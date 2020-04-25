تحليل المخاطر

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫تعاريف‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬ ▪‫طبيعية‬ ‫لظاهرة‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫وهو‬ ▪‫في‬‫محددة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫فترة‬ ▪‫ومنطقة‬‫معينة‬ ‫جغرافية‬،...
‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫الخطر‬ ▪‫خسارة‬ ‫هي‬‫لألرواح‬ ‫متوقعة‬ ▪‫وطرق‬‫العيش‬ ‫كسب‬ ▪‫وا‬‫لممتلكات‬‫االقتصادية‬ ‫والنشاطات‬ ▪‫نتي...
‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ▪‫التي‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫هي‬‫تتحدد‬ ▪‫سياسية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بيئية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقتصادية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اجتماعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫...
‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫القدرات‬ ▪‫المتوفرة‬ ‫والموارد‬ ‫اإلمكانات‬ ‫هي‬ ▪‫لدى‬‫والدول‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫والمجتمعات‬ ‫واألس...
‫الخطر‬ ‫معادلة‬ •‫الخطر‬=‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬X‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬/‫القدرات‬
‫ضعف‬ ‫على‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬‫اإلنسان‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫برأيكم‬‫مايلي‬‫؟؟؟؟؟‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫على‬: ▪‫الفقر‬ ▪‫المتزا...
‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬VCA Vulnerability & Capacity :Assessment ‫وهوالتالي‬............ ▪‫وسيلة‬‫بأسلوب‬ ‫المعل...
‫تقييم‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ •‫األهمية‬ ‫بالغ‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫الجمعية‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫السياسي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫إن‬...
‫تقييم‬ ‫خطوات‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ••‫أهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬‫التقييم‬:‫ينبغي‬‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫العام‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫يجيب‬ ‫أن‬: ...
‫التقييم‬ ‫تخطيط‬ •‫التخطيط‬‫بالغة‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫لعملية‬ •‫التقييم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫أ...
‫المراحل‬‫النشاط‬‫يقوم‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالتنفيذ‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الموارد‬‫شباط‬‫آذار‬‫نيسان‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫مرحلة‬•‫الفروع‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫المحلية‬...
‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 1-‫مراجعة‬‫المعلومات‬‫الثانوية‬: ‫هي‬،‫متنوعة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ً‫مسبقا‬ ‫المتوافرة...
‫تابع‬/‫أدوات‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ 2:‫أداة‬‫للمجتمع‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫البيانات‬‫المحلي‬: ‫األسئلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مرجعية‬ ...
‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ •3:‫أداة‬‫الرصد‬‫المباشرة‬:‫وهي‬ •‫عملية‬‫واألحداث‬ ‫واألشخاص‬ ‫األشياء‬...
‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 4:‫أداة‬‫المقابالت‬‫المجتمعية‬: •‫لهدف‬ ‫محددين‬ ‫ومكان‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫في‬ ‫أك...
‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 5:‫أداة‬‫الخرائط‬‫المجتمعية‬:‫وتعتبر‬ •‫وسيلة‬‫بصرية‬‫عن‬‫والخدمات‬ ‫الم...
‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 6:‫أداة‬‫الجولة‬‫اإلستطالعية‬ ‫الجولة‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫تطبق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عادة‬‫اإلستطا...
‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 8:‫أداة‬‫التقويم‬‫الموسمي‬ 9:‫المجتمعية‬ ‫التنظيمات‬ ‫أداة‬ 10:‫واالجتما...
‫وتحليلها‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫فرز‬ •‫مراحل‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫بتحليل‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫يتم‬‫هي‬ 1-‫البيانات‬ ‫تجميع‬./‫العمل‬ ‫فري...
‫تحليل‬ ‫مصفوفة‬‫المخاطر‬ •‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫وذلك‬ ••‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تحديد‬. ••‫الممكنة‬ ‫اآلثار‬ ‫كل‬ ...
‫المخاطر‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬‫الخطر‬‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬‫القدرات‬‫اإلحتياجات‬ ‫الفورية‬ ‫تخفي‬ ‫أنشطة‬‫ف‬ ‫األثر‬
‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫على‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫وذلك‬... -‫النتائج‬ ‫بعرض‬‫فهمها‬ ‫الجميع‬ ‫على‬ ‫يسهل‬ ‫صيغة‬ ‫في‬. -‫إستخدم‬‫...
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
تحليل المخاطر
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

