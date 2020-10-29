Tiểu luận kỹ năng làm việc nhóm - PTIT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG BỘ MÔN PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG Tầng 9 nhà A2, Km10, Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Hà Đông, Hà Nộ...
2 điện thoại cho người thân và thăm dò ý kiến khán giả trong trường quay. Theo khảo sát của các chuyên gia, sự trợ giúp từ...
3 nhóm 1. Hoàn thành công việc được giao đúng hạn định Hãy luôn đúng giờ, điều đó sẽ giúp cho các thành viên khác trong nh...
4 Khi làm việc nhóm bạn hãy bỏ qua hết sự ích kỷ cá nhân, không chấp nhất những chuyện nhỏ, tỵ nạnh với đồng đội của mình,...
5 5. “Hãy nhớ rằng làm việc nhóm bắt đầu bằng việc xây dựng lòng tin. Và cách duy nhất để làm điều đó là vượt qua được nhu...
6 Kỹ năng quản lý nhân sự Kỹ năng này có nghĩa là một nhà lãnh đạo nhóm sẽ biết cách làm việc với mọi thành viên. Họ cần p...
7 viên trong nhóm sao cho phù hợp với tiến độ công việc. Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian tốt sẽ làm tăng năng suất làm việc nhóm...
8 Hãy ngồi họp lại với nhau sau khi hoàn thành Sau khi hoàn thành công việc được giao, mọi người nên ngồi lại và cùng nhau...
  1. 1. 1 HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG BỘ MÔN PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG Tầng 9 nhà A2, Km10, Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Hà Đông, Hà Nội. ĐỀ THI KẾT THÚC HỌC PHẦN (Hình thức thi: Tiểu luận) Học phần: Kỹ năng làm việc nhóm Mã/Nhóm: SKD1102 – 09 Hệ đào tạo: Chính quy dài hạn CÂU HỎI Câu 1: Làm việc nhóm mang lại những lợi ích gì? Một cá nhân khi tham gia làm việc nhóm cần có những tố chất nào? Lấy một số dẫn chứng, câu nói nổi tiếng, ngạn ngữ hay mẩu chuyện về vai trò, tác dụng của làm việc nhóm? Bài làm Lợi ích của làm việc nhóm Con người sinh ra là để hợp tác cùng nhau. Những mối quan hệ tốt đẹp mang lại cho chúng ta niềm vui, hạnh phúc, những trải nghiệm thú vị, giúp nâng cao giá trị bản thân mỗi người cũng như giá trị cuôc sống. Theo nghiên cứu, khi ở bên cạnh những người khác, chúng ta có xu hướng cười nhiều hơn gấp 30 lần khi ở một mình, tình trạng một số bệnh trở nên dịu đi. Những người cảm nhận được tình đồng đội sẽ gắn bó hơn với công việc, duy trì năng suất làm việc cao, phát huy sự sáng tạo, tạo ra lợi nhuận cho công ty và nâng cao mức độ hạnh phúc cho chính bản thân họ. Việc có thêm những người cộng sự sẽ làm thay đổi nhận thức và cách thức hành động của con người. Trong một cuộc thí nghiệm, người ta đề nghị các tình nguyện viên ước tính trọng lượng của giỏ khoai tây trước khi nhấc nó lên. Một số người được rỉ tai rằng sẽ có người giúp nhấc giỏ khoai đó đã ước lượng giỏ khoai nhẹ hơn so với những người biết chắc rằng họ phải tự nhấc lên một mình. Trong một cuộc nghiên cứu khác, nhà xã hội học đã yêu cầu 200 sinh viên sắp xếp các đồ vật theo trọng lượng và khi tính toán con số ước tính của cả nhóm, nhà xã hội học thấy nó chính xác tới 94%, chính xác hơn tất cả, trừ năm số ước tính cá nhân. Trên truyền hình Mỹ có một chương trình trò chơi “Ai là triệu phú”. Khi người chơi lúng túng để lựa chọn câu trả lời, anh ta có 3 sự trợ giúp: 50/50 (loại bỏ 2/4 đáp án), gọi
