Pregarica 150 mg (pregabalin)

Pregarica 150mg Capsule belongs to the anti-epileptic group of medicines and can also be used to treat certain types of seizures (fits) in combination with other medicines. Additionally, it may also be prescribed to treat the symptoms of anxiety disorder if other medicines are not suitable.You can take Pregarica 150mg Capsule with or without food, but it is important to take this medicine at the same time each day to get the most benefit.