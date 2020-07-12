Rigas kai adamantios korais

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Κεφ. 8 Ο Ρήγας Βελεστινλής και ο Αδαμάντιος Κοραής Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2012-13
Ρήγας Βελεστινλής Βελεστίνο ή αλλιώς Φερές. Ο Ρήγας ήταν γιος εμπόρου γεννήθηκε το 1757 στο Βελεστίνο της Θεσσαλίας το οπο...
Το σχολείο που έμαθε τα πρώτα του γράμματα στη Ζαγορά του Πηλίου. Πηγή panoramio Ο πατέρας του ήταν εύπορος ( είχε αρκετά ...
Η επιγραφή που υπάρχει έξω από το σχολείο του Ρήγα στη Ζαγορά.
Το εσωτερικό του σχολείου του Ρήγα στη Ζαγορά. Σήμερα είναι μουσείο Πηγή panoramio
Η συνοικία Φανάρι στην Πόλη Νεαρός ακόμα σε ηλικία περίπου 20 χρονών πηγαίνει στην Πόλη κοντά στους Φαναριώτες. Κατόπιν πη...
Το 1790 πηγαίνει στην Αυστρία και συγκεκριμένα στη Βιέννη.
Εκδίδει πολλά βιβλία Εκδίδει γαλλικά μυθιστορήματα αφού τα μεταφράζει στη δημοτική γλώσσα. Ένα βιβλίο φυσικής για να χρησι...
Εκδίδει επίσης την περίφημη Μεγάλη χάρτα της Ελλάδος. Όπου οραματίζεται μια ελεύθερη Βαλκανική χερσόνησο με κυρίαρχη την Ε...
Ο Ρήγας ψάλλει το Θούριο «Ως πότε, παλληκάρια, να ζούμεν στα στενά, μονάχοι, σαν λιοντάρια, στες ράχες, στα βουνά; σπηλιές...
Πίνακας που δείχνει το Ρήγα να ρίχνει το σπόρο της Ελευθερίας για να ξεσηκώσει τους Έλληνες να πολεμήσουν για την ανεξαρτη...
Ο πύργος στο Βελιγράδι όπου φυλακίστηκε και θανατώθηκε ο Ρήγας. Οι ιδέες του για την ελευθερία της Βαλκανικής έγιναν γνωστ...
Αδαμάντιος Κοραής Η καταγωγή του ήταν από τη Χίο. Αυτός όμως γεννήθηκε στη Σμύρνη το 1748 Η προκυμαία της Σμύρνης Πηγή. Έν...
Σπούδασε στην Ευαγγελική σχολή της Σμύρνης. Το οποίο ήταν ένα ανώτερο εκπαιδευτικό ίδρυμα.
Πηγαίνει στη Γαλλία όπου σπουδάζει Ιατρική και εκεί έρχεται σε επαφή με τις ιδέες της γαλλικής επανάστασης. Εκεί ασχολείτα...
Ο Κοραής πίστευε ότι για να ελευθερωθούν οι Έλληνες πρέπει πρώτα να μάθουν γράμματα . Με κατάλληλη μέθοδο διδασκαλίας και ...
Βοήθησε στην εξάπλωση της ιδέας της ελευθερίας της πατρίδας με συμβουλευτικές επιστολές και με διάφορα συγγράμματα όπως το...
Καλό διάβασμα
×