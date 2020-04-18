Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ի՞նչ է SEO-ն SEO-ն (Search Engine Optimization) որոնողական համակարգերում կայքի օպտիմալացումն է՝ որոնման արդյունքներում (SE...
Որոնման արդյունքների ցուցադրման գործընթացը 2Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
2020թ. վիճակագրական տվյալներ 1. Desktop որոնման ավելի քան 75%-ն իրականացվել է Google- ում 2. 2019-ին է Google-ում իրականաց...
SEO-ի տեսակները 1. Ներքին օպտիմալացում (In page SEO) - Մետա թեգեր - Վերնագրեր, ենթավերնագրեր - Քոնթենթ - Տեխնիկական կարգավ...
SEO-ի դժվարությունները 1. Մեծ մրցակցություն 2. Երկարատև աշխատանք 3. Անտրամաբանական սպասելիքներ 4. Ժամանակատար աշխատանք 5Մն...
HTML կառուցվածք <!DOCTYPE html> <head> <meta name=“keyword” content=“keyword1, keyword2, keyword3”> <meta name=“title” con...
7 Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
Head title - էջի վերնագիր meta description – էջի նկարագրություն snippet-ի համար meta keyword – էջին բնորոշ բանալի բառեր me...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ինչ է SEO-ն: SEO vs HTML

30 views

Published on

ԻՆչ է SEO-ն, SEO-ն և HTML-ը: Որոնողական համակարգերի օպտիմալացումը և ինդեքսավորումը: Որոնման գործընթացը

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ինչ է SEO-ն: SEO vs HTML

  1. 1. Ի՞նչ է SEO-ն SEO-ն (Search Engine Optimization) որոնողական համակարգերում կայքի օպտիմալացումն է՝ որոնման արդյունքներում (SERP - search engine results page) հայտնվելու նպատակով: Օպտիմալացման կանոնները սահմանվում են որոնողական համակարգերի կողմից: Նրանցից յուրաքանչյուրն օգտագործում և պարբերաբար թարմացնում է իր վարկանիշային ալգորիթմները, որոնք կախված են բազմաթիվ գործոններից: 1Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  2. 2. Որոնման արդյունքների ցուցադրման գործընթացը 2Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  3. 3. 2020թ. վիճակագրական տվյալներ 1. Desktop որոնման ավելի քան 75%-ն իրականացվել է Google- ում 2. 2019-ին է Google-ում իրականացվել է շուրջ 2,3 տրիլիոն որոնում 3. Օրական որոնումների 15%-ը չկրկնվող որոնումներ են 4. Դիտումների մոտ 67%-ը եղել են առաջին հնգյակում հայտնված կայքերը 5. Google- ի որոնման ալգորիթմը օգտագործել է ավելի քան 200 գործոն ՝ կայքերը դասակարգելու համար և այլն 3Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  4. 4. SEO-ի տեսակները 1. Ներքին օպտիմալացում (In page SEO) - Մետա թեգեր - Վերնագրեր, ենթավերնագրեր - Քոնթենթ - Տեխնիկական կարգավորումներ /արագություն, sitemap, robots.txt) և այլն 2. Արտաքին օպտիմալացում (Off page SEO) - Հետադարձ հղումների ձևավորում /linkbuilding/ - Դոմենի հեղինակության բարձրացում / DA/ - Բրենդի ճանաչելիության բարձրացում - Ռեֆերալ աղբյուրներ 4 Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  5. 5. SEO-ի դժվարությունները 1. Մեծ մրցակցություն 2. Երկարատև աշխատանք 3. Անտրամաբանական սպասելիքներ 4. Ժամանակատար աշխատանք 5Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  6. 6. HTML կառուցվածք <!DOCTYPE html> <head> <meta name=“keyword” content=“keyword1, keyword2, keyword3”> <meta name=“title” content=“Page title”> <meta name=“desctiption” content=“text”> <title>Page title</title> </head> <body> <h1>Title 1 </h1> <p> main text </p> <h2> title2 </h2> <img src=‘’image1’’ alt =“image description”> <a href=‘’https://seomaster.am/’’ rel=“nofollow”>ancore text</a> </body> </html> 6 Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  7. 7. 7 Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO
  8. 8. Head title - էջի վերնագիր meta description – էջի նկարագրություն snippet-ի համար meta keyword – էջին բնորոշ բանալի բառեր meta title – էջի վերնագիր snippet-ի համար ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Body h1 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 h2 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 h3 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 h4 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 h5 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 h6 – ՎԵՐՆԱԳԻՐ 1 P – հիմնական տեքս Img – նկար /պետք է պարունակի alt ատրիբուտ/ a – հղում պարունակող թեգ /rel=‘’follow’’, rel=‘’nofollow’’/ 8Մնա՛ տանը, սովորի՛ր SEO

×