  2. 2. 2 điện thoại cho người thân và thăm dò ý kiến khán giả trong trường quay. Theo khảo sát của các chuyên gia, sự trợ giúp từ phía khán giả - tập hợp ngẫu nhiên những người rỗi rãi vào một buổi chiều cùng xem trực tiếp chương trình lại có câu trả lời đúng tới 91% số lần trả lời, trong khi ý kiến từ những người thân – những cá nhân có thể nói là “có hiểu biết” đã được người chơi lựa chọn từ trước đưa ra câu trả lời đúng 65% lần. Rất nhiều nghiên cứu tương tự đã chứng tỏ rằng, nếu tập hợp một nhóm lại để trả lời một câu hỏi hoặc giải quyết một vấn đề, thì giải pháp của nhóm sẽ tốt hơn hẳn so với đại đa số cá nhân trong nhóm, nếu có nhiều đáp án để lựa chọn, nhóm sẽ đưa ra được câu trả lời sát với câu trả lời tối ưu. Một ví dụ đơn giản, nếu một ngày bạn đang chuẩn bị ra đường mà nhìn thấy bầu trời âm u, bạn không biết có nên mặc áo mưa hay không thì tốt nhất bạn nên nhìn ra đường để xem mọi người qua lại có mặc áo mưa không, từ đó có thể đưa ngay ra quyết định cho mình. Rõ ràng, khi chúng ta sống và làm việc trong một cộng đồng lớn hay một nhóm nhỏ thì những người xung quanh luôn mang lại những lợi ích thiết thực cho chúng ta. Có thể tổng hợp lại 7 lợi ích mà nhóm mang lại cho mỗi cá nhân cũng như cho cả nhóm như sau: ̶ Thỏa mãn nhu cầu thể hiện và khẳng định mình của mỗi thành viên (khi họ ̶ đứng một mình khó mà thể hiện được). ̶ Cái “tôi” cá nhân bị phá vỡ, sự thân thiện và cởi mở được thúc đẩy. ̶ Môi trường hứng khởi và giàu động lực. ̶ Nhiều ý tưởng sáng tạo, nhiều cơ hội phát triển. ̶ Công việc được thực hiện tốt hơn vì có kiến thức và kinh nghiệm rộng hơn, ̶ khả năng giải quyết vấn đề nhanh chóng, hiệu quả. ̶ Luôn sẵn sàng phản ứng trước những thay đổi và nguy cơ rủi ro. ̶ Chia sẻ trách nhiệm công việc và cam kết vì mục tiêu chung của cả nhóm. Ủy ̶ thác công việc hiệu quả. Những tố chất cần có ở một cá nhân khi tham gia làm việc nhóm Thời đại này, khi muốn lựa chọn ứng viên cho công việc mới hay cất nhắc lên một vị trí cao hơn, các nhà lãnh đạo thường tìm một người có tinh thần làm việc nhóm, biết đặt mục tiêu và trách nhiệm của tập thể lên trên những vấn đề cá nhân. Nhiều chuyên gia đã đúc rút ra được các tố chất cần có ở một người có khi làm việc
  3. 3. 3 nhóm 1. Hoàn thành công việc được giao đúng hạn định Hãy luôn đúng giờ, điều đó sẽ giúp cho các thành viên khác trong nhóm không phải chờ đợi bạn, hay phải mất thêm thời gian nhắc lại những gì đã thảo luận trước đó. Điều đó cũng thể hiện mình tôn trọng nhóm. 2. Có trách nhiệm với công việc được giao Không chỉ có trách nhiệm với công việc được giao mà bản thân mình cần có trách nhiệm với công việc của cả nhóm. Làm việc nhóm cần phối hợp với các thành viên khác để hiệu quả công việc đạt cao nhất và đúng tiến độ. Nhưng nếu thiếu đi sự trách nhiệm, nếu bạn ỷ lại hoặc không hoàn thành nhiệm vụ được giao nghĩa là bạn đang làm ảnh hưởng đến cả tập thể nhóm. Khi đó, chỉ một cá nhân có thể làm ảnh hưởng đến tiến độ của tất cả mọi người. 