Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Pregarica 150 mg (pregabalin)

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 20 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Pregarica 150mg Capsule belongs to the anti-epileptic group of medicines and can also be used to treat certain types of seizures (fits) in combination with other medicines. Additionally, it may also be prescribed to treat the symptoms of anxiety disorder if other medicines are not suitable.You can take Pregarica 150mg Capsule with or without food, but it is important to take this medicine at the same time each day to get the most benefit.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free

Pregarica 150 mg (pregabalin)

  1. 1. PREGARICA 150 MG (PREGARICA) Pregarica 150mg Capsule is a medicine used to relieve pain caused by nerve damage (neuropathic pain) due to diabetes, shingles (herpes zoster infection), spinal cord injury, or other conditions.
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Pregarica 150mg Capsule belongs to the anti-epileptic group of medicines and can also be used to treat certain types of seizures (fits) in combination with other medicines. Additionally, it may also be prescribed to treat the symptoms of anxiety disorder if other medicines are not suitable.You can take Pregarica 150mg Capsule with or without food, but it is important to take this medicine at the same time each day to get the most benefit. The exact dose and duration of treatment will depend on your condition and how you respond to it. Your doctor will probably start this medicine at a low dose and increase it gradually. It may take a few weeks for the medicine to work properly. Follow your doctor’s instructions and continue taking it regularly until your doctor advises you to stop. Do not miss any dose, otherwise, your condition may worsen.
  3. 3. BENEFITS OF PREGARICA 150 MG ● Pregarica 150mg Capsule is used to treat long-lasting (chronic) pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes, shingles, or spinal cord injury. It reduces pain and its associated symptoms such as mood changes, sleep problems, and tiredness. It is thought to work by interfering with pain signals that travel through the damaged nerves and the brain. ● Taking this medicine regularly will improve your physical and social functioning and overall quality of life. It takes a few weeks to work so you need to take it regularly even if you feel it is not doing any good. Once your symptoms have gone you should still keep taking the medicine until your doctor advises you to stop. ● Pregarica 150mg Capsule belongs to a group of medicines called anticonvulsants which are used to treat some forms of epilepsy in adults. It is thought to work by slowing down nerve impulses in the brain which cause seizures (fits). It helps reduce symptoms such as confusion, uncontrollable jerking movements, loss of awareness, and fear or anxiety.
  4. 4. SIDE EFFECT OF PREGARICA 150 MG ● Pregarica 150mg Capsule is an antiepileptic medication. When given for epilepsy, it is believed to work by reducing the abnormal electrical activity in the brain, thus preventing seizures. It is also used to treat nerve and muscle pain where it blocks pain by interfering with pain signals traveling through the damaged nerves and the brain. ● Blurred vision ● Difficulty in paying attention ● Dizziness ● Dryness in mouth ● Edema (swelling) ● Sleepiness ● Weight gain
  5. 5. CONCLUSION Medicine is to be made to treat the human body and make them healthy physically and mentally, medicines are a combination of drugs, each drug has its own quality to heal the body as per the damage around the body.Prebel 75 is more successful in peculiar cases related to nerve damages, drugs are carrying a calm and healing property to control the nerve cells of the brain, recommend to take medicine as per the prescription.
  6. 6. THANK YOU

×