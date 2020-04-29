먹는 낙태약 미프진 중절약 안전할가요?미프진코리아 정품 미프진판매 24시간talk:helpmife

Successfully reported this slideshow.
미프진코리아 정품 미프진 제품 소개
먹는 낙태약 미프진 중절약 안전할가요?
먹는 낙태약 미프진 중절약 안전할가요?

한번뿐인 소중한 인생을 정품 미프진 으로 지키세요.








먹는 낙태약 미프진 중절약 안전할가요?

  1. 1. 미프진코리아 정품 미프진 제품 소개
  2. 2. 미프진 9 정/12 정 (MIFEGYNE 9Tab/12Tab) 미프진 제품 소개 12 주 이내 낙태가 합법인 유럽, 중국, 미국 여성들은 낙태 수술보다 불임과 부작용이 없는 미프진을 선호합니다. 미프진은 현재 세계 119 개 국가 연간 7 천만 명의 여성이 복용하고 있습니다. 1989 년 낙태수술의 위험성을 개선하고자 먹는 낙태약 미프진(Mifegyne)을 개발하였습니다. 2000 년 9 월 28 일 미국 FDA 시판 허용 받았습니다. 미국 낙태약 미프진(Mifegyne)은 부작용과 후유증이 없으며 약 99.99%의 높은 낙태 성공률을 자랑합니다. 현재 유럽, 중국, 미국 등 세계 119 개 국가에서 연간 7 천만 명이 12 주 이내 초기 임신의 경우 낙태 수술보다 안전한 낙태약 미프진을 사용하고 있으며 사후 피임약과 달리 부작용이 없고 산후 우울증, C 형 간염, 유방암, 난소암 등 예방에도 탁월한 효능이 있습니다. 낙태 수술은 12 주후 약으로 처방이 불가능할때 진행하십시요 낙태약은 24 년전에 출시 되었으며 유럽, 호주, 미국 등 국가의 여성들 70%는 먹는 낙태약 미프진(Mifegyne)을 선택합니다.
  3. 3. 미프진 약물 낙태 1. 마취가 필요 없으며 생리통 정도의 복통입니다. 2. 자궁 입구를 기계로 벌릴 필요가 없습니다. 3. 간편하게 낙태약을 복용만 하면 되고자궁 유착이나 자궁 내막을 흡입할 필요가 없습니다. 4. 미프진 낙태약을 복용하면 하혈을 유도하여 자연적으로 유산됩니다. (긁어 낼 필요 없음) 5. 자궁 유착이 일어나지 않습니다. 6. 항생제의 기능이 있어 염증 치료 불필요합니다. 7. 태아의 훼손이 없고 육체적 고통이 없습니다. 8. 회복이빠르고 성감도에 영향을 미치지 않습니다. 9. 수술에 비해 아주 저렴한 비용 39 ~ 59 만원 10. 낙태 실패율은 십만 명 중 1 명 0.001% 유럽, 중국, 미국 여성 70%는 왜 낙태 수술보다 미프진을 선호하나요? 미프진은 미국 식약청(US Food and Drug Administration 약칭 FDA)의 승인을 받았으며 아래의 차이점을 보시면 왜 낙태 수술보다 낙태약 미프진을 선호하는지 이해될 것입니다. 미프진 낙태vs낙태 수술 흡입식 낙태 수술과 미프진 약물 낙태 비교 분석 흡입식 낙태 수술 1. 인간이 견디기 힘든 고통이라 전신 수면 마취 후 손발을 결박합니다. 2. 꽉 닫힌 자궁 입구를 기계로 벌립니다. 3. 청소기보다 30 배 강한 흡입기를 자궁에 삽입하여 빨아 냅니다. (자궁 내막증 유발) 4. 나머지 자궁 속 잔여물은 규렛으로 긁어 냅니다. (자궁 천공으로사망의 위험도있음) 5. 영양제 주사와 자궁 유착 방지제 투여 후 퇴원해야 합니다. 6. 최소 2 회 병원에 방문하여 염증을 치료하기 위해서 항생제를 복용해야 합니다. 7. 임산부의 육체적, 정신적 고통이 큽니다. 8. 회복이 느리며 질 근육의 이완으로 성감도가 떨어집니다. 9. 낙태수술 비용은 음성 적으로 운영하는 병원마다 다르고 주차수에 따라 달라집니다 대략 70-120 만 나옵니다. 10. 낙태 실패률 천 명 중 1 명 0.1%
  4. 4. 1. 미프진을 통하여 낙태하면몸에 낙태 흔적이 남나요? * 자궁 입구는 일자형인데 흡입식 수술을 받으면 동그라미형으로 영구히 바뀝니다. 수술하지 않은 의사가 봐도낙태 경험을 압니다. 2. 미프진은 미혼 여성의 몸에 흔적을 남기지 않습니다. 미프진으로 낙태하면 전문 의사가 봐도 낙태 경험이 있는지 알 수 없습니다. * 수술하고 나면 질이 확장되어 성감도가 떨어진다는 하소연이 많습니다. 따라서 질을 축소시키는 이쁜이 수술을 해야되는 경우가 발생합니다. 통계를 보면 낙태 후 이별하는 커플이 정상 커플보다 3 배나 많습니다. 성감도가 예전보다 못한 것도 이별의 이유 중 하나랍니다. 미프진은 질을 그대로 보존하여 낙태 후 성관계 시 성감도가 그대로 유지됩니다. ※ 중절수술은 미프진 약물 낙태에 비해 2 배의 낙태비용 과 고통이 따릅니다. 먹는낙태약은 낙태수술에 비해 낙태 후 불임, 부작용, 후유증이 전혀 없고 낙태 성공률도 95%로 높습니다. 10 주 이내 굳이 낙태 수술은 불필요 하다고 설명드리고 싶습니다.

