En. 5 H Ellada ston 1o pagosmio polemo

Ενότ. 5 κεφ. 4 ΟΥΡΔΑΣ ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ 2013
Η Ελλάδα το 1913
Στα θετικά μετά τη λήξη των Βαλκανικών πολέμων είναι ότι η Ελλάδα διπλασιάζει τα εδάφη της και τον πληθυσμό της. Τα θετικά...
Τα προβλήματα Τα σύνορα της χώρας που είναι μεγάλα σε έκταση δεν μπορούν εύκολα να φυλαχτούν. Δεν υπάρχει οδικό δίκτυο, άρ...
Στη Γεωγραφία μιλήσαμε για τη Μέση Ανατολή και αναφέραμε τους λόγους για τους οποίους στην περιοχή έχουμε πολεμικές συγκρο...
Δείτε στο χάρτη την παγκόσμια παραγωγή πετρελαίου. Ποια περιοχή έχει τη μεγαλύτερη παραγωγή;
Το 1871 η Γερμανία που ήταν χωρισμένη σε μικρά κρατίδια ενώνεται με πρωτοβουλία της Πρωσίας .Ακολουθεί μια ραγδαία ανάπτυξ...
Η Ευρώπη του 1914 χωρισμένη σε δύο στρατόπεδα
Τα αντίπαλα στρατόπεδα (χάρτης σελ. 90)
Συμμαχίες και ανακατατάξεις Κεντρικές Δυνάμεις ή Τριπλή Συμμαχία Εγκάρδια ή Τριπλή Συνεννόηση (Αντάντ) Βασικοί σύμμαχοι πρ...
Το ανατολικό μέτωπο Το δυτικό μέτωπο
Βασιλεύς Κωνσταντίνος ο Α΄ Θεωρούσε ότι η Ελλάδα έπρεπε να μείνει αμέτοχη . Η στάση αυτή ευνοούσε τις Κεντρικές δυνάμεις Ε...
Από την αντιπαράθεση βασιλιά και πρωθυπουργού η χώρα διχάστηκε. Η κυβέρνηση παραιτήθηκε και επικράτησε μεγάλη αναταραχή.
Το φθινόπωρο του 1915 οι συμμαχικές δυνάμεις αποβιβάστηκαν στη Θεσσαλονίκη Το Μάιο του 1916 οι Γερμανοί και οι σύμμαχοί το...
Με τη συνθήκη των Σεβρών η Ελλάδα κερδίζει …… Οι δυνάμεις της Αντάντ νικούν και υποχρεώνουν τους Γερμανούς σε συνθηκολόγη ...
Η Ελλάδα το 1917 τάχθηκε με τους Δυτικούς Συμμάχους με ανταμοιβή τα Δωδεκάνησα (με εξαίρεση τη Ρόδο) ,τη Δυτική και Ανατολ...
Η Γερμανία υποχρεώθηκε να πληρώσει μεγάλες αποζημιώσεις, ενώ υποχρεώθηκε να παραχωρήσει εδάφη της στην Πολωνία και Γαλλία
Η Ευρώπη σε πόλεμο
Το ανατολικό μέτωπο
Πόλεμος των χαρακωμάτων
Τα μεγάλα πυροβόλα
Τα πρώτα άρματα μάχης
ΟΥΡΔΑΣ ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ 2013
Τα υποβρύχια ΟΥΡΔΑΣ ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ 2013
Αερόστατα Ζέπελιν
ΦΛΟΓΟΒΟΛΑ ΟΥΡΔΑΣ ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ 2013
ΔΗΛΗΤΗΡΙΩΔΗ ΑΕΡΙΑ
Καταστροφή του Βερντέν της Γαλλίας, 1916. Βρετανοί στρατιώτες τυφλωμένοι από τα ασφυξιογόνα αέρια Γερμανική αφίσα
Τμήμα του ελληνικού στρατού παρελαύνει στο Παρίσι μετά τη λήξη του πολέμου και τη νίκη της Αντάντ
9,000,000 νεκροί
Καλό διάβασμα