3. Sự tin tưởng Trong bất kỳ mối quan hệ nào hoặc trong môi trường làm việc theo nhóm, sự tin tưởng là yếu tố rất quan trọng. Không nên tiết lộ những bí mật cá nhân, chi tiết dự án mới hoặc bất kỳ ý tưởng phát kiến mới trừ khi đó là vì lợi ích của tổ chức. Môi trường làm việc nhóm hiệu quả là nơi mọi người thoải mái chấp nhận rủi ro hợp lý trong giao tiếp, ủng hộ các quan điểm và thực thi hành động. Các thành viên trong nhóm tin tưởng lẫn nhau và lắng nghe ý kiến của nhau. 4. Tôn trọng và giúp đỡ lẫn nhau Làm việc nhóm thì tất cả các thành viên đều phải biết trợ giúp và tôn trọng lẫn nhau trong công việc, nếu đồng đội của mình gặp khó khăn hãy sẵn sàng chia sẻ, giúp đỡ họ. Việc làm này sẽ tạo nên sự gắn kết giữa các thành viên trong nhóm lại với nhau. Khi làm việc nhóm mỗi người nên hạ bớt cái tôi cá nhân để lắng nghe những ý kiến của người khác. Việc giúp đỡ và tôn trọng lẫn nhau giữa các thành viên trong nhóm chính là động lực lớn nhất để cùng làm việc và hướng tới mục đích chung cuối cùng. 5. Vô tư, ngay thẳng
  4. 4. 4 Khi làm việc nhóm bạn hãy bỏ qua hết sự ích kỷ cá nhân, không chấp nhất những chuyện nhỏ, tỵ nạnh với đồng đội của mình, tránh va chạm, mâu thuẫn… Hãy thẳng thắn nêu quan điểm cá nhân của bản thân mình, góp ý cho bạn sửa đổi. Có như thế, người khác hay chính bản thân mình mới nhận biết được những lỗi lầm cần sửa chữa. Tránh việc nói xấu, tỵ nạnh sẽ làm ảnh hưởng đến tình đoàn kết của cả nhóm. 6. Kỹ năng thuyết phục Kỹ năng thuyết phục ở đây là hãy cho các thành viên thấy rằng tại sao họ nên lắng nghe bạn. Bạn phải biết rằng bạn đang nói cái gì và chứng mình rằng những điều bạn nghĩ là đúng. Đồng thời, bạn cần biết tự bảo vệ và thuyết phục người khác đồng tình với ý kiến của mình. 7. Trao tặng lời khen Nếu tất cả mọi người trong nhóm có sự cố gắng và nỗ lực hết mình, việc đạt được thành quả là chuyện tốt đẹp, vì vậy, đừng tiết kiệm những lời khen với cố gắng và nỗ lực của các thành viên trong nhóm. Việc đưa ra những lời khen ngợi sẽ giúp các đồng đội của bạn cố gắng và cởi mở hơn. Một số dẫn chứng, câu nói nổi tiếng, ngạn ngữ hay mẩu chuyện về vai trò, tác dụng của làm việc nhóm 1. “Sự cam kết của mỗi cá nhân trong một nỗ lực nhóm chính là điều tạo nên cách làm việc của một đội ngũ, một công ty, một xã hội và một nền văn minh” - Vince Lombardi 2. “Người tài giỏi sẽ chiến thắng trò chơi, nhưng tinh thần đồng đội và trí óc giành chức vô địch.” - Michael Jordan 3. “Làm việc nhóm là khả năng làm việc cùng nhau hướng đến tầm nhìn chung. Là khả năng dẫn dắt những thành tích cá nhân vì các mục tiêu của tổ chức. Đây là nguồn nhiên liệu giúp những người bình thường có thể đạt được những kết quả phi thường.” - Andrew Carnegie 4. “Khi đơn độc chúng ta làm rất ít, cùng nhau chúng ta có thể tạo ra nhiều thứ.” - Helen Keller
