Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Οι Έλληνες των παροικιών και των Παραδουνάβιων Ηγεμονιών. Εν. Β κεφ 6
Η μετανάστευση των Ελλήνων στο εξωτερικό μετά την κατάκτηση της Κωνσταντινούπολης έγινε σε δυο χρονικές περιόδους και για ...
Παρατηρήστε το χάρτη και αναφέρετε από ποια μέρη κατάγονταν οι πρώτοι πρόσφυγες Μονεμβασιά Ναύπλιο Κύπρος Μάνη Ήπειρος Κρή...
Ας δούμε που εγκαταστάθηκαν αυτοί οι πρόσφυγες Στην κεντρική Ευρώπη και στα παράλια της Ιταλικής χερσονήσου
Τα επαγγέλματα που εξασκούσαν οι πρόσφυγες. Εξασκούσαν το επάγγελμα του ναυτικού , στρατιωτικού , εμπόρου, αντιγραφέα χειρ...
Δεύτερο κύμα μετανάστευσης. Η μετανάστευση αυτή είναι ειρηνική και έχει κυρίως οικονομικά αίτια. Τα εμπορεύματα μεταφέροντ...
Τα καραβάνια Η μετακίνηση των ανθρώπων για εμπορικούς λόγους έξω από τον ελληνικό χώρο γινόταν συνήθως ομαδικά, για λόγους...
Έλληνες από τον Πόντο μετακινήθηκαν προς την Κριμαία και ιδρύονται παροικίες με γνωστότερη την Οδησσό
Οδησσός το λιμάνι
Ομάδα περιηγητών περνά από την Ήπειρο στη Θεσσαλία. Η μετακίνηση των ανθρώπων για εμπορικούς λόγους έξω από τον ελληνικό χ...
Βιέννη Τεργέστη Σερβία Ουγγαρία Έλληνες από τη Μακεδονία κινήθηκαν προς την Βιέννη Τεργέστη, Ουγγαρία, Σερβία. Εκεί ασχολή...
Η Τεργέστη στις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα, χαλκογραφία, Αθήνα, Γεννάδειος Βιβλιοθήκη
Στη νέα τους πατρίδα το πρώτο μέλημα των προσφύγων ήταν να κτίσουν εκκλησία για να λατρεύουν το θεό τους. Δεύτερο μέλημά τ...
Οι Έλληνες με τα πλούτη τους ίδρυσαν σχολεία στην πατρίδα, ενίσχυσαν τα χωριά τους και κατασκεύασαν μεγάλες κατοικίες στον...
Βιέννη
1. Επιστολή Ελλήνων κατοίκων του Umago, παραθαλάσσιας πόλης στη Βορειοδυτική Ιταλία, προς τον Ιωάννη Λαζάρου «Στέλνουμε τη...
Σε ποιες περιόδους χωρίζεται μετανάστευση Ελλήνων στο εξωτερικό κατά τη διάρκεια της Τουρκοκρατίας ; Για ποιους λόγους μετ...
Ellines ton parikion
Ellines ton parikion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ellines ton parikion

