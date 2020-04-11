Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ٌا‬ ‫ِْاك‬ ‫وأصتص‬ ً‫ا‬‫ٌؤخر‬ ‫نت٘ر‬ ‫ةشهو‬ ً٘‫اىخؿي‬ ‫حعٔر‬ ّ٘‫ؾي‬ ‫ٗعيق‬"ٖ‫اىذن‬ ً٘‫اىخؿي‬"‫حٔفر‬ ً‫ى‬ ‫اىذن٘ث‬ ‫فاىأسٓ...
ٍٖ‫ٌؿي‬ ‫ٌشخٍؽ‬ ‫ٌاٗهروسٔفج‬ ‫وِكع‬ّ‫غن‬ ‫امىػنىٔي‬ ‫بىساغدة‬ ‫ُٓجه‬ ْ‫ثػنٔى‬‫امجلٌٔة‬ ‫دوج‬‫مرفع‬ ‫امجػنٔه‬ ْ‫ف‬ ‫كىا‬ ،‫...
MAKE IT •‫اىخفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫ةاىأسئيث‬ ‫خاصث‬ ٍٖٗ‫حلد‬ ‫ؾروض‬ ‫إُشاء‬.. •‫اىٍٍ٘زات‬ ًْ‫أ‬:ُٖ‫ٌشا‬ ‫ًا‬٘‫ضاى‬ ‫اىخعت٘ق‬،‫ةرُاٌز‬ ّ...
‫ؾتارة‬‫اىضٔء‬ ‫ىخشارب‬ ‫ٌطاناة‬ َ‫ؾ‬‫حعت٘ق‬ ‫و‬َُ٘‫ىلٔا‬ ٖ‫ؾٍي‬ ‫اىإُؿهاس‬‫و‬‫اىإُهسار‬‫و‬ ‫اىٍراٗا‬ ٖ‫ف‬‫ةأُٔاؾٓا‬ ‫اىؿد...
1-‫إتاحة‬‫مع‬ ‫واألفكار‬ ‫اآلراء‬ ‫وتبادل‬ ‫واصل‬ّ‫ت‬‫لل‬ ‫الفرصة‬ ‫ماش‬ّ‫ن‬‫لل‬ ً‫ا‬‫أبواب‬ ‫وفتحت‬ ،‫اآلخرٌن‬‫والحوار‬‫ى...
‫متجر‬‫التطبٌمات‬APP STORE: ً‫ه‬‫لجهازي‬ ‫انتجت‬ ‫خدمة‬‫آي‬‫فون‬‫وآي‬‫بود‬‫تاتش‬‫وآي‬‫باد‬.ً‫والت‬ ‫أبل‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫وتملكه‬ ‫...
تطبيقات تقنية تفاعلية
  1. 1. ‫ٌا‬ ‫ِْاك‬ ‫وأصتص‬ ً‫ا‬‫ٌؤخر‬ ‫نت٘ر‬ ‫ةشهو‬ ً٘‫اىخؿي‬ ‫حعٔر‬ ّ٘‫ؾي‬ ‫ٗعيق‬"ٖ‫اىذن‬ ً٘‫اىخؿي‬"‫حٔفر‬ ً‫ى‬ ‫اىذن٘ث‬ ‫فاىأسٓزة‬ ، ‫ةو‬ ،‫فلط‬ َ٘‫واىٍٔػف‬ ‫اىأؾٍال‬ ‫ىرسال‬ ‫ضدٗرث‬ ‫حعت٘لات‬ ‫شرنات‬ ً‫ٌؿؼ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ةو‬ ،ٍَ٘‫واىٍؿي‬ ‫ىيعياب‬ ً‫ا‬‫أٗض‬ ،‫اىٍدارس‬ ٕ‫ؾي‬ ‫رؤٗخٓا‬ ‫حفرض‬ ‫ةدأت‬ ‫اىخهِٔىٔس٘ا‬ ‫ةاىهخاب‬ ‫واىهخاب‬ ‫اىئض٘ث‬ ‫ةاىأسٓزة‬ ‫اىدفخر‬ ‫واسختدال‬ ً‫ا‬‫أٗض‬ ُٖ‫اىإىهخرو‬. ‫ةٍا‬ ‫اىطدٗد‬ ‫اىعاىب‬ ‫ٌشاراة‬ ً‫اىٍؿي‬ ‫ٗسخع٘ؽ‬ ٕ‫وضخ‬ ‫ؾدد‬ ًٍ٘‫حص‬ ً‫ح‬ ،‫حهِٔىٔس٘ث‬ ‫وذلافث‬ ‫ٌلٌٔات‬ ٌَ ّٗ‫ىد‬ ‫واةخهار‬ ،‫اىصف‬ ‫إدارة‬ ٕ‫ؾي‬ ‫حساؾده‬ ‫اىخعت٘لات‬ ٌَ ‫اىعيتث‬ ‫إٌهاُ٘ات‬ ‫واخختار‬ ‫واىخفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫اىؿيٍ٘ث‬ ‫اىٍادة‬ ًِٓ‫ؾ‬ ‫اىٍؿئٌات‬ ‫وضفغ‬ ًٓ‫وكدراح‬.