  5. 5. 5 5. “Hãy nhớ rằng làm việc nhóm bắt đầu bằng việc xây dựng lòng tin. Và cách duy nhất để làm điều đó là vượt qua được nhu cầu tự phòng thủ khỏi mọi tổn thương trong mỗi người chúng ta.” - Patrick Lencioni 6. “Tôi mời mọi người đến để lựa chọn sự tha thứ chứ không phải chia rẽ, làm việc theo nhóm cần vượt qua tham vọng cá nhân.” - Jean-Francois Cope 7. “Không ai trong chúng ta thông minh bằng tất cả chúng ta.” - Ken Blanchard 8. “Đến với nhau là một sự khởi đầu. Giữ được nhau là sự tiến triển. Làm việc cùng nhau là sự thành công.” - Henry Ford 9. “Nếu tất cả mọi người cùng nhau tiến về phía trước, thì thành công sẽ tự nó đến” - Henry Ford 10.“Sức mạnh của nhóm là từng thành viên. Sức mạnh của mỗi thành viên chính là nhóm.” - Phil Jackson 11.“Sự hợp tác cho phép giáo viên nắm bắt được khả năng của từng người tạo nên trí tuệ tập thể.” - Mike Schmoker 12.“Phải có hai hòn đá mới có thể đánh lửa.” - Louisa May Alcott 13.“Đoàn kết là sức mạnh. Khi có tinh thần đồng đội, sự hợp tác thì có thể đạt được những điều tuyệt vời.” - Mattie Stepanek 14.“Luyện tập cùng đồng đội chính là nét đẹp trong môn thể thao của chúng tôi, nơi mà bạn có thể hoạt động năm người như một. Bạn sẽ trở nên vị tha.” - Mike Krzyzewski 15.“Tinh thần đội nhóm tốt nhất đến từ những người đang làm việc một cách độc lập hướng đến một mục tiêu chung.” - James Cash Penney Câu 2: Để lãnh đạo nhóm, người nhóm trưởng cần làm những gì? Bài làm Sau khi trải qua rất nhiều lần làm việc nhóm và cũng có vài kinh nghiệm làm nhóm trưởng, em nhận thấy kỹ năng lãnh đạo đóng một vai trò vô cùng quan trọng. Để có được một nhóm mạnh mẽ, nhóm trưởng cần là một người lãnh đạo với nhiều kỹ năng tổng hợp: Tầm nhìn Kỹ năng đầu tiên chính là biết nhìn xa trông rộng. Không thể mong đợi đội ngũ thành viên lớn mạnh mà vắng bóng người lãnh có đạo tầm nhìn mạnh mẽ cho. Họ sẽ biết làm thế nào để truyền đạt tầm nhìn của mình cho các thành viên khác và dẫn dắt mọi người đạt mục tiêu chung.
  6. 6. 6 Kỹ năng quản lý nhân sự Kỹ năng này có nghĩa là một nhà lãnh đạo nhóm sẽ biết cách làm việc với mọi thành viên. Họ cần phải động viên mọi người để có thể hoàn thành công việc theo cách tốt nhất. Nhưng điều quan trọng hơn là người lãnh đạo cần phải có sự hiểu biết về phong cách làm việc của các thành viên để có cách quản lý phù hợp. Phong cách hành vi khác nhau sẽ yêu cầu các hành động và phản ứng của các nhà lãnh đạo khác nhau. Kỹ năng lắng nghe Tiếp theo là kỹ năng nghe. Bạn không thể mong đợi ở một người lãnh đạo mà không có kiến thức và thói quen lắng nghe ý kiến cua người khác. Lắng nghe trở thành một trong những chức năng quan trọng nhất của tổ chức hiện đại ngày nay. Lãnh đạo nhóm tốt là người biết lắng nghe các thành viên trong nhóm để có thể phân tích và đưa ra quyết định. Kỹ năng giao tiếp Làm việc theo nhóm sẽ cần giao tiếp hàng ngày giữa các thành viên trong nhóm. Người lãnh đạo có trách nhiệm tạo môi trường truyền thông hiệu quả trong đội của mình, bởi