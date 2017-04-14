2017년미디어문화연구소사업계획서(완)

- 1 - □ 창업배경 스마트폰의 사용자의 급속한 증가 그리고 파생된 여러 문제들. 커뮤니케이션을 위한 원활한 수단이어야 할 스마트폰이 되려 소통부재를 유발하는 현실. 학습활동·관계형성·정보추구행위 모두가 스마트폰에 종...
- 2 - 기타 경력 -2000년~2008년 대구과학대학 방송 엔터테인먼트학과 겸임교수』 -2008년 계명대학교『라디오제작 강의 및 화술 관련 특강』 -2010년~2013년 대구문화재단 문화도시운동 사업『서정시 읽는 도...
- 3 - □ 기술의 차별성 및 독창성 현재 스마트폰 활용을 위한 교육들이 진행되고 있지만, 스마트폰의 위험성에 대한 예방교육은 미비한 현실 여성가족부와 미래창조과학부를 비롯한 정부기관도 인터넷 및 스마트폰 중독의 위험...
- 4 - 현재 ㈜미디어문화 연구소는 (1) 홈페이지 및 리플릿 제작, 저작권 및 상표등록 (2) 영상 홍보 및 교육활동을 위한 영상콘텐츠 및 워크북 제작 □ 제품(서비스)의 구현계획 공공캠페인제작 M1 M2 M3 M4...
- 5 - 3. 시장성 (사업성) □ 홍보 및 판매전략 (경쟁 및 판매가능성) 각급 교육기관에서 올바른 스마트폰 사용법 및 활용법 교육에 대한 수요확산 정부도 매년 실태조사 결과를 토대로 인터넷 및 스마트폰 중독 위험에...
- 6 - 4. 기타 □ 자금 조달 계획 총 사업 자금 확보된 자금 (구체적) 자금조달 계획 융자 투자유치 40,000,000원 10,000,000원 30,000,000원 *자금 조달 방안 세부 내용 작성 * 공공캠페인...
×