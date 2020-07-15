En 5 H Mikrasiatiki ekstratia kai h katastrofi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ενότητα 5η κεφ. 5 Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
Με τη συνθήκη των Σεβρών το 1920 η Τουρκία έχασε πολλά εδάφη. Οι δυνάμεις της Αντάντ διεκδίκησαν πολλές περιοχές της. Η Ελ...
Η Γαλλία διεκδικεί την Κιλικία Η Αγγλία διεκδικεί την Κωνσταντινούπολη και τα στενά του Βοσπόρου Η Ιταλία διεκδικεί την πε...
Ο ελληνικός στρατός αποβιβάζεται στο λιμάνι της Σμύρνη 2 Μαΐου 1919. Τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα θα έχουν τη διοίκηση για 5 χρ...
Το θωρηκτό Αβέρωφ πλέει προς το λιμάνι της Κωνσταντινούπολης.
Τα τουρκικά στρατεύματα από το εσωτερικό της χώρας έκαναν επιθέσεις στην Πέργαμο και το Αϊδίνη. Ο ελληνικός στρατός ήρθε σ...
Οι Έλληνες στρατιωτικοί αποφασίζουν να προωθήσουν το στρατό στην περιοχή του Αφιόν Καραχισάρ και του Εσκί Σεχίρ για να ανα...
Η μεταφορά των εφοδίων γίνεται με δυσκολίες στο εσωτερικό της Τουρκίας. Οι αποστάσεις είναι μεγάλες και οι Έλληνες δεν έχο...
Το Νοέμβριο του 1920 ο Βενιζέλος κηρύσσει εκλογές . Πιστεύει ότι με τις ενέργειες που έχει κάνει μέχρι τώρα θα τις κερδίσε...
Ο Μουσταφά Κεμάλ νεαρός στρατιωτικός νιώθει ταπεινωμένος από την όλη κατάσταση και το διαμελισμό της χώρας του. Έτσι οργαν...
Παρά τα γεγονότα αυτά οι Έλληνες καταφέρνουν να κυριαρχήσουν στο Εσκί Σεχίρ και στο μέτωπο του Αφιόν Καραχισάρ. Οι στρατιώ...
Ο ελληνικός στρατός περνά την αλμυρά έρημο και κατευθύνεται προς την Άγκυρα
Τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα περνούν και τον ποταμό Σαγγάριο. Οι αποστάσεις όμως είναι μεγάλες και ο ανεφοδιασμός πολύ δύσκολος...
Τον Αύγουστο του 1922 οι Τούρκοι του Κεμάλ επιτέθηκαν στον εξασθενημένο ελληνικό στρατό. Η αμυντική γραμμή έσπασε και ο ελ...
Μαζί του άρχισε να υποχωρεί και ο ελληνικός πληθυσμός επειδή φοβόταν για τη ζωή του. Έτσι χιλιάδες πρόσφυγες άφησαν τα χωρ...
Στις 27 Αυγούστου 1922 ο Κεμάλ μπαίνει στη Σμύρνη και την καίει Υπολογίζεται ότι 300,000 άνδρες και γυναικόπαιδα σφάχτηκαν...
Έλληνες στρατιώτες ταλαιπωρημένοι πάνω στο πλοίο της επιστροφής.
Τούρκοι στρατιώτες εμποδίζουν τους Έλληνες να επιβιβαστούν στα πλοία.
Οι Έλληνες συγκεντρώνονται στα παράλια της Μικράς Ασίας για να γλυτώσουν. Αποβιβάζονται στα πλοία που τους περιμένουν.
Χάρτης με την ανταλλαγή των πληθυσμών Υπογράφεται συμφωνία ανταλλαγής των πληθυσμών. Στο χάρτη βλέπετε τις περιοχές της Ελ...
. Έσείς βουνά της Άγκυρας και της Μικράς Ασίας Ποτέ σας μην ανθίσετε ποτέ μην λουλουδίστε Για το κακό που πάθαμε στις 13 τ...
Έλληνες τραυματίες μεταφέρονται στα μετόπισθεν
Ελληνικό ιππικό
Πρόσφυγες από την Κιλικία και την Καππαδοκία στο λιμάνι της Κέρκυρας
Πρόσφυγες στο συνοικισμό του Ταύρου Αθήνα.
Ορεινή πυροβολαρχία . Τα πυροβόλα αποσυναρμολογημένα φορτωμένα σε μουλάρια μεταφέρονται στο μέτωπο.
Ο πρωθυπουργός Γούναρης στην Κιουτάχεια. Συγχαίρει τους Έλληνες στρατιωτικούς.
Τούρκοι αιχμάλωτοι στο Αφιόν Καραχισάρ.
Έλληνας χωροφύλακας σε γειτονιά της Σμύρνης. Άνοιξη του 1921
Ο ελληνικός στρατός δίνει συσσίτιο σε φτωχά παιδιά των Τούρκων.
Καταυλισμός Ευζώνων στη Μικρά Ασία.
Απογείωση ελληνικού αεροπλάνου από το αεροδρόμιο κοντά στη Σμύρνη.
Έλληνες αεροπόροι.
Ερωτήσεις επανάληψης Ποιες περιοχές της Τουρκίας διεκδικούσαν οι μεγάλες δυνάμεις Ο ελληνικός στρατός αποβιβάστηκε στη Σμύ...
Καλό διάβασμα Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
En 5 H Mikrasiatiki ekstratia kai h katastrofi
En 5 H Mikrasiatiki ekstratia kai h katastrofi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

