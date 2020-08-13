Successfully reported this slideshow.
วิธีการเล่นบาคาร่า สำหรับคนอยากรวย!
  1. 1. วิธีเล่น บาคาร่าออนไลน์ ทุกคนคงรู้จักการพนันออนไลน์สุดฮิต อย่างบาคาร่าออนไลน์กันแล้วใช่ไหม แต่ จะดีกว่าไหมถ้าเรารู้กฎกติกาการเล่นกัน มากขึ้น เพื่อเป็นแนวทางในการเล่น ก่อน ที่จะไปถึงเรื่องการแชร์ประสบการณ์ เทคนิคและสูตรต่างๆ ของแต่ละที่กัน เรา จะมาทําความรู้จักกับกฎกติกาการเล่นกัน ก่อนนะคะ ซึ่งเกมบาคาร่าคร่าวๆ คือ มี การเล่นที่คล้ายกับ ป็อกเด้ง ซึ่งมีทั้งฝ่าย ผู้เล่น (Player) และ ฝ่ายเจ้ามือ (Banker) ใครได้แต้มใกล้เลข 9 มากกว่าจะเป็นผู้ชนะ รับโบนัส 2 เท่า www.thaibaccarat777.com/how-to-play-baccarat
  2. 2. เล่น บาคาร่าออนไลน์ ง่ายๆ ได้เงินจริง วิธีเล่นบาคาร่า กับ คาสิโนออนไลน์ ยกตัวอย่าง การเข้าเล่น เกมบาคาร่า กับ คาสิโน SA Gaming เมื่อเข้ามาหน้าเล่นเกมแล้ว ท่านจะสามารถ เลือกได้ว่า อยากเล่นกับ พนักงานแจกไพ่ ดีลเลอร์คนไหน โดยแต่ละห้อง จะมีเงินเดิมพันที่แตกต่างกัน ตั้งแต่ 50 บาท จนถึง 150,000 บาท (บางคาสิโน ท่านสามารถเล่นบาคาร่าได้ตํ่าถึง ตาละ 10 บาท)
  3. 3. เมื่อเข้าห้องเกมบาคาร่ามาแล้ว ท่านสามารถ เลือกที่จะแทงฝั่ ง เพลย์เยอร์ เสมอ แบงค์เกอร์ ได้ ส่วน ด้านขวา จะเป็น ตารางไข่ปลา ไว้ดูย้อนหลัง ชนะ และ แพ้
  4. 4. การแจกไพ่ และ นับแต้มบาคาร่า จะเริ่มแจกไพ่ฝ่ายผู้เล่นก่อน แล้วจึงจะแจกให้เจ้ามือ โดยจะแจกให้ฝ่ายละไม่เกิน 3 ใบ ทั้งสองฝ่าย หากเจอไพ่รูปหน้าคน ให้ถือว่ามีแต้มเป็น 0 หรือไม่มีแต้มนั่นเอง ก็รอลุ้นไพ่ใบที่สองให้เป็น 8,9 คล้ายๆ กับไพ่ป๊อกเด้งนั่นเอง แต่ถ้าได้ไพ่ A ก็คือ 1 แต้ม ถ้าบวกไพ่แล้วแต้มเกิน 10 ให้นับเฉพาะเลขท้าย เช่น 6 + 7 = 13 ก็คือ 3 แต้มนั่นเอง
  5. 5. การจั่วไพ่บาคาร่าใบที่ 3 ผู้เล่น จะแบ่งออกเป็น 2 กรณี คือ ฝั่งผู้เล่น และฝั่งเจ้ามือ ตามเงื่อนไขดังต่อไปนี้ ให้ดูผลรวมจากไพ่ 2 ใบแรก แล้วตัดสินใจ มากกว่า 5 แต้ม คือ 6 – 9 ให้อยู่ น้อยกว่า 6 แต้ม คือ 0 – 5 ให้ จั่ว หากเจ้ามือได้ 8 , 9 ก็ไม่ต้องจั่วเพิ่ม
