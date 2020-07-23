Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Κεφ.14 Τα μεγαλύτερα ποτάμια και οι μεγαλύτερες λίμνες της Γης Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2012
Τα μεγαλύτερα ποτάμια της Γης 1 2 34 5 6 8 7 9 10
Ποταμός Λένας στη Βόρεια Ρωσία. Το πλάτος του δέλτα ανέρχεται σε περίπου 400 km. Το δέλτα παραμένει παγωμένο επί έξι ως επ...
Ο ποταμός Γιανγκ Τσε Γιανγκ στην νότιο ανατολική Κίνα Στην περιοχή των τριών φαραγγιών έχει χτιστεί το μεγαλύτερο υδροηλεκ...
Από την αρχαιότητα έως και σήμερα γύρω από τις όχθες του ιδρύθηκαν πάνω από 1000 πόλεις. Από τη γεωργία που αναπτύχθηκε στ...
Ακολουθήστε στο γεωφυσικό χάρτη τη διαδρομή του Δούναβη . Βρείτε από ποιες μεγάλες πόλεις περνάει. Βελιγράδι Βιέννη Βουδαπ...
Οι δύο ποταμοί έχουν τις πηγές τους στις Αυστραλιανές Άλπεις έχοντας ζωτική σημασία για την άρδευση του ανατολικού τμήματο...
Ο ποταμός Νείλος
Παρότι ο Κονγκό δεν είναι προσβάσιμος από τη θάλασσα εξαιτίας των καταρρακτών Λίβινγκστοουν, σχεδόν σε όλο το μήκος του εί...
Ποταμός Νίγηρας
Ο Αμαζόνιος είναι πολύ γνωστός για την τεράστια ζούγκλα που τον περιβάλλει: Το Τροπικό Δάσος του Αμαζονίου αποτελεί ένα απ...
Μισισιπής ποταμός Το δέλτα του ποταμού από δορυφόρο
Οι μεγάλες λίμνες της Γης Στη βόρεια Αμερική οι λίμνες Μίτσιγκαν, Χιούρον και Σουπίριορ
Λίμνη Βικτωρία Λίμνη Ταγκανίκα Αφρική
Κασπία Θάλασσα Βαϊκάλη Αράλη Λίμνες στην Ασία.
Η λίμνη Αράλη Η λίμνη Αράλη ήταν μια από τις μεγαλύτερες λίμνες, οι κάτοικοι γύρω από αυτήν ασχολούνταν με το ψάρεμα. Υπήρ...
Τα τελευταία 50 χρόνια, η Σοβιετική Ένωση έκανε έργα άρδευσης στην έρημο της κεντρικής Ασίας, εκτρέποντας για αυτό το λόγο...
Καλό διάβασμα.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