En 5 H Mikrasiatiki ekstratia kai h katastrofi

41 views

Published on

Η Μικρασιατική εκστρατεία και η καταστροφή

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

En 5 H Mikrasiatiki ekstratia kai h katastrofi

  1. 1. Ενότητα 5η κεφ. 5 Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
  2. 2. Με τη συνθήκη των Σεβρών το 1920 η Τουρκία έχασε πολλά εδάφη. Οι δυνάμεις της Αντάντ διεκδίκησαν πολλές περιοχές της. Η Ελλάδα παίρνει την ανατολική Θράκη , την περιοχή της Σμύρνης και τα νησιά Ίμβρο και Τένεδο
  3. 3. Η Γαλλία διεκδικεί την Κιλικία Η Αγγλία διεκδικεί την Κωνσταντινούπολη και τα στενά του Βοσπόρου Η Ιταλία διεκδικεί την περιοχή της Αττάλειας
  4. 4. Ο ελληνικός στρατός αποβιβάζεται στο λιμάνι της Σμύρνη 2 Μαΐου 1919. Τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα θα έχουν τη διοίκηση για 5 χρόνια. Μετά ο πληθυσμός της περιοχής θα αποφασίσει αν θέλει την ένωση με την Ελλάδα.
  5. 5. Το θωρηκτό Αβέρωφ πλέει προς το λιμάνι της Κωνσταντινούπολης.
  6. 6. Τα τουρκικά στρατεύματα από το εσωτερικό της χώρας έκαναν επιθέσεις στην Πέργαμο και το Αϊδίνη. Ο ελληνικός στρατός ήρθε σε σύγκρουση μαζί τους για να προστατέψει τους ντόπιους πληθυσμούς που ήταν κυρίως Έλληνες.
  7. 7. Οι Έλληνες στρατιωτικοί αποφασίζουν να προωθήσουν το στρατό στην περιοχή του Αφιόν Καραχισάρ και του Εσκί Σεχίρ για να ανακόψουν τις επιθέσεις των Τούρκων.
  8. 8. Η μεταφορά των εφοδίων γίνεται με δυσκολίες στο εσωτερικό της Τουρκίας. Οι αποστάσεις είναι μεγάλες και οι Έλληνες δεν έχουν ακριβείς χάρτες. Το έδαφος δύσβατο. Τα πολεμοφόδια πρέπει να μεταφερθούν 300 χιλιόμετρα μακριά από τη Σμύρνη. Οι Τούρκοι έχουν περισσότερο πυροβολικό και ιππικό.
  9. 9. Το Νοέμβριο του 1920 ο Βενιζέλος κηρύσσει εκλογές . Πιστεύει ότι με τις ενέργειες που έχει κάνει μέχρι τώρα θα τις κερδίσει. Ο λαός όμως είναι δυσαρεστημένος με τον πόλεμο και τη βαριά φορολογία . Έτσι χάνει τις εκλογές και κυριαρχούν οι πολιτικοί του αντίπαλοι οι οποίοι καλούν το βασιλιά Κωνσταντίνο να επιστρέψει. Οι Άγγλοι και οι Γάλλοι που υποστήριζαν το Βενιζέλο δυσαρεστούνται και αρχίζουν να μην υποστηρίζουν την Ελλάδα.
  10. 10. Ο Μουσταφά Κεμάλ νεαρός στρατιωτικός νιώθει ταπεινωμένος από την όλη κατάσταση και το διαμελισμό της χώρας του. Έτσι οργανώνει αντίσταση. Οργανώνει στρατό και αρχίζει επιθέσεις. Αρχίζει να έχει επαφές με τους Γάλλους και τους Ιταλούς για να προμηθεύεται όπλα και πυρομαχικά Για να έχει τη βοήθειά τους κλείνει εμπορικές συμφωνίες. Οι σύμμαχοι αλλάζουν σχέδια και αρχίζουν να εγκαταλείπουν τα εδάφη. Ακόμη και η Ρωσία άρχισε να υποστηρίζει τον Κεμάλ
  11. 11. Παρά τα γεγονότα αυτά οι Έλληνες καταφέρνουν να κυριαρχήσουν στο Εσκί Σεχίρ και στο μέτωπο του Αφιόν Καραχισάρ. Οι στρατιώτες του Κεμάλ υποχωρούν προς την Άγκυρα και οχυρώνονται εκεί. Τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα παρασύρονται σε καταδίωξη και εισχωρούν ακόμη πιο βαθιά στο εσωτερικό της Τουρκίας.
  12. 12. Ο ελληνικός στρατός περνά την αλμυρά έρημο και κατευθύνεται προς την Άγκυρα