  2. 2. ٍٖ‫ٌؿي‬ ‫ٌشخٍؽ‬ ‫ٌاٗهروسٔفج‬ ‫وِكع‬ّ‫غن‬ ‫امىػنىٔي‬ ‫بىساغدة‬ ‫ُٓجه‬ ْ‫ثػنٔى‬‫امجلٌٔة‬ ‫دوج‬‫مرفع‬ ‫امجػنٔه‬ ْ‫ف‬ ‫كىا‬ ،‫وكفاءثُه‬ ‫كدراثُه‬‫ٓحفز‬ ًٍ‫أ‬‫امأساسٔة‬ ‫امحٔاثٔة‬ ‫امىُارات‬ ‫ثطِٓر‬ ّ‫غن‬، ‫وٓدغه‬‫ثٌىٔة‬ ْ‫ف‬ ‫امىػنىٔي‬‫شغف‬ ٍٔ‫وثِج‬، ‫امطناب‬ ‫ٓكًِِا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫بُدف‬ ‫منىػنىٔي‬ ‫ًا‬ًٔ‫وجا‬ ‫ًا‬‫ب‬ٓ‫ثدر‬ ‫ٓلدم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫كىا‬ّ‫غن‬‫بجطبٔق‬ ‫دائىة‬ ‫درآة‬ ‫جدٓد‬ َِ ‫وا‬ ‫كل‬‫امجكٌِمِجٔا‬ ْ‫ف‬ْ‫امدراس‬ ‫امصف‬ ْ‫ف‬. NEARPOD ‫نيربود‬ ‫غبارة‬‫بٔي‬ ‫وثِاصل‬ ‫ثػاون‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫غي‬‫وامطناب‬ ‫امىػنىٔي‬‫امٌلامة‬ ‫امأجُزة‬ ‫باسجخدام‬ ، ‫كامآٓباد‬‫وامأٓبِد‬‫وامآٓفِن‬‫ع‬ ‫بإًشاء‬ ‫منىػنىٔي‬ ‫وٓسىح‬‫ثفاغنٔة‬ ‫روض‬‫وثلدٓه‬ ‫شٔق‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫منطناب‬ ‫امىحجِى‬‫كىا‬ ،‫وفػال‬‫امىسابلات‬ ‫ثٌظٔه‬ ‫وي‬ ‫ٓىكٌُه‬ ‫امىدرسٔة‬ ‫واماخجبارات‬ْ‫ف‬ ‫امطناب‬ ‫اًجازات‬ ‫ثجبع‬ ‫واوكأًة‬ ،ْ‫امفػن‬ ‫امِكت‬.