تحليل المخاطر

22 views

Published on

تحليل المخاطر

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

تحليل المخاطر

  1. 1. ‫تعاريف‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬ ▪‫طبيعية‬ ‫لظاهرة‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫وهو‬ ▪‫في‬‫محددة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫فترة‬ ▪‫ومنطقة‬‫معينة‬ ‫جغرافية‬، ▪‫ونشاطه‬ ‫وممتلكاته‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫على‬ ً‫ا‬‫سلب‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫قد‬ ▪‫إلى‬‫ما‬ ‫كارثة‬ ‫بحدوث‬ ‫التسبب‬ ‫حد‬.
  2. 2. ‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫الخطر‬ ▪‫خسارة‬ ‫هي‬‫لألرواح‬ ‫متوقعة‬ ▪‫وطرق‬‫العيش‬ ‫كسب‬ ▪‫وا‬‫لممتلكات‬‫االقتصادية‬ ‫والنشاطات‬ ▪‫نتيجة‬‫مكمن‬ ‫لتأثير‬‫ال‬‫خطر‬‫على‬‫ماهو‬‫للخطر‬ ‫معرض‬‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬‫محددة‬ ‫زمنية‬
  3. 3. ‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ▪‫التي‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫هي‬‫تتحدد‬ ▪‫سياسية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بيئية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقتصادية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اجتماعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مادية‬ ‫بعمليات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بعوامل‬، ▪‫الخطر‬ ‫مكامن‬ ‫لتأثير‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫وتعرض‬ ‫األخطار‬ ‫من‬ ‫يزيد‬ ‫مما‬
  4. 4. ‫تابع‬/‫تعاريف‬ ‫القدرات‬ ▪‫المتوفرة‬ ‫والموارد‬ ‫اإلمكانات‬ ‫هي‬ ▪‫لدى‬‫والدول‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫والمجتمعات‬ ‫واألسر‬ ‫األفراد‬ ▪‫والتي‬‫معينة‬ ‫كارثة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المترتبة‬ ‫اآلثار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمكنها‬
  5. 5. ‫الخطر‬ ‫معادلة‬ •‫الخطر‬=‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬X‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬/‫القدرات‬
  6. 6. ‫ضعف‬ ‫على‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬‫اإلنسان‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫برأيكم‬‫مايلي‬‫؟؟؟؟؟‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫على‬: ▪‫الفقر‬ ▪‫المتزايدة‬ ‫السكانية‬ ‫الكثافة‬ ▪‫السريع‬ ‫التمدن‬ ▪‫الحياة‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغيرات‬ ▪‫البيئي‬ ‫التدهور‬ ▪‫والمعرفة‬ ‫للوعي‬ ‫االفتقار‬ ▪‫األهلية‬ ‫والصراعات‬ ‫الحروب‬
  7. 7. ‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬VCA Vulnerability & Capacity :Assessment ‫وهوالتالي‬............ ▪‫وسيلة‬‫بأسلوب‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫لجمع‬‫تشاركي‬، ▪‫االستضعاف‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحد‬ ‫ألنشطة‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ▪‫وتحسن‬‫الكارثة‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫قدرة‬ ▪‫عبر‬‫و‬ ‫مساعدة‬‫بالمخاطر‬ ‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫أعضاء‬ ‫توعية‬.
  8. 8. ‫تقييم‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ •‫األهمية‬ ‫بالغ‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫الجمعية‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫السياسي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫إن‬ •‫قبل‬‫إجراء‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬، •ً‫ا‬‫جميع‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫ألصحاب‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫لعملية‬ ‫الكامل‬ ‫الشرح‬ ‫من‬ ‫البد‬ ‫ولذلك‬
  9. 9. ‫تقييم‬ ‫خطوات‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ••‫أهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬‫التقييم‬:‫ينبغي‬‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫العام‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫يجيب‬ ‫أن‬: •‫لماذا‬‫التقييم؟‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫في‬ ‫ترغب‬ -‫االهداف‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ينبغي‬‫الخاص‬‫ة‬‫وواقعية‬ ‫محددة‬‫للقياس‬ ‫وقابلة‬ -‫تحديد‬‫ومؤشراته‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫حجم‬/‫اين‬–‫كيف‬–‫الموارد‬ ‫ماهي‬‫المتاحة‬ -‫التشاركية‬‫وتطوير‬ ‫لتحديد‬‫والموافقة‬ ‫األهداف‬‫باالجمعاء‬ -‫األخذ‬‫في‬‫اإلعتبار‬‫المجتمعات‬ ‫واتجاهات‬ ‫ثقافية‬‫المحلية‬