  13. 13. Τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα περνούν και τον ποταμό Σαγγάριο. Οι αποστάσεις όμως είναι μεγάλες και ο ανεφοδιασμός πολύ δύσκολος. Ετσι η στρατιωτική ηγεσία αποφασίζει να αποσυρθούν πάλι πίσω στη γραμμή Εσκί Σεχίρ- Αφιόν Καραχισάρ Κιουτάχεια.
  14. 14. Τον Αύγουστο του 1922 οι Τούρκοι του Κεμάλ επιτέθηκαν στον εξασθενημένο ελληνικό στρατό. Η αμυντική γραμμή έσπασε και ο ελληνικός στρατός άρχισε να υποχωρεί άτακτα. Οι απώλειες ήταν μεγάλες .
  15. 15. Μαζί του άρχισε να υποχωρεί και ο ελληνικός πληθυσμός επειδή φοβόταν για τη ζωή του. Έτσι χιλιάδες πρόσφυγες άφησαν τα χωριά τους και ακολουθούσαν την υποχώρηση του Ελληνικού στρατού.
  16. 16. Στις 27 Αυγούστου 1922 ο Κεμάλ μπαίνει στη Σμύρνη και την καίει Υπολογίζεται ότι 300,000 άνδρες και γυναικόπαιδα σφάχτηκαν . Μαζί τους μαρτύρησε και ο μητροπολίτης Σμύρνης Χρυσόστομος
  17. 17. Έλληνες στρατιώτες ταλαιπωρημένοι πάνω στο πλοίο της επιστροφής.
  18. 18. Τούρκοι στρατιώτες εμποδίζουν τους Έλληνες να επιβιβαστούν στα πλοία.
  19. 19. Οι Έλληνες συγκεντρώνονται στα παράλια της Μικράς Ασίας για να γλυτώσουν. Αποβιβάζονται στα πλοία που τους περιμένουν.
  20. 20. Χάρτης με την ανταλλαγή των πληθυσμών Υπογράφεται συμφωνία ανταλλαγής των πληθυσμών. Στο χάρτη βλέπετε τις περιοχές της Ελλάδας στις οποίες πήγαν οι πρόσφυγες από τη Μικρά Ασία.
  21. 21. . Έσείς βουνά της Άγκυρας και της Μικράς Ασίας Ποτέ σας μην ανθίσετε ποτέ μην λουλουδίστε Για το κακό που πάθαμε στις 13 του Αυγούστου Γιόμισαν τα βουνά κορμιά και οι κάμποι παλικάρια Δημοτικό τραγούδι. Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
  22. 22. Έλληνες τραυματίες μεταφέρονται στα μετόπισθεν
  23. 23. Ελληνικό ιππικό
  24. 24. Πρόσφυγες από την Κιλικία και την Καππαδοκία στο λιμάνι της Κέρκυρας
  25. 25. Πρόσφυγες στο συνοικισμό του Ταύρου Αθήνα.
  26. 26. Ορεινή πυροβολαρχία . Τα πυροβόλα αποσυναρμολογημένα φορτωμένα σε μουλάρια μεταφέρονται στο μέτωπο.
  27. 27. Ο πρωθυπουργός Γούναρης στην Κιουτάχεια. Συγχαίρει τους Έλληνες στρατιωτικούς.
  28. 28. Τούρκοι αιχμάλωτοι στο Αφιόν Καραχισάρ.
  29. 29. Έλληνας χωροφύλακας σε γειτονιά της Σμύρνης. Άνοιξη του 1921
  30. 30. Ο ελληνικός στρατός δίνει συσσίτιο σε φτωχά παιδιά των Τούρκων.
  31. 31. Καταυλισμός Ευζώνων στη Μικρά Ασία.
  32. 32. Απογείωση ελληνικού αεροπλάνου από το αεροδρόμιο κοντά στη Σμύρνη.
  33. 33. Έλληνες αεροπόροι.
  34. 34. Ερωτήσεις επανάληψης Ποιες περιοχές της Τουρκίας διεκδικούσαν οι μεγάλες δυνάμεις Ο ελληνικός στρατός αποβιβάστηκε στη Σμύρνη. Ποιες ήταν οι ενέργειες των Τούρκων και ποια η αντίδραση της ελληνικής δύναμης; Ποιες οι πολιτικές εξελίξεις στην Ελλάδα; Ποιες οι πολιτικές εξελίξεις στην Τουρκία. Ποιος ο ρόλος του Κεμάλ; Οι ελληνικές δυνάμεις κατευθύνθηκαν προς την Άγκυρα. Ποιο ποταμό πέρασαν και ποια έρημο; Ποια τα αίτια της υποχώρησης και ποια η κατάληξη της μάχης; Ποια η τύχη των Ελλήνων της Μικράς Ασίας, της Σμύρνης και του Μητροπολίτη Χρυσόστομου;
  35. 35. Καλό διάβασμα Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013

×