  3. 3. MAKE IT •‫اىخفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫ةاىأسئيث‬ ‫خاصث‬ ٍٖٗ‫حلد‬ ‫ؾروض‬ ‫إُشاء‬.. •‫اىٍٍ٘زات‬ ًْ‫أ‬:ُٖ‫ٌشا‬ ‫ًا‬٘‫ضاى‬ ‫اىخعت٘ق‬،‫ةرُاٌز‬ ٌّ‫اسخخدا‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ّ‫ٗشت‬ •‫اىتٔرةِٔٗج‬.. •‫اىخفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫ىيأسئيث‬ ‫ًا‬‫ص‬٘‫خص‬ ‫ٌصٍٍث‬ ‫كٔاىب‬ ‫ّر‬‫ف‬ٔٗ..ٍٖٗ‫حلد‬ ‫ؾرض‬ ‫ىإُشاء‬ •‫حؿيٍ٘٘ث‬ ‫أىؿاب‬ ‫ةصٔرة‬. Educreations •‫وسٓيث‬ ‫فرٗدة‬ ‫أداة‬ ،‫واضد‬ ‫آن‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫شاشات‬ ‫وحسش٘و‬ ‫حفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫ستٔرة‬ ‫أداة‬ •‫ٌفٓٔم‬ ‫أي‬ ‫وشرح‬ ‫اىخؿي٘ق‬ ٌَ ‫حٍهِم‬ ٖ‫واىخ‬ ‫ىياسخخدام‬ ‫وٌٍخؿث‬. •ٕ‫ؾي‬ ‫وٌشارنخٓا‬ ‫كص٘رة‬ ‫حؿيٍ٘٘ث‬ ٔٗ‫ف٘د‬ ‫أشرظث‬ ‫اُشاء‬ َ٘‫ىيٍدرس‬ َ‫ٍٗه‬ •‫وةٍساؾدة‬ ُّٔ‫ٗؿرف‬ ‫ٌا‬ ‫ىإػٓار‬ ‫اىعياب‬ ٌَ ‫اظيب‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اىعياب‬ ‫ٌؽ‬ ‫اىفٔر‬ •‫وٗتدؾٔا‬ ‫ى٘تخهروا‬ ً‫ا‬‫سدٗد‬ ‫ش٘ئا‬ ‫ى٘خؿئٍن‬ ‫اىأصدكاء‬. TINY TAP •‫ٌٍا‬ ‫اىخفاؾي٘ث‬ ‫اىأىؿاب‬ َٗٔ‫حه‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫ٗسخخدم‬ ‫حعت٘ق‬ •‫اىأسئيث‬ َٗٔ‫وحه‬ ‫اىعاىتات‬ ‫حفاؾو‬ ٕ‫ؾي‬ ‫ٗساؾد‬ •ٕ‫ؾي‬ ‫حلٔم‬ ّ‫وفهرح‬ ،‫اىٍساةلات‬ ‫وؾٍو‬ ‫اىخفاؾي٘ث‬ •ٖ‫ف‬ ٌّ‫اسخخدا‬ ً‫ىيٍؿي‬ َ‫ٍٗه‬ ّ٘‫حفاؾي‬ ‫ىؿتث‬ ‫اُشاء‬ •‫او‬ ٖ‫اىٍرضي‬ ًٗٔ‫اىخل‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫أو‬ ّ‫دراسخ‬ ‫ستق‬ ‫ٌا‬ ‫ٌراسؿث‬ •‫ىيدرس‬ ٌٖ‫اىخخا‬.
  4. 4. ‫ؾتارة‬‫اىضٔء‬ ‫ىخشارب‬ ‫ٌطاناة‬ َ‫ؾ‬‫حعت٘ق‬ ‫و‬َُ٘‫ىلٔا‬ ٖ‫ؾٍي‬ ‫اىإُؿهاس‬‫و‬‫اىإُهسار‬‫و‬ ‫اىٍراٗا‬ ٖ‫ف‬‫ةأُٔاؾٓا‬ ‫اىؿدسات‬ ً‫اىخطه‬ ‫ٌؽ‬ ‫اىٍخخيفث‬‫اىأةؿاد‬ ‫سٍ٘ؽ‬ ٖ‫ف‬ Physics Bites - Lenses ُٖ‫ٌشا‬ ‫حعت٘ق‬ َُ٘‫كٔا‬ ‫ىتؿض‬ ‫ٌتاشر‬ ‫ىطساب‬ ‫اىخعت٘ق‬ ‫ْذا‬ ًٍ٘‫حص‬ ً‫ح‬ ‫اىف٘زٗاء‬ ‫ٌادة‬ ٖ‫ف‬ ‫اىهٓرةاء‬ ‫ةدكث‬ َُ٘‫اىلٔا‬ ‫ىطفغ‬ ‫ٌٍ٘زه‬ ‫ظرٗلث‬ ‫نذىم‬ Physicists
  5. 5. 1-‫إتاحة‬‫مع‬ ‫واألفكار‬ ‫اآلراء‬ ‫وتبادل‬ ‫واصل‬ّ‫ت‬‫لل‬ ‫الفرصة‬ ‫ماش‬ّ‫ن‬‫لل‬ ً‫ا‬‫أبواب‬ ‫وفتحت‬ ،‫اآلخرٌن‬‫والحوار‬‫ى‬ّ‫ت‬‫ش‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫المواضٌع‬. 2-‫أثبتت‬‫حٌث‬ ‫من‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫ها‬ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫كلفة‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬. 3-‫ّت‬‫د‬‫أ‬‫والجهد‬ ‫الولت‬ ‫توفٌر‬ ‫إلى‬. 4-‫أوجدت‬‫عن‬ ‫م‬ُّ‫ل‬‫التع‬ ‫خدمة‬‫أي‬ ً‫ف‬ ً‫الذات‬ ‫والتعلم‬ ‫عد‬ُ‫ب‬ ،‫ولت‬‫وفتحت‬‫مجاأل‬‫ة‬ٌّ‫العلم‬ ‫البحوث‬ ‫أمام‬ ً‫ا‬‫واسع‬. 