  10. 10. ‫التقييم‬ ‫تخطيط‬ •‫التخطيط‬‫بالغة‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫لعملية‬ •‫التقييم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إغفال‬ ‫دون‬ ‫زمني‬ ‫بجدول‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫كونه‬ •‫التخطيط‬ ‫بعملية‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫يشترك‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫انه‬ ‫وكما‬ ‫معنـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــا‬ ‫تــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــابع‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫كيف‬
  11. 11. ‫المراحل‬‫النشاط‬‫يقوم‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالتنفيذ‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الموارد‬‫شباط‬‫آذار‬‫نيسان‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫مرحلة‬•‫الفروع‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫والمجتمعات‬ ‫المشاركة‬‫واإلتصال‬‫ب‬‫ها‬ •‫إختيار‬‫وتدريب‬ ‫الموظفين‬ ‫والمتطوعين‬/‫فرق‬ ‫العمل‬ •‫الالزمة‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫الستخدامها‬ ‫وحيازتها‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫في‬. ‫التنفيذ‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫التحليل‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫والعمل‬ ‫زمني‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫لمصفوفة‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫وفيما‬:
  12. 12. ‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 1-‫مراجعة‬‫المعلومات‬‫الثانوية‬: ‫هي‬،‫متنوعة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ً‫مسبقا‬ ‫المتوافرة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ •‫التنفيذ‬ ‫خطوات‬: •‫إعداد‬‫المحتملة‬ ‫بالمصادر‬ ‫قائمة‬‫للمعلومات‬/‫حكومة‬–‫منظمات‬–‫انترنيت‬–‫افراد‬..‫ال‬‫خ‬ •‫المصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫جمع‬‫السابقة‬ •‫جمعها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫تحليل‬
  13. 13. ‫تابع‬/‫أدوات‬‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ 2:‫أداة‬‫للمجتمع‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫البيانات‬‫المحلي‬: ‫األسئلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مرجعية‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫تصمم‬‫كثير‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫بهدف‬‫للسياق‬ ‫الضرورية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫التنفيذ‬ ‫خطوات‬: ‫المجتمع‬ ‫من‬ ‫جمعها‬ ‫نريد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫تحديد‬‫المحلي‬/ ‫المنطقة‬–‫المناخ‬–‫السكانية‬ ‫التركيبة‬–‫اتصاالت‬ ‫قائمة‬–‫المحلية‬ ‫سلطات‬–‫الخدمات‬....‫الخ‬
  14. 14. ‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ •3:‫أداة‬‫الرصد‬‫المباشرة‬:‫وهي‬ •‫عملية‬‫واألحداث‬ ‫واألشخاص‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫مالحظة‬‫والعالقات‬ •‫خالل‬ ‫من‬‫التقييم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخمس‬ ‫الحواس‬ ‫استخدام‬ •‫التنفيذ‬ ‫خطوات‬: •‫عليها‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫تحديد‬: •‫المهام‬ ‫توزيع‬: •‫البيانات‬ ‫تسجيل‬: •‫المعلومات‬ ‫تلخيص‬.
  15. 15. ‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 4:‫أداة‬‫المقابالت‬‫المجتمعية‬: •‫لهدف‬ ‫محددين‬ ‫ومكان‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫في‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شخصين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تتم‬ ‫لقاءات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫وهي‬ •‫محدد‬.‫نوعان‬ ‫ولها‬/:‫فردية‬–‫من‬ ‫وجماعية‬10‫الى‬20‫شخص‬
  16. 16. ‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 5:‫أداة‬‫الخرائط‬‫المجتمعية‬:‫وتعتبر‬ •‫وسيلة‬‫بصرية‬‫عن‬‫والخدمات‬ ‫الموارد‬‫والمخاطر‬ ‫والقدرات‬‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬. •‫المجتمعية‬ ‫الخرائط‬ ‫أنواع‬: •‫الخريطة‬‫المكانية‬-‫خريطة‬‫المخاطر‬-‫القدرات‬ ‫خريطة‬ •‫التنفيذ‬ ‫خطوات‬: •‫تحديد‬‫المشاركين‬-‫الخريطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغرض‬ ‫تحديد‬.‫المجتمعية‬ ‫الخريطة‬ ‫رسم‬:
