Ionic2

  1. 1. 事前資料２・lonic プロジェクトの立ち上げ〜Xcode/Android Studioの操作
  2. 2. プロジェクトの作成 • $ ionic start→プロジェクト名を入力→各質問に答えながらEnter • $ cd ./プロジェクト名 • $ ionic serve 「開発の処理がionic serveで走り、webpackというビルドツールが立ち 上がり、プレビュー画面は http:localhost:8100/ionic-lab で確認可能
  3. 3. アプリとしてビルドする • iosアプリとしてビルドする • $ ionic cordova bulid ios –-prod • コンパイルが終了すると、Xcodeにファイルが生成される • Androidアプリとしてビルド • $ ionic cordova build android --prod

