‫السورية‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫تدريب‬‫واإلستجابة‬‫للكوارث‬
‫الكارثة‬ ‫تعريف‬
‫الكارثة‬ ‫وفاجع‬ ‫مفاجئ‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫وظيفة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالغا‬ ‫اضطرابا‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫والبيئية‬ ‫والمادية...
‫الكوارث‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫طبيعية‬‫صناعية‬‫معقدة‬
‫حدوثها‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫سريعة‬ ‫مفاجئة‬: •‫العواصف‬ ،‫تسونامي‬ ‫موجات‬ ،‫الزالزل‬ ،‫الفيضانات‬,،‫البراكي...
‫حدوثها‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫بطيئة‬: ‫الجفاف‬,‫النباتي‬ ‫الغطاء‬ ‫الغابات‬ ‫إزالة‬ ،‫البيئي‬ ‫التدهور‬ ،‫المج...
‫الكارثة‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫الشديدة‬ ‫واإلصابات‬ ‫الوفيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫وقوع‬. ‫الغذائية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫في‬ ‫نقص‬‫وإنعدام‬‫الغذ...
‫الكارثة‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫الطوارئ‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫الحادة‬ ‫الطوارئ‬‫الطوارئ‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ‫العودة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫مرح...
‫الكوارث‬ ‫إدارة‬ .....،‫التأهب‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫منهجية‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬‫واإلستجابة،والتعافي‬‫متكاملة‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫بأنواعها‬ ‫الكوارث‬...
‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫مفهوم‬
‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫تعريف‬ •‫من‬ ‫والحد‬ ‫لالستعداد‬ ‫المتخذة‬ ‫التدابير‬‫آثارالكوارث‬. •‫والموارد‬ ‫النشاطات‬ ‫من‬ ‫واسعة...
‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫الطارئة‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫آليات‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫زيادة‬:‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تطوير‬–‫تثقيف‬-‫تدريب‬-‫و...
‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫إجراءات‬ 1-‫والقوة‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫ومواطن‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكامن‬ ‫تقييم‬ 2-‫واستراتيجياتها‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫آليات‬ ...
تدريب ادارة الكوارث

تدريب ادارة الكوارث
إعداد حسن الحسين
المبادرة السورية

  1. 1. ‫السورية‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫تدريب‬‫واإلستجابة‬‫للكوارث‬
  2. 2. ‫الكارثة‬ ‫تعريف‬
  5. 5. ‫الكارثة‬ ‫وفاجع‬ ‫مفاجئ‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫وظيفة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالغا‬ ‫اضطرابا‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫والبيئية‬ ‫والمادية‬ ‫واالقتصادية‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫الخسارات‬ ‫من‬ ‫واسع‬ ‫نطاق‬ ‫على‬ ‫وينطوي‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫موارده‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫مواجهتها‬ ‫على‬ ‫المتضرر‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫تفوق‬ ‫آثارا‬ ‫ويسبب‬
  6. 6. ‫الكوارث‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫طبيعية‬‫صناعية‬‫معقدة‬
  7. 7. ‫حدوثها‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫سريعة‬ ‫مفاجئة‬: •‫العواصف‬ ،‫تسونامي‬ ‫موجات‬ ،‫الزالزل‬ ،‫الفيضانات‬,،‫البراكين‬‫واإلنهيارات‬‫األرضية‬...
  8. 8. ‫حدوثها‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫بطيئة‬: ‫الجفاف‬,‫النباتي‬ ‫الغطاء‬ ‫الغابات‬ ‫إزالة‬ ،‫البيئي‬ ‫التدهور‬ ،‫المجاعة‬,‫التصحر‬‫وتحوالألراضي‬‫صحاري‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫للزراعة‬ ‫الصالحة‬
  9. 9. ‫الكارثة‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫الشديدة‬ ‫واإلصابات‬ ‫الوفيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫وقوع‬. ‫الغذائية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫في‬ ‫نقص‬‫وإنعدام‬‫الغذائي‬ ‫األمن‬. ‫النظم‬ ‫وانهيار‬ ‫األسر‬ ‫وتفكك‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫تشريد‬‫اإلجتماعية‬‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬. ‫إنهيار‬‫النظم‬‫اإلقتصادية‬‫التحتية‬ ‫والبنى‬. ‫إنعدام‬‫األمن‬. ‫البيئة‬ ‫تلوث‬. ‫واألوبئة‬ ‫األمراض‬ ‫انتشار‬.
  10. 10. ‫الكارثة‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫الطوارئ‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫الحادة‬ ‫الطوارئ‬‫الطوارئ‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ‫العودة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫والتأهيل‬
  11. 11. ‫الكوارث‬ ‫إدارة‬ .....،‫التأهب‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫منهجية‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬‫واإلستجابة،والتعافي‬‫متكاملة‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫بأنواعها‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫من‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وتهدف‬: ‫المواجهة‬ ‫اليات‬ ‫وتعزيز‬ ‫الكوارث‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫تخفيف‬. ‫المعيشية‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫استعادة‬ ‫تطويرالقدرات‬‫والمستقبلية‬ ‫األنية‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫واالستجابة‬ ‫للتأهب‬ ‫والمجتمعية‬ ‫التنظيمية‬
  12. 12. ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫مفهوم‬
  13. 13. ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫تعريف‬ •‫من‬ ‫والحد‬ ‫لالستعداد‬ ‫المتخذة‬ ‫التدابير‬‫آثارالكوارث‬. •‫والموارد‬ ‫النشاطات‬ ‫من‬ ‫واسعة‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫محصلة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫وإنما‬ ‫بعينه‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫على‬ ‫يقتصر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫وهو‬ •‫الكارثة‬ ‫بحدوث‬ ‫المستطاع‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫للتنبؤ‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫تهدف‬ •،‫وقوعها‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫ومحاولة‬ •‫السكان‬ ‫من‬ ‫ضعفا‬ ‫األشد‬ ‫الفئات‬ ‫على‬ ‫آثارها‬ ‫تخفيف‬ •‫عواقبها‬ ‫على‬ ‫والتغلب‬ ‫وقوعها‬ ‫حين‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫واالستجابة‬.
  16. 16. ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫الطارئة‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫آليات‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫زيادة‬:‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تطوير‬–‫تثقيف‬-‫تدريب‬-‫وخطط‬ ‫سياسات‬... ‫المحلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المبني‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫تعزيز‬:‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مشاركة‬–‫تدريب‬–‫دعم‬.. ‫المحلية‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫تواجهها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫في‬ ‫مفيدة‬ ‫أنشطة‬ ‫تطوير‬:‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اسعاف‬ ‫فرق‬–‫صحية‬ ‫رعاية‬ ‫فرق‬–‫توعوية‬....
  17. 17. ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬ ‫إجراءات‬ 1-‫والقوة‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫ومواطن‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫مكامن‬ ‫تقييم‬ 2-‫واستراتيجياتها‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫آليات‬ 3-‫التأهب‬ ‫لعمليات‬ ‫التخطيط‬ 4-‫التنسيق‬ 5-‫المعلومات‬ ‫إدارة‬ 6-‫المبكر‬ ‫اإلنذار‬ ‫أنظمة‬ 7-‫الموارد‬ ‫حشد‬ 8-‫وهمية‬ ‫كوارث‬ ‫على‬ ‫والتمارين‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫تثقيف‬ 9-‫المجتمع‬ ‫على‬ ‫المبني‬ ‫للكوارث‬ ‫التأهب‬

×