  17. 17. ‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 6:‫أداة‬‫الجولة‬‫اإلستطالعية‬ ‫الجولة‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫تطبق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عادة‬‫اإلستطالعية‬‫بداية‬ ‫في‬‫التقييم‬ 7:‫أداة‬‫والتصور‬ ‫التاريخية‬ ‫اللمحة‬‫التاريخي‬ ‫التاريخية‬ ‫اللمحة‬:ً‫ا‬‫فهم‬ ‫تعزز‬‫في‬ ‫وقعت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األحداث‬ ‫ألهم‬‫زمني‬ ‫بترتيب‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫وتطور‬ ‫الماضي‬ ‫التاريخي‬ ‫التصور‬: •‫تحديد‬‫معالجتها‬ ‫نود‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المواضيع‬‫وتحليل‬‫جمعها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلومات‬ •‫ووضع‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫واستخالص‬‫مستقبلية‬ ‫إسقاطات‬. •‫السلوكيات‬ ‫استمرار‬ ‫حال‬ ‫في‬‫واإلتجاهات‬‫القائمة‬.
  18. 18. ‫تابع‬/‫والقدرات‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫أدوات‬ 8:‫أداة‬‫التقويم‬‫الموسمي‬ 9:‫المجتمعية‬ ‫التنظيمات‬ ‫أداة‬ 10:‫واالجتماعية‬ ‫المؤسساتية‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫أداة‬ 11:‫أداة‬‫شجرة‬‫المشاكل‬ 12:‫أداة‬‫التصنيف‬‫الزوجي‬ 13:‫أداة‬‫اإلطار‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫جدول‬‫المعيشي‬ 14:‫أداة‬‫التناسبي‬ ‫التجميع‬
  19. 19. ‫وتحليلها‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫فرز‬ •‫مراحل‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫بتحليل‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫يتم‬‫هي‬ 1-‫البيانات‬ ‫تجميع‬./‫العمل‬ ‫فريق‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ 2-‫معالجة‬‫البيانات‬/‫في‬ ‫تسجيلها‬ً‫ا‬‫الحق‬ ‫لفرزها‬ ‫ورسومات‬ ‫وخرائط‬ ‫جداول‬ 3-‫فرز‬‫البيانات‬/ :‫مفيد‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫من‬ ‫والتخلص‬ ‫المفيد‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫المفيد‬ ‫تحديد‬ 4-‫وترتيب‬ ‫تصنيف‬‫البيانات‬/ :‫المجتمع‬ ‫أطياف‬ ‫وكافة‬ ‫والذكور‬ ‫االناث‬ ‫وبمشاركة‬ ‫األولوية‬ ‫وحسب‬ 5-‫البيانات‬ ‫مصداقية‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأكد‬/ :‫التثليث‬ ‫مبدأ‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ •6-‫تحليل‬‫البيانات‬‫وتفسيرها‬/ :‫فهم‬‫بتخطيط‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫واشراك‬ ‫الوضع‬‫برامج‬‫وأنشطة‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬‫لمخاطر‬ 7-‫سد‬‫الثغرات‬/ :‫لس‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫األداة‬ ‫تأمين‬ ‫الثغرات‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫بعد‬‫دها‬
  20. 20. ‫تحليل‬ ‫مصفوفة‬‫المخاطر‬ •‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫وذلك‬ ••‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تحديد‬. ••‫الممكنة‬ ‫اآلثار‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تحديد‬ ••‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫تحديد‬ ••‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتوافرة‬ ‫القدرات‬ ‫تحديد‬ ••‫تحديد‬‫اإلحتياجات‬‫كارثة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫تحول‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفورية‬. ••‫الخطر‬ ‫مكامن‬ ‫مع‬ ‫والتعامل‬ ‫المواجهة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫تحديد‬
  21. 21. ‫المخاطر‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكمن‬‫الخطر‬‫الضعف‬ ‫مواطن‬‫القدرات‬‫اإلحتياجات‬ ‫الفورية‬ ‫تخفي‬ ‫أنشطة‬‫ف‬ ‫األثر‬
  22. 22. ‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫على‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫وذلك‬... -‫النتائج‬ ‫بعرض‬‫فهمها‬ ‫الجميع‬ ‫على‬ ‫يسهل‬ ‫صيغة‬ ‫في‬. -‫إستخدم‬‫مالئمة‬ ‫بصرية‬ ‫ووسائل‬ ‫لغة‬. -‫اتسام‬‫العرض‬‫بالديناميكية‬‫وابداء‬‫األسئلة‬ ‫وطرح‬ ‫الرأي‬. -‫تسجيل‬‫بدقة‬ ‫المالحظات‬‫ليتسنى‬‫تعديل‬‫اإلستنتاجات‬. -‫بعرض‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫مشاركة‬‫بعض‬‫العمل‬ ‫فريق‬ ‫من‬ ‫كونه‬ ‫المعلومات‬. ••‫م‬‫شارك‬‫المعلومات‬ ‫صحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأكد‬ ‫في‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫فريق‬ ‫أعضاء‬ ‫كافة‬

×