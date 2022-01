What to Upload to SlideShare

Mv production assignment evaluation form 2021 (temorery until finished version is found) 1. Charlie Stevens 2. PRODUCTION PROCESS EVALUATION 3. RESEARCH The strengths of my research where that I was able to very analytically break down music videos and figure out their techniques. Furthermore I was able to find out how to achieve certain techniques and rules of making film and music videos by looking through YouTube Tutorials after seeing the techniques in other videos and just general research e.g. cinematic bars and colour correction. The weaknesses of my research is that I don’t necessarily know what I should search for my research and have just gone off of my own tuition, probably leaving out one or two important things. I think I could have improved by organizing my research a bit better. This may have made my product seem more structurally sound, however due to having covid I was unable to film my original plan. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGZbfRfti8UT4WzUjbv4Fx lxghwBE65CV 4. PLANNING The strength of my planning was probably the previsualisation on the storyboards. Ultimately the planning did not help me out all too much as I had to improvise my scenes at the location. I did come up with some improvised planning on the day before I started filming however, which helped me get a few cool shots I may not have gotten without thinking about first. The weakness was that the video did not necessarily have much of a story to it and seemed a bit random as a result. I would have made sure to have a more certain storyline, however I was unable to achieve some of my initial ideas due to having covid and being unable to get anyone to star in my video. The product would be able to look good while actually making sense, and I would probably end up feeling more pride as a result. 5. TIME MANAGEMENT Personally I think that I managed the available time I had well, however I did miss out on a large portion of the recording time due to unforeseen circumstances that prevented me from leaving the house. If I had additional time my product would have improved, I did, however, finish on time. If I had more time to film I would have filmed a mostly different video with an actual person to focus the camera on. 6. TECHNICAL QUALITIES - CAMERA One of the main differences is camera quality, as due to an equipment error I had to film with my iPhone and phone gimble. (add more) 7. TECHNICAL QUALITIES – EDITING/POST 8. AESTHETIC QUALITIES I am personally in the mindset that my work looks good and that it was creative. I really like the clips where I was able to capture the exposure from the sun, the cinematic bars, the colour correction and some of the transitions I was able to achieve. Personally, I would have filmed it using a better camera, however I was limited in what equipment I had. I also would have gone to a few different scenes and probably tried to have some darker scenes with some for moody lighting as I think that my footage should have some different locations. Strengths: Well edited, good colouring, smooth. Weaknesses: boring locations, not much of a focus. 9. AUDIENCE APPEAL In order to appeal to my target audience of teens, I have shown the beauty of nature, as many teens these days are environmentally proactive. Furthermore, I have also used a lot of colour grading to make it more visually appealing and interesting to teens of my sort of age. 10. PEER FEEDBACK 11. FEEDBACK 1- HENRY What did you like about the product?  Colour was nice  Good editing What improvements could have been made to the product?  Have more scenes  The ending was a bit random 12. FEEDBACK 2 - ALEXIS What did you like about the product?  Colourful  Shots where quite nice What improvements could have been made to the product?  More shots  Maybe try different camera 13. FEEDBACK 3 - DAN What did you like about the product?  It was quite colourful and very well edited. I particularly liked the slow motion and lens flares. What improvements could have been made to the product?  Maybe use some other locations and have a clear focus point for the video (a person). 14. PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY What do you agree with from your peer feedback?  I agree that I could’ve used one or two more locations and used a better camera. I also agree that I need a clear focus. What do you disagree with from your peer feedback?  Nothing really. It is all pretty spot on. 15. PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY They liked the colour and editing, however I need to try and use more locations and have a clear point of focus that drives the narrative of the video. I would definitely record in multiple locations next time and get more staff/actors to help me – as I did not get anyone to help me due to having covid for the large portion of time I was going to record, and my staff member being unavailable.

