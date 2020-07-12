Successfully reported this slideshow.
Κεφ. 9 Τα κυριότερα επαναστατικά κινήματα
Χάρτης της Ευρώπης το 1500 μ.Χ
Στα 400 χρόνια σκλαβιάς έγιναν πολλές εξεγέρσεις των Ελλήνων. Οι περισσότερες υποκινούνταν από δυνάμεις της Ευρώπης . Αυτέ...
Μπορείτε να πείτε ποιες είναι οι περιοχές της Ελλάδας που βλέπουμε στο χάρτη. Κέρκυρα Μάνη στην Πελοπόννησο Κρήτη Πολέμησα...
Ναυμαχία της Ναυπάκτου το 1571 ο Τουρκικός στόλος καταστράφηκε από τους Δυτικούς. Στη ναυμαχία πήραν μέρος και ελληνικά πλ...
Ο Διονύσιος γεννήθηκε το 1541 στην περιοχή της Παραμυθιάς. Νεαρός έγινε μοναχός στη μονή Αγίου Δημητρίου, ένα μοναστήρι βό...
1600 μ.Χ Το κίνημά τους απέτυχε. Αυτός έφυγε στη Ρώμη και την Ισπανία για να ζητήσει ενισχύσεις. Εννέα χρόνια αργότερα επέ...
Συνελήφθη από τους Τούρκους και πέθανε με μαρτυρικό θάνατο.
1699 μ.Χ Οι Βενετοί Οι Βενετοί πολιορκούν την Αθήνα και το 1699 καταλαμβάνουν ολόκληρη την Πελοπόννησο . Όμως την κρατούν ...
Χάρτης του βενετικού βασιλείου του Μορέως
1770 μΧ Οι Ρώσοι και οι αδελφοί Ορλώφ
Οι αδελφοί Ορλώφ φτάνουν στη Μάνη με Ρώσους και Έλληνες στρατιώτες . Στη ναυμαχία του Τσεσμέ απέναντι από τη Χίο ο Ρωσικός...
Η ΝΑΥΜΑΧΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΤΣΕΣΜΕ
Κρήτη Ο Ιωάννης Βλάχος Δασκαλογιάννης ξεσηκώνει τους Κρητικούς της χώρας των Σφακίων σε επανάσταση.
Λάμπρος Κατσώνης Κέα Ο Λάμπρος Κατσώνης καταγόταν από τη Λιβαδειά. Ήταν αξιωματικός του ρωσικού στρατού. Με βάση του το νη...
Ο Λάμπρος Κατσώνης
Γαλλική επανάσταση Οι Έλληνες επηρεασμένοι από τις ιδέες του διαφωτισμού και της γαλλικής επανάστασης στρέφουν το βλέμμα π...
ΚΑΛΟ ΔΙΑΒΑΣΜΑ
Ta kiriotera epanastatika kinimata
×