68 views

Published on

ΟΙ Έλληνες των παροικιών και Παραδουνάβιων περιοχών

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ellines ton parikion

  1. 1. Οι Έλληνες των παροικιών και των Παραδουνάβιων Ηγεμονιών. Εν. Β κεφ 6
  2. 2. Η μετανάστευση των Ελλήνων στο εξωτερικό μετά την κατάκτηση της Κωνσταντινούπολης έγινε σε δυο χρονικές περιόδους και για διαφορετικούς λόγους. Η πρώτη μετανάστευση θα λέγαμε ότι ήταν υποχρεωτική και η δεύτερη εθελοντική. Ας θυμηθούμε τι είδαμε στα προηγούμενα μαθήματα. Μετά την κατάκτηση , ποιοι έφυγαν και για ποιο λόγο. Οι έλληνες έφυγαν εξαιτίας των πολέμων και της επέκτασης της κυριαρχίας των Τούρκων. Κάποιοι δεν ήθελαν να ζήσουν σκλάβοι .
  3. 3. Παρατηρήστε το χάρτη και αναφέρετε από ποια μέρη κατάγονταν οι πρώτοι πρόσφυγες Μονεμβασιά Ναύπλιο Κύπρος Μάνη Ήπειρος Κρήτη
  4. 4. Ας δούμε που εγκαταστάθηκαν αυτοί οι πρόσφυγες Στην κεντρική Ευρώπη και στα παράλια της Ιταλικής χερσονήσου
  5. 5. Τα επαγγέλματα που εξασκούσαν οι πρόσφυγες. Εξασκούσαν το επάγγελμα του ναυτικού , στρατιωτικού , εμπόρου, αντιγραφέα χειρογράφων, δασκάλου.
  6. 6. Δεύτερο κύμα μετανάστευσης. Η μετανάστευση αυτή είναι ειρηνική και έχει κυρίως οικονομικά αίτια. Τα εμπορεύματα μεταφέρονταν προς την Κεντρική Ευρώπη και τη Ρωσία. Κατά μήκος των διαδρομών αναπτύχθηκαν πόλεις στις οποίες εγκαταστάθηκαν Έλληνες
  7. 7. Τα καραβάνια Η μετακίνηση των ανθρώπων για εμπορικούς λόγους έξω από τον ελληνικό χώρο γινόταν συνήθως ομαδικά, για λόγους ασφαλείας. Οι πραγματευτές (εμπορευόμενοι) φόρτωναν τα εμπορεύματα καθώς και τα προσωπικά τους είδη σε ζώα, κυρίως μουλάρια. Επρόκειτο για τα λεγόμενα καραβάνια. Επειδή οι αποστάσεις ήταν μεγάλες, κατά μήκος των δρόμων και κοντά σε πηγές ή τρεχούμενο νερό χτίζονταν σταθμοί ή πανδοχεία, που ονομάζονταν χάνια, όπου οι ταξιδιώτες μπορούσαν να ξεκουραστούν και να διανυκτερεύσουν με ασφάλεια.
  8. 8. Έλληνες από τον Πόντο μετακινήθηκαν προς την Κριμαία και ιδρύονται παροικίες με γνωστότερη την Οδησσό
  9. 9. Οδησσός το λιμάνι
  10. 10. Ομάδα περιηγητών περνά από την Ήπειρο στη Θεσσαλία. Η μετακίνηση των ανθρώπων για εμπορικούς λόγους έξω από τον ελληνικό χώρο γινόταν συνήθως ομαδικά, για λόγους ασφαλείας. Οι πραγματευτές (εμπορευόμενοι) φόρτωναν τα εμπορεύματα καθώς και τα προσωπικά τους είδη σε ζώα, κυρίως μουλάρια. Επρόκειτο για τα λεγόμενα καραβάνια. Επειδή οι αποστάσεις ήταν μεγάλες, κατά μήκος των δρόμων και κοντά σε πηγές ή τρεχούμενο νερό χτίζονταν σταθμοί ή πανδοχεία, που ονομάζονταν χάνια, όπου οι ταξιδιώτες μπορούσαν να ξεκουραστούν και να διανυκτερεύσουν με ασφάλεια.
  11. 11. Βιέννη Τεργέστη Σερβία Ουγγαρία Έλληνες από τη Μακεδονία κινήθηκαν προς την Βιέννη Τεργέστη, Ουγγαρία, Σερβία. Εκεί ασχολήθηκαν με το εμπόριο. Παραδουνάβιες ηγεμονίες
  12. 12. Η Τεργέστη στις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα, χαλκογραφία, Αθήνα, Γεννάδειος Βιβλιοθήκη
  13. 13. Στη νέα τους πατρίδα το πρώτο μέλημα των προσφύγων ήταν να κτίσουν εκκλησία για να λατρεύουν το θεό τους. Δεύτερο μέλημά τους να συντάξουν ένα καταστατικό για τη λειτουργία της παροικίας. ( αναφέρονταν οι υποχρεώσεις και τα δικαιώματα των πολιτών). Χτίστηκαν μοναστήρια και κοινοτικά σχολεία. Εκδίδουν βιβλία , περιοδικά, εφημερίδες.
  14. 14. Οι Έλληνες με τα πλούτη τους ίδρυσαν σχολεία στην πατρίδα, ενίσχυσαν τα χωριά τους και κατασκεύασαν μεγάλες κατοικίες στον τόπο καταγωγής τους.
  15. 15. Βιέννη
  16. 16. 1. Επιστολή Ελλήνων κατοίκων του Umago, παραθαλάσσιας πόλης στη Βορειοδυτική Ιταλία, προς τον Ιωάννη Λαζάρου «Στέλνουμε την επιστολή αυτή για να σας ενημερώσουμε ότι είμαστε έντεκα οικογένειες χριστιανοί στη δούλεψη του κυρίου Φραντζέσκι στο Μαγό (Umago)*. Έως τώρα είχαμε έναν παπά Σλάβο και μας είχαν και μια εκκλησούλα φράγκικη και κάναμε την τελετή, έτσι όπως ορίζει ο Θεός. Όμως πάει ένας χρόνος, που ο παπάς μας άφησε και έφυγε και είμαστε σαν τα πρόβατα χωρίς βοσκό, που όταν θέλει ο λύκος τα αρπάζει από αυτά και τρώει, έτσι είμαστε. Για τον λόγο αυτό απευθυνόμαστε σε σας για την αγάπη του Χριστού να διευθετήσετε το ζήτημα. Να το πεις στον Πανιερώτατο Δεσπότη και σε όλους τους άρχοντες. Από σας ζητάμε βοήθεια (ψυχικό) καθώς είμαστε εβδομήντα ψυχές μικροί και μεγάλοι και κινδυνεύουμε να χαθούμε, επειδή είμαστε όλοι φτωχοί και δεν μπορούμε να κάνουμε έξοδα να έρθουμε στη Βενετία να παρουσιαστούμε μπροστά στον πρόεδρο. Και ο πρόεδρος είναι φιλεύσπλαχνος και νομίζω πως δεν θα μας αφήσει να χαθούμε. Για τον λόγο αυτό σας παρακαλούμε όλοι μας για την αγάπη του Εσταυρωμένου και της Θεοτόκου να μας κάνετε ένα εκκλησάκι για να έχουμε τον παπά μας».
  17. 17. Σε ποιες περιόδους χωρίζεται μετανάστευση Ελλήνων στο εξωτερικό κατά τη διάρκεια της Τουρκοκρατίας ; Για ποιους λόγους μετανάστευσαν οι Έλληνες την 1η περίοδο; Από ποιες περιοχές ήταν οι Έλληνες που μετανάστευσαν την 1η περίοδο, σε ποιες περιοχές πήγαν; Τι επαγγέλματα έκαναν; Για ποιους λόγους μετανάστευσαν οι Έλληνες τη 2η περίοδο Από ποιες περιοχές ήταν οι Έλληνες που μετανάστευσαν τη 2η περίοδο και σε ποιες περιοχές πήγαν; Οι Έλληνες των παροικιών βοήθησαν την Ελλάδα. Μπορείτε να αναφέρετε πως ακριβώς το έκαναν; Προσπαθώ να απαντήσω στις ερωτήσεις.

×