RME-085 Total Quality Management By: Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav Department of Mechanical Engineering G. L. Bajaj Institute of T...
Setting up an Orthogonal Array
Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Table – 1: Orthogonal array selection rules For 2 levels For 3 levels L8 Orthogonal ...
Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd.
Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd.
Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd.
Setting up an Orthogonal Array : Factors interaction assessment Linear GraphInteraction Table[1] for OA8 2 7 1 45 63 A AB ...
Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Levels Temperature (o C) Pressure (kg/cm2) Time (hr.) Adhesive (%) Factor A B C D Le...
Conclusions • Selection of OA will be same for ME/CS/IT/EC/Maths/Civil but the response will be different. • Repeatability...
References: [1] Dale H. Besterfiled. A Text book on Quality Improvement. 9th Edition. Pearson (ISBN 10: 0-13-262441-9) pp....
Thank you
RME-085 TQM Unit-5 part 6

Setting up an Orthogonal Array

Published in: Education
RME-085 TQM Unit-5 part 6

  1. 1. RME-085 Total Quality Management By: Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav Department of Mechanical Engineering G. L. Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management Greater Noida Email: vinod.yadav@glbitm.org Topic: Setting up an Orthogonal Array
  2. 2. Setting up an Orthogonal Array Note: The contents used in this slide is being used for academic purposes only, and is intended only for students registered in B.Tech Mechanical Engineering at AKTU Lucknow in VIII semester 2019-20, and is not intended for wider circulation. Robust Design (Taguchi) Design of Experiments (DOE) Orthogonal Arrays (OA) Minimum variance (Data spread) More robust design Better quality Major Advantage: Data Balanced (for each column as well as in different column
  3. 3. Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Table – 1: Orthogonal array selection rules For 2 levels For 3 levels L8 Orthogonal Array (27 OA) How to select Orthogonal Array?? - OA: Used to generate and analyze response. - How to build OA is not relevant for ME people (Done by CS/IT/Maths). - Proper OA selection is important for ME people.
  4. 4. Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Note: The contents used in this slide is being used for academic purposes only, and is intended only for students registered in B.Tech Mechanical Engineering at AKTU Lucknow in VIII semester 2019-20, and is not intended for wider circulation. Case study: For injection molding machine the following parameters are important: Levels Temperature (o C) Pressure (kg/cm2) Time (hr) Adhesive (%) 1 300 200 1 10 2 500 600 5 20 The important quality characteristics to be analyzed is – Tensile strength Expectation: Larger the tensile strength – good / robust design Given: 4 Factors – 6 combinations out of which interaction between temperature and pressure is only significant
  5. 5. Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Note: The contents used in this slide is being used for academic purposes only, and is intended only for students registered in B.Tech Mechanical Engineering at AKTU Lucknow in VIII semester 2019-20, and is not intended for wider circulation. Levels Temperature (o C) Pressure (kg/cm2) Time (hr.) Adhesive (%) Factor A B C D Level-1 A1 = 300 B1 = 200 C1 = 1 D1 = 10 Level-2 A2 = 500 B2 = 600 C2 = 5 D2 = 20 Given: 4 Factors – 6 combinations out of which interaction between Temperature and Pressure is only significant Possible interactions: 2 Factor: AB, BC, CD, AD 3 Factor: ABC, ABD, BCD 4 Factor: ABCD Target: Optimize DOE – Use Fractional OA – to get most of the information in less number of runs Given Interaction between temperature and pressure (interaction between Factor A and B) is only important Target: Select suitable OA Refer Table 1 of this PPT – L8 is most suited for 4 factors with 2 levels Expectation: Larger-the- better (Tensile strength)
  6. 6. Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Note: The contents used in this slide is being used for academic purposes only, and is intended only for students registered in B.Tech Mechanical Engineering at AKTU Lucknow in VIII semester 2019-20, and is not intended for wider circulation. Recall L8 OA L8 OA [1]
  7. 7. Setting up an Orthogonal Array : Factors interaction assessment Linear GraphInteraction Table[1] for OA8 2 7 1 45 63 A AB C B AC D BC
  8. 8. Setting up an Orthogonal Array contd. Levels Temperature (o C) Pressure (kg/cm2) Time (hr.) Adhesive (%) Factor A B C D Level-1 A1 = 300 B1 = 200 C1 = 1 D1 = 10 Level-2 A2 = 500 B2 = 600 C2 = 5 D2 = 20
  9. 9. Conclusions • Selection of OA will be same for ME/CS/IT/EC/Maths/Civil but the response will be different. • Repeatability of experiments may result into slight variation in obtained results. • Mean value may be considered. • Results can be analyzed by computing S/N ratio using the larger-the best approach for given problem.
  10. 10. References: [1] Dale H. Besterfiled. A Text book on Quality Improvement. 9th Edition. Pearson (ISBN 10: 0-13-262441-9) pp. 211-235.
  11. 11. Thank you

