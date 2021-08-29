Successfully reported this slideshow.
Constructivist Approach in Teaching COURSE A4(A)Pedagogy of Teaching Science Module 3 (Constructivist Approach and its Use...
Opinion ? • Knowledge is Constructed • Knowledge is transmitted ! • Knowledge only can be given by teacher • Knowledge dyn...
Vygotsky Theory : Social Constructivism •
What is this – Constructivism /Constructivist Approach • Elimination of standard curriculum –teacher centred/subject centr...
• Whole to parts –maxim/Analyse-Synthesize • Group work • Learners- Build/Create knowledge • Activity Based • Criticize • ...
• Process of Learning √ Product of Learning X • Construct √ Reproduce X Rote Memory X • Attractive √ • Cognitive freedom/I...
Few Approaches/Strategies --Useful in Teaching Science *Students estimate new ideas and conceptions using terms of their p...
Merits • Makes Learning of Students-Dynamic;Social Process • Teachers and students in active construction of knowledge. • ...
Demerits • Shift from traditional teaching –adjustment, understanding and using it in classroom- Big Challenge .Even Less ...
Role of Teacher • Facilitator , Guide • Teachers –Extra effort /More pre-planning /More preparation • Teachers –need to ge...
Additional Reading / References : • Driver, R., Asoko, H., Leach, J., Mortimer, E., & Scott, P. (1994). Constructing scien...
  1. 1. Constructivist Approach in Teaching COURSE A4(A)Pedagogy of Teaching Science Module 3 (Constructivist Approach and its Use in Teaching Science) B Ed Special Education – Hearing Impairment/ B Ed Special Education-- Learning Disability University of Mumbai Dr.Amit Hemant Mishal, Associate Professor CCYM’S Hashu Advani College of Special Education https://www.hashuadvanismarak.org/hacse/introduction.html Dr.Amit Hemant Mishal,Associate Professor 1
  2. 2. Opinion ? • Knowledge is Constructed • Knowledge is transmitted ! • Knowledge only can be given by teacher • Knowledge dynamic/Static ---changing/fixed with experiences ?
  3. 3. Vygotsky Theory : Social Constructivism •
  4. 4. What is this – Constructivism /Constructivist Approach • Elimination of standard curriculum –teacher centred/subject centred • Promotion on Hands-on problem solving • Connecting facts and fostering new understanding • Promote more talk/dialogue • More Open ended Questions • No to standard Assessment /Grade Assigning • Learners self evaluate Self-Progress • Student Questions/ interest- Valued
  5. 5. • Whole to parts –maxim/Analyse-Synthesize • Group work • Learners- Build/Create knowledge • Activity Based • Criticize • Collaborate • Assist Each other in Team • Learning in Social Environment • Learning made easier • Attractive ,Appropriate Activity/s
  6. 6. • Process of Learning √ Product of Learning X • Construct √ Reproduce X Rote Memory X • Attractive √ • Cognitive freedom/Independence √ • Student Centred √ Subject/Teacher centred X • Developmental – Emotional (more satisfaction/autonomy /more sharing-expressing Process • Retention /Attention /All round Development
  7. 7. Few Approaches/Strategies --Useful in Teaching Science *Students estimate new ideas and conceptions using terms of their previous notions as they consider the new situation (student-centered) approach Few Egs; Can be employed while teaching science  5 E- Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, Evaluate.  7E -Elicit, Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, Evaluate, Extend  Gowin’s Vee Diagram - Constructivist, Heuristic  Concept Mapping  Social Enquiry Approach  Cooperative learning Strategies • Contructivism in Science Teaching (https://www.eduhk.hk/apfslt/v3_issue1/sowm/sowm3.htm)
  8. 8. Merits • Makes Learning of Students-Dynamic;Social Process • Teachers and students in active construction of knowledge. • Opportunity for creative thinking , inquisitive thinking • Understanding than just listening –more Joyful • Ownership to students -- Students Explore, Question, Assess • Engagement of creative instincts – learners learn expressing better manner. • Promotes socialisation & communication skills. • Active Learners • Stimulates students, their activities to make learning to happen. • Actively learners construct meaning from their experiences in connection to prior understanding and social setting.
  9. 9. Demerits • Shift from traditional teaching –adjustment, understanding and using it in classroom- Big Challenge .Even Less teachers are trained for carrying out activity . • Time Consuming • Always will construct appropriate knowledge ?? • Will all details of concept –will be generated by the learners ? • For some learners—may create in minds-- confusion ,frustration • All topics/All concept/All Subjects- May not be relevant to use this approach . • Inefficiency in total learning – cognitive level • Evaluating ---the learning happened or not– how far?--- challenging/difficult?
  10. 10. Role of Teacher • Facilitator , Guide • Teachers –Extra effort /More pre-planning /More preparation • Teachers –need to get trained in this– understand child development, stages, need to be good at observation, motivation • Help to build knowledge • Give opportunity for – dialogue • Lead /Promote -- Engagement , Discussion, Decision making, Brainstorming, Problem Solving • Engage/Involve -- Teachers tailor teaching strategies to make students act/work/construct /analyse/interpret/predict information. • Teachers role- Interactive
  11. 11. Additional Reading / References : • Driver, R., Asoko, H., Leach, J., Mortimer, E., & Scott, P. (1994). Constructing scientific knowledge in the classroom. Educational Researcher, 23 (7) • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constructivism_in_science_educatio n • http://www.ijsrp.org/research-paper-0315/ijsrp-p3978.pdf • http://www.iqst.upol.cz/e-learning/m4/e-learning-m4-u2.php • https://courses.lumenlearning.com/edpsy/chapter/social- constructivism-vygotskys-theory/