5-‫المساعدة‬‫على‬ ‫ولت‬ ّ‫أي‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫هام‬َ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫إنجاز‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫على‬ ‫والعام‬ ‫الٌوم‬ ‫مدار‬. 1-‫إدمان‬‫للحٌاة‬ ‫وغزوها‬ ‫كنولوجٌا‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫بت‬ّ‫ب‬‫تس‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫كنولوجٌا؛‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫المدرة‬ ‫بعدم‬ ‫لألفراد‬ ‫ة‬ٌّ‫الٌوم‬‫لالستغناء‬‫عنها‬. 2-‫إزالة‬‫كنولوجٌا‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫وبتطو‬ ‫ه‬ّ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫حٌث‬ ،‫ة‬ٌّ‫الخصوص‬ ‫حواجز‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ّ‫تطو‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫االختراق‬ ‫ات‬ٌّ‫عمل‬ ‫أصبحت‬. 3-‫مٌل‬‫مع‬ ‫واصل‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫وتراجع‬ ،‫والعزلة‬ ‫ة‬ٌّ‫لالنطوائ‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫والعائلة‬ ‫األصدلاء‬. 4-‫االستخدام‬ّ‫نمو‬ ً‫ف‬ ٍ‫ل‬‫خل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ّي‬‫د‬‫ؤ‬ٌُ ‫كنولوجٌا‬ّ‫ت‬‫لل‬ ‫ط‬ ِ‫فر‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫عند‬ ًّ‫العصب‬ ‫الجهاز‬. 5-‫صعوبة‬‫ّد‬‫د‬‫تع‬ ‫نتٌجة‬ ‫واألخبار‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫ك‬ّ‫م‬‫التح‬ ‫االنتشار‬ ‫وسرعة‬ ‫صادر‬َ‫م‬‫ال‬.
  6. 6. ‫متجر‬‫التطبٌمات‬APP STORE: ً‫ه‬‫لجهازي‬ ‫انتجت‬ ‫خدمة‬‫آي‬‫فون‬‫وآي‬‫بود‬‫تاتش‬‫وآي‬‫باد‬.ً‫والت‬ ‫أبل‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫وتملكه‬ ‫صممته‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫التطبٌمات‬ ‫تحمٌل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستخدمٌن‬ ‫تمكن‬‫دون‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫على‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫لبرنامج‬ ‫الحاجة‬‫آي‬‫تٌونز‬‫التشغٌل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫تحدٌث‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ستور‬iOS 10.‫المٌمة‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫بلغ‬ ‫المتجر‬ ‫لحجم‬ ‫التمدٌرٌة‬6‫و‬ ‫ملٌارات‬200‫عام‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫ملٌون‬2010‫م‬ ‫تطبٌمات‬‫التعلم‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫التمنٌة‬‫النشط‬: ‫الخامسة‬ ‫الثانوٌة‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫المنعمد‬ ‫اللماء‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫المعلمات‬ ‫مشاركة‬‫بٌنبع‬ ‫األستاذة‬:‫كباس‬ ‫آل‬ ‫عزة‬‫إدارة‬‫ٌنبع‬ ‫بمحافظة‬ ‫التعلٌم‬ ‫التربوي‬ ‫اإلشراف‬ ‫لسم‬–‫الحاسب‬ ‫شعبة‬ً‫اآلل‬