  6. 6. เจ้ามือ ให้ดูผลรวมของไพ่ 2 ใบแรกของเจ้ามือ เทียบกับไพ่ 3 ใบของผู้เล่น 1. มากกว่า 6 แต้ม หรือได้ 7 ขึ้นไป ให้อยู่ ส่วนกรณีต่อไปนี้จะต้อง จั่ว เพิ่ม 2. เจ้ามือได้ 6 แต้ม ส่วน ผู้เล่นได้ 6 , 7 (ุลุ้นเสมอหรือเอา 8 , 9 เพื่อชนะ) 3. เจ้ามือได้ 5 แต้ม ส่วนผู้เล่นได้ 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 (ต้องชนะไม่น้อยกว่า 2 แต้ม ยกเว้นผู้เล่นได้ 8 , 9 ถือว่าชนะแล้ว) 4. เจ้ามือได้ 4 แต้ม ส่วนผู้เล่นได้ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 (ต้องชนะไม่น้อยกว่า 2 แต้ม ยกเว้นผู้เล่นได้ 8 , 9 ถือว่าชนะแล้ว) 5. เจ้ามือได้ 3 แต้ม ส่วนผู้เล่นได้ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 9 , 0 (ผู้เล่นได้ 8 เจ้ามือไม่ต้องจั่วแล้ว) กรณีที่ เจ้ามือได้ตํ่ากว่า 3 แต้ม จั่วทุกกรณีไม่ว่าไพ่ของผู้เล่นจะเป็นเท่าไหร่ก็ตาม
  7. 7. เงื่อนไขรวมทั้ง 2 ฝ่าย กรณีไพ่ 2 ใบ 1. เจ้ามือ หรือ ผู้เล่น 2 ใบ ได้ 8 , 9 ไม่ต้องจั่วเพิ่ม ถือเป็นแนชเชอรัล หรือเหมือนได้ ป๊อก 8 ป๊อก 9 นั่นเอง 2. เจ้ามือหรือผู้เล่น ได้ 6 หรือ 7 ทั้ง 2 ฝ่าย ไม่ต้องจั่วเพิ่ม ดูผลชนะ เสมอ ทันที เช่น 6–6,7–7,6–7,7–6 3. ถ้าฝั่งผู้เล่นได้ 6-7 อยู่ เจ้ามือยังจั่วใบที่ 3 สู้ได้ การหักเงิน การหักเงินในเกมส์สามารถหักได้สองรูปแบบ นั้นก็คือการหัก 5% และไม่หักเลย การหัก 5% นั้นจะเกิด ขึ้นเมื่อท่านนั้นวางเดิมพันในฝั่ งเจ้ามือนั้นเอง แต่ถ้าท่านนั้นวางเดิมพันในฝั่ งของผู้เล่นจะไม่มีการหักเงิน อัตราการจ่ายเงิน ผู้เล่นทายว่าแต้มรวมไพ่ของฝั่ งผู้เล่นจะเป็นผู้ชนะ จ่าย 1 : 1 เจ้ามือทายว่าแต้มรวมไพ่ของฝั่ งเจ้ามือจะเป็นผู้ชนะ จ่าย 1 : 0.95 เสมอ ทายว่าแต้มรวมของทั้งสองฝั่ งจะออกเสมอ จ่าย 1 : 8 ผู้เล่นคู่ ทายว่าไพ่สองใบแรกของฝั่ งผู้เล่นจะออกไพ่คู่ จ่าย 1 : 11 เจ้ามือคู่ ทายว่าไพ่สองใบแรกของฝั่ งเจ้ามือจะออกไพ่คู่ จ่าย 1 : 11
  8. 8. หลังจากที่เราได้รู้กฎกติกากันไปแล้ว เราได้รวบรวมสูตรบาคาร่าจากประสบการณ์ผู้เล่นในแต่ละที่ มา รวมกันไว้ตรงนี้ เทคนิคและวิธีการต่างๆนี้ อาจจะทําให้ท่านรวยโดยไม่รู้ตัวเลยก็ได้ 1. ไล่สเตปแบบกําหนดจํากัดชั้น คือ ทบต้นแบบมีจํานวนขั้นที่จํากัด เช่นเราจะต้องกําหนดไว้เลยว่า เราจะทบต้นไม่เกินกี่รอบ อาจจะ 4 หรือ 5 รอบ เพื่อไม่ให้จํานวนเงินที่เสียไปเป็นยอดสูงมากจนถึงขั้นล้างบัญชีนั่นเอง 2. กําหนดจํานวนเงินในแต่ละสเตป บางครั้ง เราไม่จําเป็นต้องกําหนดจํานวนเงินที่ต้องเป็นลักษณะ คูณ 2 เท่าเสมอไป ตัวอย่างเช่น ตาที่ 1 ลง 1 หน่วย ตาที่ 2 ลง 1 หน่วย (ถ้าแทงถูก ได้ทุนที่เสียตาเมื่อกี้คืน 1 หน่วย) ตาที่ 3 ลง 2 หน่วย (ถ้าแทงถูก ได้ทุนที่เสียจาก 2 ตาเมื่อกี้คืน 2 หน่วย) ตาที่ 4 ลง 5 หน่วย (ถ้าแทงถูก ได้ทุกที่เสียจาก 3 ตาเมื่อกี้คืน 4 หน่วย บวกกําไร 1 หน่วย) 3. เลือกฝั่ งเดิมพัน การเข้าเกมเดิมพันว่าจะเข้าเกมเมื่อใด แน่นอนว่า ไม่มีข้อกําหนดตายตัว ถึงแม้จะมองเรื่องความน่า จะเป็นมาเกี่ยวข้อง แต่อะไรก็เกิดขึ้นได้เสมอ 3.1 แทงสลับ ให้ดูผลเกมก่อนหน้า เมื่อเห็นว่าผลลัพธ์ไม่ค่อยมีมังกรยาวๆ แต่เป็นการสลับไปมา ณ ช่วงเวลา นั้น ผู้เล่นมักใช้การแทงฝั่ งตรงข้าม หลังจากตาแรกที่ออกผลแล้ว 3.2 เปลี่ยนฝั่ งตาม เมื่อมีการสลับฝ่ายชนะเกิดขึ้น ซึ่งกรณีนี้เราเชื่อว่า เกมโดยรวม มีโอกาสจะเป็น มังกรยาวๆบ่อยมากกว่า เมื่อเราเดิมพันฝั่ งผู้เล่น แต่ผลออกฝั่ งเจ้ามือชนะ เราก็เลยเปลี่ยนสลับ ไปแทงฝั่ งเจ้ามือตาม
  9. 9. 3.3 แทงฝั่ งเดิมอย่างน้อยตามจํานวน ผู้เล่นอาจจะมองว่ามีทั้ง มังกร หรือ ปิงปอง เกิดขึ้น จึงใช้วิธีการเลี่ยงการแทงสับไปสับมา แล้วพลาด จึงใช้วิธีแบบกําหนดว่าจะแทงฝั่ งเดิมจํานวนอย่างน้อยกี่ครั้ง 3.4 แทงฝั่ งเดิมตลอด วิธีนี้จะเหมาะกับคนที่ไม่ต้องการคิดเยอะ แต่ใช้วิธีทบยอดเงินเอาอย่างเดียว และกําหนดว่า ยังไงต้องออกผลต่อเนื่องไม่เกินจํานวนตาที่กําหนดแน่นอน ก็จะใช้วิธีแทงสีเดิมตลอด โดยบาง คนจะเลือกฝั่ งผู้เล่นเป็นหลัก เพราะไม่ต้องเสียค่าต๋งให้เจ้ามือ หรือบางคนอาจดูเกมที่ผ่านๆมาว่า มังกรมักเกิดขึ้นฝั่ งไหนบ่อยกว่ากัน ก็เลือกแทงฝั่ งนั้นเป็นหลัก 4. ไพ่มังกร เป็นรูปแบบที่จําง่าย และใช้ง่าย โดยลักษณะของไพ่มังกรคือ ไพ่ที่ออกฝั่ งใดฝั่ งหนึ่งติดต่อกัน หลายๆ ตา บางครั้งออกติดต่อกันเป็น 10 ตาเลยก็มี วิธีเล่นโดยใช้สูตรไพ่มังกรนั่นก็คือ ให้ผู้เล่น คอยสังเกตไพ่ประมาณ 2 – 3 ตา เมื่อไพ่เริ่มออกติดต่อกัน 3 ตา ให้ตัวผู้เล่นเริ่มวางเดิมพันตาม ไพ่มังกร ตั้งแต่ตาที่ 4 เป็นต้นไปจนกว่าไพ่จะเปลี่ยนฝั่ งชนะ เมื่อใดก็ตามที่ไพ่เปลี่ยนให้ย้ายโต๊ะเล่น ทันที 5. ไพ่ปิงปอง ลักษณะของไพ่ปิงปองคือ ไพ่จะต้องออกสลับ แดง , นํ้าเงิน 3 เกมส์ติดต่อกันขึ้นไปจึงจะเป็นไพ่ ปิงปอง และก็จะเป็นแบบนี้ไปอีกประมาณ 4 – 5 ตา ผู้เล่นก็สามารถเลือกแทง แดง , นํ้าเงิน สลับ กันไป ในการเล่นไพ่ปิงปองนั้น ถ้าไพ่ออกสลับติดต่อกันประมาณ 8 – 9 ตา ก็ให้หยุดการแทงแบบ ไพ่ปิงปองไว้ก่อน เพราะโดยส่วนใหญ่จะออกไม่เกินนี้
  10. 10. 6. แทง 4 ประตู ผู้เล่นสามารถใช้สูตรนี้กับช่วงไพ่ออกคู่บ่อย ๆ หรือ เสมอบ่อย ๆ ให้ใช้สูตรนี้ทันที ทั้งนี้ก็เพราะ รูปแบบการแทงเสมอ,ผู้เล่นคู่ , เจ้ามือคู่ มีอัตราการจ่ายสูงมาก เราได้รู้ทั้งกฎกติกาและเทคนิคพิชิตบาคาร่าเรียบร้อยแล้ว อย่ารอช้า ไปลองเล่นกันดีกว่า อาจจะทําให้ คุณกลายเป็นเศรษฐีแบบไม่รู้ตัวก็ได้