En. 2 ta megala potamia ths ghs

27 views

Published on

Τα μεγάλα ποτάμια της Γης

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

En. 2 ta megala potamia ths ghs

  1. 1. Κεφ.14 Τα μεγαλύτερα ποτάμια και οι μεγαλύτερες λίμνες της Γης Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2012
  2. 2. Τα μεγαλύτερα ποτάμια της Γης 1 2 34 5 6 8 7 9 10
  3. 3. Ποταμός Λένας στη Βόρεια Ρωσία. Το πλάτος του δέλτα ανέρχεται σε περίπου 400 km. Το δέλτα παραμένει παγωμένο επί έξι ως επτά μήνες τον χρόνο, αλλά τον Μάιο μετατρέπεται σε πλούσιο υγρότοπο. Μέρος της εκτάσεώς του προστατεύεται ως τμήμα του Καταφυγίου Άγριας Ζωής του Δέλτα του Λένα. Το δέλτα του ποταμού στο σημείο που εκβάλλει στη θάλασσα φωτο από δορυφόρο Κατά μήκος του ποταμού υπάρχει το δάσος με τις πέτρες.
  4. 4. Ο ποταμός Γιανγκ Τσε Γιανγκ στην νότιο ανατολική Κίνα Στην περιοχή των τριών φαραγγιών έχει χτιστεί το μεγαλύτερο υδροηλεκτρικό εργοστάσιο. Εκτιμάται ότι το φράγμα είχε σημαντικές περιβαλλοντικές συνέπειες στην περιοχή. Θεωρείται υπεύθυνο για την εξαφάνιση ενός είδους δελφινιού (baiji) αλλά και για την παρεμπόδιση της φυσικής ροής λάσπης που εμπλουτίζει το δέλτα του ποταμού με θρεπτικά συστατικά.. Το 2007 ο ποταμός ρυπάνθηκε από 30,5 δισεκατομμύρια τόνους ανεπεξέργαστα υγρά λύματα.
  5. 5. Από την αρχαιότητα έως και σήμερα γύρω από τις όχθες του ιδρύθηκαν πάνω από 1000 πόλεις. Από τη γεωργία που αναπτύχθηκε στις εύφορες παραποτάμιες περιοχές, την αλιεία και το εμπόριο, όλοι οι λαοί που ζούσαν γύρω από τον Βόλγα τού είχαν αποδώσει μεγάλη σημασία ανά τους αιώνες. Για τους Ρώσους κυρίως, ο Βόλγας έγινε η κοιτίδα της ανάπτυξής τους σε εθνότητα, γεγονός που εξηγεί και την περίοπτη θέση που έχει ο ποταμός αυτός στην ποίηση, στα τραγούδια και τη λαϊκή τους παράδοση. Στο μεγαλύτερό του μέρος είναι πλωτός .Κατα μήκος του έχουν δημιουργηθεί πολλά λιμάνια. Ποταμός Βόλγας
  6. 6. Ακολουθήστε στο γεωφυσικό χάρτη τη διαδρομή του Δούναβη . Βρείτε από ποιες μεγάλες πόλεις περνάει. Βελιγράδι Βιέννη Βουδαπέστη
  7. 7. Οι δύο ποταμοί έχουν τις πηγές τους στις Αυστραλιανές Άλπεις έχοντας ζωτική σημασία για την άρδευση του ανατολικού τμήματος της κεντρικής πεδιάδας της χώρας. Ο Ντάρλινγκ, που μπορεί να θεωρηθεί παραπόταμος του Μάρεϊ, έχει μήκος 2.793 χιλιόμετρα και ενώνεται με τον Μάρεϊ στο ύψος της πόλης Γουέντγουορθ. Υπό φυσιολογικές συνθήκες ο Ντάρλινγκ ξεραινόταν όταν οι βροχοπτώσεις δεν ήταν αρκετές, όμως, μετά από μια σειρά έργων, η ροή του ελέγχεται από φράγματα και δεξαμενές που εξασφαλίζουν την αδιάκοπη συνέχειά της. Ο ποταμός Μάρεϊ είναι πλωτός στο κάτω τμήμα του ρου του, μόνο κατά την περίοδο των βροχών και από μικρού ή μεσαίου μεγέθους σκάφη. Η εντατική εκμετάλλευση των υδάτων του Μάρεϊ, για ύδρευση, άρδευση και παραγωγή ενέργειας σε υδροηλεκτρικούς σταθμούς, έχει οδηγήσει στη μείωση της ροής του κατά τα τελευταία χρόνια. Μάρεϊ και Ντάρλινγκ
  8. 8. Ο ποταμός Νείλος
  9. 9. Παρότι ο Κονγκό δεν είναι προσβάσιμος από τη θάλασσα εξαιτίας των καταρρακτών Λίβινγκστοουν, σχεδόν σε όλο το μήκος του είναι πλωτός κατά τμήματα, ιδιαίτερα ανάμεσα στην Κινσάσα και το Κισανγκάνι. Σήμερα υπάρχουν σιδηρόδρομοι που παρακάμπτουν τους τρεις μεγαλύτερους καταρράκτες, και μεγάλο μέρος του εμπορίου της κεντρικής Αφρικής περνά από τον ποταμό, π.χ. φορτία με χαλκό, φοινικέλαιο, ζάχαρη, καφέ και βαμβάκι. Ο ποταμός έχει επίσης μεγάλο δυναμικό για την παραγωγή υδροηλεκτρικής ενέργειας, Ποταμός Κόγκο
  10. 10. Ποταμός Νίγηρας
  11. 11. Ο Αμαζόνιος είναι πολύ γνωστός για την τεράστια ζούγκλα που τον περιβάλλει: Το Τροπικό Δάσος του Αμαζονίου αποτελεί ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα δάση του πλανήτη και συγκεντρώνει το ενδιαφέρον των επιστημόνων λόγω του ποσοστού απορρόφησης του άνθρακα από τα φυτά. Εδώ παράγεται το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του οξυγόνου της γης . Ωστόσο, το δάσος του Αμαζονίου απειλείται σε μεγάλο βαθμό από την παράνομη υλοτομία. Στα δάση της Αμαζονίας απαντά μια ασύλληπτη ποικιλία ειδών βλάστησης. Μέσα στα χιλιάδες είδη φυτών που διαθέτει, υπάρχουν πολλές ουσίες πολύτιμες για την παρασκευή φαρμάκων. Αμαζόνιος
  12. 12. Μισισιπής ποταμός Το δέλτα του ποταμού από δορυφόρο
  13. 13. Οι μεγάλες λίμνες της Γης Στη βόρεια Αμερική οι λίμνες Μίτσιγκαν, Χιούρον και Σουπίριορ
  14. 14. Λίμνη Βικτωρία Λίμνη Ταγκανίκα Αφρική
  15. 15. Κασπία Θάλασσα Βαϊκάλη Αράλη Λίμνες στην Ασία.
  16. 16. Η λίμνη Αράλη Η λίμνη Αράλη ήταν μια από τις μεγαλύτερες λίμνες, οι κάτοικοι γύρω από αυτήν ασχολούνταν με το ψάρεμα. Υπήρχαν πολλά λιμάνια στις ακτές της. Σήμερα έχει χάσει μεγάλο μέρος του όγκου του νερού με αποτέλεσμα περιοχές που ήταν παράκτιες να βρίσκονται τώρα πολλά χιλιόμετρα μακριά από τις οχθες της
  17. 17. Τα τελευταία 50 χρόνια, η Σοβιετική Ένωση έκανε έργα άρδευσης στην έρημο της κεντρικής Ασίας, εκτρέποντας για αυτό το λόγο τα νερά των δύο μεγάλων ποταμών που την τροφοδοτούσαν με νερό. Η καταστροφή δεν άργησε να έρθει, καθώς η λίμνη άρχισε να συρρικνώνεται και η περιεκτικότητα σε αλάτι να πολλαπλασιάζεται, σκοτώνοντας έτσι όλη τη χλωρίδα και την πανίδα που φιλοξενούσε. Η οικολογική αυτή καταστροφή, συχνά αναφέρεται ως η μεγαλύτερη περιβαλλοντική καταστροφή που έγινε από τον άνθρωπο. Τα τελευταία 10 χρόνια έχουν αρχίσει έργα για την αποκατάσταση του προβλήματος που έχει δημιουργηθεί, κατασκευάζοντας ένα φράγμα που ανύψωσε τη στάθμη των υδάτων κατά δυο μέτρα και μείωσε κάπως την αλμυρότητα, επιτρέποντας την επανεμφάνιση ψαριών.
  18. 18. Καλό διάβασμα.

×