vì nếu không có điều này thì họ không thể quản lý hiệu quả các thành viên của đội. Ngày nay, mọi thứ đều dựa trên quá trình giao tiếp tốt. Kỹ năng giao tiếp xuất sắc sẽ nâng cao kỹ năng tổng thể của một nhà lãnh đạo nhóm. Kỹ năng tổ chức Lãnh Lãnh đạo nhóm cũng cần có kỹ năng tổ chức, bởi vì mỗi thành viên trong nhóm sẽ phải có trách nhiệm và đóng góp riêng cho công việc chung. Để công việc được phân chia đồng đều, điều này sẽ phụ thuộc vào kỹ năng tổ chức của nhà lãnh đạo nhóm. Họ sẽ phải lập kế hoạch nhiệm vụ, phân công, kiểm soát tiến độ công việc, … Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian cũng là một phần quan trọng trong kỹ năng lãnh đạo nhóm tổng thể. Bởi vì người quản lý chắc chắn sẽ phải quản lý thời gian của các thành
  7. 7. 7 viên trong nhóm sao cho phù hợp với tiến độ công việc. Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian tốt sẽ làm tăng năng suất làm việc nhóm. Câu 3: Chia sẻ trải nhiệm của anh/chị khi tham gia vào một nhóm (học tập, làm việc, …), phân tích và rút ra bài học kinh nghiệm gì cho hoạt động nhóm trong tương lai. Bài làm Vừa qua trong môn học, em cùng các bạn đã được chia vào các nhóm làm bài tập. Cùng với 6 bạn khác, em đã trải qua quá trình cùng nhau hoàn thành bài tập được giao và qua đó cũng rút ra được nhiều kinh nghiệm khi làm việc nhóm. Tự tin vào bản thân, hãy cởi mở và giao tiếp Ban đầu, nhóm do cô chia nên trong nhóm toàn là những người xa lạ, nhưng nhờ các thành viên đều là người cởi mở vui tính nên chúng em có thể làm quen rất nhanh, nhanh chóng có thể chọn ra luôn nhóm trưởng, thư kí và các công việc khác. Thẳng thắn với nhau Tuy có được khởi đầu thuận lợi, nhưng quá trình kế tiếp khi phân chia phần việc cũng đã xảy ra một số việc hơi ngoài ý muốn, ví dụ như khi chia việc và hạn deadline thì có một vài bạn hơi bận trong khoảng thời gian này, nhưng các bạn ngại ảnh hưởng tới tập thể cũng như chưa dự tính được trước khối lượng công việc mà dẫn đến một vài buổi họp khiến deadline cứ phải lùi lại, nếu như ban đầu chúng ta thẳng thắn với nhau thì khó khăn của từng thành viên sẽ được bù đắp bởi người khác, hiệu suất công việc cũng từ đó mà tăng lên. Hãy giao tiếp và lắng nghe lẫn nhau Sau khi những sự việc ngoài ý muốn trên xảy ra, nhóm đã ngồi lại và nói chuyện bàn bạc lại với nhau, khiến cho mọi người cũng hiểu được những vướng mắc mà người khác đang dính phải, từ đó mà sẻ chia được những khó khăn ấy. Hãy để tâm vào công việc của mình Sau khi đã nhận và biết được phần việc của mình, mỗi người nên tự ý thức và hãy hoàn thành nó đầy đủ, đúng đắn, kịp thời. Đừng chỉ làm qua loa cho xong, làm chống đối, làm cho có.
  8. 8. 8 Hãy ngồi họp lại với nhau sau khi hoàn thành Sau khi hoàn thành công việc được giao, mọi người nên ngồi lại và cùng nhau thảo luận lại về thành quả của mình, từ đó đúc rút ra các điểm sáng, những sai lầm trong thành quả ấy, vừa để tăng kinh nghiệm cho bản thân những lần sau, vừa để thắt chặt hơn mối giao hảo giữa các thành viên sau khi nhóm tan rã.

