫اىجايزة‬‫مع‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫إمهاهِث‬‫ةػس‬ ‫اىصٌت‬ ‫ميفات‬‫اىاهخًاء‬ٌُ‫اىفِس‬ ‫ارسال‬ ‫ُمهوم‬ٍ‫إى‬ ‫اىٌِحٌِب‬‫وخفظى‬
  6. 6. •‫اىاخصائِات‬:‫واىٔف٘ات‬ ‫واىٍٔاى٘س‬ ‫اىسهان‬ ‫أغساد‬ ‫اخطائ٘ات‬ ‫ٌثو‬‫واىٔاردات‬ ‫واىطادرات‬ ،‫واىٓجصة‬...‫وغ٘صْا‬. •‫اىإجراءات‬:‫ٌثو‬:‫ودورة‬ ،َِ٘‫اىج‬ َٗٔ‫وحه‬ ،‫اىغشاء‬ ً‫وْض‬ ‫اىسٌٔٗث‬ ‫اىسورة‬ ‫إجصاءات‬ ‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىإُخاج‬ ‫وخصنث‬ ،‫اىعت٘ػث‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىٍ٘اه‬. •‫اىأفهار‬:‫ٌثو‬:‫واىاكخطادٗث‬ ‫اىس٘اس٘ث‬ ‫واىأفهار‬ ،‫واىخػٍٍ٘ات‬ ‫واىِظصٗات‬ ًْ٘‫اىٍفا‬ ‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىٍجخٍػات‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىسائسة‬ ‫واىغشائ٘ث‬ ‫واىطد٘ث‬ ‫واىاجخٍاغ٘ث‬. •َ‫اىخارُز‬ ‫اىخسيسو‬:‫واىجساول‬ ،‫اىضٌِ٘ث‬ ‫واىزصائط‬ ،‫وحصح٘تٓا‬ ،‫اىأخساث‬ ‫حارٗذ‬ ‫ٌثو‬ ‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىضٌِ٘ث‬. •َ‫اىجغراف‬ ‫اىٌصف‬:‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىجغصاف٘ث‬ ‫اىٍِاظق‬ ‫خسب‬ ‫واىل٘اسات‬ ،‫اىٍٔاكع‬ ‫ٌثو‬. •‫اىخشرُح‬:‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،ً‫واىلٔائ‬ ،‫واىػِاضص‬ ،‫اىٍهُٔات‬ ‫ٌثو‬. •َ‫اىًرم‬ ‫اىخسيسو‬:‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىاخخ٘اجات‬ ‫وحدسٗس‬ ،ٍٖ٘‫اىخِظ‬ ‫اىٓ٘هو‬ ‫ٌثو‬. •‫اىػياكات‬:‫واىٍِخجات‬ ‫اىأشزاص‬ َ٘‫ة‬ ‫واىػياكات‬ ،‫واىزارج٘ث‬ ‫اىساري٘ث‬ ‫اىػياكات‬ ‫ٌثو‬ /‫وغ٘صْا‬ ،‫اىزسٌات‬. •‫اىشزصِات‬:‫ٗخِاول‬ ‫نأن‬‫اىأُفٔجصاف٘م‬‫اىٍخِٔغث‬ ‫اىٍجاىات‬ ‫أخس‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ٌؤثصة‬ ‫شزط٘ث‬ ‫اىٌ٘ٔ٘ث‬ ‫ىيد٘اة‬.

