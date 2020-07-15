En 5 Balkanikoi polemoi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Οι Βαλκανικοί πόλεμοι Ενότητα 5η κεφ. 3 ΟΥΡΔΑΣ ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ 2013
Παρατηρήστε τον παραπάνω χάρτη. Ποιές ηπείρους αναγνωρίζετε;. Εντοπίστε τη βαλκανική χερσόνησο. Τι έχετε να πείτε για τη θ...
Παρατήρησε το χάρτη και θυμήσου ποιοι λαοί κατοικούν στην περιοχή. Στην περιοχή κατοικούν πολλές εθνότητες. Έλληνες, Βούλγ...
Νεότουρκοι Ας θυμηθούμε τι είχαν υποσχεθεί στους λαούς της Βαλκανικής χερσονήσου. Οι Νεότουρκοι που είχαν επαναστατήσει κα...
Ποιοι λαοί συμμάχησαν μεταξύ τους; Η Σερβία, το Μαυροβούνιο, η Βουλγαρία, και η Ελλάδα συμμάχησαν και κήρυξαν τον πόλεμο σ...
Α΄ Βαλκανικός πόλεμος Τον Οκτώβριο του 1912 ξέσπασε ο πρώτος Βαλκανικός πόλεμος Η Ελλάδα είχε φροντίσει να εξοπλίσει το στ...
Έλληνες εθελοντές από το εξωτερικό ήρθαν στην Ελλάδα, για να πολεμήσουν .
Οι πρωταγωνιστές Βασιλεύς Κωνσταντίνος ο Α΄ Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος
Ο Βενιζέλος εισέρχεται στη Βουλή για να ανακοινώσει την κήρυξη του πολέμου
Ο ελληνικός στρατός έτοιμος να ξεκινήσει για το μέτωπο.
Παρατηρήστε το χάρτη και σχολιάστε τις κινήσεις των στρατευμάτων των Σέρβων, Ελλήνων και Βουλγάρων
Μέσα σε μια βδομάδα από την έναρξη του πολέμου τα ελληνικά στρατεύματα ελευθερώνουν την Ελασσόνα, την Κοζάνη. Ιστορική είν...
Η μάχη των Γιαννιτσών Οι Βούλγαροι θέλουν να καταλάβουν τη Θεσσαλονίκη. Για να εμποδίσει το βουλγαρικό στρατό να πετύχει τ...
Η παράδοση της πόλης από τον Τούρκο διοικητή και η είσοδος του Βασιλιά Κωνσταντίνου στις 26 Οκτωβρίου 1912 στη πόλη της Θε...
Ο ελληνικός στόλος Η μεγάλη ναυμαχία μεταξύ Τενέδου και Λήμνου. Ο θρίαμβος του ελληνικού στόλου και η κατατρόπωσης του του...
Η συνθήκη του Λονδίνου Το Μάιο του 1913 υπογράφεται η συνθήκη του Λονδίνου Η Τουρκία αποσύρεται από τα Βαλκάνια. Παραιτείτ...
Β΄ Βαλκανικός πόλεμος Η Βουλγαρία δεν έμεινε ικανοποιημένη από τα εδάφη που πήρε. Έτσι ήρθε σε σύγκρουση τον Ιούνιο του 19...
Οι κινήσεις των στρατευμάτων κατά τη διάρκεια του β΄ Βαλκανικού πολέμου
Τα εδάφη που κέρδισαν τα κράτη μετά το Β΄ Βαλκανικό πόλεμο
Ο πιο μικρός έλληνας στρατιώτης 12 χρονών Ευάγγελος Ραυτόπουλος από Κεφαλονιά. Παρουσιάστηκε εθελοντής και επειδή ήταν μικ...
Μάχη του Λαχανά
Μάχη στο Κιλκίς
Ο Β΄ Βαλκανικός πόλεμος έληξε με την ήττα της Βουλγαρίας. Υπογράφτηκε η συνθήκη του Βουκουρεστίου με την οποία : Η Ανατολι...
Καλό διάβασμα
